Skechers' Earnings Beat Driven By Much Lower Tax Rate

For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2017, earnings before taxes were $329.4 million vs. $337.3 million (as of Sept. 30, 2016). This is about playing games with taxes.

The driver of the beat was from a tax rate of 9.4% in Q3 2017 vs. 24.2% in Q3 2016.

Skechers beat Q3 2017 EPS by $0.15 ($0.59 vs. $0.44). The devil is in the details.

I am always fascinated with the art of trying to figure out what is priced into a stock and then see how market participants respond after a noticeable beat vs. consensus estimates. When a stock is indicated to be up 28% in the pre-market, then clearly expectations were super low ahead of the earnings prints.

Given the magnitude of today's move, with shares of Skechers USA (SKX) currently trading up 28% as I write this, let's understand the increase in market capitalization. With 156.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding multiplied by a $6.77 increase in the pre-market, the company has tacked on $1.06 billion more in terms of market capitalization. Again, clearly, expectations were super low ahead of the earnings prints.

However, the devil is in the details.

Let me explain.

At face value, SKX exceeded earnings by $0.15 (beat by 34%), but only beat revenue by $30 million (less than 3%).

Here were the consensus figures, taken from Yahoo Finance:

However, the earnings beat was driven by a much lower Q3 tax rate (9.4% vs. 24.2%).

In Q3 2017, SKX had tax expenses of $11.03 million on earnings before income tax expenses of $117.86 million (or a 9.4% tax). In Q3 2016, on the other hand, income tax expense was $24.376 million on earnings before income tax expenses of $100.918 million (or a 24.2% rate).

Moreover, if the Q3 2017 earnings before taxes of $117.86 million were taxed at 24.2%, the same as rate as Q3 2016, then they wouldn't have paid $17.5 million more in taxes. In other words, 11.2 cents of the $0.15 beat was driven by earnings. So, clearly the algos and momentum traders have gone wild, as a 34% EPS beat seems impressive, at face value. However, I wonder how many sell-side analysts even picked up on this obvious blocking and tackling item that shows a dramatically lower tax rate is the driver, not escape velocity earnings, when they reviewed the Q3 results and upgraded shares.

As you can see, here are the fully diluted shares outstanding at 156.7 million. Also, note that earnings before taxes for the nine-month period of 2017 was lower than the first nine-month period of 2016 (see the earnings release here). SKX's earnings before income tax expenses for the nine-month ended period Sept. 30, 2017, were $329.4 million vs. $337.3 million for the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2016. The income tax rate in 2017 was $42.5 (12.9% tax rate) vs. $67.1 (19.9 tax rate).

Next, if we turn to full-year guidance, gross margins came in a little better. They basically affirmed the midpoint of the revenue guidance.

Here are Yahoo Finance consensus estimates for Q4 revenue. Note that consensus for Q4 2017 revenue was $875 million.

Takeway

I am a bit surprised by the magnitude of today's move in shares of Skechers. When I peeled back the onion, I quickly realized that the headline beat isn't driven by robust fundamentals. Rather, it's from a dramatically lower tax rate. Therefore, we are going to fade this rally if shares trade in the mid-$31s.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.