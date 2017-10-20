Upcoming Book Value Declines For Prospect Capital?

It should be noted that shareholders are not protected from additional capital losses due to the current non-shareholder-friendly fee structure that is partially responsible for negative returns to shareholders.

In July 2017, the company experienced $9 million in losses related to overvalued CLO assets that were marked up 18% over actual fair value and will impact NAV per share.

PSEC will be reporting calendar Q3 results in a few weeks and I am expecting continued declines in its NAV per share that could drive another dividend cut in 2018.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) will be reporting calendar Q3 results in a few weeks and I am expecting continued declines in its net asset value ("NAV" or book value) per share that could drive another dividend cut in 2018. The stock price has declined by over 30% since reporting calendar Q1 results earlier this year as shown in the following chart.

Source: BDC Buzz.

Primary Concerns:

My primary concerns include additional credit issues, overvalued assets and declining income which could drive additional NAV declines and another dividend cut over the coming quarters. Investors should be prepared for a dividend cut to $0.05/month as shown in the ‘worst case’ scenario and ‘Lower Yield/NAV Leverage’ analysis as discussed later.

Declining returns from online consumer loans and collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) investments.

Overvalued assets and the potential for NAV declines as discussed in this article as well as last year in “PSEC : Upcoming NAV Declines And Potential Credit Rating Downgrade” that discussed overvalued CLO assets.

Additional realized losses from non-accruals and CLO investments similar to $9 million of losses realized in July 2017 (on Voya CLO 2012-2 and Voya CLO 2012-3) that will have an impact of $0.03 per share for the upcoming quarter. It is important to note that these CLOs were marked 18% higher as of June 30, 2017, and could imply that similar investments are currently overvalued.

Higher management fees and operating expenses that have historically contributed to three dividend cuts over the last seven years.

over the last seven years. Having a higher risk profile portfolio with maximized 30% non-qualified bucket leaving management with less flexibility for strategic portfolio growth.

Incentive compensation that does not take into account capital losses and incentivizes management to take increased risks with investors’ capital. Also, the incentive fee hurdle of 7% gives shareholder less dividend protection even compared to other higher yielding BDCs at 8%.

The need to use higher amounts of leverage to support dividends that could result in a credit downgrade based on asset coverage ratios.

Perceived shareholder trust issues with management and lack of share repurchases that could drive higher NAV and NII per share.

National Securities recently lowered its price target for PSEC to $5.00 with a 'Sell' rating due to:

We have long been critical of PSEC’s accounting, specifically pertaining to structured credit. The company has two different CLO equity investments identical to Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – BUY – $21.38) and one shared with TICC Capital Corp. (NASD:TICC – SELL – $6.73) that were held by both companies from 2Q16 and through at least 1Q17. What we found is that the markets, on average, are 25.2 points higher at PSEC relative to ECC and TICC. As of 6/30/16, First Tower Finance Company had a subordinated term loan with 10% cash and 12% PIK which was reduced to 10% cash and 7% PIK as of 6/30/17. The 42% Y/Y PIK rate decline amazingly lead to fair value remaining at cost on the subordinated term loan and the Class A units being marked down modestly. In total, the unrealized depreciation only increased by 1.6%! Probes Reporter confirmed through FOIA requests the SEC inquiries and investigate actions that Prospect denied during the same time periods. PSEC claimed the SEC probes ended in December 2015 despite Probes Reporter receiving confirmation from the SEC on 1/12/16 that the company was involved with “SEC investigative activity”. Additionally, on 2/10/16 PSEC management denied any SEC investigations or inquiries and yet after Probes Reporter filed an appeal to confirm previous responses they received a letter dated 2/25/16 confirming SEC enforcement proceedings which was, to our knowledge, reconfirmed again upon another appeal dated 3/20/17 by Probes Reporter. This is egregious that it was completely undisclosed by Prospect, in our opinion, and we do not believe shareholders should continue to hold shares at any amount of above $5. We are accordingly lowering our price target to $5 from $6 due to the fact that we have absolutely no trust in the accounting at Prospect.

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

As predicted in "PSEC: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%", PSEC cut its dividend by 28% and the company expects to declare November 2017, December 2017, and January 2018 distributions in November 2017.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the company reported between my worst and base case scenarios only covering 77% of its dividend and NAV per share declined by another 1.2% as non-accruals increased to almost 5% of the portfolio cost or 2.6% of portfolio fair value.

Source: BDC Buzz.

The company continues to experience declining income mostly related to lower cash flows from CLO investments, increased non-accruals, and decreased dividends from control investments. This was briefly discussed in the press release:

And our debt investments were generating an annualized yield of 12.2% as of June 2017, down 0.1% from the prior quarter due to continued asset spread compression in the market. The $65,046 decrease for the year ended June 30, 2017 compared to the year ended June 30, 2016 is primarily the result of a $62,901 decrease in interest income, driven primarily by a decline in interest income from reduced returns from our structured credit investments due to lower future expected cash flows, an additional $248,357 weighted average balance of loans on non-accrual status and a reduced interest earning asset base, and a $20,822 decrease in dividend income related to APRC, Echelon, CCPI and MITY discussed earlier. Executing our strategy to preserve capital, reduce risk, and avoid “chasing yield” through investments deemed too risky with a poor risk/return profile at this point in the economic cycle, we reduced originations this quarter to about half the levels of the prior quarter. We remain committed to our historic credit discipline. We currently have a robust pipeline of potential investments in our target range for credit quality and yield. We believe our disciplined approach to credit will serve us well in the coming years, just as that disciplined approach has served us well in past years. In the June 2017 quarter we also implemented our objective to reduce risk by decreasing our net debt to equity ratio from 75.6% at March 2017 to 70.5% at June 2017. [emphasis added]

Source: All of the following quotes from PSEC management in this article can be found at SA Transcripts.

As discussed by management above, the company has been reducing the amount of “net leverage” that excludes cash of $318 million resulting in a reduced overall portfolio.

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation.

Additionally, the company has already experienced another $142 million in repayments for the current quarter (see below) and likely driving lower interest income. It should also be noted that management is paid a 2% management fee of the idle cash which is not excluded as it is with other BDCs. This means higher fees paid to management and interest expense (due to not being used to pay down borrowings), further reducing NII and dividend coverage.

So far, the current September 2017 quarter, we booked $42 million in originations and received repayments of $142 million, resulting in net repayments of $100 million. Our originations have comprised 43% syndicated and club debt, 38% online lending, 12% third party sponsor deals and 7% real estate. [emphasis added]

Source: PSEC Press Release

How does all of this impact dividend coverage?

Declining interest income obviously has a direct impact on dividend coverage but so does declining NAV per share due to required asset coverage ratios for BDCs. This translates into the amount of leverage the company can use to increase returns. If there are continued portfolio credit issues and declining portfolio yield, there is a good chance of an additional dividend cut in the coming quarters.

The recent declines in its portfolio yield were partially related to the refinancing of First Tower Finance and continued declines CLO yields as discussed next.

This decrease was primarily driven by a decline in interest income due to lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments close to expected call dates. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the decrease is primarily due to a $17,281 decrease in interest income, or $0.05 per weighted average share, driven primarily by reduced returns from our structured credit investments due to lower future expected cash flows, an additional $182,612 weighted average balance of loans on non-accrual status and a reduced interest rate after refinancing our investment in First Tower Finance.

Source: SEC Filings.

CLO Distributable Income: The following table shows the breakdown of CLO distributable income per share for previous quarters and management has decided not to provide this detail for the recent quarters (see discussion below).

In the past we have estimated our taxable income, based on what we know to be the case in our book, but also based on estimates coming out of our CLO book, which come to us through the trustees for this area CLO. And these trustees are providing information which are themselves estimates, and what we have learned is that these estimates are just estimates, and until we get the complete year end information, we should not be distributing, we're cumulating, aggregating these estimates in distributing them as if we have reason to believe that they are doing 1% or 2% of what the final number would be.

Source: BDC Buzz.

As you can see, the amount of CLO investments at cost has not changed much over the last two years, but the amount of distributable income per share has declined by 42%. This is a material change from the previous quarters and management is currently “redeeming, repacking, and resetting” its CLO investments. I am expecting additional realized losses this quarter related to the “partial return of capital” from its CLO investments that have already resulted in $9 million of losses for the coming quarter or $0.03 per share. It is important to note that PSEC carried a fair value of $49 million as of June 30, 2017, for the recently called Voya CLOs that were ultimately worth only $40 million as of July 19, 2017. This is an 18% loss on these investments likely for the reasons discussed last year in “PSEC : Upcoming NAV Declines And Potential Credit Rating Downgrade”.

On July 19, 2017, we received $17,926 and $22,167 as a partial return of capital on our investments in Voya CLO 2012-2, Ltd. and Voya CLO 2012-3, Ltd., respectively.

Source: SEC Filings.

What we’ve done is examine -- because we are the majority owner of the equity of the PSEC CLOs, we have the right to call the right to redeem, the right to repack, the right to reset, many rights that we find provide significant option value to us in a dynamic rate environment. I think everyone knows what I mean by dynamic rate environment these days with the wall of money, billing new money, managed by people with limited experience in our marketplace. With that wall of money coming into our marketplace we’ve seen significant spread compression, significant yield compression across the board. And the last time this happened, it was also the result of new money coming into our market in 2006. Many of those new money credit managers trying their hand to credit for the first time are no longer in business. Will that happen now? We’ll see. We intend to stay in business, obviously. In the CLO business, the spread compression and yield compression has been as evident as anywhere else. We have it in our releases, 13.6% on the GAAP side and the cash side was about 18.8%. So the GAAP yield is actually pretty stable and shows you’ve had continued spread compression that has been compensated virtually equally by the benefit of reducing our liability cost and also lowering a discount rates for this paper. It’s become more challenging to find high returning paper. But we’ve been really in a reinvestment mode as opposed to a, grow the book, mode for this business within PSEC anyways. As of March 2017, our structured credit portfolios experienced a trailing 12-month of fall rate of 1.05%, a decline of 11 basis points from the prior quarter and 44 basis points less than the broadly syndicated market default rate of 1.49%. In the March 2017 quarter this portfolio generated an annualized cash yield of 17.9%, down 3.6% from the prior quarter and a GAAP yield of 13.6%, down 1.2% from the prior quarter. [emphasis added]

As mentioned in previous articles, PSEC has been working to refinance the cost structures of its CLOs to increase or at least preserve cash flows. However, CLOs are also facing headwinds of lower reinvestment yields due to yield compression as discussed below.

We're seeing spread compression everywhere we look it can be aircraft leasing, it can be real estate, it can be sponsors loans, can be on line lending everywhere we look there's spread compression. We do our best to avoid having that spread compression impact our book but there's a limit to what we can do, for example in our CLO book we see quite a bit of refinancing’s and repricing.

Total Distributable Income: Distributable income has been declining as discussed earlier resulting in lower portfolio yield and dividend coverage as shown below.

Source: BDC Buzz.

One of my primary concerns is the amount of potential leverage needed to support even the recently reduced dividend. S&P Ratings issued a rating of BBB- with a negative outlook for the reasons discussed below.

The negative rating outlook on Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reflects our expectation that we could downgrade the company over the next 18-24 months if its debt to equity rises to more than 0.85x or its asset coverage ratio declines below 220%. PSEC has somewhat higher portfolio risk than most other BDCs because of its investments in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") residual interest, real estate, and online lending, which we view as riskier and less transparent than more typical BDC investment strategies.

Currently, PSEC has an asset coverage ratio of 225%.

Previously, I updated the projections for PSEC to take into account the reduction in borrowing rates from the recently issued $225 million of 4.95% convertible notes that was used to repurchase a portion of its 5.375% convertible notes due 2017 and 5.75% convertible notes due 2018. See details below.

On the liability management side, we plan on continuing ways to lower our cost of capital through a combination of increased revolver utilization and lower coupon new term issuance. In the June 2017 quarter, we issued 4.95%, $225 million convertible bond, utilizing a substantial amount of the proceeds to repurchase bonds maturing in the upcoming year. We have also called $139 million of our program notes maturing through September 2019. For the remainder of calendar year 2017, we have liability maturities of $61 million. Our $885 million revolver is currently undrawn. If the need should arise to decrease our leverage ratio, we believe we could slow originations and allow repayments and exits to come in during the ordinary course as we demonstrated in the first half of the calendar year 2016 during market volatility.

On April 6, 2017, we issued $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes that mature on July 15, 2022, bearing interest at a rate of 4.95% per year. Total proceeds, net of underwriting discounts and estimated offering costs from the issuance, were $217.8 million. The Notes will be convertible into shares of Prospect’s common stock based on an initial conversion rate of 100.2305 shares which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $9.98 per share, representing a 10% conversion premium over the last reported sale price of common stock on April 5, 2017 which was $9.07 per share.

On April 6, 2017, we repurchased $78.8 million aggregate principal amount of the 2017 Notes at a price of 102.0, including commissions, for settlement on April 11, 2017. The net loss on extinguishment of debt we recorded in the three months ending June 30, 2017 was $1.8 million. On April 6, 2017, we repurchased $114.6 million aggregate principal amount of the 2018 Notes at a price of 103.5, including commissions, for settlement on April 11, 2017. The net loss on extinguishment of debt we recorded in the three months ending June 30, 2017 was $4.7 million.

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation.

Risk Profile Discussion:

As mentioned in "PSEC: United Sporting Companies Driving Lower NAV And Dividend Coverage", its investment in United Sporting Companies, Inc. (“USC”) is one of its larger investments and was previously marked down and needs to be watched. USC was added to non-accrual status as of 4/1/17 and marked down another $49.4 million (see below) which impacted NAV per share by $0.14 and primarily responsible for the change in NAV during the recent quarter.

The value of our investment in USC decreased by $53,443 due to both a decline in operating performance and the overall decline in demand for firearms and ammunition.

Source: SEC Filings

Q. I'd just like to start off on the non-accruals. So, United Sporting was a new one this quarter. Last quarter, you had it marked at 94 and it dropped to 59, which is pretty rapid of a decline and the value. Just curious if you can provide some color on that situation. A. So two items, overall, it was really impacting that business, one of which is, I would describe is a cyclical one, which is when there is elections that go certain way that, there to be a slowdown in sales to the firearms sector for the first six or nine months or so. And then there is more of normalization thereafter. That’s what we’ve observed studying data over long periods of time. But I think in terms of the short term fashion that you referenced, there is a bankruptcy in the retail space a major customer, Gander Mountain, whether there are some credit losses. Hopefully, onetime in nature where other types of customers and including independents that don’t suffer as much from in online threat in this particular segment for regulatory background check clearance reasons, there’s really not in online business and for a lot of it. Then hopefully, that will pick up this slack. So we shall see. So we have a very strict non-accrual policy, which means that we can sometimes put assets on non-accrual even if they are still paying us. And for clarity, non-accrual does not mean no income recognition, non-accrual means you recognize income as you receive payments, and that’s subject to further testing as well. But you’re not accruing income in between periods. So technically, this is a non-accrual. We wanted to highlight it’s a paying non-accrual as opposed to non-paying non-accrual. Q. No, it does. But if it’s still paying you, I’m just curious why it’s marked under 60? A. Well, the Company’s has experienced some short-term stress pertaining to Gander bankruptcy, which severely impacted earnings short-term through the reasons I just talked about. We’re hoping to see recovery out of that asset.

NAV per share declined by another 1.2% and non-accruals increased to almost 5% of the portfolio cost, or 2.6% of portfolio fair value.

Source: BDC Buzz.

Q. And of the non-accruals exited during the quarter, they’re no longer on non-accrual whether it was restructured or sold. You have realized -- unrealized, losses of $68.3 million, the realized losses during the quarter were roughly $97 million. Just what made up the difference? Was there one non-accrual restructure significantly below of mark that you had it out, was there something else that occurred? A. Really the biggest part of that realization, the reference was a company called, Gulf Coast, GulfCo, which is a company that we took over several years ago, a forging business, serving the oil and gas industry. And worked very hard, we basically had people onsite at the company and I think there's multiple people, virtually every business-day since taking over ownership, and trying to rehabilitate the business. And what we concluded about that business was based on the fixed cost structure of the business and the new paradigm through the oil and gas industry and the new margin reality. We did not see a viable path to recovery any sort of investible future. So we took the prudent path and sold the asset to a strategic that could cash our synergies that we could not on a standalone basis. So obviously, not an outcome that we had targeted, but really a casualty of the significant fall off in the oil and gas industry that has been the primary credit events since 2014 impacting us; luckily not as much as perhaps others. Well, just that I don't know how much I can add to what you've just said, other than to say. These loans, where we end up in a restructuring situation, sometimes can turnaround and provide an equity return and one that Chris I'm surprised you haven't asked about, since you seem very on top of Edmentum, UFC, GulfCo, I'm quite impressed. There's a fourth one in there where I'm personally hopeful for an equity upside in a restructured deal. So that’s I have to add there, Grier. Anything else Chris, from you?

Over the last two quarters, NAV per share declined by 3.2% mostly due to:

Markdown in non-accruals including United Sporting Companies, Inc., USES Corp. and Nixon, Inc..

Markdowns in PrimeSport, Inc, the online lending portfolio and energy investments (see details below).

Dividends paid in excess of earnings.

CLO markdowns due to the previously discussed lower expected cash flows.

Net change in unrealized loss of $53,746 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was driven primarily by declining operating performance within certain investments and a decline in returns from CLOs. Write-downs in our investments in USES, PrimeSport, Inc. and United Sporting Companies, Inc. were due to declining operating performance and resulted in unrealized losses of $21,144, $9,645 and $8,203, respectively. The valuation of our portfolio was also negatively impacted by the decline in returns from CLOs, and we therefore recognized $15,252 in unrealized losses. For the year ended June 30, 2017, the $50,141 net change in unrealized gains was primarily the result of $104,242 unrealized gains in our REITs portfolio due to improved operating performance at the property-level, and $87,550 of realized losses that were previously unrealized related to our sale of Gulfco and the restructuring of Ark-La-Tex. The remaining $141,077 increase in unrealized losses is primarily due to USC, energy-related companies, USES and our online lending portfolio. The value of our investment in USC decreased by $53,443 due to both a decline in operating performance and the overall decline in demand for firearms and ammunition. Our energy-related companies continued to face a competitive market environment and declined in value by $33,629. USES also declined in value by $30,214 due to energy-related factors as well as a decline in operating performance. Additionally, the increase in unrealized losses on our online lending portfolio of $23,791 were due to an increase in delinquent loans for the year ended June 30, 2017. In addition, during the year ended June 30, 2017, we received partial repayments of $89,055 of our loans previously outstanding with NPRC and its wholly-owned subsidiaries and $10,864 as a return of capital on our equity investment in NPRC. [emphasis added]

Source: BDC Buzz.

It should be noted that PSEC’s REIT portfolio, National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”), has been continually marked up and currently has a fair value of $250 million or 167% over cost basis which has helped to offset previous losses from other portfolio investments.

To-date, we've made multiple investments in the real estate arena through our private REITs largely focused on multifamily stabilized yield acquisitions with attractive 10 year financing. In June 2016 quarter, we consolidated our REITs into NPRC. NPRC's real estate portfolio has benefited from rising rents, strong occupancies, high returning value-added renovation programs, and attractive financing recapitalizations, resulting in an increase in cash yields as a validation of this income growth business alongside our corporate credit businesses. NPRC has exited completely certain properties, including Vista, Abbington, Bexley and Mission Gate, with an objective to redeploy capital into new property acquisitions. We expect both recapitalization and exits to continue. NPRC also, in the past year, closed its first portfolio investment in student housing in attractive segments similar to multi-family residential where we have analyzed many opportunities for several years.

Source: BDC Buzz.

I consider PSEC to have a higher risk portfolio due to the continued rotation into higher yield assets during a period of potentially higher defaults and later stage credit cycle concerns, growing CLO exposure to 18.5% combined with real-estate 10.7%, online consumer loans of 6.4%, consumer finance of 8.6% and oil & gas exposure of 2.3%. As mentioned in previous reports, S&P Ratings also considers the CLO, real-estate and online lending to be riskier allocations that currently account for almost 36% of the portfolio.

PSEC continues to maximize the amount of non-qualified investments in its portfolio as it reaches for higher portfolio yield. BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of total assets to be considered “non-qualified” which includes CLOs, consumer finance and a portion of the real-estate investments.

During the June 2017 quarter, our originations comprised 32% structured credit, 31% third-party sponsor deals, 31% syndicated debt, including early look anchoring investments and club investments, 4% online lending, 1% real estate…

Source: BDC Buzz.

Also, the company continues to restructure investments into equity assets with declining first-lien as a percentage of the portfolio and shown in the charts below.

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation.

As predicted in previous reports, there is the potential for declining yields in the online non-prime consumer loans due to negative trends with online lending companies including recent rising default rates and the potential for increased regulation. Consumer credit has generally performed well but the online lending market where PSEC purchases loans has started to experience higher-than-expected charge off rates. There is also a good chance that PSEC invests in higher risk online unsecured consumer loans to achieve above market yields as shown in the table below with 76% in ‘near-prime’ lower FICO scores.

In addition to NPRC's significant real estate asset portfolio, over the past few years, NPRC and we have grown our online lending portfolio with a focus on super-prime, prime and near prime consumer and small business borrowers. This online business, which includes attractive advanced rate financing for certain assets, is currently delivering more than 12% annualized return net of all costs and expected losses. Q. In your comments talking about NPRC you sort of indicated that you're expecting a 12% levered yields, this is a little bit down that mid-teens, I think you guys are talking about earlier, is this a reflection of expectations of rising funding costs with rising interest rates or what's the detail there. A. It's more of a timing aspect, we'd like to see those numbers go up to more the mid-teens level, what we're doing is we're repositioning our marketplace online book and we're focusing on certain platforms that have really had the best results for us from a charge-off perspective. And where we've demonstrated a vibrant -- we and others a vibrant securitization market, that can help and enhance our returns. What we've been doing with some of the other platforms is reducing our exposure, declining to -- to reinvest let alone grow those portfolios, and manage to a prudent exit so we can redeploy in other areas. So the 12% reflects some other platforms that kind of drag down that that weighted average, but as we exit those areas and then reinvest into what's worked best, we expect for those numbers to go up.

Source: SEC Filings

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation.

Standard & Poor's Ratings:

Prospect Capital Corp. – Credit Rating: BBB-/Negative

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

Second-largest externally managed business development company

Focus on senior secured investments

Diversified funding sources and strong liquidity

Weaknesses:

Higher portfolio risk because of investments in collateralized loan obligation residual interests, real estate, and online lending

Illiquid investments that may constrain financial flexibility in adverse markets

Outlook

The negative rating outlook on Prospect Capital Corp. ("PSEC") reflects our expectation that we could downgrade the company over the next 18-24 months if its debt to equity rises to more than 0.85x or its asset coverage ratio declines below 220%, and if we expect the company to sustain these levels over several quarters. We could also lower the ratings if we observe a material increase in portfolio risk or portfolio deterioration. This could include a significant rise in nonaccruals and unrealized and realized losses that could result in the realized return on average portfolio investments decreasing below 5% or non-deal-dependent income coverage of both interest and dividends decreasing below 1x. S&P Global Ratings could revise its outlook to stable if PSEC significantly improves its leverage, bringing its debt to adjusted total equity below 1x, and reduces risk in its investment portfolio.

Rationale

Our ratings on PSEC reflect the company's market position as the second-largest externally managed business development company ("BDC") by market capitalization, focus largely on senior secured investments, relatively diversified portfolio, and strong liquidity. However, PSEC has somewhat higher portfolio risk than most other BDCs because of its investments in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) residual interest, real estate, and online lending, which we view as riskier and less transparent than more typical BDC investment strategies. Similar to other BDCs, PSEC has generally illiquid investments, which may constrain financial flexibility in adverse markets--a rating weakness, in our view.

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement:

Some of the positives for PSEC include historical large insider purchases, four million shares repurchased in August 2015, and its capital structure with unencumbered assets and fixed-rate borrowings. During three months ended March 31, 2016, PSEC officers purchased 8,454,796 shares of stock, or 2.4% of total outstanding shares, both through the open market transactions and shares issued in connection with the dividend reinvestment (“DRIP”) plan.

We believe there is no greater alignment between management and shareholders than from manage to purchase a significant amount of stock particularly when management has purchased stock on the same basis as other shareholders in the open market. Prospect management is the largest shareholder in Prospect, and has never sold a share. Management, on a combined basis, has purchased that cost over $175 million of stock in Prospect, including over $100 million of stock since December 2015.

Source: PSEC Investor Presentation.

However, management has elected dividend reinvestment which has recently increased the amount of shares being issued below NAV each month. Over the last 12 months, there were no additional shares repurchased but there was an additional 3 million shares issued below NAV through its DRIP. From SEC filing:

We did not repurchase any shares of our common stock for the year ended June 30, 2017…During the years ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016, we issued 2,969,702 and 2,725,222 shares of our common stock, respectively, in connection with the dividend reinvestment plan.

Investors that are already long PSEC should be looking for signs of management starting to rebuild value for shareholders. This would include additional share repurchases, NAV stability or growth, over-earning the dividend and the declaring of special dividends.

PSEC has a non-shareholder-friendly fee agreement with a base management fee of 2.00%, which is the highest, but similar to some of the other higher yielding BDCs. However, it also has a lower incentive hurdle of 7% compared to many of its higher yielding peers. This means that investors are less protected during periods of lower performance and management is more likely to earn incentive fees. More importantly, is the lack of capital losses included when calculating income incentive fees. This could lead to management taking higher risks (for increased yields) with investors’ capital due to being insulated from potential losses when calculating the income portion of the incentive fees. Ultimately, management could receive higher fees during periods of declining NAV per share, resulting in lower total returns to shareholders. On previous calls, management has been questioned about this conflict of interest.

Source: BDC Buzz.

We are announcing monthly cash distributions to shareholders of $0.06 per share for September and October 2017, marking 111 consecutive shareholder distributions. We plan on announcing our next series of shareholder distributions in November. Since our IPO 13 years ago, through our October 2017 distribution at our current share count, we will have paid out $16.07 per share to original shareholders.

Source: BDC Buzz.

