Earthstone Energy: If At First You Don't Succeed, Then Sell The Stock And Try Again

Sometimes I wonder if Mr. Market is ever happy. But that unhappiness may provide opportunity. Earthstone Energy (ESTE) has a very conservative plan for dealing with the current downturn. The company originally started as a primarily Bakken company. Those properties have been slowly sold and I would think the rest of those properties are available at the right price. Then there was the move to the Eagle Ford and now the move to the Permian.

Every purchase was primarily made with stock. Of course this had led to a lot of complaints about dilution. But the upside of all of this is the company is now positioned in some excellent low cost areas with a chance to succeed. Those continuing stock sales have given this management extra chances where other financially leveraged companies went bankrupt. Original shareholders still have a stake, even if that stake was diluted, in the possible future success of the company.

Other companies such as Diamondback (FANG) and Ring Energy (REI) have sold stock instead of using debt. It was probably far easier for the shareholders to accept stock sales because the stock prices were high enough for the corresponding expenditures to at least appear accretive to the market. So the accolades as both management sold stock to grow kept the prices high enough to allow repeated stock sales. Earthstone Energy is just not that lucky so far. But the conservative strategy has served shareholders well during a declining commodity price market that was one of the most brutal in memory.

Maybe the Bold acquisition has not yet produced the required benefits, but the recent stock sale should do the job. Earthstone is selling about 4.5 million shares to net slightly less than $40 million. The cash provided may finally get this company to at least a cash flow neutral stance. But if that does not happen, then like Diamondback and Ring Energy, Earthstone will have a lot of flexibility to face the future. Diamondback management in particular is going to live within its cash flow in the future. Ring Energy and Earthstone should get to the same point relatively quickly.

Anytime a company sells stock below the market price, which is about the only way secondary offerings happen, some really shortsighted articles tend to come out explaining a lack of future prospects or frustration with the current stock sale in general. I recently read one talking about a lack of scale. That was before the article miscalculated the dilution by forgetting the class B shares. The 20% dilution mentioned in the article is correct if only class A shares are used. But class B shares owned by former Bold shareholders are more than 60% of the company value. While it is complicated a little bit, at some point that more than 60% will convert so it is best to mention the Class B shares. Therefore the recent stock sale dilutes all shareholders on a fully diluted basis less than 10%. The scale argument has its faults also. Many small micro-cap and other sized companies are very profitable in their own right. The oil and gas industry never really had a size requirement though there are clearly economies of scale. The key is that in general these articles and arguments come out at the time of the sale, help to depress the stock temporarily and provide a buying opportunity for investors interested in good management.

Source: Earthstone Energy Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September 26, 2017

As shown above, this management has a stellar past track record. The timing to start another company looked very good back in 2014. Another company had the same idea to start Lonestar Resources (LONE) at nearly the same time. Lonestar had a different strategy though. Lonestar used debt to pay for acquisitions and some drilling. Now the company has a pile of debt and more recently preferred stock to dig out from under. There have been reverse splits covered in previous articles (especially the comments section) and the stock price still drifts downward.

In contrast, Earthstone Energy's stock price has definitely decreased. But the common stock has not been punished nearly as much as its leveraged peers like Lonestar Resources. Now, cash flow appears to be increasing and the company may be on its way to cash flow breakeven. This management tends to adjust the financing a little at a time. So if commodity pricing continues to be weak, there could be more stock sales in the future. But in the meantime, management has begun some joint ventures and now raised capital to attempt more progress. It is definitely taking a far longer time to build a company because of the commodity price drop. But there is no reason that management will not succeed as it has in the past.

Source: Earthstone Energy Second Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

A lot of attention has been focused on the increasing losses. But the latest loss was attributed to that sizable impairment charge. Plus reverse acquisitions have their own list of charges and integration costs that fade away as operations of the combined entity become optimal.

What is actually far more important is the dramatic change in cash flow from operations. Even though the negative cash flow in the previous year was caused primarily by the decrease in advances, cash flow still advanced tremendously. That bodes very well for this latest reverse merger. Of course, management increased the capital budget to accommodate the merger. However, the management dislike of debt really forced this latest sale of common stock.

Source: Earthstone Energy Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September 26, 2017

As shown above, the combined company operates in some of the top basins in the country. The Bold purchase price was based upon an evaluation of the value of Earthstone before the merger. Still, as shown above, the purchase appears to be a bargain. Even though depressed stock is expensive currency, this reverse merger could turn out very well. The acreage is near some top notch neighbors who paid considerably more to get into this part of the Permian. Now it is up to management to demonstrate the value of this acreage. But Mr. Market needs to give management time for the potential of the combined company to assert itself. There are a whole lot of Mr. Markets out there that wanted results yesterday.

Source: Earthstone Energy Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September 26, 2017

As shown above, the company appears to be having success that is comparable with some more high profile neighbors. Interestingly, the company's lower purchase price of the acreage means greater corporate profitability for the same profitable wells. Typically, companies do not include acreage costs in their IRR calculations. But the more stock issued for the right to drill, then the more profitable the results need to be for the same return on equity. Georesources could have a very material profitability advantage over the neighbors with its lower purchase price per acre.

Source: Earthstone Energy Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September 26, 2017

As shown above, the Eagle Ford has been joint ventured to increase profitability. The joint ventures also stretch the capital budget further. In the past this management often kept the working interests relatively low even for managed projects. So the high working interests shown in the Permian are quite a statement by this management. The Eagle Ford working interests shown above are much more typical. Management continues to look for opportunities across all the acreage to swap acres with other operators to increase efficiency and profitability.

The Future

Source: Earthstone Energy Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September 26, 2017

As shown above, the costs are very reasonable and in line with neighboring operators. The company needs to generate about $30 million per quarter in cash flow from operations to cover the capital budget. The latest six month period shows an average of $5 million, but the reverse merger with Bold did not occur until the second quarter. This next quarter should show the full capabilities of the combined company without all the merger related costs. So expect cash flow to take a decent jump.

In short, the market attitude towards "one more stock sale" may provide one of the few remaining opportunities to invest in an excellent management at a reasonable price (or even a bargain). When good managements hit a bump, they tend to go over the bump. Maybe progress is a little slow for Mr. Market, but that progress will often be worth the wait.

Mr. Market appears to be down on the stock sales and the reverse split. But building companies as commodity prices drop is far more challenging for any management. This management has several successes in the past. But none of the industry conditions before match the size and length of the current downturn. This company is in excellent shape thanks to management's conservative strategy. Lonestar, which proceeded with a financial leverage strategy is in far worse shape. Aggressive financial leverage has backfired badly during the last three years or so. Before that financial leverage was all the rage.

The company has some excellent acreage and good preliminary results. All management needs now is a decent track record for the combined company. The reserves at the previous year end approximate the current value of the company. Drilling progress since year end has probably at least kept pace with the additional shares outstanding.

Sometimes the most valuable asset is not on the balance sheet. This management has a stellar track record. Management got that record by minimizing big losses and maximizing the gains. The last three years could have been far worse. Just ask the shareholders of Lonestar (LONE), Halcon Resources (HK) and Sandridge Energy (SD).

The latest market conditions probably merit more time than Mr. Market has so far been willing to give. The lack of patience of writers and other commentators is getting obvious. But that is usually just about when a management like this gets going. The lack of debt provides some downside protection. Shareholders still have a diluted chance at a good future instead of little or no chance.

Management has stated the possibility of adding a second full time rig next year. Like many experienced managements, this management has taken its time evaluating the acreage, the profit potential of various intervals, and the constantly improving well designs. A lot of experienced managements are not about to be rushed by market expectations. It appears that management may finally be moving from testing mode to full out manufacturing mode (emphasizing drilling and hookups). If that is the case, a decent sized production jump could be in the future 12 months. From the current price of the common stock, this management is poised to deliver some excellent long term results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in ESTE and FANG at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.