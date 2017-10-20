athenahealth's (ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 20, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Dana Quattrochi - Executive Director, IR

Jonathan Bush - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John Kane - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Larsen - Leerink Swann

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer

Matthew Gillmor - Robert W. Baird

Sean Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James

David Grossman - Stifel Financial

Robert Jones - Goldman Sachs

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Charles Rhyee - Cowen and Company

Ricky Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Garro - William Blair & Company

Operator

Welcome to the athenahealth’s Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Dana Quattrochi, Executive Director of Investor Relations for athenahealth. Please go ahead, Ms. Quattrochi.

Dana Quattrochi

Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today is Jonathan Bush, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Kane, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. On today’s call, Jonathan and Jack will share brief highlights from the prepared remarks we published yesterday and then we will take questions.

We would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact made during this conference call are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management’s expectations for future financial and operational performance and operating expenditures, including the implementation and impact of our operational and financial review, changes in leadership, our position for the future and business outlook, including revised fiscal 2017 guidance and fiscal 2018 operating margin; our ability to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value and statements regarding the focus of our business and the impact of these actions to improve our business.

Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as will, may, expect, plan, anticipate, upcoming, believe, estimate, or similar terminology and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties included those under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Investors section of our website at www.athenahealth.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and except as required by law we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Finally, please note that on today’s call we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in which we exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items such as stock-based compensation from our GAAP financial results. We believe that in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial trends investors may wish to consider the impact of these items as a supplement to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Please refer to yesterday’s press release announcing our third quarter 2017 results available on our website, www.athenahealth.com, for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to our GAAP financial results.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Jonathan Bush.

Jonathan Bush

Thank you, Dana. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Last night we reported our results for the third quarter of 2017. While revenue fell slightly below our expectations, we generated earnings that came in ahead of our internal plan and continued to build momentum on the strategic objectives we set forth at the beginning of the year. During the quarter we also conducted a review of our operational and financial strategy, leadership and governance structure. This review took into account feedback we received from shareholders representing a significant majority of our shares.

Before we get into the Q3 results, I'd like to share the changes we are making as a result of this review and provide an update on some of the areas where our work continues. I'm confident that these actions will enable us to achieve greater employee engagement, business effectiveness, profitable growth, and enhanced shareholder value.

First it is important to reiterate that we began this review with a strong foundation in place. Today athenahealth is the most universally connected healthcare network in the country. We support over 106,000 healthcare providers and 102 million unique patients on our network nationwide. We've enjoyed 20 years of remarkable growth helping healthcare organizations of all sizes reinvent workflows, advance connectedness, and achieved solid financial and clinical results.

The value we offer to our clients is as strong as ever. However, lackluster market conditions in the post Meaningful Use era have contributed to a slowing of our growth rate which we will address in more detail later. While we're weaning an increasing percentage of the deals we're in across both independent medical groups and enterprises, we're seeing less buying activity among our prospects overall. Despite this, we're pleased to report solid growth across the network; 6% sequential growth in athenaCollector providers, 40% sequential growth in Discharge Bed and 17% sequential growth in Covered Lives.

To best position us for sustainable profitable growth in this market environment, we are changing how we operate by increasing our focus on financial discipline. As part of these efforts we previously announced that we had identified approximately $100 million of cost saving opportunities. Over the past few months we built a comprehensive plan to achieve these savings and have identified additional efficiency opportunities as well. We are pleased to report that we now expect to achieve $100 million to $115 million in pretax expense savings. We expect to realize substantially all of these savings by the end of 2018.

Our savings will come from two broad categories; first, discontinuing low yield or redundant operations and activities and second, reducing managerial layers. This will allow us both to improve profitability and deliver on our core areas of differentiation and growth more quickly. We have already started to aggressively act on these opportunities.

Yesterday, we announced an expected reduction of approximately 9% of our total workforce as part of our strategy to better streamline our operations and refocus on our highest value growth areas. This includes improving client support by reducing the layers between the client and the right athenesta [ph] to meet their needs. It does not change our commitment to providing industry-leading levels of client support and service stability.

We're also rightsizing sales and marketing for today's market conditions, while reallocating resources towards our best opportunities to gain market share and we're rationalizing general and administrative support. Employees affected by this announcement have already been notified. We expect the majority of these workforce reductions to be completed by the end of 2017 with the majority of the savings and associated restructuring costs in Q4 2017.

We're also increasing operating efficiency by reducing our real estate footprint and optimizing assets. During the third quarter we made the decision to close our San Francisco and Princeton locations. We have also launched effort to rent out excess capacity at remaining offices to adjust for our new levels of headcount growth. In addition, we've decided to market and sell our Challenger 300 jet. This further reflects our change in mindset as we evolve the way we do business.

We do not take the decisions to reduce our workforce lightly, but these decisions are necessary to enable us to succeed over the long term and produce a leaner and more efficient company. To be very clear, the changes we are making are not a one-time cost cutting exercise. They are a fundamental change to the way we are managing the business. Previously we were mainly focused on growth. While we remain focused on growth, we are now focused on overall profitability of our growth as well. To be clear, we believe these initiatives will not only increase profitability, but will better position us for strong growth.

Our analysis of declining employee engagement shows a primary driver of that decline is a reduced ability to get stuff done. The restructuring we announced this week reduces the layers between entry-level employees and executive management, eliminating levels of dependency for the prosecution of work initiative and giving more authority and accountability to managers. We are redefining our organizational structure to reduce bureaucracy and become more nimble, efficient, and effective as a company.

Going forward we are also using a redesigned approach to budgeting and hiring. We've tightened our controls to ensure that our expenditures fall within the constraints of our profitability and business goals. In addition to our commitment to deliver better financial performance, we're also committed to adding proven talent to our senior management team and Board of Directors to help us execute on our plan.

I'm pleased that last month we appointed Brian McKeon as an independent Director to our Board. Brian currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at IDEXX Laboratories, a rapidly growing animal health diagnostic and information technology based company. We believe Brian's track record of successfully managing the transformation of high-growth companies will be a valuable asset as we create a new wave of profitable growth and innovation.

We continue to work closely with leading executive search firms to recruit an independent Chairman for our Board and to fill our Chief Financial Officer and President roles. I'm excited at our ability to recruit successfully. For the CFO we continue to focus on identifying someone who will bring a record of operating discipline and value creating capital allocation. I expect that both, that person and the new president will serve as strong partners to me. Stay tuned for future updates on these management and board searches.

I want to make it clear that we are committed to achieving a better balance between growth and profitability. As you will hear from Jack, we expect the changes we are making to result immeasurable improvements to our margins and we are giving a target to measure our progress. We're sharpening our focus, taking action to operate in a significantly more efficient way, and move faster on our highest value strategic objectives. We're still in the early execution stages of this process, but I believe the actions we are taking and the changes we're making position us to deliver more consistent profitable growth along our journey to become the first true healthcare platform company.

Turning now to an update on our key strategic objectives. We entered 2017 focused on four things; deepening our services, executing in the small hospital market, building out nationwide connectivity for our network, and investing in our platform. As we take action to improve our business these objectives remain the same. I'm pleased to report that we continue to build momentum in each of these areas during the quarter. First, we are committed to delivering a stunning total cost of ownership for our clients. As we have always done, we deploy network, knowledge and work in order to deliver time, money, and control to providers. That's our central focus.

None of the restructuring efforts will compromise this. In fact, we believe they will make us better at what makes us special. Based on our efforts, year to date our clients are spending less time handling paper, chasing denials, obtaining prior authorizations, conducting patient outreach and uploading images into athenaNet leaving more time for patient connection. The combination of our work reduction efforts, service improvements and guarantee is resonating in the market.

While the overall level of buying activity we have seen has slowed during Q2 and Q3 our independent medical group sales force enjoyed the highest leading [ph] to win ratio since 2014. In these coming months we expect to further simplify the work required to update and process a claim and broadly launch authorization management to all of our athenaCollector clients in all 50 states.

Second, we are building strong traction across the small hospital space. We now have 56 hospitals fully live and the volume of activity on our network is accelerating. During the third quarter, discharge bed days grew 40% sequentially and over 400% year-over-year. This increase reflects our progress building a scalable hospital service that delivers a stunning total cost of ownership. As our small hospital footprint rose we will deepen and scale our services and further improve the financial and operational performance of our hospital clients. Our hospital implementation process is scaling nicely.

During Q3 we brought more hospitals live than we did in the first and second quarters this year. This momentum is supported by lessons learned from previous implementations and strong collaboration across Athena to build network efficiencies. Our hospital clients are realizing better results on our network. In fact on average hospital clients live on athenaNet for a full year are achieving cash collections of 105% of their baseline. This means that they are more than covering the fees of being on our network even before considering cost savings. Hospital client retention and satisfaction also remained strong.

Despite some of the negative rumors circulating in recent weeks, we have retained 95% of the hospitals we have brought live on athenaNet since entering the market nearly three years ago. And our hospital net promoter score was above our corporate average during the third quarter. We are confident that our cloud-based business service will continue to set us apart from traditional software players in this segment.

We also continue to accelerate our network effect. Today we exchange vaccine records with every available state registry. We are connected to well over 100 health information exchanges across the country and we're rapidly expanding our patient records sharing capabilities with CommonWell and Carequality. We plan to be connected to 100% of eligible Epic communities and nearly 50% of eligible Cerner sites by year end.

Our patient records sharing capability helps healthcare providers on our network do their jobs better. It gives them more visibility in the patient health history across the continuum of care, reduces the duplication of work, and enables more timely, seamless care coordination with other providers.

In terms of our platform strategy, we continue to invest in our reliability and scalability while evolving to a micro services-based architecture. As an example, we regularly review our database architecture to support our growing user base and transaction volume. We are optimizing our database architecture and code so that we can deliver enhanced performance at a better operational cost to our business.

The result of that effort have yielded 33% better utilization of our database over the last four months. These database optimizations have led to cost savings for Athena as well as faster workflows for end users. This strategy is a multiyear journey towards evolving our platform to be a source of innovation for all things healthcare.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Jack to review our financials.

John Kane

Thanks Jonathan. Our third quarter revenue was $305 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Please keep in mind we had one less working day in Q3 2017 than we did in the prior year period and this negatively impacted our top line growth by approximately $5 million or almost 2%. Also in the quarter we experienced a modest revenue headwind of less than $2 million due to the hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The top line came in slightly weaker than our internal plan for the third quarter as we continue to experience a decrease in provider utilization across the network.

Lower collections per provider drove the majority of the shortfall compared to our internal plan. The number of athenaCollector providers increased 6% sequentially and collections per visit were relatively consistent with the trends we saw during the first half of 2017. However, the number of visits per provider was down sequentially during Q3. As you know, athena's unique and recurring business aligns us with our customers and makes us dependent upon collections. While this has been and will continue to be a long-term competitive advantage, our revenue growth this year has been hampered by the weaker utilization environment.

To give you a little more color on the impacts of the recent hurricanes it is important to note that Texas and Florida, the states most impacted by the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, are both among our top five states in terms of provider count. Some of our clients in these locations were disrupted by the hurricanes and this had a negative impact on claims and collections during the third quarter. Given that we have an average collection period of about 40 days, we estimate the hurricane impact on our Q3 revenue to be less than $2 million and we estimate a headwind of approximately $2 million on our top line during Q4.

In total we expect the hurricanes to negatively impact our revenue by approximately $4 million for the year. The impact of these storms has largely stabilized and we do not anticipate a material effect on our results beyond the fourth quarter. Despite softer than expected revenue, we exceeded our Q3 profitability goals due to more disciplined expense management. On a consolidated basis, GAAP gross margin for the third quarter was 52.7% as compared to 51.3% in the third quarter of last year.

Our service automation rate formally referred to as non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 64%, a decline of 110 basis points year-over-year. This decrease in our service automation rate was primarily due to planned investments to support our work reduction initiatives as well as to increase the scale and reliability of athenaNet. Looking below the gross margin line our GAAP selling and marketing expense of $62 million was flat compared to the third quarter last year. We maintained strong cost controls and optimized marketing program spend which will remain a priority for us as part of our increased focus on financial discipline.

Our GAAP research and development expense increased by $14 million over the same period last year, primarily driven our platform strategy work and investments in our hospital service. We continue to face a P&L headwind within research and development due to a higher mix of expensed versus capitalized projects year-over-year. On a cash basis, research and development spend as a percentage of revenue was in line with our forecast at approximately 16% during Q3, and our GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by $1 million year-over-year primarily related to higher consulting fees.

We generated GAAP operating income of $19 million for the third quarter compared to $15 million in the third quarter last year. Our non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $40 million for the third quarter declined 5% year-over-year which reflects strong cost management, more than offset by investments to expand and deepen our services as well as to execute our platform strategy. However, we do not expect this to continue under the new approach to business. Going forward we expect our investments to be more targeted and cost savings will flow to the bottom line.

Lastly, our GAAP net income was $13 million for the third quarter or $0.32 per diluted share compared to $14 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of last year. On a non-GAAP basis, we generated adjusted net income of $23 million for the third quarter or $0.56 per diluted share compared to the $24 million or $0.60 per diluted share in the third quarter last year.

Turning to our financial outlook, we continue to face weaker trends in visits per provider on our network as well as a more challenging demand environment. We expect the trends we saw during Q3 to continue for the remainder of the year. In addition, some of our non-athenaOne revenue initiatives such as Epocrates and Population Health are not ramping as quickly as planned. And as previously mentioned, we anticipate a negative impact on our full-year revenue outlook due to the recent hurricanes of approximately $4 million. Despite these headwinds on the top line we're making progress in our initiatives to run the business more efficiently.

Based on our Q3 results and outlook for the fourth quarter we have revised our fiscal 2017 guidance. We now expect revenue to be within the range of $1,200 million to $1,220 million; GAAP operating income to be within the range of $29 million to $53 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income to be within the range of $135 million to $150 million; and 2017 bookings to be within the range of $300 million to $350 million.

In terms of our efforts to improve profitability as Jonathan mentioned earlier on the call we have build a comprehensive plan to achieve $100 million to $150 million in gross pretax expense savings. While we plan to reinvest a portion of our cost savings to drive innovation and to fund our highest priority initiatives, we expect the majority to flow to our bottom line. We will have more details to share with you about our cost savings and reinvestment plans when we provide 2018 guidance.

We also expect to incur total pretax charges of approximately $15 million to $25 million primarily related to workforce reductions. The majority of this restructuring expense will be recognized in Q4 2017. While we are still working through our 2018 budget process and are not yet in a position to provide guidance for 2018, we remain committed to achieving significant operating margin expansion by next year. We are holding ourselves accountable to achieving at least 15% non-GAAP operating margin in 2018. This target does not take into account the impact of accounting pronouncements we have not yet implemented.

We plan to provide our fiscal year 2018 financial guidance early next year and we will update you on our cost savings progress going forward. And lastly, I want to let you know that we plan to host our Annual Investor Summit on February 15, 2018. We will provide more specific details closer to the event.

I'll now turn it back over to our conference call moderator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of David Larsen. Your line is open.

David Larsen

Hi, thanks for all the updates. It's great to hear the greater focus around profitability heading forward Jonathan. Can you maybe talk a bit about the hospital division and there's been some speculation around on the small aftermarket getting more competitive, can you talk about how many updates you've had with the hospital software itself since it was created like three years ago and any progress making on the technology? Thanks.

Jonathan Bush

Well, thanks David. You know I anticipated your question several months ago and was able to bring on a board member from Healthland Systems [ph] to be our acting CFO and I know you've spoken with Jack. It has been a treat to extract Jack from the belly of that marvelous but maybe out of date beast and get him in here. Growing 40% sequentially, having cumulative attrition of less than 5%, and having the most lovely phone calls and check-ins with the CEOs of these early hospitals makes me feel pretty darn good about the hospital segment.

And looking out at the size of the market for small and then medium regional hospitals that just couldn't afford the big guys during the Meaningful Use run and were just Ron and were just left out by it, I know I've heard a lot of scamper chatter whatnot on it, but that the things I look for if it doesn't generate more cash than our fees are they leaning, are they selling more each quarter.

When we sell them do we take then live, all those issues are moving in the right direction. The problem is when you get to be a certain size it takes a long time for a brand new business to move the needle, but it does move the needle when you get it up and running and it starts to bite into the bigger size, bigger areas of the of the champ. So, I just - I don't see anything. Jack, do you want to build on that?

John Kane

Yes, David, as you, as I mentioned to you last night to me the important thing not is - what has happened around the periphery here, we've only been in this market for two years. I'm positively astonished how much we've accomplished in those two years knowing this market to a fairly well the extent. And the real things that I think about here is one is that I want to make sure people understand. It's a little different than other companies, software companies because the switching costs are so low. A customer can change their mind because we don't charge them a $1 million upfront. So you could expect more volatility in that. However, going forward, again two years 56 live costumers, we've done astonishing things.

Going forward I think those low switching costs are low barrier of entry for them to come to us. They don't have to have the upfront capital. I think our deliverable in two years has come a long, long way and we do something that I think is really important which is we take so much work off these small hospitals when they don't really have an IT staff. So we take all that off their plate, they don't have to worry about it and we take care of all the hardware, everything for them.

And I think that's a really important differentiation that we are in the cloud and we can provide that service and make their lives much, much easier and allow them to focus on what they do which is deliver healthcare. Going forward, I think we're incredibly well positioned. We're investing a lot more in that product and I think I personally am very, very bullish of where we're going in that segment.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Richard Close with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Richard Close

Great. Thank you for the question. Jack, I know you're not ready to give 2018 guidance, but do you believe that double-digit revenue growth will be achievable in 2018?

John Kane

I would love to answer your question, but I defer until we go through the intensity of our budget process and get back to you.

Richard Close

It's also the case that we, no matter what it is, it's going to generate 15%.

John Kane

Right, right. I mean, what I tried to do there was to give you a sense of what we're very comfortable in delivering without telling you what revenue it's depended upon. But you were very comfortable, I'm very comfortable with that we will deliver 15% and that is not the exit rate just to let you know, that's the operating income rate I believe we will have for the year.

Operator

Thank you and our next question is from the line of Mohan Naidu with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Mohan Naidu

Thanks for taking my questions. Jonathan with this reorganization effort, do you see any change in the pace at which you can move up in the innovation setting? I know you guys had to do a lot of investments to build up the product capabilities in there, can you give us like what you're thought process is this the reorganization?

Jonathan Bush

More than 50% of the reorganization was related to spans and layers and the fundamental strategic intent was to make the company move faster. When you're growing really, really fast 30% to 35% a year you basically warehouse anybody who can make it through a promotion as a manager or an executive even if they're only managing two or three people, so that you have someone competent as department explodes in size.

When you get to, even when you're adding the same number of dollars, but it's a smaller percentage change, you don't need to warehouse people at the same pace in management jobs and when you take them out things move much more quickly. So I would say the primary benefit of the reorganization so far will be speed and employee engagement around that speed and we’re watching it very closely.

John Kane

And I’ll just add a little bit to that that I don’t expect that we’ll see moving up market any significantly next year. I think what we will do is the product will continue to firm up in the markets again which is far more than we could handle at this point anyway and our execution will continue to grow significantly. So that’s what I would, I would tell that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from George Hale [Ph] with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning guys and thanks for taking the question. I guess Jonathan or Jack I'd ask on the growth outlook for a long time we’ve been sticking to this 30% target, but it sounds like in a new environment that’s not really realistic. I’m not asking for guidance, but just what should we be thinking about as an achievable growth target for the company over a multi-year period? I guess does the market still support double-digit growth or are we seeing something that’s coming in from that? And Jack maybe a quick followup, I would ask like can you talk about how the company is holding itself accountable to the 15% target? And I have one quick followup after that.

Jonathan Bush

So the market definitely has grown. For us to grow way up into the double-digit growth we are in a really interesting sort of period as a nation and as a healthcare system, we still don’t really know what the law of the land will be. We are coming off a giant sugar hangover from the Meaningful Use program, but the idea that maybe this Internet thing is not going to be so big after all is an absurdity. And of course people are going to get on to athenaNet or some doppelganger that comes up that we don’t know about yet and of course pending the identity of the unknown doppelganger it’s going to go famously well for athenahealth.

So when exactly we get to which level of double-digit growth has a lot to do with forces beyond our control. Much of the work we talked about at the last Investor Day that we’ll update you on that we’ve been working on throughout the year involves adjusting our products not just so that we win among buyers, but so that we make buyers out of sideline watchers, that we can actually draw people into market who don’t need a new "EMR" or "billing system" but they sure could use 20% more cash or 15% more patients.

And those are the kinds of things we are working to get associated with joining the athenahealth network and that stuff is on-track going well taking advantage of a lot of the new technology that people talk about but don’t know how to use well or aren’t positioned to use well, like artificial intelligence which we’ve just been able to use the model that’s pretty much can read and do 100% of what we do to handle faxes in an instant. There is a huge opportunity for us George and I forgot, I got so excited, I forgot…

A - John Kane

I guess the other question was for me I think which was, the holding people accountable or what’s the accountability. And I would say again, this is a company, when I joined the Board, we were $97 million in revenue, now we’re $1.2 billion. Through that growth or incredible growth, you kind of throw bodies at problems, because you don’t have time to build process and so what we have done is increasing the process associated with just our financial discipline, holding people accountable to these targets, much more rigor I think in establishing the expense levels and all of that. So nothing that no one has ever heard of before, but I think now the focus on continuing to grow, but more profitable growth will just use more of those processes to do that.

Operator

Thank you.

Jonathan Bush

I’ll throw in a quickie, I think this process and I’ll say including the arrival of our Activist [Ph] investor has really caused all of us, all of us, not just all of the management team to look at the company through different eyes. And the mindset around here, used our mindset, we were very much open about, we were interested in bookings growth and gross margin only so that we could just the bookings growth and the mindset around here is totally different. And so when combined with the new management processes we’re putting in place we think we’re going to get, we are experiencing real behavior change.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Gillmor with Robert W. Baird. Your line is open.

Matthew Gillmor

Hey thanks for the question. I want to ask a follow up on the cost reduction efforts and you mentioned the majority of the savings would flow to the bottom line. Is there any way you can provide more details on how we should think about the gross versus net and how much of the savings show up in 2018 margins should ramp into 2019 margins?

John Kane

Well, the answer really is no, because we haven't gone through the budgeting process yet. So when we have concluded that we will give you much more visibility on that. I tried to frame it, you might have to do a little bit of math, but with a 15% slower I think that might help you get some sense of what was going on in my head.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Sean Wieland

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Maybe a two part question if I could, quickly what do you think free cash flow margin is going to look like in 2018? And then why do you think visits per doc is under pressure? Are you able to slice and dice that a little bit more and talk about, is it employed versus independent, payer mix, primary care versus specialty, just anymore insight you have on that trend? Thank you.

John Kane

Sean, the answer to your first question is, I really can't give you any look at that until we’ve done our plan, so we will give that you later on when we give guidance.

Jonathan Bush

We have not, we've gotten where we’re really good at watching visits, collections per visits. We don't yet have a good pocket that's driving it, so I'm assigning it to just again the larger, not malaise, but caution about medicine. We've got a lot of theories around people worried about finding preexisting conditions and then having rules about those change.

Deductibles creeping up and people being a little more aware of visits to the doctor, but no I mean, it's really interesting and it's persisting and it's, it's not giant but it's not small and we'll let you know if we find a vein. It includes for example folks that have been on, we have different tracker groups, groups of docs that are consistent in their behavior and that have been on the network for a long period of time and they are declining even though they were employed. So it isn't a mix shift between employed docs who do see many fewer patients than independently practicing docs. So we'll let you know, but it's interesting.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Nicholas Jansen with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Nicholas Jansen

Hey, good morning. I just wanted to get an update on some of the non-athenaOne revenue comments about being softer than expected and I believe some of the cost cutting actions is focused in areas like Epocrates. So how do we think about that piece of the business being a drag on growth over the next 12 to 24 months? Thanks.

Dana Quattrochi

Yes so, this is Dana. We made some comments, Jack made some comments in the prepared remarks that one of the drivers in bringing guidance down for full year 2017 a piece of it about 20, about 40% was what we call non-athenaOne, so Epocrates part health you can do the math, so it's well under half of that, so 8 to 10 [ph]. The majority of the guide down was the weaker utilization trends that Jonathan just talked about as well as the impact of Hurricanes. We'll talk more about our go forward strategy relating to our non-athenaOne businesses, Pop Health, Epocrates at the Investor Summit.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Grossman with Stifel Financial. Your line is open.

David Grossman

Thank you. I just wondered if you could perhaps elaborate on some of the operational issues that you talked about impacting the net promoter score on a sequential basis in collector and clinical and perhaps where we are in resolving those issues and that even specifically related to that give us a sense of how overall retention is trending year-to-date?

Jonathan Bush

Well, overall retention is trending better than we forecast, but we forecasted pretty bad retention and that was related to the difficulties of rolling out streamline and the levels of customer support that we had back in 2016 turning into bad news in 2017 as well as a couple of long time enterprise attritions that we worry about that we've been five or six years ago, but maybe they'll get around to finishing the job. The drivers, the satisfaction with calls, the performance on calls, the performance of athenaClinicals, those are in full reversal.

So the customer service team has done an extraordinary job this year. Satisfaction with calls, answer time on calls, first call resolution of the calls are at all time Athena highs and we're extremely proud of that. In terms of athenaClinicals we did a year of intense trust work getting the new streamlined experience to maturity and it's now significantly not just better in terms of operating performance, but also in terms of actual physician satisfaction for those who haven't gone through it.

So we're hoping that those things as well as the arrival of our new Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Brett Connor [ph] who has just made a huge impact on the team since arriving, will lead to better trends going forward. But you're right, it was embarrassingly rough year for attrition for us this year.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Robert Jones with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Robert Jones

Great, thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to ask around the hospital implementations. I believe you guys had roughly 60 hospitals contracted, but not implemented yet at the end of ’16. If I heard you correctly I think you've implemented 20 of those already year-to-date. Just trying to get an understanding, I think you mentioned accelerating implementations in the third quarter, just trying to get a sense of how we should think about implementation timelines for inpatient opportunities as we head into next year? Thank you.

Jonathan Bush

Yes, it's about nine months right now. We think we can get that a long way down, but our primary guideline for implementation of hospitals is the performance that they then experience after they go live and so we've got this bar of 105% we want to get I think the bar is 102% or 104%. We’re averaging a little better than that. But if a hospital isn't properly set up all the way, our guidance to the staff is not to wing it but to get it set up all the way. As our process gets more mature, that will happen faster.

The folks that implement hospitals have just in this restructuring moved from part of the R&D team into the main Customer Success division or I have been notified that that's where we're going where there is more emphasis on or more tool kit around process discipline and scale. But these guys have been not just implementing these hospitals but inventing the athenahealth implementation methodology as they go and as that streams online we expect that time to come down over the coming year.

Dana Quattrochi

And just another point that Jonathan made during the prepared remarks, our hospital implementation process is actually scaling really nicely. We brought more hospitalized live in the third quarter than we did in the first or second quarter. So just want to reiterate that we continue to make improvements in the program and implementation process is in fact scaling really nicely.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jamie Stockton

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess maybe circling back towards Sean was asking about earlier on just the utilization trend, I know collections for claim may have been a little better this quarter year-over-year, but that was weak in the first half, how much do you think this is tied to high deductable health plans?

Are you seeing things improve as we go through the year and people hit their deductibles, so maybe utilization picks up as we get closer to the year? And like, is this multi-year phenomenon or is this, hey like we're experiencing the brunt of it in 2017, but we should get back to the point where claims per provider start growing again and collections first claims start growing again, I know that’s a number of questions being I guess why and I want to know from your guys?

Jonathan Bush

The biggest needle mover is the visits per not the payment. So payment per is up what looks like it will end the year up a tiny bit, not as much as up in past years, but up. It's the visits per doc. If you look at the total full time providers and all the different cohorts of the providers that we look, they're just seeing a decent chunk 3 and change percent fewer patients than they have in past years. And then they are getting a little bit under a percent but a little bit better price.

Operator

Thank you and our next question is from the line of Donald Hooker with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Donald Hooker

Great, good morning. I wanted to followup on that last question and you guys have been talking about sort of high deductible health plans being a headwind to visits and all that. I was curious if you're seeing any impact from sort of the more, some sort of value based payment arrangements ACOs and other things across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial, are you seeing that also have an impact outside of sort of high deductable plans?

Jonathan Bush

Yes, we're not sure that high deductible health plans we suspect, but we just can't point to actual data that proves it in a big number way. The same thing with ACO, I mean we have a - there is a thesis that as medical records become more connected, duplicate procedures and tests decline. We can't point to a smoking gun there. These are just the macro ideas that we have. As we study our data more and more over time and as we get our platform better instrumented maybe we can start to pick out more. But right now we can't point to numbers that say - that prove those theories.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Charles Rhyee with Cowen. Your line is open.

Charles Rhyee

This is actually James on for Charles. So my question is with Commonwell and Carequality getting too meaningful interoperability has the dialogue changed when talking with health systems as they don't need to have a single vendor for a hospital and ambulatory?

Jonathan Bush

That is a high and mighty debate in our sales efforts. It is absolutely the case that the technology exists for systems to work well together. It is absolutely the case that no hospital system in the country, barring maybe Kaiser has the ability to see the volume it needs at the hospital only through doctors that it employs. And so fundamentally every hospital in the country in order to prosper must be able to interoperate with really nationally at least super regionally with entities that it doesn't that they don't control.

We are by far the leader in that, even with our own warts which frustrate us and so we think that history is on our side there. There are still hospitals and some of our friends and they say I can't believe it, I think I might be the last guy you know wouldn't it be, I hope somebody buys you know Epic or whatever it is after me, so I don't have to be the last guy who went and put $0.5 billion into enterprise software in 2017.

So, it remains a real threat to bookings. We can lose deals because we want to have Country and Western on one computer system, but we win also and we have lots of evidence of health systems not just doing well between their employed doctors and hospitals, but really expanding through clinically integrated networks, there are on many systems that they don't control.

And as we get more proof points of that in the market and spread across conferences et cetera, we believe that that will tip. This year in the script we mentioned we'll be 100% connected to the Epic installed base or at least all the Epic hospitals that are on care everywhere which I think in the U.S. is all the Epic hospitals if not it's a vast majority, 45% of the Cerner installed base will be connected.

And as we start running polls as patients check-in in the front desk on Athena, we go crawl and find them, give them a common well matching ID and start integrating their chart information before the doctor's eyes, we believe that that, the other side of the debate will gain even more credibility and will push bookings our way. It has been a long hard struggle with laws in the making and proof points and failures, but we do believe that the long game is in the favor of network-to-care and we definitely are sure that we're the best at it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Ricky Goldwasser

Yes, hi good morning. So for many years we tracked provider and it is a proxy to revenue growth and it seems that providers are confident that with your expectations maybe a little bit better behind ours, but still you're lowering your expectation for revenue growth. So is there a different metric that you think that we should track as a leading indicator going forward? And then just one kind on the Population Health I think in one of their response to a question, you said that Population Health is just not growing as fast as you expected it. There is so much excitement around it. So what's the feedback that you're getting from either prospective clients or existing clients that you're already working with that are telling you no, we just don't want to buy this? Why are they not adopting Population Health and is it on the ambulatory side or the hospital side or both?

Jonathan Bush

Okay, that's a question. So the first part of your question and the second part of your question are related. You're right, provider ads are doing well. In fact the core athenaOne business is doing better on a revenue growth basis on every basis than all of Athena and the difference is the other, the ancillary businesses around the core and so why is there difference because Population Health and Epocrates are not keeping up with Athena's core business growth. There's also a little bit of a headwind. You could adjust your model a little bit with this declining visit. I don't know how long you expect the declining. We all don't know how long we're expecting the declining visits per provider. I think you might associate a little bit less revenue than historically until we see those visits per doctor pop back up.

In terms of why not Population Health is keeping up with what we thought, we have some platform work to do so that the compound synergies or value of Pop Health and the value of clinical compound when they’re used together, that work is underway coming out in two waves, the first in '17/11 and the second in '18/03 March of next year and we think that will help Pop Health bookings and implementation a lot.

Ricky Goldwasser

I think I got it.

John Kane

Just to add on that Ricky, the people that go live in Q3 really don’t have a huge impact on our 2017 revenue. They will have - their impact will be more in 2018.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Jeff Garro with William Blair and Company. Your line is open.

Jeff Garro

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I want to follow up a bit on the executive search and ask how we should think about these roles, particularly the President role being able to deliver and outsiders view and contribution to this business review and the concurrent growth objectives that are already well underway?

Jonathan Bush

Yes, we will keep the specifics of the scope flexible until we find our dream partner on the President role, but it’s very much my hope that this President will make sure that the core business runs as well as it can, so that these opportunities for future growth around network services like Population Health and other things that we will do with our network can get more undivided attention and traction. So that’s the best use of the President role as we see it.

The search is going well. Frankly the Board searches and the CFO search are further along. So we are very close to being at the end of those searches. But we are at – concluded one of the searches on the Board very happily and are in the sort of final stages of meeting folks and negotiating on the other two. And the President one is earlier but great meetings I’ve had so far.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen this concludes our Q&A session. I would like to turn the call back to Jonathan Bush for his final remarks.

Jonathan Bush

So I think I've use the term metamorphosis for a couple of calls now. Q3 contained the most painful stage of our metamorphosis. Parting ways with 9% of our employees is parting ways with 100% of the employees that we attracted and retained and trained and employed for the first decade of athenahealth's existence. The work was broad-based. Every one of our employees was involved in some way in this process and every one of our employees conducted themselves admirably yesterday, both those affected by loss of a job and those affected by loss of a colleague.

My primary concern in this process was one of cultural impact. Would this demoralize? Would this de-motivate or would this inspire? And I am extremely pleased and confident that the answer is the latter. We have an extraordinary collection of colleagues who are in this for the mission and they want that mission even at the expense of hard decisions. And so I feel better about our speed and our growth and our engagement with our fabulous employees that I have in a very, very long time. And I feel grateful oddly, for the role of the investor community in helping us find our way. I look forward to talking with you all on the next call.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes athenahealth's third quarter 2017 earnings call. You may now disconnect. Thank you for listening in.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.