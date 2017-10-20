Will Berkshire Hathaway Acquire Phillips 66?

As the market keeps posting new all-time highs, it has become increasingly hard for Buffett to pinpoint his next takeover target. As a result, the cash pile of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) has steadily grown and has thus recently exceeded the $100 B threshold. Therefore, it is only natural to wonder what the next takeover target of Warren Buffett will be. While most stocks are at least fully valued at this phase of the ongoing 8-year bull market, Phillips 66 (PSX) is one of the most attractive potential takeover targets right now.

First of all, Berkshire recently announced that it has taken a 38.6% stake in Pilot Flying-J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, with the intention to become a majority stakeholder by 2023. Pilot sells 7 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel annually and serves more than 1.3 million guests a day. Therefore, Buffett recently proved his confidence in a downstream player in North America.

Berkshire also has a significant 16% stake in Phillips 66, which it essentially started to build in 2015. Since the initiation of the stake, Berkshire has consistently increased it and Buffett has repeatedly praised the management of the company as exemplary.

While a 16% stake is far from a takeover, Berkshire has acquired in the past some companies in which it initially purchased only a stake. For instance, this proved to be the case in 2010, when Berkshire acquired Burlington Northern Santa Fe for $26 billion. The same was witnessed in 2011, when the giant conglomerate acquired Lubrizol. It is also worth noting that Buffett has advised investors to first look in their current holdings when they wonder which stock to purchase next. This is obviously a strategy that he follows himself.

Phillips 66 has many features that Buffett looks for in his takeover scope. First of all, Buffett puts great emphasis on the quality of the management. In addition, Phillips 66 has a great record of investing only in projects with attractive returns. As a result, it has significantly grown its earnings per share over the years. Moreover, it is reasonably valued, as it is trading at a forward P/E=15 while most stocks are currently overvalued or fully valued. In addition, it has a market cap of $46 B, which is in the desired range of takeover targets of Buffett. For instance, Precision Castparts was acquired by Berkshire for $37 B.

While the future of the oil price is unknown, Phillips 66 is a highly diversified oil company, with each of its segments behaving differently under the various scenarios of the oil price. More specifically, when the price of oil is in a downtrend, just like the period 2014-2016, the refining segment of Phillips 66 posts impressive earnings whereas the other three segments remain suppressed. On the other hand, when the price of oil increases, the refining segment is adversely affected whereas the other segments usually benefit, particularly the midstream segment.

While the refining segment is the most profitable right now, it is remarkable that the management has emphasized that the refining segment does not represent the core business of the company and hence the management is investing $1.5 B in its midstream segment this year. Although the midstream segment is experiencing a downturn and is by far the least profitable segment this year, the management considers it the most promising segment of the company for the long term and thus continues to invest in its growth prospects. While the benefits of investing during a down-cycle may seem obvious, most managements are myopic and tend to invest heavily only on their hottest segments, regardless of their long-term prospects. Therefore, the management of Phillips 66 is admirable for its long-term perspective.

It is critical to note that Phillips 66 is currently at a positive phase of its investing cycle. As investments in the oil sector take many years to start bearing fruit, there is a great lag between capital expenses and the cash flows they generate. Fortunately for the shareholders of Phillips 66, the company is about to reduce its capital expenses in the next few years while it will start reaping the benefits from its past investments. Thus the company expects to increase its EBITDA from its growth projects by $1.5 B this and next year while it is coming out of its capital-intense period.

Finally, the company has a strong balance sheet, which is of great importance to the Oracle of Omaha. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $22.6 B. As this amount of debt is only 7 times the expected earnings of next year, the company will not have any problem servicing its debt. As Buffett has repeatedly stated, when a business model is strong, it does not require issuing a lot of debt. This is certainly the case for Phillips 66.

To sum up, while the cash hoard of Berkshire Hathaway keeps growing and most stocks are overvalued, Berkshire is having a hard time pinpointing its next takeover target. Phillips 66 has many attractive features, which fit the requirements of Buffett. It is reasonably valued while it also has an exemplary management, which always maintains a long-term horizon and ensures for great project execution. In addition, while the future path of the oil price is unknown, the company is well positioned for every price scenario, as each of its segments thrives under different oil prices. Therefore, the company has good chances of being acquired by Berkshire at some point in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.