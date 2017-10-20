BDCs, mREITs Or eREITs? Time To Reevaluate Our Preference

What about eREITs? We haven't changed our take on them since mid-2016. Will we do so now? Read on and find out.

We've remained bullish on mREITs since Q1 2016, but now we believe that it's time to possibly reduce or at least avoid increasing our exposure to this segment.

Last month, we raised our rating for BDCs from neutral to bullish again. This isn't the same bullishness that we expressed in early 2016; it's a conditional/cautious one.

We made many calls along the way and changed our preferences over time. We now want take a closer look at the past, present and future.

Since the beginning of 2016, we have been covering the RICs arena closely.

Prologue

Regulated investment corporations (RICs) have been one of the hottest topics we've covered on Seeking Alpha since the beginning of 2016. We've written many pieces since then in which we expressed our preferences (at the time) for one segment (belonging to the RICs arena) over another. We wrote about a dozen articles on this subject alone, as well as many others about certain specific types of RICs:

Business development companies, or BDCs (BDCS, BIZD)

Equity real estate investment trusts, or eREITs (VNQ, IYR, SCHH, ICF, RWR, XLRE)

Mortgage real estate investment trusts, or mREITs (REM, MORT)

Since both monetary (e.g., the Fed's balance sheet) and fiscal (e.g., taxes) policies are changing and/or are about to change, the main elements that affect RICs -- i.e., rates, yields, spreads and the overall state of the economy, of course -- are moving (and are expected to move) quite dramatically. This has had a major effect on RICs' valuations. Therefore, it's time to reevaluate the preferences and order of RICs inside our portfolio.

Past

Let's take a closer look at some of the main calls I've made:

What has happened since then? See for yourself:

MORT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bear in mind that in the A-Team review for April 2017, I called for lightening up on BDCs. This call has only been changed last month.

What has happened since then? See for yourself:

BIZD Total Return Price data by YCharts

What has happened since then? See for yourself:

MORT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Present

At the moment, we still feel more comfortable with BDCs and mREITs vs. eREITs. The financial sector (as a whole) and the higher-yields trend specifically might both be well-supported by the Federal Reserve (monetary policy), as well as by the current administration (fiscal monetary and/or new, less restrictive legislation/regulation).

While higher yields and (consequently) widening spreads are positive for BDCs (mostly) and mREITs (the latter will see mixed effects, but the net overall effect might be positive), eREITs surely don't like such an environment.

So our order of preference from now on is as follows:

1. BDCs: Bullish, but valuations are super-high, so we're buying very carefully.

We wouldn't chase BDCs that are trading at high premiums to NAV (see the complete data here). Generally speaking, we prefer to "buy" the ones we like by selling out-of-the-money puts that, if and when options are assigned, provide us with a net price that is normally at least 20% lower than current market price. "The Wheel of FORTUNE" subscribers receive full details regarding our preferred names as well as how to tackle them.

2. mREITs: Slightly bullish, but valuations are super-high, so we're not buying anything right now.

We liked mREITs a great deal for a long time, and as made evident by the above data, they've served us very well. Nonetheless, premiums (to BV) and dividend coverage levels within this space are quite stretched, and it's hard to expect much upside from here. Since mREITs have mixed feelings about higher rates/yields (on the one hand wider spreads improve their profitability, but on the other hand they usually erode their BV), the current environment isn't a clear winning landscape for mREITs. Adding to that historically high valuations and (unlike BDCs) no pullback in the past 20 months tells us that now is the time to be more cautious when it comes to mREITs. We are holding some (NRZ is the leading name), but generally speaking we're mostly watching and not adding exposure here.

3. eREITs: We're bearish on them.

Since mid-2016, I've been less enthusiastic in regard to eREITs and this hasn't changed a bit. We hold a few names (such as CORR) and we sold few names -- e.g., a quick 30% run on STOR was enough (sold at $26 recently). Aside from specific stories here and there, we remain extremely cautious on this space. Higher yields, a very weak retail sector, not much room to improve (occupancy rates, for example), slower growth, and troubled tenants have all become issues for many names. This is happening at a relatively strong and resilient time/economy (overall), so one can only wonder what will it look like when things might become less resilient.

Future

Generally speaking, we are quite cautious about RICs going forward due to the high-yield arena, which is a bubble waiting to burst.

By the way, things don't look better for high-grade debts (AGG, LQD) either:

Once the bubble bursts -- and it will -- there might be very few RICs that escape the carnage. The top names will always do better and will get through it, no matter how bumpy the road is. Nevertheless, it won't be pretty, and if the high-yield credit spreads start moving up from their historically low levels, there will be more "blood in the RICs' streets."

Epilogue

One of our next articles will take a closer look at two best-of-breed names among our most bullish and most bearish types of RICs. In one corner of the "RICs ring" you'll find Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), a high-quality BDC. In the opposite corner, you'll find Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), a top-quality eREIT. This is going to be the clash of the monthly dividend titans, so stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, CORR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short O.