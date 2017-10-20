Has Under Armour Bottomed?

We decided not to take any position in the company and believe that there are better investment opportunities either for long or short on the market right now.

There is a lot of uncertainty right now regarding Under Armour's future, as the company is going through the restructuring process.

On October 31, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) is expected to report its earnings results for the third quarter that ended on September 30. In the recent months, the management of the company along with its CEO Kevin Plank announced to shareholders a new restructuring plan, goal of which is to make the business more efficient and establish a stronger presence in the market sectors, in which Under Armour has a real chance to outperform its competition.

Since its peak in mid-2015, Under Armour's stock started to slowly deteriorate from $50 per share to nearly its all-time lows and now trades in the range of $15 to $20 per share. As a result, the company was forced to constantly lower its guidance and failed to meet its business and financial goals. But as the restructuring plan is approved and the stock is slowly grinds higher from its lows, the real question arises whether Under Armour's shares have bottomed, or should we expect the lower stock price in the upcoming months?

It is not going to be easy to answer that question, as Under Armour, at first, established itself as an underdog sports apparel company, main competitive advantage of which is its brand value. Unlike Nike (NYSE:NKE) or Adidas (OTC:OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour doesn't have a sizable war chest or a great amount of free cash flow and thrives solely on signing famous athletes that could potentially increase the brand awareness of the company. This strategy perfectly worked in the past, when the company was only evolving. But now, as Under Armour passed its rapid growth stage, the management needs to adapt to the ever-changing market environment pretty quickly and make a number of tough choices to improve the current situation.

From a strategic view, there are a few major categories on which Under Armour should focus in order to improve its financial performance. Those categories are: men's and women's training apparel, basketball, running and lifestyle. The company has a strong lineup of footwear for men and women from Bandit and Threadborne series. We believe that those two franchises should get more attention from the Under Armour management team and they should use them at the forefront of their restructuring plan in the running and men's and women's apparel segments. They should also focus more on getting the best returns out of their investments in the North America first, by improving the supply chain of their products in the local stores across the region and only then tackling global markets by improving its digital operations and making the digital component the center of their worldwide expansion efforts. Also, the release of Curry 4.0 by the end of this month will help Under Armour to gain the much needed cash that, in our opinion, should be used on increasing the brand awareness of its other luxury products in the lifestyle segment and use them as a starting point to establishing a stronger presence in that category.

From a financial standpoint, we have every reason to believe that the growth rate of the company's revenue will decrease in the upcoming years, as the rapid growth stage is over and the much needed restructuring process will take time and doesn't guarantee solid results in the upcoming quarters. We should also not forget that while the company will try to improve the current situation, it will also need to terminate its leases on a number of facilities, layoff some portion of its staff and support them through the severance agreements and also take some losses on the inventory charges. During the latest conference call, Under Armour's CFO David Bergman said that the overall pre-tax charges will be around $110M and $130M:

In conjunction with this plan, we anticipate taking pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $110 million to $130 million in fiscal 2017.

Since the majority of those charges were made during Q3, we wouldn't be surprised if the company misses its forecast for the quarter and fails to meet the analysts' consensus. But we decided to have a bigger picture in mind and made a DCF model that helped us to forecast Under Armour's financial future and find out how much its business is worth today.

The table below shows the revenue growth rate to be down in comparison with the previous periods, as the current restructuring in its first stages will have a direct impact on the company's financials in the upcoming years.

Source: Capital IQ, own estimates

WACC in our model is 8.48% and the terminal growth rate is 1.5%. When we completed the model, we found out a fair value of Under Armour stock to be $14.31 per share, which represents a discount of ~13.3% from its current price.

Source: Own estimates

Then, in addition to the DCF model, we decided to create a peer analysis, which will help us to compare Under Armour to its rivals and see if the company trades at an upside from its fair value. While Under Armour's multiples are mostly lower in comparison with the companies like Nike and Adidas, the difference between them is very small. And if we add to the picture the fact that those two competitors have an equity value five to six times higher than Under Armour's, we could come to a conclusion that our target company is indeed trading higher from its fair price.

Source: Capital IQ, own estimates

When we combined both of our analysis, we found out the final fair value of Under Armour to be $14.05 per share, which represents a discount of almost 15% from its current market price.

Source: Own estimates

Since the restructuring started only a few months ago, it is expected for Under Armour stock to show some weakness from time to time, as the company will try adapt to the changing market environment and focus on creating value by utilizing all of its available resources at the same time. We don't think that shorting its stock right now is a good idea, as the active phase of short selling already occurred during the time when the price of its shares has fallen from $50 per share to nearly its all-time lows, but it's also too soon to tell if the stock has bottomed or not. As there are a lot of uncertainty right now regarding Under Armour's future, we decided not to take any position in the company and believe that there are better investment opportunities either for long or short on the market right now.

