Genuine Parts Company Is Just A Pretty Dividend

Image credit

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) must have been a disappointing stock to own over the past couple of years. I've maintained my position that it has been and remains expensive relative to what one gets for owning it and the chart below seems to support that position. After all, GPC continues to grow earnings but the stock really never moves other than some jostling about. The AAG acquisition announced a few weeks ago had investors all abuzz about the possibilities for GPC but Q3 earnings brought shares right back down to earth. While GPC is certainly cheaper than it was a couple of years ago and the dividend is strong, I'm not sure if I'm ready to pull the trigger.

The chart shows exactly what I mean when I say the stock has really just bounced around for years at this point; the price today isn't all that different from late 2015. GPC has made some highs in excess of $100 and a spike low of $73 in early 2016 but apart from that, it has spent a bunch of time just bouncing around the mid-$80s, where we find it today.

The AAG-fueled rally was sharp and quick and took shares from $87 or so to nearly $100 once again, but news of the earnings report sent them right back down to $89. In the process, shares have gone from being overbought to back towards the middle of the range for the momentum indicators, and they have also crossed back under the 200DMA. That line had just flattened out and if GPC can get back over it in relatively short order, it may serve as support. However, GPC hasn't really respected the 200DMA over the past couple of years so I'm not sure it would do so now. In other words, the technical picture isn't exactly bullish and with the AAG rally being nearly entirely retraced at this point, it seems GPC may be back to just bouncing around some more.

So why did investors punish GPC after reporting earnings? Revenue was strong at +4% with the Automotive group leading the way. Importantly, comps were up 1% in that group and while that doesn't seem like much, the auto parts retailers have been struggling of late to produce even flat comps, so GPC's +1% showing is stronger than what I was expecting to be honest. The Motion Industries group was also very strong at a +4% comp but EIS and S.P. Richards, both smaller businesses, were very weak in terms of comps, offsetting much of the gains from the other two. I've made this point before with GPC but it is worth reiterating; GPC's diversification, in my experience, has never really helped because it just seems to produce mediocre results. By this I mean that there are always one or two segments that are very weak and that tends to offset any good work it is doing with the others. While the Automotive group was better than expected, it doesn't matter if the gains are offset by weaker businesses. I've never really understood GPC's mix of businesses and I still don't, and Q3 was yet more evidence of why it doesn't work.

At any rate, GPC's revenue performance was not why shares were hammered; margins disappointed. Gross margins were down 40bps and operating expenses were up as well, leading to a 70bps decline in operating margin. This is also something I've been saying about GPC for a long while at this point; margins are far too weak to support the bull case. Given the valuation at $100 or more, this was a rather easy point to make but to be fair, in the mid-$80s, it is a bit more difficult.

The problem is that, as I said, revenue was actually pretty strong in Q3 and thus, if there was a time we should see margin improvement, it would have been Q3. But GPC is always so busy integrating new acquisitions and running four businesses that have nothing to do with each other that its focus on improving margins goes by the wayside. This is not new as GPC has struggled with this for as long as I've covered the stock, but that doesn't make it any better.

Indeed, top man Paul Donahue had this to say about Q3 margins:

"Our third quarter profitability was impacted by lower gross margin and higher operating expenses, as our initiatives to drive margin expansion did not meet our expectations. To that point, our plans and initiatives are underway to expedite corrective action."

That's not good and while I'd like to believe him and hope that margins will improve, nothing in GPC's past makes me think this is a real possibility. As I said, it is always so busy buying competitors that I think focus on margins is sort of secondary.

GPC did add to its buyback program but it is just re-upping the current program that was almost out of authorized shares. That's fine and will continue to help produce a bit of growth in EPS but it is not going to get GPC out of its margin mess by any means. Consider the loss of operating margin in Q3; the 70bps loss was almost nine percent of its operating margin rate. That's a huge gulf to have to make up and GPC's buyback and revenue performances simply aren't good enough to do so and never will be; GPC has to find a way to fix margins but as I said, I don't think that is going to happen.

The stock is going for just under 18 times next year's earnings, a valuation I still struggle to justify. Estimates continue to tick down and the long term EPS growth rate forecast by analysts is now under 5% annually. That would put GPC's PEG somewhere between 3 and 4 and that is simply too much. I don't think GPC can grow into its current valuation anytime within the next few years so I maintain that it is still too expensive on a fundamental basis.

But GPC is a dividend stock and has been for a very, very long time so that matters to investors, perhaps even more than the outlandish valuation. The current yield is right at 3% so if you fancy a nice dividend, you could do worse than GPC. The dividend is safe and while I don't agree with GPC's strategic direction, it is very shareholder friendly with its capital returns and that is worth something. I wouldn't buy this stock for the earnings potential because it is already way too expensive, but if you want a 3% yield, just know you're likely to be whiplashed with GPC, but that the dividends will keep rolling in for a very long time to come. That's really the only reason I could see owning this stock after yet another disappointing earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.