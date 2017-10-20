General Electric: 'Give Me A Break'

Of course, the third-quarter results of General Electric (NYSE: GE) are less important than management's future plans, but nonetheless at a first glance today they were truly shocking, even for somebody like me who has never been particularly bullish on its stock.

"Give me a break," my dad replied earlier today when I asked him if he had the time to look at the numbers.

"They are not important," he added.

Really.

Ahead of results

The shares rose 2% on Thursday, and GE was up in pre-market until the quarterly release hit the wires.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Then the plunge.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Why so?

Earnings per share

Earnings per shares are down year-on-year, and $0.22 of quarterly GAAP EPS from continuing operations were a big miss against consensus estimates.

Chairman and CEO John Flannery said:

This was a very challenging quarter. While a majority of our businesses had solid earnings performance, this was offset by a decline in Power performance in a difficult market. Our Industrial CFOA for the quarter was down principally because of lower Power volume, resulting in lower earnings and higher inventory. We believe that the new leadership team at Power and the cost actions that we are taking will better position the Company in 2018 and beyond."

But what was truly shocking was the level of cash flows that its industrial activities churned out during the quarter and in the first nine months of the year.

Cash Flows

You read it right in the table below -- the main value-driver, the so-called "CFOA" (operating cash flow), was down 40% in the third quarter and 53% for the nine months ended 30 September, but the fall was spectacular once deal taxes and pension plan funding outlays were included.

(Source: General Electric)

Industrial CFOA was $34 million -- would you believe it! -- in the nine months ended 30 September.

How bad was that? Down 99% on a comparable basis.

Bears

A disappointing performance was inevitable, given the pressure on core margins, which fell significantly, too -- and might soon force me to consider a bear-case scenario, rather than a base-case scenario for its stock.

Revenues rose, the backlog was up, orders surged 11%, but the problem for several industrial and consumer groups remain profitable volumes these days, and clearly pricing/volumes dynamics have not played in favor of GE and its shareholders in recent months.

(Source: General Electric)

Obviously, nobody should now expect a dividend anywhere close to $1 annually after this set of truly disturbing figures was released.

In fact, GE would do well to pay out nothing to shareholders for four to six quarters.

Share Count

As far as the payout is concerned, GE said GE Capital had paid "$4bn dividend to GE YTD … deferring decision on additional dividends until Insurance reserve review is completed."

We'll soon learn more.

Elsewhere, I argued earlier this month that a reverse stock split is an option that could make sense, and that hinges on the fact that there's too much stock out there for GE -- in other words, as it happened in the past with other shares in the financial sector, GE stock might be too liquid and a lower share count, say 4bn from 8.7bn, would not be such a bad idea after all, in my view.

"If you think so, well, I don't know... just lot of noise today for me and little more" my dad pointed out, adding that "we have now added GE stock and debt to our watch list, again, haven't we?"

Until the dust settles, however, we'll gladly splash out top dollar elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.