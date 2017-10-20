Why You Should Buy Oracle Sooner Rather Than Later

The future of Oracle's (ORCL) cloud business remains promising despite the recent sell-off as a result of disappointing growth. There were several reasons for the drop: 1) the more fundamental one, the lower than expected growth in its cloud segment (43% instead of 48%). And 2) the panic sales that happened after earnings. I’ll be discussing both these points and will conclude that the reaction Oracle received is unjustified, making Oracle an attractive investment for the short- and long-term investor.

Not enough growth

An interesting question to ask is, is it fair that Oracle was punished for the lower than expected growth? If we look at its results in the past the cloud business grew 35% (2015 compared to 2 016) and 68% (2016 compared to 2017). So the growth rate of 43% is not the highest, but still, it is impressive.

Like CEO and Director Mark Hurd said, the company is still expecting increasing growth.

“A couple of predictions. I expect Q2 cloud booking growth to be strong or stronger than our Q1 growth rate. Our cloud bookings were executing well on a very big and growing pipeline. We expect the cloud FY '18 full year cloud booking growth to be quite strong. Revenue growth now at an annualized rate of $6 billion or growth rate of 51%, and we are the fastest growing cloud company at scale.”

The company is pivoting away from its decaying on-premise software and software licenses, which pretty much stopped growing, and is focusing more on the cloud business which has plenty of room for growth. The cloud and on-premise software segment have a gross margin of 68%. Oracle is aiming to bring the gross margin up to 80% in 2019.

However, investors should note that Oracle's on-premise software is not irrelevant. Its on-premise software makes up two-thirds of Oracle’s total revenue and the cloud segment 12%, up from 5% the year before.

If we look at Oracle's biggest competitors, Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), we see that the cloud segment of Microsoft is growing 10% and 6%, 2017 vs. 2016 and 2016 vs. 2015. Amazon’s cloud segment, Amazon Web Services (or AWS), grew 49%, 70% and 5 5%, (2014, 2015, and 2016).

Operating expenses

Amazon is two times the size of Oracle and has an operating expense four times larger. The operating expense for Oracle's cloud segment was $1117M, $1518M and $1963M in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Amazon’s AWS segment had an operating expense of $3984M, $6017M and $8517M in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In other words, it needed a lot of capital to generate those growth numbers. To expect Oracle to grow like Amazon one has to expect the same operating expenses. However, this is not the case. Oracle needed less capital for its growth.

Source: 10-K fillings Oracle (2017) and Amazon (2016)

To answer the question, whether or not it is fair that Oracle got punished for less growth. No, it is not. The company is still growing and is the fastest-growing cloud company at scale. The fundamentals of the company are not worrying. The company has enough cash to pay its current liabilities and more than enough to pay its long-term debt for over 15 years, which is around $36.8 billion, and still have cash in the bank. So liquidity wise Oracle is doing just fine. The only problem with growth was that analysts expected too much growth.

To keep up its growth, Oracle announced in late August that it would be hiring more than 5,000 employees consisting of engineers, consultants, sales and support people.

Point two, the panic sale

On the day of earnings, more than 60 million shares traded hands. This is four times more than the average volume. Losing more than 7% in one day when essentially the growth story did not change is a huge overreaction. In the days following the earnings, the price of the stock is slightly recovering.

Oracle’s cloud business

Oracle started its first public cloud offering in late 2015, the Oracle Compute Cloud Service (“gen one cloud”). In late 2016 Oracle launched a second-generation cloud offering, called Oracle's Bare Metal Cloud Services, BMC or Gen 2 cloud. Both generations are still in operation. Both serve a different group of users: gen 1 is mostly used for general business applications that require basic cloud IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) capabilities. Gen 2 is used for batch computing, cloud-native applications, and Oracle Databases.

Source

Oracle's cloud business is still in its infancy, especially when compared to its bigger competitors Amazon, the market leader in cloud computing, and Microsoft, a close second. Because Oracle is in its infancy, it lacks in advanced cloud offerings. However, in the October 5 meeting, Oracle compared itself to Amazon’s AWS in price, speed and performance. With Oracle coming out on top of course. As seen in the presentation Oracle is beating AWS in every metric. It promises 54% better price performance per instance, 9.6 times better price performance per core and four to 100 times better price performance. The decision Oracle made to pivot into the cloud business, even if its offering is basic, is a valid one because it now can win some market share and further develop its current and new technologies.





source

Oracle going forward

With a forward P/E of 15, we believe that Oracle is a solid performer, especially if we look at the average P/E of its competitors, 60.6.

In conclusion, we believe Oracle is doing fine, recognizing a decaying business and pivoting to something more relevant, the cloud. Oracle’s cloud business may be in its infancy. However the company is reinventing itself and investing in relevant products. The after earnings sell-off was an overreaction of investors that wanted more growth than the already incredible growth rate. As outlined in the article, these worries are unnecessary. These reasons are what makes Oracle an opportunity for short-term and long-term investors.

