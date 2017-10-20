Adamis Pharmaceuticals: A ~$5 Biotech Stock That Should Sell For $10

Based on a sum of the parts valuation and upcoming catalysts, I believe the stock should be trading twice as high as current trading levels.

I spent almost 90 minutes on the phone with the head of investor relations over at Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) on Monday. It was a worthwhile and wide ranging conversation. Obviously, investor relations cannot disclose confidential information, but they can provide a much deeper look at parts of the company and provide more color than you can garner from reading over a conference call transcript (which the company doesn't provide, in this case).

SYMJEPI Partnership

The big question on investors minds these days is who Adamis Pharmaceuticals will partner with to market and distribute its recently approved SYMJEPI, a generic EpiPen entry, and when will it happen. Obviously, this information could not be disclosed but we did spend some time talking about the selection process. The impression I got was Adamis is very focused on picking the "right" partner both from a short and long term perspective. I think this is a smart thing to do even if it might take some more time to get to a deal. This process has been ongoing for around four months now.

My gut feeling is that there are suitors both in big pharma and from the smaller injectable space. I think a partnership will be announced in time for SYMJEPI to hit the market by the end of the year. This means it could happen anytime between now and early November in my opinion. Just to be crystal clear this is my interpretation of the situation based on the company's aim to be on the market by the end of this year which can be found on page 21 in their latest 10-Q. Obviously, this cannot be confirmed by any one in investors relations and I did not receive any non-public information. Any investor calling up the IR department will get the same spiel.

Given the partner has not been selected yet, any terms of the deal is pure speculation at this point. However, it is very likely to include an upfront payment which I would guess would be in the $15 million to $25 million range. Sales milestones and royalties in the low to high teens also seems about right. Obviously the upfront payment could be higher depending on combination of these three parameters in negotiations. I tend to error on the conservative side in my estimates.

If for any reason Adamis is forced to go it alone, which I think is unlikely; the company does have approximately $25 million in cash on balance thanks to some recently exercised warrants.

The Market Strategy

This was the first interesting thing that came out of the discussion. About 15% of the ~$1.1 billion EpiPen market is the professional sector consisting of hospitals and other medical facilities. Cost is the primary factor here (after all, pretty much everyone that works in a hospital knows how to use a syringe) and the company has already received myriad inquiries on when their product will be available. I expect Adamis to focus on this market first and rapidly gain market share here.

The other 85% of the market is on the consumer side. SYMJEPI has several advantages besides cost over the EpiPen. One is it is half the size and it is also easier to use. Approximately 15% of EpiPen deployments are done incorrectly. More than one person has pointed the wrong side of the EpiPen at the injection sight (usually the thigh) and wound up delivering the shot to his thumb. Parents have also injected themselves rather than their child on multiple occasions.

The 'needle factor' was also much less a concern in studies than I believe the company was expecting. With the right partner, I think SYMJEPI gets at least 20% of this market with a much higher market share on the professional side.

Other Uses

Another interesting factoid that is not factored into the market. Now that SYMJEPI has gone through the process to be approved by the FDA as a medical device, other potential uses for other drugs should be much easier to get to market. It might end being as easy as filing a NDA. I got the impression the company was looking at other potential off-patent drugs that would benefit from a better delivery system. This is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward.

Compound Manufacturing

The USC acquisition the company made in 2016 for around $13 million, which included assumed debt, is paying off. This part of the business is already operating on cash flow break even basis. It is growing rapidly but has other opportunities. Most of its sales come from the five states around its manufacturing base in Arkansas. The company is looking to expand that geographical reach and also expand further into veterinary products. USC should reached the $2 million monthly run rate by the end of the year. That implies an almost $25 million annual run rate. Businesses in this area are generally valued at two to three times sales which gives us a valuation of ~$50 million to ~$75 million for a part of the company the market assigns little value to at current trading levels.

Inhalers

The company has a series of inhaler products that it believes should do well in the marketplace given they can deliver the same effects at a lower dosage and lower costs than competing products. These have been put on the back burner while the company concentrated on getting SYMJEPI over the finish line and integrating its USC acquisition and getting it to cash break even status.

Once a partnership is signed around SYMJEPI and an upfront payment is received, this will be the core development focus of the company going forward. First up will be filing an IND on APC-1000 so Phase III testing can begin in the first half of 2018. APC-1000 is a metered dose inhaler aimed at the asthma market which should deliver the approved steroid at lower dosages to achieve the same effect. This trial should run approximately six to nine months and cost around $6 million.

The company also has two dry inhalers (APC-2000 and APC-4000) in the pipeline. The first is hoped to be a better delivery system for albuterol which is a bronchodilator that relaxes muscles in the airways and increases air flow to the lungs. The second is for fluticasone, an inhaled corticosteroid to prevent the symptoms of asthma. This market was dominated by the blockbuster Advair until it recently came off-patent. It sounds like the company will file an IND and move one of these into Phase III testing in the second half of 2018. That trial should last approximately one year and cost ~$8 million.

Conclusion

As you can see there is plenty of moving parts and potential in the Adamis story. The company has ~$25 million in cash on the balance sheet with probably another $15 million to $25 coming in via an upfront payment via what hopefully will be a soon to be announced partnership deal around SYMPEJI. The compound manufacturing business is probably worth at least ~$50 million. With a market cap of $150 million the market is assigning little value to the royalty and sales milestone payout stream SYMPEJI will bring in over the years and no value to the rest of the company's pipeline.

This is somewhat understandable as the company remains in the "penalty box" as SYMPEJI did receive two FDA CRLs before it was finally approved early this summer. In addition, management does not hold regular conference calls even if it has an informed and very helpful head of investors relations for those of us willing to do some digging.

I believe the stock is worth at least double what is currently selling at in the market. I think a partnership deal combined with the advancement of Adamis' pipeline in 2018 will two key drivers of unlocking that value in the year ahead.

The analyst community is starting to warm up to Adamis recently. Two weeks ago, B. Riley resumed coverage of the company and issued a $9.50 price target which is double the current price of the shares. Its analyst added this color to his positive view on ADMP:

We are resuming coverage of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation after an analyst departure earlier this year. We believe the company has made significant progress since RILY's last update note, particularly as it relates to its lead offering, Symjepi, which received FDA approval in June. ADMP is currently working on commercializing Symjepi through a strategic marketing partnership, which is expected to be forged later this year. We believe this should favorably position the offering as a lower-cost and more user-friendly alternative to Mylan's (MYL, NR) EpiPen.

I don't think it will be long before other analysts and market participants reach the same conclusion about this undervalued biopharma play that trades for just over $5.00 a share. I added 25% to my core stake in Adamis after getting off the phone with their IR department Monday.

