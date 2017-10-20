Atlassian: Revenue Acceleration Sends Shares Up 12%, Time To Lock In Gains

Though the company's results are commendable, the company now trades above 11x EV/FTM revenues, which is an expensive multiple that invites profit-taking from even the most hardy bulls.

Since I first wrote about Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last month, the company has released exciting new product (Stride, a videoconferencing app to rival Slack) and posted stellar Q1 results, and renewed investor enthusiasm for the stock has pushed the Australian-based software company's stock up ~20% to fresh all-time highs. Including Atlassian's post-Q1 rally, the stock is up more than 80% YTD, rewarding investors for putting confidence in the company's bold vision for re-imagining corporate collaboration with intuitive, user-friendly products that encourage productivity and communication among team members.

TEAM data by YCharts

Q1 was an affirmation of the company's building momentum, with revenue growth of 42% y/y accelerating over Q4's revenue growth of 37% - and a nice surprise as well, due to the summer months generally being slower for software deals. Operating income and free cash flow showed sustained improvement as well, with FCF of $65.2 million up 140% y/y.

Rare is the company that can deliver accelerated revenue growth while also growing, not just maintaining, cash flow profitability. The postmarket rally is not without its merits.

While it's almost certain that Wall Street's cheerleaders will pay lip service to Atlassian's performance and raise their price targets (six of Atlassian's ten covering analysts rate it as a Buy, with the remaining as Hold ratings and no Sell ratings; the consensus price target of $43 is now outdated), I believe now is a good time to take profits off the table and return to the sidelines on Atlassian.

Even after a strong quarter, raised guidance, and a successful product launch, valuation has its limits, and those who trade without heeding it are often burned. $42 was my previous marker for the stock, and now that Atlassian has well exceeded it, I would prefer to remain cautious. With a $10.4 billion market cap, the company now trades at ~11.5x EV/FY18 revenues (based on management's updated guidance), which exceeds even the valuation of Workday (NYSE:WDAY), long the reigning king of expensive software stocks. It's not that there's any particular danger in the stock at these levels - Workday has long sustained double-digit multiples - but I fear there just isn't much upside worth the risk. Stay on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point.

Q1 Wrap: Accelerating Revenue Growth is the Main Headline

Let's dive into the numbers to see what's causing the Atlassian frenzy in the first place. For Q1, Atlassian reported $193.8 million, up +42% y/y. Some context around this impressive figure:

This represents an acceleration over Q4's 37% y/y growth, which is extremely rare in a company of Atlassian's scale (it's well on track to hit a $1 billion run rate sometime in this fiscal year).

Revenue results resoundingly beat analyst expectations of only $185.8 million, or only +36% y/y. Analysts had expected deceleration, now the other way around.

Revenue also beat Atlassian's own guidance range of $184-$186 million.

See the company's revenue breakdown in the chart below, taken from the Q1 press release:

Figure 1. Atlassian Q1 revenue results

Though the company hasn't disclosed how much new products contributed to the top line, it's almost certain that the company has landed some deployments of Stride within its existing customer base, increasing its dollar-based retention rate and the overall ARR value of its subscriber base. Q1 was also likely helped by the fact that Atlassian hosted its annual user conference, Atlassian Summit, during the summer.

Recall that Atlassian employs no direct salesforce, very unlike the majority of its enterprise software peers. Atlassian relies on old-fashioned pull marketing, word of mouth, and evangelical summits such as its user conference to gain users, so events like these will have a much greater impact on a no-salesforce company like Atlassian than one that employs hungry dealmakers to chase after prospects.

Costs jumped in Q1 - both R&D and marketing expenses rose, the Stride rollout most likely accounting for the former and Atlassian Summit expenses for the latter. Still, the company's pro forma EPS of $0.12 (adjusting for stock-based comp) still edged out over consensus of $0.09.

Despite the company's IFRS-basis net loss, the company is still generating strong cash flow. OCF of $65.2 million rose more than 2x over the prior year's first quarter OCF of only $28.4 million. Like most other software businesses, Atlassian's capex spend is light ($2.6 million in Q1), pointing to free cash flow of $62.7 million (+140% y/y). We also note that this figure, if annualized evenly over four quarters, results in an FCF run rate of $250.8 million, right in-line with the company's FY18 FCF guidance of $250-$260 million. With Q1 being this strong, and three more quarters of growth ahead, actual FCF results are likely to land much higher.

On the subject of guidance: Atlassian has raised its FY18 revenue guidance to $841-$847 million, implying +37% y/y growth at the midpoint of its range. This is meaningfully increased over its initial FY18 guidance range of $826-$834 million, or +34% y/y.

FCF guidance also increased by $20 million (a 10% bump) on both ends, up to $250-$260 million as previously discussed, up from a prior range of $230-$240 million. The midpoint of this range represents 39% y/y growth over Atlassian's FY17 FCF of $183.3 million.

The $255 million FCF midpoint also implies that Atlassian now trades at a somewhat-passable EV/FY18 FCF valuation of 38.2x, but as most investors still view this as too expensive, we'll turn to a standard revenue valuation next.

Valuation Update

With shares rocketing near $45 in postmarket trading, Atlassian has overnight become one of the most expensive stocks in enterprise software, trading at ~11.5x EV/FY18 revenues. This calculation is based on:

$10.35 billion market cap achieved in postmarket trading

$611.5 million of balance sheet cash (as reported at Q1) netted out, resulting in an enterprise value of $9.73 billion

$844 million of FY18 revenue, based on the midpoint of management's refreshed FY18 guidance range of $841-$847 million

If adjusting for forward 12 months revenues (extrapolating Atlassian's growth into 1Q19) to construct an EV/FTM revenues multiple, Atlassian trades at approximately ~10.5x, as shown below.

TEAM EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The company has marched into the highest echelon of software valuations, as seen in the chart above. The chart also reveals that the ~10-11x multiple range is a tough ceiling to crack, and even Workday has struggled to push its valuation above that range.

Also, note that Atlassian is still yet to become profitable on a GAAP basis, so generalist investors who are unaccustomed to tech-style valuations will look at the lack of earnings and fail to find cause for its valuation. With technology investors generally viewing a double-digit revenue multiple as expensive and generalist investors bemoaning the lack of profits, I believe the stock's opportunities at the ~$45 level are limited.

60-second summary

Investors have much to celebrate after Atlassian's meteoric Q1 performance, but it we take history as our guide, software stocks rarely have much cause to break past low double-digit revenue multiples. With the stock having returned more than 80% year to date and touching new all-time highs, it's a good time to take profits off the table.

Atlassian is beginning to enter the cusp of having valuation support in free cash flow, as a ~38x FCF multiple, coupled with 40% growth, represents the upper end of fair value. Depending on Atlassian's next few quarters of free cash flow results and FCF guidance updates, I may consider entering a position based on an FCF valuation in the low 30s or high 20s, but not before then. For investors who are conscious of valuation, Atlassian's recent rally has made the stock a bit harder to digest.

Nevertheless, the company remains a solid, entrenched technology vendor and well poised to capture more of the collaboration software market, and its recent product launches and success with its no-salesforce business model is a testament to the company's high quality. Any quick pullbacks on the order of ~5-8% or more should be considered buying opportunities.

