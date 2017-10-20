American International Group: Huge Margin Of Safety, 26% Upside, A Buy Heading Into Earnings

American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) shares have been on a tear in August. Investor sentiment has noticeably improved in October after the insurance company got rid of the burdensome SIFI designation. I see losing the SIFI label and potentially lower-than-expected cat losses as bullish catalysts for American International Group's shares going forward. AIG still remains widely undervalued, exhibiting an attractive reward-to-risk ratio.

American International Group recently lost its SIFI label which was slapped on the insurance company after the financial crisis nearly put AIG out of business. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council), or FSOC, rescinded American International Group's 'too-big-to-fail' label earlier in October which has weighed on the company's shares for years. Even Fed Chair Janet Yellen was in favor of stripping the SIFI label from American International Group after the insurance company sold off non-core assets (including its widely profitable mortgage unit United Guarantee) and derisked its balance sheet.

Stricter regulatory oversight costs companies like American International Group millions of dollars in compliance costs each year and negatively affect shareholder returns. Therefore, losing the SIFI designation is an important step forward for the insurance company to earn higher capital returns and close the huge underperformance gap between American International Group's shares and the S&P 500.

American International Group has widely underperformed the S&P 500 this year.

See for yourself.

Source: CNBC

Lower-Than-Expected Cat Losses Could Be A Bullish Catalyst For AIG

Earlier this month American International Group released its estimates for cat losses related to recent hurricanes ravaging the United States. The insurance company guided for ~$3 billion in cat losses impacting the insurance company's third quarter results, which will be released on November 2, 2017. Here is the breakdown per press release:

American International Group, Inc. ((NYSE:AIG)) announced today it currently expects to report third quarter 2017 pre-tax catastrophe losses net of reinsurance of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion ($1.9 billion to $2.0 billion aftertax). This amount includes pre-tax estimated losses of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion from Hurricane Harvey, $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion from Hurricane Irma, $600 million to $700 million from Hurricane Maria, and approximately $150 million in additional catastrophe losses including Mexico earthquakes.

While this is definitely not good news, I think there is a chance that cat losses will not be as high as initially projected. Keep in mind that American International Group only made an initial assessment of the damage situation while it is totally unclear how many claims will actually be filed with the insurance company.

In my view, chances are that cat losses will end up being lower than projected, potentially setting AIG up for a significant earnings beat. A case in point is The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) which reported better-than-expected third quarter results (adjusted EPS $0.91 vs. $0.43 expected) on Thursday despite $700 million in cat losses. Since insurance investors are overly fearful and bearish this earnings season thanks to the recent wave of natural disasters, it won't take much for AIG to beat low expectations.

20 Percent Discount From BV

American International Group is still a bargain from a valuation and risk-reward perspective. The insurance company's shares continue to sell for a large discount of 20 percent to BV, partly due to AIG's poor returns in property casualty and its reliance on financial engineering to drive shareholder returns. That said, though, it won't take much for investor sentiment to turn bullish after AIG's liberation from regulatory oversight…Better-than-expected Q3-2017 earnings on the back of lower-than-projected cat losses could be a catalyst for AIG and help narrow the gap between book value and share price.

Your Takeaway

American International Group has widely underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but things are moving in the right direction for the insurance company: AIG recently appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Brian Duperreault, a seasoned insurance executive reviewing all aspects of American International Group's business. Losing the SIFI designation in October was a big win for the insurance company, and I think there is a good chance that AIG will beat low expectations when it releases earnings in the first week of November. Considering the positive developments at AIG recently and growing investor interest, AIG's shares clearly have potential to run higher from here. My price target equals AIG's book value of ~$82/share, leaving 26 percent upside on the table. Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.