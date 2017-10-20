General Electric: Operational Weakness Adds To Already Large Existing Challenges

While shares have lagged quite a bit already, fundamentals and potential do not yet provide a buying opportunity, due to a still high (enterprise) valuation.

Realistic earnings power is now equivalent to dividends, as GE desperately needs cash and capital to shore up its balance sheet.

General Electric (GE) continues to disappoint investors as the third quarter results provide no avail to ease concerns about earnings power, leverage and important for many investors, the dividend. As GE has so much debt already and continues to severally underperform in terms of growth and margins versus its peers, at a good point in the economy, I foresee further increased concerns about debt and dividend.

Even if GE could be reorganised in a good way, which involves a lot of margin expansion in the coming years, upside might be limited to the high twenties or $30, while leverage is quite high already. Even at $22 per share, the risk-reward is still not favourable enough as current earnings multiples are very high, as is leverage.

A Look At Q3

General Electric´s quarterly results are very hard to gauge, so far nothing news. Revenues were up 14% to $33.5 billion. This is driven by an 81% increase in oil & gas revenues as a result of the Baker Hughes deal. While aviation and healthcare were growing nicely at mid-single digits or even higher percentages, GE has seen headwinds in other areas. This includes 5% growth at renewable energy, which marks a huge slowdown from previous quarters, and a 4% drop in the largest power segment. Adjusted for Baker Hughes, GE posted a 1% organic decline in sales, a very poor result given the solid state of the economy.

Segment earnings plunged 16% to $3.63 billion for margins of roughly 10%. Note that these are not operating margins, as GE still has to allocate $1.1 billion in overhead to these segments. This makes that actual operating earnings only totalled $2.5 billion this quarter. Following $718 million in interest payments and a near zero tax rate, the company posted net profits of $1.8 billion, for earnings of $0.21 per share. Excluding discontinued items, earnings came in at $1.9 billion, or $0.22 per share.

The capital business posted a very small loss, mostly due to discontinued operations, as the remaining so-called ¨vertical business¨ generated $299 million in income. Adjusted for the income of the so-called vertical financing business and taking for granted the adjusted earnings metrics for the industrial business, GE posted earnings of $0.29 per share.

That is too optimistic. The adjustments made in industrial earnings is comprised out of a $371 million pension charge which does involve cash outflows and is recurring given the state of the pension business. While it is true that non-core parts of GE Capital will be winding down in the future, they will still contribute some losses in the quarters or perhaps years to come.

The Balance Sheet

GE continues to shrink the financial business in order to simplify the balance sheet and reduce risks. The balance sheet of the financing business has shrunk 15% over the past year to $155 billion, now supported by a $21 billion equity position. The continued shrinking of this business means that GE should be able to free up some of this capital as well.

If we for simplicity assume that the core financing business, the so-called vertical business, will operate with $75 billion in assets, some $10 billion in equity might have to stay in that business. That means that GE can free up $10 billion in the capital in the coming years.

The industrial business holds $13.2 billion in cash and has $83.8 billion in debt, for a +$70 billion net debt load. Pension deficits stood at $37 billion following the annual report of 2016, for an astonishing $107 billion net debt load if those liabilities are accounted as debt as well, or $97 billion if we take into account the $10 billion in equity being freed up from the further wind down for GE Capital.

The underfunded status of pensions makes that pension expenses keep on recurring each quarter, as the $371 million charge this past quarter is equivalent to just a percent of the total underfunding. Hence, my hesitation to take the adjusted earnings number of $0.29 at face value. If I look at the consolidated balance sheet, net debt stands at $58 billion, which combined with pension deficits makes that net debt does indeed approach the $100 billion mark.

The problem is that third-quarter adjusted operating earnings totalled just $2.5 billion, and even if you kindly include $300 million in losses at non-core areas of GE Capital, EBIT only comes in at $2.8 billion. If we annualise this number and take into account $2.6 billion in depreciation charges for 2016 into account, EBITDA only runs at $14 billion a year.

The company has furthermore taken down the guidance in a big way. Instead of seeing adjusted earnings of $1.60-$1.70 per share, which has not been realistic for a long time already, earnings are seen at just $1.05-$1.10 this year. Remember that this time last year the discussion was about earnings of $2.00 per share in 2018!

Worse, GAAP earnings are lower as a result of pension charges, at $0.16-$0.17 per share, and a $0.06-$0.09 per share loss from the capital business. If this is the new normal GE is in real troubles indeed as leverage ratios exceed 6 times EBITDA while dividends approach adjusted earnings power, but exceed GAAP earnings power.

No Reason To Own yet

I have been very cautious to negative on GE in the past (browse through my articles) for the reason that accounting has always been complicated by the many adjustments and the fact that adjustments between GAAP end non-GAAP earnings are both structural and involve cash outlays. This is notably the case for pension charges and the write-down of the capital business.

If the company can be reorganised in a good way, which implies 15% corporate operating margins, and not segment margins, this works out to $20 billion in operating earnings based on the current revenue base. If we take into account $3-$4 billion in interest expenses and a normalised tax rate of 20%, net earnings power in my book runs at $13.0-13.5 billion, for real earnings power of $1.50 per share, assuming 15% margins can be achieved. A market multiple would translate into $27 per share, but margin improvements might take years to achieve, as the company still operates with huge amounts of debt.

Even in this upbeat case, EBITDA only runs at $23 billion a year which is a relatively modest amount if we believe net debt stands at $97 billion (if pensions are included) and $70 billion based on regular net debt. The point is that leverage is much higher in the near term given the poor operational results and the very high payout ratio, which does not allow for deleveraging on an organic basis.

For me, it remains an easy avoid until Flannery can really make his mark on GE and announce a definitive reorganisation or big M&A transaction of a core vertical to free up capital. It seems safe to say that the situation has not gotten any better following the latest results.

