We break this down, and close by noting two advantages of hedging that this illustrates.

We titled that article "what happens when we're wrong," but it turns out we weren't so wrong about AMD. Our AMD position eventually exceeded our expected return for it.

After including it in a concentrated, hedged portfolio in April, AMD was down nearly 20% by June. We wrote about how hedging ameliorated its drawdown then.

Smiles For AMD Longs As Its Shares Have Recovered From June's Lows

AMD: Not So Wrong After All

When shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) tanked in June, we wrote about how hedging limited our downside risk (AMD: What Happens When We're Wrong). AMD longs in the comments urged patience, and we noted our portfolio would hold AMD until October. We promised an update then, and here it is. First, a quick recap.

Our Portfolio That Included AMD

In our June article, we noted that we had included AMD in a hedged portfolio we presented in April:

One of the points we made in our last article (Introducing Bulletproof Investing) is that we will get picks wrong, like everyone else. The difference is, when we get picks wrong in a bulletproof portfolio, your downside is strictly limited. AMD offers a recent example of this. In an April article (Until Taylor Swift Is 57), we presented a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio designed for an investor with $50,000 who wanted to own AT&T (T) along with a few other names, while maximizing his potential return and limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8% over the next 6 months (screen capture via Portfolio Armor): The idea behind this portfolio, as the summary above shows, was that the investor would have best-case return of 17.65% over 6 months (the Net Potential Return), a worst-case return of -7.58% (the Max Drawdown), and a more likely return of somewhere in the 6% range (the Expected Return, which is based on the historic relationship between our site's potential return estimates and actual returns). To be clear: our system didn't pick AT&T -- we entered that one. It picked the other three securities, Align Technology (ALGN), IPG Photonics (IPGP), and AMD.

AMD was tagged as a "cash substitute" in that portfolio. We explained what that meant in our June article:

First, what it doesn't mean: it doesn't mean AMD is equivalent to cash. That would be stupid: cash can't drop at all in dollar terms, while AMD dropped 24% in a day after its last earnings release. So why use AMD to replace cash? [...] In the hedged portfolio method, we don't need to hold cash to limit risk, because each position is hedged according to the investor's risk tolerance. And we don't need to hold cash to provide liquidity and "dry powder" because our appreciated put options will supply that in the event of a steep correction. So, since we don't need cash in a hedged portfolio, and since cash offers such low returns, we seek to minimize cash. One way we do that is by using a "cash substitute" to absorb the cash left over after we round down dollar amounts to buy round lots of each of the primary securities in the portfolio (we use round lots - numbers of shares divisible by 100 - because they are generally cheaper to hedge). So why AMD? Because it had a positive potential return, and a high net potential return (potential return net of hedging cost) when hedged against a >8% drop with a collar capped at 1% (for cash substitutes, we cap collars at 1% or the current 7-day yield on a leading money market fund, whichever is higher).

Here's a closer look at how AMD was hedged in our portfolio:

You can work out the initial value of our AMD position from the image above: we had 800 shares at $13.41, so $10,728, plus $1,120 in put options, and if we wanted to buy-to-close our short call leg, that would have cost $1,552. So: $10,728 + $1,120 - $1,552 = $10,296.

AMD's June Swoon

By June 4th, when we wrote our previous article, AMD had plummeted 19% from when we opened our portfolio.

But thanks to the hedge, our AMD position was down less than 4% at the time. You can see this in the table at the bottom of the chart below.

The underlying security value had dropped from $10,278 to $8,720, but the net position value had only dropped from $10,296 to $9,944.

A Commenter Counsels Patience

Reader "Buddmann" noted at the time that the drawdown in AMD wasn't a realized loss, and that the stock would likely recover by the end of the year. We responded that in our hedged portfolios, the plan is to hold each position for 6 months, or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first, so our portfolio would hold it until October, and we planned to submit an update then.

This is that update.

Final Performance Of Our AMD Position

After a bit of a rollercoaster ride, AMD shares ended up just over 4%, over the life of our portfolio.

Our hedged AMD position was up a bit more than that, thanks to its negative hedging cost.

As you can see above, the final net position value for AMD was $11,104, which represents a 7.8% gain over the initial position value of $10,296. The overall portfolio, as you can also see above, was up 26.38%, thanks mostly to the performance of ALGN and IPGP. But if you scroll up to the initial picture of our hedged portfolio, you'll see that our expected return for our AMD position was just over 5%, so AMD's contribution to the portfolio was better than expected.

Wrapping Up: Two Advantages Of Hedging

The performance of this portfolio illustrates two advantages of hedging. One is that it enables you to concentrate assets in a handful of names while strictly limiting risk. There were only four stocks in this portfolio, but if all of them went to $0 before their hedges expired, this portfolio wouldn't have been down more than 7.58%. The other advantage is illustrated by what happened with AMD here. Hedging makes it easier to hold a position that tanks, because it limits the drawdown. Even when AMD was down close to 20%, the hedged AMD position here was down less than 4%.

Of course, if you're going to hedge, you'll need to be able to generate alpha to overcome the drag of hedging. As we pointed out recently (Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha), our security selection method does just that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.