3 Worrying Netflix Trends

Continued erosion of the company's competitive edge, from new and old competitors alike, weaken its industry position and future subscriber growth.

Netflix's catalogue continues to shrink, down about 50% since 2012, as content providers move to competitors, or create their own services.

With a shrinking catalogue, little generation of cash-flow and the ever-increasing number of streaming providers, Netflix will have to overcome quite a few obstacles to continue its fast-paced growth during the next few years. Although it is likely that the company will remain a dominant player in the industry, a lack of economic moat means the company is unlikely to ever achieve outsized profits, or merit its current valuation.

Financial Highlights

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported $2.98 billion in revenue last quarter, mainly on the back of an increased subscriber base, up 5.3 million from last quarter. EPS of $0.29 was slightly below analyst expectations of $0.32, but has more than doubled in the last twelve months. Cash-flow from operations was -$420 million.

In overall terms, Netflix's growth has been impressive, and will very likely continue to be so for the near future.

Catalogue Shrinking

Netflix's current catalogue is significantly smaller than in the past, and its only getting worse. The total number of shows and movies has decreased by around 50% since 2012 (see here for more details). The exodus of content has, if anything, only increased, with the number of programming down 32% from 2014, and Disney's (NYSE:DIS) announcing it will pull its content from the site this last August.

Part of the reduction in the catalogue was to be expected as Netflix continues pivoting towards developing its own programming, instead of simply streaming content developed by other companies. Nevertheless, the loss of programming, especially heavy hitters such as Disney, can only be considered a negative and hurts one of the key advantages the company was built upon: the sheer breadth of content is provided.

Original Programming

As Netflix loses programming to competitors, and more traditional entertainment companies create their own streaming services, the company has increased its budget for original programming, increasing its costs and worsening its generation of cash flow. The company expects to increase its spending to around $7-8 billion by 2018, from $6 billion this year.

Although I would be the last to doubt the company's ability to produce quality shows (I love their original programming), all this spending has negative financial repercussions. The company is burning cash at a rapid rate, with the company reporting -$420 million in cash from operating activities last quarter, with their content budget to blame. To quote from their quarterly report (emphasis mine):

Negative FCF, despite growing operating income, is due to growth of our content spend, original content in particular, where we pay for the titles before consumers enjoy the content, and the asset is amortized by estimated viewing over time. (Source: Netflix 3Q2017 Report)

The company is able to report positive income even as cash from operating activities remains negative, largely due to an increase in net content assets, even as its catalog shrinks rapidly. This is, of course, financed through increased debt (with long-term debt more than doubling during the last twelve months). Netflix has, as of yet, not shown itself capable of translating its subscriber base, and its original programming, into a cash-generating business, which is worrisome.

Increased Competition

As Netflix disrupted the industry, most of its competitors did little to stop the company (see Blockbuster). Conditions are different now, with Hulu and HBO offering similar services, and with Disney recently announcing it was leaving the platform and launching its own streaming platform. Even CBS started its own streaming service, so it is not only industry juggernauts that are able to enter the market.

Although I believe Netflix still offers a superior service, and as such will remain an industry leader, heightened competition can only serve to worsen the company's performance moving forward.

Economic Moat

Netflix lacks the economic moat that other extremely successful tech companies have: strong network effects and high fixed costs.

Network effects are non-existent in the user/customer side (what do I care about how many people use Netflix?) and weak in the producer/distributor side (companies would rather have their shows distributed in a popular network, although financial considerations are probably paramount).

Although streaming services' costs are mostly fixed in nature (some revenue sharing agreements notwithstanding), these don't seem to be significant enough to deter the competition, as new players are entering the market. Future expansion will come in international markets, which will necessitate increasing the content budget, both to secure streaming rights in new markets and to develop programming better suited for individual markets.

Combine the three bearish trends identified earlier with the company's lack of any large-scale, sustainable advantage, and Netflix's future looks a bit risky. You have a company whose main product offering (its catalog) is shrinking, with huge and rapidly increasing liabilities, with a significant amount of non-standard assets (its content), with renewed competition, and no significant competitive edge. Although I expect the company's financial performance to continue improving, its current valuation (a P/E of close to 200) means the company is priced for perfection, which isn't a certainty considering its current situation.

Conclusion

Current risks, especially increased industry competition, threaten future subscriber growth. As Netflix lacks any large-scale, sustainable competitive advantage relative to the competition, it isn't a certainty that the company will continue experiencing the growth it did when its streaming service was unique in the industry. With the current risks facing the company, and with a sky-high valuation, I don't believe Netflix offers a good value proposition.

