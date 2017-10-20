A Cash Alternative In A Rising Rate Environment

When I say VRDNs (Variable Rate Demand Notes), most investors assume they are the same as Auction Rate Securities (ARS), which were hit hard during the crisis and eventually "Broke the Buck" of a money market fund in 2008. To be clear, ARS, which are no longer in existence, were long-term bonds issued by municipalities and corporations, with interest rate resets either weekly or monthly. As a holder of ARS, you could only sell to the open market via Dutch Auction, where potential buyers submitted the yield they would accept, and if their yield was too high, the seller would have to mark down the bond.

VRDNs have 2 big differences: they benefit from an external "credit enhancement" and they have an embedded put option giving the investor the right to always sell the VRDN back to the issuer exactly at par. As a result, VRDNs always trade at par or else there would be an arbitrage opportunity via the put option. In order to ensure the ability for the instruments to be "put" at par, VRDNs typically benefit from external credit. The external credit enhancement is primarily through a Letter of Credit (LOC) from a highly rated bank or financial institution that supports payment of principal and interest.

Why is this an interesting investment now: Municipal Money Markets were originally the largest buyer of VRDNs, but leading up to money market reform last fall, municipal money markets shut down after heavy redemptions. As a result, there are currently more VRDNs outstanding than AUM in municipal money markets-hence extra supply available for individual investors. The below chart shows how the supply of VRDNs is now outpacing the AUM in municipal money markets has been shrinking ahead of the money market reform date last year.

Most VRDNs have 7-day resets for their annualized interest rate. Although the bonds are usually issued for 20+ years, they are a money market instrument because of their zero-duration nature. As a result, the interest rate will have to reset to a competitive money-market rate (Overnight LIBOR, effective Fed Funds Rate, 1-month T-Bill) in order for the municipality to borrow each week. As the fed continues to raise the discount rate and money market rates in general, investors can expect VRDN yields to follow suit.

The case for VRDNs is even more compelling when looking at after-tax returns. Currently, my savings account is paying me 1.23%. After a 35% tax, my net yield is 0.80%. Currently, VRDNs are averaging 0.91%, which beats taxable money markets after-tax.

Some potential downsides are as follows:

Still at risk of the municipality and bank providing the Letter of Credit.

Yields fluctuate, so they can potentially fall to a level that eliminates their after-tax yield advantage.

They trade daily, but cash settles in 5 business days, not 2 like a normal stock or bond.

