Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Johnson & Johnson's Mixed Signals, Celgene's Mongersen Failure, QURE's Hemophilia B Trial

QURE will begin a hemophilia BA trial of a mutant type factor IX supplement claimed to be more potent than standard FIX therapies.

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Johnson & Johnson

Today we will discuss a set of three articles on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), each of which makes a numbers analysis of the company and some of which, at least, suggests taking profit. These articles are by Josh Arnold, DoctoRx and Nicholas Ward. While Josh Arnold thinks that JNJ's latest earnings numbers are "beautiful" but the company is now overbought, DoctoRx thinks that the numbers look "all prettied up" with non-GAAP exclusions that should, if taken, make the EPS actually look even worse than the 10.5% yoy decline seen under GAAP.

Nicholas Ward, coming from another front, thinks JNJ's slowing dividend growth makes it a prime target for profit taking. Of these, the DoctoRx article explains JNJ numbers so lucidly that it even made sense to the most numerically handicapped among us.

However, lucid or not, no biopharma can be analyzed simply on the basis of numbers. JNJ's pharma division is its biggest revenue generator, and although growth has been slow, the company will take 10 drugs through an NDA by 2020, and 50 more label expansions will happen in the same period.

Janssen, JNJ's R&D arm, is, along with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech, the most formidable R&D outfit out there. Its potential blockbuster IL-23 blocking drug Tremfya just received approval for plaque psoriasis, and while this is a crowded market, Tremfya's selective IL-23 only activity gives it an advantage in terms of efficacy, as I discussed in an earlier article.

This is so because research has shown that IL-23, and not IL-12 (Stelara) or IL-17 (Cosentyx from Novartis), may be the master regulator cytokine in certain inflammatory diseases like psoriasis. Since Stelara is a $3bn drug and a major bread earner for JNJ, this development alone may be worth billions more to JNJ. So, an article that just analyzed current numbers and makes predictions based on those, fails to take into account the superior biotech aspect of the company.

One billion-dollar blockbuster in the pipeline can change everything - and JNJ may have several such. This is my issue number one with the set of three articles. I am not actually making a bullish pipeline discussion here of JNJ - the good Lord knows I am no big JNJ fan at current prices. I am just trying to say, let's not read half the picture.

The other issue I have, one many JNJ dividend longs will have, is what one commenter put it nicely in one of the articles - if you have a farm that doesn't do well one year, you don't sell out, especially if you are farming for generations. JNJ has been paying strong dividends for 50 years.

If you are holding for years, why sell out now? Like I said in an earlier article, JNJ is a dividend aristocrat that you must neither buy, nor sell. Neither buy, meaning these high prices coupled with what these articles tell us don't justify a buy. Neither sell, because, assuming you bought some time ago with a cost basis much lower from current prices, you don't know if you will get these prices back again if you sell now.

Another JNJ angle that sometimes gets ignored is its various legal problems. While such things are part of the game for most biopharmas, some of these Missouri and California juries are giving millions of dollars in damages to the talc complainants, and these costs pile up.

Taking all these things together - the numbers, the pipeline potential, the by-the-way issues - we get a clearer picture of JNJ than a purely financial analysis provides. And that picture tells me that while these high prices do not justify a buy given the risks, the dividend and the potential also do not justify a fear-induced sell out.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of CELG, QURE

Celgene hits bump in the road with IBD candidate GED-0301, two studies terminated

Company: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)

Ticker Co. Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume CELG Celgene Corporation 106B $135.96 3,983,706.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $147.17 $96.93 40.27 616M Oncology

Therapy: mongersen

Disease: Crohn's disease

News: "Celgene Corporation today announced that the GED-0301 (mongersen) phase III REVOLVE trial (CD-002) in Crohn's disease (CD) and the extension trial (SUSTAIN, CD-004) will discontinue. Celgene has decided to stop the trials following an October recommendation of the Data Monitoring Committee, which assessed overall benefit/risk during a recent interim futility analysis. There were no meaningful safety imbalances identified in the analysis.

At this time, the Phase III DEFINE trial (CD-003) in Crohn's disease will not be initiated. Celgene is waiting to review the full dataset from the Phase II trial with GED-0301 in ulcerative colitis (UC) to determine next steps."

Analysis: Celgene's mongersen was thus far the number one drug candidate targeting Crohn's disease, one that afflicts many Americans and has a potential global market size of $4bn. With Celgene now retiring mongersen apparently on low efficacy data, filgotinib from Galapagos (GLPG) becomes the most important product. I have covered Celgene extensively before. I don't value Mongersen all that much for Celgene's top line because it is a partnered drug and therefore the revenue yield will net less than if it were wholly owned.

However, Celgene has had a number of trials put on hold recently, so that presents a dull picture. Also, Celgene will record a $500mn pre-tax charge for the trial discontinuation. Despite all the bad news, in my article I discussed the potential of Celgene's cereblon modulators, which I think will produce a number of potential blockbusters for years to come.

UniQure to launch pivotal study in 2018 for promising gene therapy candidate AMT-061 in hemophilia B

Company: uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE)

Ticker Co. Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume QURE UniQure NV 388M $15.16 187,023.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $15.99 $4.72 221.19 13M gene therapy

Therapy: cell therapy PLX-R18

Disease: hemophilia B

News: "Based on feedback from U.S. and European regulators, uniQure plans to initiate a pivotal study next year assessing AMT-061 in patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B."

Analysis: QURE is a small company with a market cap of just $388mn. Hemophilia B is a disease with a market potential of $2bn. There are several approved treatments for the disease, including factor IX supplementing products and other approaches. However, QURE's claimed USP is that its product AMT-061 is a mutant variant of wild type FIX and shows 8-9 fold more FIX activity.

Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Barclays PLC, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup and Jefferies Group LLC reiterate overweight, market perform, neutral and buy respectively; Cowen and Company, Royal Bank Of Canada and Stifel Nicolaus raise target to $68.00, $60.00 and $63.00 respectively. The company beat earnings and sales estimates for Q3, and posted profit compared to loss a year ago.

Allergan PLC. (AGN): Mizuho downgrades from buy to neutral with target of $193.00; Citigroup lowers target from $280.00 to $240.00 with buy rating; Royal Bank Of Canada lowers target from $277.00 to $250.00 with outperform rating. AGN recently lost the Restasis patent lawsuit.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN): Credit Suisse Group and Leerink Swann reiterate outperform rating and raise target to $124.00 and $142.00 respectively.

Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX): Maxim Group sets target to $5.00 with buy rating.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): Berenberg Bank sets target of $96.00 with buy rating; Leerink Swann raises target to $85.00 with market perform rating; Maxim Group reiterates hold and William Blair reiterates buy. See our pharma scoop of Oct.19, 2017 for our latest analysis on GILD.

Globus Medical (GMED): Barclays PLC lowers target to $27.00 with underweight rating while Piper Jaffray reiterates buy.

More ratings in appendix below.

Insider Sales

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH): Gerst Diane G., EVP, QA, Regulatory Affairs, sold 523 shares for $9,665; Shohet Stephen B., Director, disposed 25% of their holding (7862 shares) in a Sale+OE for $144,195.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE): Leschly Nick, Pres & CEO, disposed 10823 shares (4% of their holding) for $1,569,840.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Apfelberg David B, Director, disposed 1000 shares (9% of their holding) for $39,900; Oshea Timothy J, Director, disposed 4000 shares (9% of their holding) for $156,840.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Crowley John F, COB, CEO, disposed 71735 shares (15% of their holding) in a Sale+OE for $1,058,194.

United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR): Rothblatt Martine A, COB, CEO, disposed 1246 shares in a Sale+OE for $158,376.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR): Kennedy Kolleen T, EVP, Pres Oncology Sys., disposed 931 shares in a Sale+OE of $97,755.

Insider Purchases

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Missling Christopher U, Pres & CEO, acquired 375 shares for $1,684.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV): Aldrich Richard, Director, acquired 565065 shares for $4,866,961. They now hold 934484 shares.

Earnings

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported its third quarter revenue at $806 million, an increase of approximately 18% compared with $683 million in the third quarter of 2016. The revenue figure included $21 million of revenue that had previously been deferred in connection with a customer trade-out program. Third quarter 2017 GAAP net income was $298 million, up from $211 million for the third quarter of 2016.

athenahealth (ATHN) reported its revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 at $304.6 million, compared to $276.7 million in the same period last year, an increase of 10%. Its Non-GAAP adjusted operating income was $39.5 million, or 13.0% of total revenue, compared to $41.6 million, or 15.0% of total revenue, in the same period last year. Athena reported its non-GAAP adjusted net income for the quarter at $22.9 million.

We started the Total Pharma Tracker and offered a discounted price for the first 30 members, assuming that it will last until the year end. But we have already reached our target numbers! So we thought we should extend the offer to people who are still trying to decide.

7 more days - subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker in the next 7 days and you will still get the discounted price of $400/year. Lock in that price now before it goes up.

Subscribe today to get on top of your healthcare investments.

Appendix/Tables

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Align Technology ALGN Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Axovant Sciences Ltd AXON HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy BioLife Solutions BLFS Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $7.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals CTRV Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $4.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR Roth Capital Initiates Buy -> Buy $35.00 Enzymotec ENZY Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold $11.50 Evoke Pharma EVOK FBR & Co Reiterates Buy -> Buy $10.00 Galectin Therapeutics GALT Roth Capital Initiates Buy -> Buy $8.00 Gemphire Therapeutics GEMP Roth Capital Initiates Buy -> Buy $30.00 GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $15.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC JAZZ FBR & Co Initiates Buy -> Buy $206.00 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Credit Suisse Group Set Price Target Outperform $147.00 -> $154.00 NuVasive NUVA Barclays PLC Lowers Target Overweight $80.00 -> $65.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Needham & Company LLC Lowers Target Buy -> Buy $55.00 -> $52.00 Pfizer PFE BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy $37.00 -> $39.00 Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $2.00 Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX BMO Capital Markets Lowers Target Outperform $45.00 -> $40.00 Repligen Corporation RGEN Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold $40.00 Shire PLC SHPG FBR & Co Initiates Buy -> Buy $201.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN FBR & Co Initiates Buy -> Buy $53.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Hold $17.00 Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS Bank of America Corporation Set Price Target Buy $40.00 -> $56.00

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) $80 Million $16/Share

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.