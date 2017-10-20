Fuyao Glass - A Compounding Auto Supplier

(Please note there is far greater liquidity on the HK Exchange at HK:3606)

Business

Fuyao Glass (OTC:FYGGY) designs, manufactures, sells, and services auto glass for the OEM market and aftermarket (ARG). FYG was founded in 1987 in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, China, by Mr. Cho Tak Wong. In China, the company has four auto-grade float glass production lines, and nine auto glass production facilities across eight different provinces. Outside of China, FYG has a float glass and auto glass facility in Kaluga, Russia, as well as multiple float glass production lines in Mt. Zion Illinois, and an auto glass production facility in Moraine Ohio.

The primary materials for auto glass are float glass (made up of ~60% silica sand, 20% limestone, and ~20% soda ash) and Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB). Overall, raw materials make up 65% of COGS, the cost of energy makes up 10%, labor makes up 12% of COGS, and overhead makes up an additional 13%. Fuyao is vertically integrated, sourcing silica sand and other inputs from their facilities in Hainan Province to manufacture float glass. FYG internally sources over 90% of the float glass needed for manufacturing auto glass. The float glass is either laminated (two sheets are stuck together using a layer of PVB) for windshields, or tempered (so that upon breaking no sharp edges form) for rear and door windows. These two main types of glass can also have other added features, examples include hydrophobic glass (water resistant), coated glass (temperature controlling), and solar glass (embedded with solar PV cells).

Investment Thesis

Fuyao Glass is the world’s largest and best operated automotive glass supplier, and one of the most profitable automotive suppliers in the world. In 2016, FYG generated gross margins of 42% and EBITDA margins of 28%, which were over double their peer group’s average. The company has a dominant position within the concentrated auto glass market and faces little to no risk of disintermediation from electric and autonomous vehicles.

Fuyao should continue to EBITDA at 15%+ due to:

Overall auto market growth of 3-5% p.a. globally, and 10%+ domestically. Increasing glass content per car of 1.5% p.a. combined with a shift towards higher value-added products, pushing ASPs up by 3-5% p.a. Market share gains in North America and Europe, where FYG recently pushed into the market with two new facilities in Kaluga, Russia, and Moraine, Ohio.

Fuyao has substantial pricing power, especially relative to peers due to:

Favorable competitive dynamics: FYG is the world’s and China’s largest supplier of auto glass with a 26% and 69% market share respectively. Moreover, the OEM market in China is far more fragmented than the global market, giving Fuyao a stronger bargaining position. None of Fuyao’s major competitors are dedicated to manufacturing auto glass, as their auto glass segments are all divisions within larger conglomerates. As a dedicated supplier of auto glass, Fuyao has been able to compound their technological/efficiency advantages by solely reinvesting their time, capital and focus on auto glass. FYG is vertically integrated upstream and has even developed and manufactured their own production equipment internally, giving them a cost advantage and the ability to reduce lead times for OEs. Fuyao’s willingness to service the customer at all points of the product life cycle, providing ‘just-in-time’ service.

As a result of all the above, Fuyao should be able to compound top-line at a ~13% rate for the next 3-5 years (10% volumes and 3% ASPs). On top of that, Fuyao’s pricing power, vertical integration and operating leverage should allow EBITDA to grow from RMB4.6bn in ’16 to RMB7.7bn in ’19. This translates to EBITDA margins expanding from 28% to 32%, or an 18% CAGR over 3 years. With Fuyao rolling off of a heavy capex cycle due to the construction of their North American plant, Free Cash Flow should grow off a low base of RMB-550m to RMB2.3bn in 2019. The details for each case are below:

Valuation

At HKD28.1/share (RMB23.9), Fuyao is trading at 13x trailing EBITDA and 19x trailing P/E. This is a clear premium to auto suppliers who trade at 7.6x EBITDA and 16.5x P/E, and a premium to Fuyao’s historical averages of 10x EBITDA and 13x P/E. Fuyao does deserve to trade at a premium to peers. There are virtually no other suppliers which have demonstrated an equivalent track record of sustained growth and consistently high margins. Looking over the past five years, Fuyao has grown at 13.0% p.a. while the average auto supplier has grown at 1.0%, with gross margins 75% higher than peers and EBITDA margins over double peers. A case could potentially be made for Fuyao to trade to at a premium to their historical averages, given their continually improving margin profile and sustained growth prospects.



Regardless of whether or not the business is cheap relative to other peers, assuming more conservative exit multiples of 11x EBITDA and 15x P/E, Fuyao doesn’t meet the hurdle of a 20% IRR. However, given Fuyao’s long potential runway of growth, and their superior pricing power, the business would be an attractive investment at a 15% IRR given the low risk of permanent impairment of capital. Over 5, 7 or 10 years, cyclicality becomes less and less of a risk, not because there is a lower probability of it occurring, but because a downturn in 2018 will have far less effect on how the business looks in 2025 than how it looks in 2019.

Growth

Market Growth: The first piece of the growth equation for Fuyao is the growth of the overall auto market. Auto sales growth has had substantial variation depending on the region. Since 2000, growth has ranged from 17.6% p.a. in China to -1.1% p.a. in Japan. While the auto market is at historic highs in terms of sales volumes, in the long term it is reasonable to expect 3-5% volume growth, with marginal demand coming from China and other emerging economies. The majority of FYG’s sales (66%) come from the domestic Chinese market, growing at 10.0% annually. The rest (34%) can be assumed to be evenly split between the U.S. and Europe. Given Fuyao’s exposure, the ‘weighted average market growth’ would be approximately 6%, though given China’s auto market is likely to decelerate, that number may trend closer to 4-5%. Fuyao offers its products across a wide variety of brands and models, from Rolls Royce and Bentley to Toyota and BYD, reducing its reliance on any individual brand’s success for its own growth.

Changing Glass Content: Glass content is changing within vehicles in two ways. First, the amount of glass per vehicle has been increasing at ~1.5% p.a. for the past decade. This can be attributed to increasing penetration of sunroofs, those sunroofs growing larger, higher SUV sales (which have a greater surface area of glass), and increase in the tilt of windshields, which also slightly increases the surface area of glass per car. This trend shows little to no sign of changing, especially since the addition of a sunroof can add 20-30% in glass content to a vehicle versus one without a sunroof.

The second change happening within glass is the increasing prevalence of higher value-added, higher margin products. Fuyao is on the leading edge of these developments, and can produce a variety of different types of glass. These range from solar glass (typically for sunroofs), where the manufacturer deposits a thin film of solar cells into the glass, allowing it to recharge the car’s battery as it receives sunlight. Currently, Fuyao only produces this type of glass for the BYD F3, though greater penetration of EVs may lead to a rise in popularity for solar glass. Other types include noise-dampening acoustic glass (on the Toyota Crown, Cadillac STS, Audi Q5, etc), hydrophobic glass which improves visibility in rain/fog (on the BMW Mini, Land Rover Freelander, VW Polo), and even Heads-Up-Display Glass, or HUD Glass. This glass, present on the Cadillac ATS and Audi A6, displays information on the windshield such as the speedometer / fuel gauge.

Fuyao has been able to increase ASPs by 3.8% p.a. for the past five years due to the gradual shift towards higher value added products (which now make up ~30% of sales), in addition to Fuyao’s inherent pricing power. This is especially impressive given that Fuyao is supplier to auto OEMs, who are notorious for enforcing pricing de-escalators of 2%+ p.a. in the vast majority of their purchase agreements. Even sub segments of the auto industry that are thought to be better insulated from this dynamic such as steering columns or driveshafts have experienced consistent price compression from OEMs. Other glass players have not been immune to price pressure. From 2009 to 2013 (the last available year of data), volumes of auto glass sales compounded at a 9.0% CAGR, while auto glass sales only grew 7.6%, implying 140bps of price pressure. In China, the situation has been somewhat different, as volumes grew at 12.6% p.a., and sales compounded ahead of that at 13.2%, implying 60bps of price increases per year. Fuyao has benefited more from pricing gains than any of their competitors due to their substantial pricing power (discussed below).

Market Share Gains: Going back a few years to 2013, the auto glass industry was concentrated within 5 large players who controlled 82% of the global market and 95% of the domestic Chinese market. Fast forward to 2016, those same 5 players still control 82% of the global market and 95% of the Chinese market, though their order has shifted. Fuyao’s market share has grown materially both in the domestic and in international markets.

*2016 Market Share for Asahi / Saint Gobain is an estimate based on overall Glass division growth figures

While the majority of Fuyao’s global market share is derived from their dominant position in the Chinese market, they have taken share in the ‘Ex-China’ market from Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, and Saint Gobain. Fuyao’s growth in international markets will only accelerate, especially as they have recently scaled their new facilities in Kaluga, Russia, and Moraine, Ohio, to full capacity.

Europe: Fuyao’s initial investment in Russia was small, setting up an auto glass facility with 4.0m square meters of capacity about 100 miles southwest of Moscow in Kaluga. That facility was expanded to double capacity to 8.1m square meters in Q4 2016, and two auto-grade float glass production lines were added in order to ensure a reliable supply of auto-grade float glass. Fuyao is located in a low-cost country with good infrastructure, a growing domestic market, and most importantly: access to the large European markets of Germany, the U.K., and France. It is only a short distance from Kaluga to any part of Western Europe. Taking Kaluga to Munich as an example (the location of one of BMW’s major plants), it is only a few days drive including stops. So far, the market has been relatively untapped by Fuyao and presents a large opportunity for the company to grow share.

North America: Fuyao’s investment in the U.S. has been far more substantial than their investment in Europe. As of 2017, the total capital deployed has exceeded $1bn across two locations. The first investment involved buying two float glass production lines with capacity of 300k tons in Mt. Zion, Illinois, from PPG for $56m. The lines were then retrofitted using Fuyao’s standards and equipment to produce auto-grade float glass. The second investment was the purchase of an old GM factory in Moraine Ohio, which is now Fuyao’s largest plant in the world, with a gross floor area of 2.3m square feet and capacity of 12.1m square meters of auto glass. Fuyao refurbished the plant into a state of the art auto glass manufacturing facility. The idea to bring Fuyao to North America was proposed by GM, and Fuyao was further incentivized by local government officials with tax breaks. As part of the $750m+ investment, Fuyao’s goal is to over double their market share in the region from ~10% to 25%. The advantage of expanding aggressively in the U.S. is that there is no domestic incumbent like there is in Europe (Saint Gobain) or Japan (ACG/NSG). Fuyao can apply their ‘just-in-time’ model of offering localized production to major OEMs and aggressively take share from less profitable, less efficient, less well-run competitors. With this new plant, Fuyao can deliver products to customers anywhere in North America within 1-2 weeks from the date of order. Most of Fuyao’s competitors are located in Mexico (AGC and Saint Gobain have multiple facilities there), where the shipping time and logistics become more cumbersome due to the need to cross the U.S./Mexican border.

China: Domestically, Fuyao is simply looking to compound their already substantial competitive advantages over other players. Fuyao has nine auto glass manufacturing facilities in eight different provinces, covering all the major auto production centers in China. Each plant is located within a short distance of a major OEM facility, allowing for ‘just-in-time’ delivery. The rate at which Fuyao takes share will likely decelerate (they are very nearly becoming a monopoly in China), but given their strong focus on serving the customer, the duration of those relationships, and the proximity of Fuyao’s facilities to their customers, they will be very difficult to displace, especially for foreign brands without local expertise.

Pricing Power

Competitive Dynamics: The auto glass industry has favorable competitive dynamics for suppliers. As stated before, the industry is highly concentrated – 5 players make up 82% of the global market, and the same 5 make up 95% of the Chinese market. This high concentration leads to higher bargaining power over OEMs, who have fewer alternatives. This is augmented by the fact that shipping auto glass is costly and time consuming, making local presence important. There may be five major players in the Chinese auto glass market, but an OEM in Chongqing, Sichuan, or Hubei Province may only have one option that can satisfy their required capacity. This creates a ‘local monopoly’ effect, which disproportionately benefits Fuyao due to their vastly superior size and reach within China.

Competitive dynamics are especially favorable in China, where Fuyao is the dominant player (69% share vs the. #2 at 9%), and the OEM customer base is even more fragmented. Where there are the ‘big 3’ domestic players in each major international market (the U.S. Europe, Japan), China’s market never developed that way, as each province’s local OEM sought to be one of the ‘big 3’ OEMs. This, in combination with the ‘local monopoly’ effect has led to greater pricing power for Fuyao within the domestic market. In China, Fuyao’s Gross Margins have averaged 43% vs. their international Gross Margins at 39%.

That last dynamic which favors auto glass suppliers over the OEMs is that auto glass makes up a very small portion of the cost of a vehicle. On average, only 1.5% of the all-in cost of a vehicle is glass. However, even though glass is a very small part of the cost of the car, it can be a very large cost if breakage/delays/long lead times interrupt or interfere with the overall supply chain. An OEM likely wouldn’t mind paying a premium on 1.5% of their COGS if it means receiving a steady, reliable source of quality auto glass from a supplier located just down the road.

Sole Dedicated Auto Glass Supplier: Fuyao has an advantage over the competition, in that FYG is the sole dedicated major auto glass supplier in the world. Their competition is made up of poorly run diversified Japanese conglomerates (Asahi Glass Co / Nippon Sheet Glass), a diversified French conglomerate who only derives 5% of sales from auto glass (Saint Gobain), and a well-run but very small diversified Chinese glass supplier (Xinyi Glass).

Looking at Fuyao’s international competition (Ex Xinyi, which is very small and almost exclusively domestic), Fuyao’s competition isn’t that profitable, with EBITDA margins over the past five years averaging just 7.9%. Not only are they not very profitable on an absolute basis, but they are less profitable relative to the rest of their respective businesses. As a note, Asahi and Saint Gobain’s figures include architectural glass, as they group architectural and auto glass together in their overall glass divisions.

Management teams of these businesses have little incentive to grow their glass divisions as these segments are less profitable than the overall business, and growth would be dilutive to margins. One might argue that the lower profitability of their glass divisions actually provides incentive for management teams to ‘turn around’ the operations. This may be the case, but if any attempt to do so has been made over the past decade, it has been unsuccessful, as EBITDA margins have declined from a 10yr average of 9.3% to a 5yr average of 7.9%.



The additional benefit of Fuyao being a dedicated auto glass manufacturer is that every single dollar they reinvest in the business in R&D and capex goes to auto glass, while their competitors only dedicate a portion R&D/capex spend to auto glass. For Asahi and Saint Gobain, the figures below also include architectural glass, so their R&D/capex spend on auto glass is even lower than what it appears to be. This reinvestment advantage allows Fuyao to compound technological and efficiency advantages over peers, creating a virtuous cycle where Fuyao generates supernormal profits, reinvests those into the business, continues to gain share, generates greater profits, reinvests again, and so on.

The other piece that is unquantifiable but perhaps even more important is the time and energy spent by the management teams and top talent within these organizations on auto glass. In Fuyao’s case, there is nothing else to spend time on. All of management’s focus is geared towards growing the auto business, increasing the profitability of the auto glass business, and efficiency of the auto glass operations. For a company like Asahi, management’s time is split between architectural glass, display screens for electronic devices, specialty chemicals, ceramics, optical fibers, and so on. In addition, the ‘top talent’ within Asahi will naturally trend towards the largest, fastest growing, or most profitable segments of the business. Given their glass division’s lower growth and margins compared to the rest of the business, it is unlikely that the best and brightest within Asahi are focusing on auto glass. The same likely plays out at NSG and Saint Gobain, who also manufacture a diverse range of products.

Growing Barriers to Entry: New players will only find it more difficult to break into the auto glass market. The first barrier, which is the easiest to surmount, is capital. The cost to set up an auto glass facility with ~4m square meters of capacity is roughly €60m, $70m, and RMB200m depending on the location. The cost of creating an auto-grade float glass facility is more prohibitive, at €150m, $175m, and RMB300m. Beyond capital, a necessary requirement is a broad sales and manufacturing network. A new player may set up a new facility, but only be able to service customers within a certain distance. High shipping costs create the need for a network of manufacturing facilities to complement the sales network.

(Source: Company Website)

A growing barrier to entry for the auto glass industry is technology. Value-added products are in continually higher demand. These can range from sound-proofed glass, to thinner, lightweight glass which improves fuel efficiency. It’s worth noting that at least within China, there are almost no other players outside of Fuyao who can produce equivalently thin glass, as Fuyao can manufacture float glass at a thickness of 2.3mm or less (4-5mm is industry standard). The last barrier to entry is a regulatory one – the manufacturer and their products must be certified by not only the regulations but the OEMs as well. This becomes a time intensive process more than anything else.

In the midst of a great deal of news about how the auto industry is changing, while many parts of a car are becoming disintermediated or having their importance reduced, glass is something which will be around regardless of if a car is electric or combustion, or if the driver is a human or a robot. The ‘disintermediation’ risk of glass is near zero, and glass may even play a more important role as vehicles change. An increased prevalence of EVs could create excess demand for higher value-added products such as solar glass. Until then, lightweight glass improves fuel efficiency. But at the end of the day, auto glass isn’t going away.

Vertical Integration: On the cost side of the equation, Fuyao has nearly fully vertically integrated themselves in order to be as efficient as possible. The auto glass production process has few upstream steps. Silica sand and other materials are melted and formed into auto-grade float glass. That float glass is then laminated with PVB (for windshields) or tempered (for rear/door windows), and then molded into auto glass. Domestically, Fuyao is completely vertically integrated. A facility in Hainan, China, supplies all the sand necessary for 100% of their domestic float glass production. Globally, internally produced float glass makes up over 95% of Fuyao’s demand. This vertical integration provides two clear benefits. The first is a margin benefit – there is no margin paid to a float glass supplier/distributor, allowing Fuyao capture that spread. Secondly, FYG’s float glass production lines are all located near an auto glass facility. This materially reduces transportation and shipping expenses, and even more importantly, reduces lead times. With shorter lead times, it makes it easier for Fuyao to manufacture in smaller batch sizes, accommodating a greater diversity of needs the OEMs may have. This allows Fuyao to cater to luxury brands (Rolls Royce, Bentley), which may not be producing in high volumes.

Beyond simply sourcing their own inputs, Fuyao actually internally develops and manufactures a portion of their production equipment. While Fuyao purchases their furnaces from suppliers in the U.S., they have developed their own glass molding machines and automated testing machines. These are customized to Fuyao’s production process, and have reduced energy consumption (6% of sales, 10% of COGS), increased efficiency, stabilized product quality, and have allowed Fuyao to easily manufacture in smaller batch sizes.

Customer Service: An element that is often underrated in manufacturing businesses is their willingness and ability to service the customer through the product life cycle. Fuyao works with OEMs from the very beginning of new models, and co-designs the windshield, windows and sunroof alongside the OEM. Based on the wants/needs of the OEM, Fuyao can include various value-added features such as water resistance, solar recharging, wire heating, and more. After the co-design process, Fuyao manufactures their glass practically alongside the OEM, with the majority of their facilities being located within just a short distance of their customers. The shorter distances lead to reduced breakage costs, compressed lead times, which then allow Fuyao to manufacture in smaller batch sizes. Fuyao is not only able to customize the product, but customize the way the customer receives the products, making FYG even harder for competitors to replace. After the OE portion of the model’s life has elapsed, Fuyao continues to manufacture glass for the ARG market, which is a tail of 10-15 years. By servicing the customer and providing ‘just-in-time’ delivery, Fuyao creates a ‘win-win’ environment where the OE gets a reliable and timely supply of quality auto glass, and Fuyao gets paid a premium.

The Effects of Pricing Power: For all the reasons above, Fuyao has historically demonstrated a substantial amount of pricing power, especially relative to peers who have faced consistently declining ASPs due to pressure from OEMs. Price has been a material component of Fuyao’s growth for the past five years, as prices have risen over 16% since 2012.

Going forward, Fuyao should be able to compound their competitive advantages in scale and technology to continue to push for low single digit price increases. This should be made easier by the fact that Fuyao shortens lead times for OEMs by localizing production and providing just-in-time service. The impact of steady price increases can be substantial. Assuming Fuyao exhibits no volume growth (thereby assuming no growth in variable costs) and raises prices by 3.0% per year, the Gross Profit per Unit increases at a rate of ~5-6% p.a. With flat volumes, each percentage point increase in ASPs translates to about RMB160m of incremental profit per year. This may sound small relative to an RMB60bn company, but applying a 10.0x P/E multiple to that equates to an additional RMB1.3bn in value after tax. With 3% ASP growth, Fuyao is creating approximately RMB5bn in value each year. Over the course of five years, the cumulative incremental profit gained from 3.0% price increases of RMB2.6bn before tax and RMB2.18bn after tax, translating to RMB21.8bn of value created at a 10.0x multiple, or ~36% of the current market cap.

Management Quality

FYG is led by Chairman Cho Tak Wong, who owns 17.5% of the business. Mr. Cho is an exceptional entrepreneur (even winning E&Y’s World Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009). He founded a tobacco business as a 16 year old, before founding the beginning of the Fuyao Group in 1987. Today he is worth $2.5bn and is the Chairman of the largest auto glass business in the world. Mr. Cho operates a decentralized organization – broad capital allocation and strategic decisions are made by Mr. Cho, while the day-to-day responsibilities are left to the operating managers. Mr. Cho understands what it takes to be a successful operator within the industry, and has identified the focus areas which he believes will set Fuyao apart from their competition – namely growing internationally, compounding their R&D and efficiency advantages, and integrating upstream to manage costs and lead times. The issue is Mr. Cho is 70 years old, and while his son, Mr. Tso Fai (discussed below in the Corporate Governance section) is Vice Chairman, succession can always create issues.

Risks

Product Quality: A common assumption is a product “Made in China” must be of inferior quality to an equivalent product manufactured in Europe/Japan. For auto glass, that isn’t the case. Fuyao is the single best operator and manufacturer of auto glass in the world, with quality that is equivalent if not better than their international competition. Case in point is their ability to manufacture glass at a thickness of 2.3mm, about half as thin as their competitors who manufacture 4-5mm glass. However, their reputation amongst OEs can change in an instant in the event there is a product quality issue/recall. A slip-up, especially one that causes harm to an end consumer), could have irreversible damage on the brand.

The other risk for Fuyao is that while they are held in high regard amongst OEMs (GM Supplier of the Year 2011-2016, Chrysler Quality Award 2011, 2015, Ford Global Excellence Award, 2015, Toyota Outstanding Contribution Award 2012, VW Group Supplier of the Year 2009, etc), the stereotype that Fuyao is a lower-quality product is still present amongst retail consumers. While a consumer may not care (or even know) what brand of glass that their new Rolls Royce has, they will be forced to make a decision on the brand in the event that they need to replace a window/windshield. Fuyao’s brand in the ARG market, especially in North America/Europe, is not as strong as their Japanese and European competitors. Should Fuyao not be able to make it past the stereotype of lower quality, they may not achieve adequate growth in the international ARG market.

Increasing Competition: Fuyao doesn’t really run the risk of being exposed to new competition, as barriers to entry are fairly high. However, Fuyao is at risk of facing increased competition from existing players. With the exception of Xinyi (which is far smaller than any other player), each of Fuyao’s major competitors is a large, multinational conglomerate with huge access to capital and other resources. Should any of these players decide that auto glass is an attractive category, and that they want to increase their share of the market, it could pose challenges for Fuyao. This would manifest itself in more difficult pricing, especially if any major competitors decided to establish new manufacturing plants in regions where Fuyao is already present. However, it is likely competitors will try to compete away from Fuyao, given Fuyao’s superior cost advantages, which would allow them to undercut competition and remain profitable if need be.

Pressure from International OEs: Fuyao has benefitted from favorable market conditions in China, as they are the largest of a very concentrated group of suppliers selling to a fragmented market (especially relative to the NA/European auto markets). These dynamics have contributed to Fuyao’s increased pricing power within China, translating to gross margins north of 43%. However, the situation in international markets is far different. Taking Europe as an example, Fuyao is no longer the domestic incumbent or the largest player. Instead, they need to compete with Saint Gobain in addition to AGC and NSG, who are all larger than Fuyao. Another factor is that the OE market is far more concentrated internationally than it is in China. All of this lends itself to lower margins than in China, with international gross margins averaging ~39%. However, some of the spread in margins can be attributed to the fact that Fuyao has not been fully vertically integrated internationally. As Fuyao continues to take share from competitors and continues to improve their operations on the cost side, it is reasonable to expect that margin gap to narrow.

Cultural Issues: FYG has invested over $1bn into the U.S. across two locations, with their primary facility located in Moraine Ohio. While the investment received a number of pieces of positive press highlighting the irony of a Chinese firm employing laid-off auto workers in a near-bankrupt town (especially given the statements of our current President), the process hasn’t been seamless. The New York Times has highlighted a ‘culture clash’ between FYG and their American workers. Complaints range from unsafe worker conditions (not uncommon, even from American firms), and a manager claiming he was fired because he was not Chinese. While so far there has yet to be anything that has truly derailed the business, Fuyao is reliant on the success of their Moraine plant to successfully build a presence in the North American market. A strike (which is perhaps the worst case scenario) could severely impair Fuyao’s efforts to gain share.

Cyclicality: Like all automotive suppliers, Fuyao is subject to the same cyclical risks as their peers. A substantial drop in new car sales can have any number of adverse effects in addition to the base decline in volumes, including price pressure from OEMs, negative operating leverage, tightening credit, etc. Fuyao is relatively well insulated from a drawdown for a number of reasons. First, Fuyao has a very conservative balance sheet, with net debt of RMB46m, or 0.01x EBITDA. Mr. Cho Tak Wang has always demonstrated balance sheet discipline, especially following the financial crisis. While Fuyao has ~1.5x turns of Gross Debt, they are not dependent on freely available credit for their success. In addition to maintaining a healthy balance sheet, Fuyao has strong pricing power. This won’t fully protect them in the event of a substantial drawdown, but it provides an insulating factor for the business. Lastly, the impact of a cyclical downturn becomes reduced as the investment time horizon becomes longer. There is a high probability that over a 7-10 investment horizon, there is some sort of pull-back. But so long as the business has some pricing power and a strong enough balance sheet to survive the drawdown, the chance of permanent impairment of capital is low.

Corporate Governance

Fuyao’s management team has a track record good corporate governance. The company hasn’t diluted equity holders at unfavorable valuations, they have a history of returning excess capital to shareholders by way of dividend, and by and large there have been no egregious large related party transactions, though there are a number of small ones. With that said, there has been a higher concentration of RPTs in the past year with Cho Tak Wong’s son, Mr. Tso Fai. Out of the 13 current related party transactions, 5 deal with former JVs, and 5 deal with Mr. Tso Fai.



The trend of transactions with entities controlled my Mr. Tso Fai (who controls Fujian Triplex Auto Decoration, Fuzhou Mold Technology, Fujian Triplex Automotive Service, Fujian Triplex Machinery Technology, Fujian Triplex Group Holdings), has increased substantially over the past three years. In total, FYG sold RMB300m of goods, and purchased RMB241m of goods from entities controlled by Mr. Tso Fai. These include Triplex Auto Services, which has now become FYG’s sole distributor to the domestic ARG market, and Fuzhou Mold Technology, the sole supplier of all molding and testing equipment supplies for FYG. The terms of these contracts as presented in the Press Releases do not appear to be outside of industry norms, but the trend of these RPTs is not encouraging.

It is somewhat worrying that Mr. Tso Fai is the Vice Chairman, and next in place to succeed his aging father. In the event Mr. Cho takes a step back from the business, the magnitude of the RPTs associated with Mr. Tso Fai may increase as he takes on the Chairman role.

