IBM: Market Overreaction To A Minor Improvement

The market largely overreacted to news that IBM's (IBM) revenue has reversed its decline, or better said, the hope that IBM's turnaround has started. While management has done well to stabilize the business, I still do not feel shareholders are likely to make a profitable return here at its current trading price.

A Slight Improvement

Let's cut to the chase, IBM's shares soared on its Q3 2017 results. But was there anything really significant about its results? Not from my point of view. Sure, what IBM signposts as its Strategic Imperatives have performed well. These are business lines which focus on cloud, analytics and engagement. However, these businesses only amount to less than half of IBM's overall enterprise.

Is this not the same thing as someone taking an exam and doing well in all the odd-numbered questions and performing badly in all the even-numbers questions, and then telling you to only focus on where they did well and ignore the rest of the exam? Sure it is. Overall, IBM's legacy business, the biggest share of the underlying business, is in the best case stagnant. Realistically, these legacy businesses are largely underperforming. What management is saying to investors is ignore our legacy hardware and software businesses and focus on our cognitive solutions and cloud businesses. But give us the market valuation based on the amount of free cash flow we generate, while at the same time, assigning a multiple as if we were a growth company. This is nothing short of nonsensical.

In a previous article, I argued for splitting up the company. If anything, these latest set of results simply reinforce this line of thinking. IBM is too big and too diverse without enough focus on growing its smaller growth businesses.

A Changing Market

The technological environment is changing - cloud is the next big thing. Understandably, IBM is deploying a lot of energy to focus investors' attention on its cloud offering, which has a massive potential.

The graph above is not updated for Q3 results, as many of the companies have not yet released their Q3 numbers. Nevertheless, it does not detract from my thesis. IBM's cloud offering is indeed huge. Over the past 12 months, it has generated approximately $16 billion in revenue for IBM and is up 26% year to year. But this only amounts to 20% of IBM’s overall revenue.

Ironically, while the cloud did perform well, IBM's results were actually boosted (in absolute terms) by its Cognitive Solutions segment. Namely, IBM's security and analytics offerings drove this segment's revenues. IBM's Cognitive Solutions fetched approximately $4.4 billion in revenue and was up 4% - which is larger than its cloud Q3 revenue of $4.1 billion.

Moreover, IBM's Systems segment was strong too and stood out in the quarter. Systems were up 10% to $1.7 billion - on the back of the successful launch of the z14 mainframe - making this segment a particularly strong contributor in the quarter to IBM's overall results. Thus, when it boils down to it, IBM's cloud offering is a relatively small contributor to the company to makes all the headlines for the company.

Balance Sheet

The company has a net debt position of $34 billion. This is without including its pension liabilities that net out at $13 billion, which will need to be covered at some point in time. All in all, it just too leveraged compared to what a stagnant business ought to be.

So here is the thing, in the technology businesses - you either innovate or die. There is no middle, stagnant ground. IBM's bigger half of its business is too big a portion of the pie and at the same time has been underperforming for practically five years. IBM needs to figure out some meaningful way to turn around its business.

Financials

IBM finished fiscal 2016 with non-GAAP EPS of $13.59. This year, IBM expects to finish 2017 with non-GAAP EPS of at least $13.80, which implies a less than 2% EPS growth year over year. Not something for one to feel particularly bullish about. Sure, IBM is a high margin business but I still do not feel that paying up $150 billion market cap is entirely justified.

Valuation

As a value investor, which seeks out cheap and mispriced companies, I understand that since IBM is trading significantly cheaper than its peer group it gives the illusion that it is cheap - but that is not the case here.

IBM’s business has been stagnant for a number of years and one or even two quarters of growth are not enough to signal an effective desire by its management to turn its business around. To ask those difficult questions, of which underperforming assets should be sold, how management should work on behalf of the shareholder and realize value for its shareholder. In my previous article, I argued that it would be near enough impossible for a shareholder activist to come in and shake up management since Buffett is IBM's biggest shareholder. Buffett is unlikely to support an investor coming in and splitting up the company. All in all, IBM's culture is too ingrained and satisfied with the status quo to bring about meaningful change that its shareholders desperately need.

Conclusion

I understand that while most investors reading this post are not particularly active stock pickers, and possibly just passive investors that think of investing in IBM as a safe blue chip, but this not the case. IBM is not a safe investment. It has too many legacy businesses under its umbrella which are largely underperforming. While management tries to distract investors with news about the cloud, the market is, in fact, overvaluing IBM's opportunity potential.

