Schlumberger: Executing Well Despite Macro Challenges

Right down the middle.

This morning, Schlumberger (SLB) reported 3Q17 results that met expectations on top- and bottom-lines. Revenues of $7.9 billion accounted for a +13% YOY improvement, the best performance by far since the beginning of the oil and gas bear, in 2014. The strong comps are justifiable, however, as 3Q16 was a particularly soft quarter that saw revenues dive -17% YOY. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 improved seven cents sequentially, aided by stronger margins.

Credit: Offshore Energy Today

The trends observed in the past couple of quarters endured, with North America land and the fracking business once again being the stars of the show despite lack of meaningful crude oil price momentum (see graph below). But with the investment community scarred from a few years of under-performance in the sector, management's comment about "the investment appetite in North America now moderating (due to) a growing focus from E&P companies on financial return rather than the pursuit of production growth" is what likely spooked the Street. Shares are down nearly -4% early in the day.

I think the concerns are understandable since North America land has been the engine of the sector's early-stage recovery, but may also prove to be short sighted. International production could still pick up the pace as oil supply and demand continue to move slowly toward a state of balance, even if the time frame for the activity uptick ends up stretching beyond the immediate term. For now, Schlumberger's international operations continue to tread water, with minor YOY revenue contraction observed across all geographies outside North America.

Source: DM Martins, using chart from Macro Trends

Looking further down the P&L, gross margin was up a solid +364 bps YOY, driven by scale, better pricing in North America land and a shift to higher-margin revenues in the characterization segment. Potential margin upside could come from efficiency gains in 4Q17, as the costs associated with the redeployment of fleets to meet increased U.S. production demand are likely to scale back.

See my summarized P&L table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company report

What about Schlumberger stock?

Last quarter, I argued that SLB was "finally looking affordable," with P/E way off the 2016 highs as EPS expectations inched higher earlier in the year. The stock moved up about 5% between 2Q17 earnings and the end of September, but immediately pulled back to once again flirt with 52-week lows, particularly after today's harsh early-trading session selloff.

It looks like we are back to square one, with next-year EV/EBITDA heading towards 14x once again (see graph below). But as long-term EBITDA growth expectations remain healthy (and realistic, in my opinion) at 23%, I think shares continue to look enticing. Taking the longer-term view, I believe that SLB could trade at $95/share post-oil bear, once or if EPS normalizes at $4.00-$5.00 once again.

Company/Ticker Fwd EV/EBITDA LT EBITDA Growth TTM FCF Yield Schlumberger - SLB 14.3x 23.3% 2.8% Halliburton (HAL) 13.5x 20.3% 4.0% Nat'l Oilwell Varco (NOV) 24.5x 40.8% 2.2%

My portfolio already is exposed enough to oil and gas names, therefore buying SLB does not make too much sense for me at this moment. But I continue to be impressed with this company, and believe it will be one of the best-performing survivors coming out of this long and painful energy downcycle.

Betting on a commodity price-sensitive stock, however, does not come without quite a bit of systemic risks. I urge readers who are considering jumping in to perform the necessary due diligence and proceed with caution.

