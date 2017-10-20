DST Systems' (DST) CEO Steve Hooley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DST Systems Inc. (NYSE:DST)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 20, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Gregg Givens - CFO

Steve Hooley - Chairman, President & CEO

Analysts

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

David Ridley-Lane - Merrill Lynch

David Togut - Evercore

Robert Bamberger - Baird

Steve Hooley

Good morning, and thank you for joining DST Systems' third quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Gregg Givens. Overall, we're pleased with our third quarter results, which demonstrate the capabilities and strengths of our teams around the world, as we continue to execute on our key initiatives to win business and grow organically in the face of environment that continues to be challenging and competitive.

I’m going to start by covering key highlights from the quarter and actions we are taking across the company to ensure we remain competitive and successful in the current environment. I'll then turn the call over to Gregg for additional detail on our financial results.

Our third quarter results demonstrate strong execution on our organic growth initiatives and reflect the value of our acquisitions of Boston Financial Data Services and International Financial Data Services U.K. We also continue to make progress on effectively integrating these businesses and achieving meaningful synergies which I'll discuss shortly.

As discussed last quarter, we expected the remainder of 2017 to be challenging with competitive markets and uncertain regulatory environments that are pressuring our short-term outlook. At the same time, we remain focused on supporting the growth outlook of our businesses with appropriate resources and investments.

Despite these challenges, we have implemented initiatives that combine with our organic growth have help balance these headwinds and deliver strong results in the third quarter. We were pleased to add 2.6 million new registered accounts in the third quarter from the onboarding of the previously announced new client, as well as announced a new client for our subaccounting platform that is expected to add approximately 2.5 million subaccounts in the latter part of 2018.

We've been streamlining areas of the business to reduce our cost structure and operate as efficiently as possible while remaining committed to the ongoing investments to drive growth. In line with these objectives, we implemented a reduction in force in October within our domestic financial services and healthcare businesses.

Within our domestic financial services business this reduction in force resulted primarily from synergies achieved from the BFDS acquisition. We expect the combined actions we've taken thus far within financial services and healthcare to provide annual savings of $23 million beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017.

With the domestic financial services actions we have achieved directionally 75% of our initial targeted savings from the synergies related to the acquisition of Boston Financial Data Services and we expect to fully achieve the initial 20 million of targeted synergies by early 2018. We are continuing to work on additional savings as we further integrate BFDS with our existing operations throughout 2018.

We also continue to invest in our transformation initiative this quarter which should enable us to operate more efficiently moving forward. DST's transformation focuses on investing, simplifying and securing our entire technology footprint. Our transformation is a companywide collaborative effort to identify, develop and implement improvements that are expected to help support sustainable profitable growth by changing how we deliver existing services.

Within our healthcare business we continue to see success in expanding relationships with existing clients to increase our revenues in both the medical and pharmacy businesses. At the same time, we implemented cost reductions to rightsize the organization in connection with the previously announced client migrations and continued pressure in the market resulting from uncertainty around healthcare policy.

Excluding the impact of the client migrations, strong organic growth in this business combined with these actions enabled us to achieve year-over-year increases in income from operations and operating margins for the quarter.

Now let's turn to our results. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.79 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $0.76 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016. On an adjusted basis, our non-cash earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.76 per diluted share as compared to $0.77 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016.

The third quarter 2017 delivered significant year-over-year growth in consolidated operating revenues with an increase of $159.3 million or 43.6% to $524.8 million as compared to the same period in 2016. This was primarily a result of the BFDS and IFDS acquisitions which contributed $161.6 million of incremental operating revenues during third quarter 2017.

Looking at our segment results for the quarter, domestic financial services segment operating revenues increased $57.9 million or 23.4% to $305.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2016 primarily driven by operating revenues from BFDS which contributed $55.8 million of incremental revenues during the third quarter.

In addition, increased fund flows at ALPS, as well as organic growth in our ancillary products also contributed to the increased revenue. These increases were partially offset by lower revenue resulting from the strategic exit of certain product offerings and lower revenue in subaccounting and mutual fund registered shareowner account processing.

International Financial Services segment operating revenues increased $102.5 million to $129.4 million as compared to third quarter of 2016, primarily driven by incremental revenues from the acquisition of IFDS U.K. and partially offset by lower revenues as a result of the previously announced contract termination of a wealth management client.

As we discussed last quarter, we remain committed to the development of our wealth management platform which we are confident will position us to better serve our client base and win new customers. As a result of this commitment, we are incurring cost to complete enhancements to the system which will continue to pressure margins and operating income into 2018.

However, the recent actions we have taken to reduce our cost structure in this business including reducing or redeploying a large number of contractor and full-time positions helped to offset these pressures and deliver mid-single-digit margins during the quarter. We expect these pressures to continue through the end of this year and into 2018.

Moving to Healthcare Services, during the third quarter Healthcare Services operating revenues decreased $1.9 million or 1.8% to $104.2 million as compared to third quarter of 2016 which was in line with our expectations. The decrease is primarily attributable to the previously announced client migrations which resulted in approximately $13.1 million and lower revenues during the quarter.

However as I mentioned earlier, we were able to substantially offset this decline through strong organic growth reducing headcount and expanding our service offering to existing clients in both the medical and pharmacy businesses.

While the majority of our Healthcare Services business is relatively stable, we continue to monitor the future demand for development and consulting services in light of the continued uncertainty of the Affordable Care Act and other government healthcare regulation. We've taken steps to ensure we are prepared to respond to changes in policy that may impact our business and believe we are well-positioned to help our clients manage through this complexity.

Overall, we remain confident in our strategic plan and our ability to deliver solid execution for our customers and create value for investors. We're focused on growing our business through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions which we may fund with cash on hand or additional financing. Investing in our business to position DST for the future, driving efficiencies throughout our global operations, assisting our clients regulatory compliance, managing our balance sheet to provide appropriate financial flexibility, and returning capital to shareholders.

Looking ahead our entire organization is motivated and focused on achieving our objectives on behalf of our customers and shareholders. We look forward to continuing to drive enhancements the client experience while improving the execution of our key initiatives.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Givens

Well, thanks Steve.

On a GAAP basis this quarter we reported consolidated income from continued operations. A $48.8 million or $0.79 per diluted share as compared to $50.5 million or $0.76 per diluted share in the same period last year. The remainder of my comments will focus on our adjusted non-GAAP results.

On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations for $0.76 compared to $0.77 in the third quarter 2016. Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter increased $159.3 million or 43.6% to $524.8 million as compared to third quarter of 2016.

The increase was primarily result of a 2017 acquisitions of the remaining interest in BFDS and IFDS U.K. which contributed $161.6 million of incremental operating revenues during third quarter 2017.

Consolidated operating income decreased by 1.5% or $1.1 million to $72.5 million as compared to the third quarter 2016. The decrease in operating income is primarily due to increased stock compensation expenses as a result of an upward adjustment and the expected vesting of certain performance stock unit. This decrease was then partially offset by the operating income in the 2017 acquisitions of BFDS and IFDS U.K.

Within the Domestic Financial Services segment, operating revenues for the third quarter 2017 increased $57.9 million or 23.4% to $305.3 million as compared to third quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily driven by operating revenues from BFDS which contributed $55.8 million of incremental revenues during the third quarter.

In addition, operating revenues increased due to higher fund flows at ALPS, as well as organic growth in ancillary products. These increases were partly offset by lower revenue resulted from the exit of certain product offerings and lower revenues of subaccounting and mutual fund registered shareowner account processing.

Domestic Financial Services segment income from operations decreased 10.1% or $5.2 million to $46.2 million during the third quarter 2017, as compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease in operating income is primarily due to higher non-cash stock compensation expense, increased spending associated for supporting our IT transformation initiative, and higher costs for security and other infrastructure requirements.

We also have lowered domestic software license revenue this quarter which generally has higher operating income margins. We were able to partially offset these decreases with the acquired operating income from BFDS. The increase stock compensation and other costs combined with the lower BFDS operating margins resulted in Domestic Financial Services operating margin of 15.1% in the quarter as compared to 20.8% in the third quarter of 2016.

We expect the domestic financial services operating margins to rebound to the upper teens in the fourth quarter of 2017 as we begin realizing additional synergy savings from the BFDS acquisition and we began experiencing lower stock compensation expense from what we had in the third quarter of 2017.

Within the International Financial Services segment, operating revenues increased $102.5 million to $129.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2016. The operating revenue increase was driven from the acquisition of the remaining interest in IFDS U.K. which contributed $105.8 million of incremental operating revenues during the third quarter of 2017.

In addition, international software license revenues were $3 million this quarter which is $1 million increase over last year. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues as a result of the previously announced contract termination of a wealth management client.

International Financial Services operating income increased $4.6 million during third quarter 2017 to $7.1 million as compared to third quarter of 2016. For the third quarter of 2017, the International Financial Services segment delivered operating margins of 5.5%. Last quarter we projected a sequential reduction of up to $5 million to $6 million in operating income for the International Financial Services segment and indicated that it could be 2018 before we will return to mid single-digit operating margins.

We were able to achieve mid-single-digit operating margins earlier than initially expected due to the increase in high margin software sales during the quarter coupled with aggressive cost reduction programs implemented by the business.

Now turning to our Healthcare Services segment, operating revenues were $104.2 million, a $1.9 million or 1.8% decrease from third quarter 2016. The decrease is primarily attributable to the previously announced client migrations which resulted in approximately $13.1 million and lower revenues during the quarter.

Excluding these client migrations, Healthcare Services segment operating revenues increased $11.2 million or 12% as compared to third quarter 2016. The increase was driven by strong organic growth and by expanding the volume high-value services provided through existing clients in the medical and pharmacy businesses.

Healthcare Services income from operations decreased $500,000 or 2.5% to $19.2 million. The decrease was driven primarily from the impacts of the client migrations. These impacts were partially offset by strong organic growth and our expansion of high-value services to existing clients. The Healthcare Services segment operating margin for third quarter 2017 was 18.4% as compared to 18.6% in the third quarter of 2016.

DST had equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates of $4.2 million in the third quarter 2007. This is a decrease of $2.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2016 and is primarily due to no longer recording equity in earnings for BFDS and IFDS U.K. as a result of the acquisitions during the first quarter of 2017.

Our income tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 35.3% as compared to 34.6% in the third quarter of 2016. We currently expect our fourth quarter tax rate to approximate 37%, while our full year tax rate will approximate 36%.

As previously announced, we repurchased 1.2 million shares of DST common stock at the beginning of the third quarter for $75 million. The third quarter stock repurchases were made in advance of the blackout period and precluded DST for repurchasing additional shares.

During the third quarter, we began the wind down process of the previously terminated and frozen DST employee stock ownership plan. This resulted in the liquidation of the remaining DST stock held in the plan during the period from late July through mid-October. While the plan was completing this liquidation event, DST was precluded from repurchasing DST shares in the open market. Currently we have $225 million remaining under the share repurchase plan.

We closed the third quarter with strong balance sheet that was comprised of $140.7 million of cash and $644.8 million of debt. During the third quarter of 2017 we had $19.6 million of capital expenditures. We continue to believe that maintaining a strong balance sheet and our ongoing liquidity gives us the flexibility to be opportunistic in the marketplace.

I’ll now turn the call back to Steve for concluding remarks.

Steve Hooley

Great, thanks Gregg.

DST continues to take steps to perform and create value over the long-term. The progress we've made in the three quarters of 2017 reflects the hard work and dedication of all of our employees. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our strategic and financial objectives, and are confident in the strength of our balanced approach to profitability and growth. We believe we have the right strategy and the right team to deliver on our objectives.

And at this point, I’d like to go ahead and open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex

I was wondering if you could talk a little bit on the healthcare spending environment. Certainly you noted historically, it's some a lot of exchanges you might see some impact from that. Any update in terms of how your customers are looking at the environment to level of spend and any concentration there you might be worried about given what you might be hearing from customers?

Steve Hooley

I don't think there is – let's take a bit of a reverse order here. I don't think that we're concerned about any level of concentration. I think the business was strong and as Gregg mentioned if you look at the organic growth, we're very pleased with the organic growth in the quarter. I think what you’re referring to specifically is number one, the exchanges and the fact that some of our customers have exited certain exchanges which has given us a little bit of downward pressure on either live service or on claims process.

And the other piece is the consulting and development revenues which remain depressed right and that really is due to the uncertainty around the Affordable Care Act and what's going to happen there. Now, there's some level of that revenue that's coming through but if you look at - if you look at the full year, it certainly has been somewhat depressed.

And quite honestly, we don't expect that to rebound until there is some level of certainty around - coming out of Washington around healthcare and healthcare reform. So, that said I think our team has done a good job of rightsizing from an expense perspective to be able to deliver - to be able to deliver those services but until we get some clarity around policy, I think that portion of our revenue will remain depressed.

Brian Essex

I guess, industry headwinds notwithstanding maybe if you could give us a little bit of insight in terms of how your pipeline is looking, how some of your spending initiatives are positioning you to win new business and are some companies or some customers I guess learning to at least spend in some areas in that environment of uncertainty?

Steve Hooley

Again it's not like the - it’s not like the revenue from consulting and development has gone to zero, right it’s just - it’s lower than our normalized run rate, and so customers are spending where they need to but again until we get some level of certainty or we don’t expect that to rebound to normalized kind of levels.

Yes I would tell you kind of across the customer base and again if you look at the organic growth numbers particularly in the healthcare space, we’re really pleased what’s going on and that’s not concentrated in just a few customers that’s kind of across our healthcare, our healthcare customer base and again I think that talks a little bit to the strength of the customer base that we have, right our customers are successful in the marketplace and that’s driving demand for additional services as well as higher volumes.

Brian Essex

And maybe lastly the reduction in the force that you had, what areas did you cut and is that sustainable as things pick-up?

Steve Hooley

So the majority of the pickup was as we mentioned from the acquisition of BFDS and the planned synergies there, and so that is sustainable. In the healthcare space, we adjusted based on kind of current market conditions and look if the CD&I revenue rebounds, we would expect to see some expense increase there to be able to service that but in those two areas the large portion of it is sustainable.

In our international business again I would say the reductions that were made are sustainable and were largely with the result of the previously announced clients that terminated with us and so Willie Slattery and his team did a terrific job of quickly rightsizing the expense in our international business and as Gregg mentioned achieved kind of mid-single digit margins on a much faster timeline than we thought they would. So, that number one we're pleased with it, number two we view it as sustainable.

Peter Heckmann

Steve on the AUA, Assets Under Administration looks like we had a nice sequential increase, it looks a big bigger than what I would expect from just market appreciation. Any new clients there or just disclose.

Steve Hooley

So good question Pete, and it breaks down this way about one third of it is market appreciation and about two thirds of it is new customers that they came to ALPS. So, that would be both in our hedge fund servicing business and in the core 40X servicing business. So yes we're pleased with the growth there and again kind of combination of market in new customers.

Peter Heckmann

And then Gregg you may have answered this last quarter but just a little bit of help on the seasonality of revenue for BFDS and IFDS both of those I would have assumed that first half is going to be seasonally stronger, back half weaker but it looks like the seasonality maybe a little bit more pronounced towards the first quarter in IFDS, is that about right?

Gregg Givens

I think the operations of both BFDS and IFDS are similar to what we have here at DST on our Domestic Financial Services segment and that is, that there is a little bit of seasonality from the standpoint that there's a lot of tax accounting that goes on in retirement savings that takes place in the first part of the year associated with people completing their tax returns and things like that but it's not anything truly meaningful there just we see a little spike in transaction volumes and things like that.

And then as we move towards the end of the year especially IFDS and here at DST, we start positioning the infrastructure and the data center and things like that to be ready to take on growth for the upcoming year.

Peter Heckmann

So revenue seasonality January to April and then a little bit of expense ramp late in the year. And then just last question I'll get back in the queue, any update on the other large customer converting to the wealth platform in the U.K. and IFDS?

Gregg Givens

I guess the update Pete would be that it continues to go well. They actually just put out with their latest earnings, they commented that directionally two-thirds of all new business is being processed on our platform. We continue to roll-out new capability there. We have some additional conversions of product that will take place during 2018 and that's part of the continued build out that Gregg referenced in his comments but it continues to do well, customers are extremely happy and the platform is performing extremely well.

Peter Heckmann

So we expect that to be complete or largely complete by the end of next year.

Gregg Givens

Largely complete by the end of next year, that’s right Pete. We will have some conversions that will rollover into 2019 but from a capability perspective on the platform, we expect it to be largely built-out by the end of 2018.

David Ridley-Lane

Could you help us think about the percentage of the cost savings from the headcount reduction which is incremental versus part of the previously announced $20 million synergy target?

Steve Hooley

I think David the best way to think about that as we mentioned is that you know we've got a run rate savings of about $23 million what we said is that, you know we had previously announced expectation of about $20 million of synergy savings from the joint venture acquisitions, and we've achieved directionally 75% of that number.

So you know we've achieved about 75% on a run rate basis of the $20 million that we previously announced and then we announced that our run rate number is about $23 million, so that would give you about $8 million, right.

I guess the other point that I'd make is, you know we remain extremely confident that we'll get the full $20 million of synergies from the joint ventures and as we continue to move into 2018 while it requires - it requires more effort in terms of restructuring work and locations, we do expect that we’re going to exceed that number.

David Ridley-Lane

And then on - another good win here in the subaccounting platform, can you talk about the competitive environment and maybe other further opportunities for client wins in that area?

Steve Hooley

Yes, so we're extremely pleased with that win. It’s a great win with an existing customer where we have a large and broad-based relationship, and so I think in some instance it was because of the relationship with DST and the service experience that they've had. Additionally I think it signifies some of the benefits that you have with our subaccounting platform and so we're excited about that win and by the way we're working on it now.

So we started to see some expense come through as we ready for that conversion which will take place in the back half of 2018. And look it's a significant market and so you know we think that that it is an exciting opportunity for us and we obviously don't want to get into any other deals or working on but we're very pleased with that win.

David Ridley-Lane

And then maybe a quick one for Gregg. Can you maybe quantify the one-time impact of the stock compensation accounting change in the quarter?

Gregg Givens

Before I get into the numbers, I think it’s important to understand that the majority of our equity compensation is performance based and is actually earned over like a three-year period of time. So we expect there to be some variability in the quarter-to-quarter expenses as we revise our estimates of expected performance.

So with this performance units if you increase the estimated performance, you end up with little extra stock compensation expense, if you decrease your estimate you have decreased compensation expense but when the revision to the estimated performance is made, the current period gets hit with a cumulative catch-up entry that reflects the new estimated performance and then subsequent quarters will begin to normalize assuming no further changes and estimates.

So, as it relates to the Domestic Financial Services segment operating results I would tell you that we estimate that the segment had approximately $7 million of additional sequential non-cash compensation costs as a result of the upward adjustment in the expected vesting of those performance stock units, but I think the real question here is the run rate which we believe will normalize in subsequent quarters as we return to the targeted operating margins.

David Togut

Good to see the double-digit growth in healthcare absent to client migration. I just like to start there, Anthem announced a couple of days ago that they're forming their own PBM in Genoa Rx in conjunction with CVS Health in 2020. I'm just curious what impact that has on the dynamics of your own Healthcare Services business?

Steve Hooley

Yes, good question David and actually we think the decision that Anthem made from a strategic perspective is actually right in line with our whole service model. So if you think about what our pharmacy solutions business delivers, we will deliver a continuum of services from simply doing pharmacy claims processing all the way through a full service PBM including managing, managing the networks and rebates et cetera.

If you look at the decision that Anthem took, they moved away from a full service offering into a bifurcated service model and again we think strategically that plays right into our model and so not surprising to us and look our expectation is and if you follow the Anthem story, the lack of transparency on some of these full service deals, I think is being drawn into question and so I think the model that we have of being able to show more transparency as it relates to services delivered versus cost of drugs is where the marketplace is going to go, so we feel like we're well positioned.

David Togut

And then in terms of IFDS U.K. what is the new business pipeline look like for wealth management deals?

Steve Hooley

Yes, so I would tell you David, the majority of the pipeline for our wealth platform in the U.K. at the current time is going to be around working with existing customers who are looking to launch new products that require a wealth platform and so the big wealth conversions that have happened over the last - call it five years, that market for the most part people have selected their partners and we don’t see a lot of movement in that in the short term but we do have a lot of interest from existing customers who are looking to launch new products and many of those new products will be launched on our wealth platform.

David Togut

Just a quick final question on capital allocation, it looks like share repurchase continues to be the main focus with 6.8% share reduction year-over-year, can you update us on your thoughts over the next year or two, will it continue to be share repurchase principally and you see any possible tuck-in acquisitions that complement your existing offerings?

Gregg Givens

Well I mean they were always looking at tuck-in acquisitions. There is assets out there I would tell you that the assets are going to get priced up and so we want to be disciplined in terms of pulling the trigger on any type of tuck-in acquisitions to make sure that delivers the right value to DST shareholders.

But it's a balancing act between both looking at the acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders through share purchases and things like that, so we're constantly looking at that balance as part of our analysis that we make every time we pull the trigger on any one of those events.

Robert Bamberger

My first question was just on domestic margins. They were bit of weak and down sequentially, anything one off there like cost from the big registered account ramp. I guess should Q4 margins be up quite a bit sequentially as the cost cuts ramp and following anything one-off in Q3.

Steve Hooley

Yes Robert, I think the biggest headwinds on the margins in the third quarter was this change in the estimated vesting of this performance stock which is a non-cash charges came through and we size that at directionally $7 million that we had in the third quarter.

Now what we expect is that, that will reduce in subsequent quarters and normalize and we fully expect the Domestic Financial Services segment to have margins in the upper teens going forward.

Robert Bamberger

And then on the health side, was your specific call out of health care revenues being around 12% normalized, a signal that this is what you could expect looking forward I guess in 2018 once the headwinds left.

Steve Hooley

We don't give forward guidance in terms of revenue growth rates, but I would tell you that if you look at the healthcare market and you look at the inherent growth in both pharmacy and medical side of the business, we clearly are operating in a market that has good organic growth and so we are very pleased with this quarter, and we don't have any reason to believe that will be dramatic changes in terms of downside next year.

Steve Hooley

Great. Well, thank you very much for dialing in. Thank you for your interest in DST and we look forward to updating you next quarter.

