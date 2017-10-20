Altagas Increases Its Dividend As Promised

The dividend should be safe based on a sustainable payout ratio and having new projects go into service, which should increase cash flow generation.

The company hikes its dividend by ~4.3%. So, the shares yield ~7.4%.

It was only less than two months ago that Altagas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) was trading at its low in late August, at which time I published an article titled "What Will It Take for Altagas Stock to Go Higher?"

In the article, this is what I said:

Altagas must show that its dividend is more than sustainable -- by raising its dividend. New internal projects going into service will help counter the earnings and cash flow reduction from asset sales. Making progress on the WGL Holdings (WGL) acquisition and finally getting it approved.

Let's see how the story has played out so far.

The stock seems to be turning around and is up 8% since that article was published. (I bought shares at the low in August and posted in real time to inform the subscribers in my DGI Across North America service.)

Altagas stock price action since late August 2017. Source: Google Finance.

Much of the price appreciation occurred on Thursday, when Altagas released its Q3 results and announced a dividend hike for its dividend payable in December.

Q3 Financial Results

On an absolute basis, Altagas is growing for sure. Compared to Q3 of 2016, in this quarter Altagas saw the following:

Revenue growth of 2% to CAD$502 million;

Normalized EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth of 8% to CAD$190 million;

Normalized net income growth of 26.3% to CAD$48 million; and

Normalized funds from operations (FFO) growth of 4.4% to CAD$143 million.

On a per-share basis, Altagas's normalized net income and FFO were 21.7% higher at CAD$0.28 and 1.2% lower at CAD$0.83, respectively. It's good to see profitability, but hopefully that will translate to higher FFO per share down the road.

Some of the negative impact has come from asset sales, such as the Ethylene Delivery Systems and the Joffre Feedstock Pipeline transmission assets, which were sold to Nova Chemicals in March. It has also come from lower ethane revenue due to lower volumes and pricing and a weaker U.S. dollar (as Altagas generates half of its EBITDA from the U.S.).

Making Progress

The company has made meaningful progress in the reported quarter. For its gas business, Altagas put the 99 Mmcf/d Townsend 2A shallow-cut natural gas processing facility online in October, which was ahead of schedule and under budget.

Altagas also believes that its North Pine NGL Separation Facility can go online in early December instead of in the first quarter of 2018. So, this project is also estimated to be under budget.

Furthermore, Altagas has made great progress on building its Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, which is estimated to be in service in early 2019. This propane terminal is expected to be the first of its kind on the west coast of Canada.

For its utility business, Altagas got the approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to build and operate the Marquette Connector Pipeline, which will improve the quality and reliability of its gas delivery service to 35,000 Michigan gas customers. Altagas continues to grow its utility business via system improvement, the addition of new customers, and rate increases over time.

The Pending WGL Acquisition

As I mentioned in my previous article on Altagas:

The market probably doesn't like the uncertainty surrounding the acquisition, as we won't know for certain if Altagas will acquire WGL successfully until the first half of 2018.

So, Altagas's shares have been under pressure.

Management reiterates that it expects the WGL acquisition to close in the first half of 2018. And it believes WGL will be materially accretive to earnings and FFO. Specifically, management estimates the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share by 8-10% and FFO per share by 15-20% on average through 2021. It'll also support dividend growth per share of 8-10% from 2019 through 2021, while allowing Altagas to maintain a conservative payout ratio based on normalized FFO.

Dividend Hike as Promised

When Altagas reported its Q2 results, management promised a dividend hike in Q4. The company hiked its dividend per share by nearly 4.3% from CAD$0.175 per share to CAD$0.1825 per share.

Some investors feel as if the dividend hike was small. However, I'd much rather management grow the business and dividend sustainably than expecting a big dividend hike. The shares already offer a big dividend yield. At the end of Thursday, Altagas traded at CAD$29.54 per share, which implied a yield of 7.4% based on the new dividend.

Altagas's dividend yield on Oct. 18, 2017.

Notice that the yield is the same as Wednesday's market close before the dividend hike, which could mean that the price appreciation on Thursday was a reaction to the dividend hike. Is the dividend safe? Altagas's recent FFO payout ratio was ~63%. The company focuses on generating stable cash flow. About 96% of its cash flow is non-commodity based and roughly 90% of its dividend is supported by long-term contracted cash flow, which should allow for a dependable dividend.

Some More Thoughts

Altagas expects growth from all three of its segments this year, with the power and utilities segments expected to generate about 75% of its normalized EBITDA (or ~40% and ~35%, respectively). In the long run, Altagas aims for a balanced business across its three segments: gas, utilities, and power.

If the WGL acquisition is successful, we'll see a temporary boost in normalized EBITDA contribution from its utilities segment (specifically, ~50%), followed by ~30% from its gas segment and ~20% from its power segment. Also, ~70% of Altagas's normalized EBITDA will come from the U.S., which would mean its share price would feel a bigger impact from the oscillating strength of the greenback against the loonie.

Investor Takeaway

Altagas is a growing and transforming company. Because of the increased uncertainty from the WGL acquisition, the stock is still depressed from its normal levels. With a sustainable ~7.4% yield, Altagas is still a reasonable investment for income and stable growth.

