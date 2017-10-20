How Does Durig Capital's Fixed Income 2 Portfolio Stack Up Against Comparable High-Yield Bond Funds?

Well, we might have a big surprise for you.

For many years, we have been publishing our Fixed Income 2 (FX2) high-yielding bond ideas on Seeking Alpha as they were added to our FX2 client portfolios. The relatively standard benchmarks shown below are compared by Year-to-Date,Trailing 1-year, Trailing 3-year and Trailing 5-year returns, using the High-Yield Bond Mutual Fund database provided by Morningstar.

We estimate that Morningstar tracks the performance of and benchmarks close to 800 High-Yielding Bond Mutual Funds, and on October 19, 2017, this is how FX2 compared to Morningstar's high-yield bond database:

YTD

Year-to-Date, FX2 returns were up 16.28%, and outperformed every high-yield bond mutual fund that was listed. The best performing high-yield bond fund we could identify on Morningstar in YTD return was Fidelity Capital & Income, up 10.40%.

FX2 Beat the top performing high-yield bond mutual fund in YTD return by 56.53 %

Trailing 1 Year

For a 1 Year period, FX2 returns were up 17.80%, outperforming all high-yield mutual funds that were listed. The best performing high-yield bond fund in Trailing 1 year return that we could identify on Morningstar was Catalyst/SMH High Income I, up 15.50%.

FX2 Beat the top performing trailing 1 Year return of high-yield bond mutual funds listed by 14.839%

Trailing 3 Year

For a 3 Year period, FX2 returns were up 9.98%, outperforming all high-yield bond mutual funds that were listed. The best performing high-yield bond fund in Trailing 3 year return that we could identify on Morningstar was Fairholme Focus Income, up 8.85%.

FX2 Beat the top performing trailing 3 year return of high-yield Bond mutual funds listed by 12.768 %





Trailing 5 Year

For a 5 Year period FX2 returns were up 9.34 %, outperforming all high-yield bond mutual funds listed. The best performing high-yield bond fund in Trailing 5 year return that we could identify on Morningstar was Fairholme Focus Income, up 8.69 %.

FX2 Beat the top performing trailing 5 year high-yield Bond mutual fund by 7.480 %

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. FX2 is a composite of individual (segregated) bond accounts comprised of individual bond positions, with return averages both higher and lower than the FX2 composite returns. Individualized segregated accounts are a different investment vehicle than bond funds offering more easily customized asset allocation and tax accountability compared to having all the investments held in one single large pool.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.