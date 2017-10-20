CPaaS Provider Bandwidth To Raise $85 Million In IPO

While we don't know the final IPO details, Bandwidth's financial performance has been notable and industry trends favor its all digital communications approach.

The firm provides an enterprise Communications Platform known as CPaaS to businesses of all sizes.

Bandwidth wants to raise $85 million in an IPO of its Class A stock.

Quick Take

Bandwidth (BAND) intends to raise $85 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its class A common stock.

The firm specializes in Enterprise CPaaS by providing voice, messaging, 9-1-1 service and telephone numbers via its suite of APIs.

Bandwidth has been growing revenue, gross margin and cash flow, and the prospects for its CPaaS service in a communications industry that is transitioning to all digital is promising.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Company and Technology

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Bandwidth was founded in 1999 to provide Enterprise CPaaS, which is Communications Platform as a Service through a family of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that enterprises can integrate into their existing CRM systems, websites and apps.

Management is headed by Cofounder, Chairman and CEO David A. Morken, who previously worked as the Judge Advocate in Marine Corps.

Below is a video by CEO Morken on Bandwidth’s history:

(Source: Bandwidth)

CPaaS is a cloud based communications platform that promotes tight integration between systems and platforms such as CRM and Web sites.

Bandwidth’s CPaaS provides monitoring, reporting and analytics, customer service, dedicated operating teams, personalized support, and flexible cost structures.

Market and Competition

The CPaaS market is composed of independent software vendors, systems integrators, service providers, and traditional equipment vendors.

According to research done by Zeus Kerravala, an analyst with ZK Research in Westminster, Mass, the market of CPaaS will grow from $400 million in 2015 to $8.1 billion in 2019.

According to International Data Corporation (“IDC”), the global CPaaS market will be $8.2 billion in 2021.

Major competitive vendors that provide CPaaS include:

Avaya Zang

Cisco Tropo (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plivo

Mitel Cloudlink

Twilio (TWLO)

Nexmo

CallFire

Kandy

Financials and IPO Details

Bandwidth’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderate topline revenue increases each year

Small but steady gross margin increases

Cash flow from operations transition from negative to positive

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years, amounts in 1,000’s):

(Source: Bandwidth S-1)

Revenue

H1 2017: $79 million, 5.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $152 million, 9.4% increase vs. prior

2015: $139 million

Gross Margin (%)

H1 2017: 45%

2016: 44%

2015: 42%

Cash Flow From Operations

H1 2017: $5.1 million cash flow from operations

2016: $5.2 million cash flow from operations

2015: $3.8 million cash flow used in operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $5.7 million in cash and $63 million in total liabilities.

Bandwidth intends to raise $85 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Class B stockholders will retain 10 votes per share compared to one vote per share for Class A stockholders and the ability to convert their shares on a 1:1 basis to Class A shares.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Sales and marketing activities Expansion of product development and sales and marketing organizations Repayment of indebtedness Working capital General and administrative matters Capital expenditures General corporate purposes

(Source: Bandwidth S-1)

Listed managers of the IPO include Morgan Stanley, Keybanc Capital Markets, Baird, Canaccord Genuity, and JMP Security.

Commentary

Bandwidth has developed a nationwide VoIP network aimed at providing services to businesses of all sizes.

As businesses continue a transition from analog communications to digital, the Bandwidth’s services should have a ready audience for years to come.

While the firm has only moderate topline revenue growth, in the 5% to 10% range, its gross margins are reasonably high and growing. Furthermore, it is free cash flow positive.

However, it has taken a hit in recent periods for its dollar-based net retention rate, which is a comparison of revenues from the same quarter each period by customer cohort.

The rate has dropped from 115% in 2015 to 107% as of June 30, 2017, due to the firm lowering prices on some major contract extensions and reducing services to strategic competitors.

On the customer side, Bandwidth reported 865 CPaaS customers as of June 30, 2017, for an average revenue per customer of $73,000.

Management intends to continue its focus on the CPaaS business and wants to increase its penetration into large enterprises.

Although we don’t know the terms of the IPO yet, such as the expected per share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization, Bandwidth’s business looks promising based on its financial performance and industry growth trends.

