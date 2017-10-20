Square: Future Growth Potential In The Alternative Loan And Retail Sectors

Square's (SQ) success in the point-of-sale system (PoS) area is self evident as many small businesses from different industries have adopted it to streamline their operations. Square has proven to be a market leader by meeting the needs of small businesses through technology. Now, the company is diversifying its services by offering Square Capital and Square for Retail. These two services will allow Square to further gain market share in the micro-loan industry and grow its revenue streamline by aiding the retail industry with powerful inventory management tools.

I believe Square is a well-positioned growth play now because of the potential market it can capture in the alternative loan services niche in the future and the continuing revenue growth of 100% YoY in the subscription segment. Square also has been able to bring in a strong base of business owners as customers that do not have the capital to outsource their operations such as payroll and marketing. Along with a friendly interface and easy to use point-of-sale system with competitive fees, Square is currently building a strong moat and brand loyalty.

Square Inc. has had a strong YoY revenue growth of 34.9% for fiscal year 2016 along with a robust EPS growth of 70.8% YoY for the same year. According to management guidance, total revenue for FY 2017 is expected to be in the range of $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion, growing at ~27% YoY from a year ago. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $120 million to $128 million in 2017. This will represent a 7-point improvement YoY.

Square is expected continue to show sustainable growth in the next few years, primarily driven by its competitive transaction fees charged at their PoS systems across a diversified array of businesses. Supplementing that source with its fastest-growing segment, the subscription-based segment (Caviar, Square Capital and Instant Deposits with Square Cash), which nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis, growing at 100% YoY.

Square Capital:

Square Capital has shown strong adoption and growth. Loan volume grew 68% year over year. $318 million of loans were facilitated and they were provided to almost 50,000 sellers.

Loan amounts provided to business owners are in the range of $500-$100,000. The average loan size is $6,000. The idea behind Square Capital is for small business owners to get approved through a speedy process and not have the inconvenience of asking their relatives or big banks for such micro loans. This is very innovative as Square positions itself as an online lender because they are not competing against big banks or the entire lending industry.

Instead, Square is creating a niche in the market to serve businesses that do not want to go through the hassle of taking a large loan from a traditional lending institution. Also, Square uses machine learning, data analytics and automation to approve loan applicants. More than 90% of sellers are automatically approved. This has been successful in managing risk, maintaining loan repayment default under 4%.

Entry Into The Alternative Loan Industry With Square Capital

Square provides the platform to make relatively small alternative loans accessible to its subscribers.

According to Harvard Business School, new online marketplaces are disrupting the traditional market for small business loans. New tech-based alternative lenders are providing "easy to use online applications, rapid loan underwriting, and a greater emphasis on customer service."

Also, 12% of firms under $1 million in revenue seek credit from online lenders such as Square Capital:

Figure 1: Source: "2016 Small Business Credit Survey" Federal Reserve.

Square serves businesses under the Online Lender category to less or equal to $1 million in revenue. It encompasses only 12% of the market. There is still plenty of market share to capture for online lenders such as Square.

Why do Small Businesses Use Loans to Grow Their Business:

Figure 2: Source: "2016 Small Business Credit Survey" Federal Reserve.

Businesses use primarily loan capital to grow their business and operating expenses. This greatly reduce the risk of start-ups failing to pay their loans back. Businesses use primarily loan capital to grow their business and operating expenses.

Massive Market Share To Be Captured For Inventory Tracking Software Systems: Square for Retail

Square for Retail is a software that gives the retailer inventory management tools that streamline the process and reduces errors.

Square created Square for Retail with the approach to help small retailers to smooth their operations by providing inventory management tools that are effective and friendly to use like their point-of-sale systems. Again, Square is trying to capture a niche in the retail market and position themselves as a market leader. According to the company, there are 450,000 small to medium sized retailers in the U.S. alone and they generate over $700 billion in annual gross receipts. By focusing on retail needs such as inventory management, I believe retailers will quickly adopt Square for Retail.

Valuation:

I used a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Model using free cash flow to calculate the intrinsic value of Square Inc. The cash flows were forecasted for the next five years (2017 - 2021). To calculate revenue growth for 2017, I used 13% growth, a more conservative approach than guidance provided by management of 15%. Sales growth estimates were developed by a catalyst revenue breakdown forecasted, using market opportunity estimates. A discount of 11.40% was used. A target price of $39.46 was generated with an upside of 18.78% in comparison to closing share price of $33.22 on 10/16/2017.

Figure 3: WACC Calculation:

Figure 4: Valuation Results

Figure 5: Revenue Growth

Figure 6: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Potential Risks

Technology disruption and Security Breach

A security breach of sensitive information could potentially damage the credibility of Square Inc.

CEO Operating Two Separate Companies

Jack Dorsey is the Co-founder and current CEO of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc. This could lead to operational issues and internal management problems.

Crypto Currency As A Substitute

Businesses could potentially start adopting crypto currency as an alternative legal tender at their POS systems. This could drive revenue away from Square Inc. since Square Inc.'s main source of revenue comes from transaction fees charged at their POS systems.

What Makes Square Different

Square maximizes the usage of their huge database and uses automation, data analytics and machine learning to meet small businesses' needs while keeping a practical, easy to use software and hardware. Square understands that small business owners and retailers do not want to spend a lot of money and time when addressing their operations, marketing and lending processes.

