A Small Step, A Long Way To Go

President Donald Trump's drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code cleared a critical hurdle on Thursday when the Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support…The resolution has to be reconciled with a markedly different version passed by the House of Representatives, where Republicans say negotiations on a unified measure could take up to two weeks.

Source: Reuters

The Press is acting as if there is some done deal. The bond markets are echoing this response. I say, "Nonsense," as I shake my head at both.

First, I point out, that the Republicans have to agree on any tax measures. They have not exactly sung the same chorus on Obamacare and I do not expect anything different on the tax reform legislation. Next the House has to come up with a resolution that matches the Senate's version or at least be close enough, so that it can be reconciled.

Here is one more hurdle to climb over. In my opinion, the passage of tax legislation will take much longer than thought by many. While there will be considerable pressure to get something, anything, passed before our next elections, I would not be betting on any quick resolution.

If you are an owner of foreign bonds or equities you might wish to pay attention to the following. The Wall Street Journal reports that:

Foreign companies operating in the U.S. could face major changes in their tax bills under an overhaul being planned by Republicans. Those could include new surtaxes or limits on how much the companies can deduct on certain expenses such as rent, royalties and interest on debt. The changes would be meant to address an imbalance. Because U.S. corporate tax rates are higher than they are in many other countries, foreign companies have an incentive to book big expenses in the U.S. so that more of their global profits get taxed at low rates back home. A drop in the U.S. corporate tax rate will address part of that imbalance, but not all of it, so other steps, such as a surtax for foreign companies with headquarters or operations in the U.S., could be imposed to level the playing field.

This is a big head's up, in my opinion. It could have a major impact on valuations for specific foreign companies and also for the much touted ETF's that hold them. The odds of passage of this legislation are much higher, in my view, than our own tax cuts and regulations. It is always much easier to tax "them" than to come up with new legislation concerning "us."

As the Catalonia crisis worsens, I would be paying attention. The political tensions, in my opinion, are boiling, and they are going to come to a head soon. Also, Italy is having two referendums this Sunday which are consultative and non-binding. They are carefully worded to ask voters if they want more "autonomy" without threatening "national unity". Unlike the Catalan vote they have been approved by the Italian constitutional court. These referendums have barely been mentioned in the American Press but they could turn out to be more significant than thought by many.

The head of the Lombardy region of Italy, one of the two areas holding the referendums, was quoted in the Financial Times today. He said, events in Catalonia "signal the end of Spanish unity…It is the end of Spain." Here is something to be considered.

Bloomberg states:

As the Catalonia conflict enters uncharted territory, both sides are upping the ante. Officials in Madrid are finalizing plans for taking control of the rebel region. They'll be rubber-stamped at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday when Prime Minister Rajoy returns from a summit in Brussels, where he's looking to shore up his support among European leaders. The Catalans meanwhile are working out how they might stage a unilateral declaration of independence.

I read an article this morning that just made me cringe. It was published in "The Motley Fool" and the entire article can be found here.

The article touts three ETFs with yields of 4.10%, 4.70% and 2.95%. I got it that the more money that flows into these funds, the higher the management fees. I understand the game plan, but I just find the tout nonsensical.

I currently like the Closed-End Fund space for yield and while it is complicated, it is no more complicated than the ETF space, in my opinion, when looking for value. One major difference, of course, is that the managers of Closed-End Funds do not receive any additional fees if more money flows into them, which generally pushes up the price and lowers the yield.

I currently like eight Closed-End Funds. All have well diversified portfolios and all pay monthly. This means that each and every month, unless the fund declares otherwise, you get money to use for living expenses or to re-invest. The Funds that I currently like, and they change depending upon circumstances, currently have an average "indicated yield" of 10.44%, according to Bloomberg data.

I have suggested the Closed-End Fund space to institutions and people alike as a way to capture yield while maintaining liquidity. While these securities are traded on the exchanges like equities, many have large bond positions in their portfolios. You may wish to examine this space if you are currently looking for relative value and yield.