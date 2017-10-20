BB&T Absorbing Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gains

BB&T has chosen to actively remake its loan portfolio, looking to improve credit quality while still generating good margins, and that is weighing on reported loan growth

BB&T's third quarter results aren't going to impress many, as revenue growth, margin expansion, and loan growth were all lackluster (at best) relative to its peers

Investors could certainly be forgiven for looking at BB&T’s (BBT) third quarter earnings and seeing a lot of things to dislike. Virtually nonexistent loan growth, unimpressive margin expansion, weak free growth, not much expense leverage, and lackluster guidance – none of this screams “Buy me! Buy me!” And yet, I think if you look at some of the reasons why the results were what they were, particularly the company choosing to optimize its loan portfolio, there’s an argument that BB&T is taking on short-term pain to improve its long-term earnings capability.

None of that is to mean that BB&T is a clear buy now. I think fair value is around the mid-$40’s, meaning that the shares are trading more or less where they should. Better economic growth and/or less regulation in the banking sector would be incremental positives, but there is also a risk that efforts to lower corporate taxes disappoint, hurting sector-wide valuations. I continue to believe that BB&T is a decent hold, but near-term appreciation potential doesn’t seem exceptional.

An Unimpressive Quarter In Many Respects

I suppose I can’t call BB&T’s third quarter results “ugly”, since the bank did at least meet expectations, but there wasn’t much here that was pretty either.

Revenue was slightly better than expected, but only up 2% from last year and down 2% sequentially in a quarter where Comerica (CMA), PNC Financial (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) all did meaningfully better. BB&T managed less than 10bp of NIM improvement (versus 12bp at U.S. Bancorp, 23bp at PNC, 5bp at Wells Fargo (WFC), and 63bp at Comerica), but average earning assets actually declined on both an annual and sequential basis, with only Comerica showing similar weakness this quarter.

Fee income production was also lackluster. Fee income was up slightly from last year, but down about 5% sequentially due to a high-teens decline in the insurance business. Seasonal declines in insurance are normal here, but the effect was magnified by the hurricanes and insurance revenue was down 3% yoy.

Expense growth was restrained (up just 1% yoy), but BB&T still only generated mediocre pre-provision profit growth of about 3% (with a small sequential decline). Credit metrics like non-performing assets and net charge-offs were fine, and BB&T was an outlier in that its loan loss provision actually declined both annually (down 15%) and sequentially in a quarter where many banks unexpectedly cranked up their provisioning.

With Loans, Quality Is Hurting Quantity

BB&T’s reported loan growth performance was weak, with barely any annual growth and a slight sequential decline. This in a quarter were PNC produced 5% loan growth and U.S. Bancorp produced 3% growth (both being conservatively-run banks). Commercial lending was up only slightly, while mortgages declined almost 6% from the year-ago period.

In this case, I think the “why” matters. First, like many other banks (including U.S. Bancorp), prepayments have created a headwind for loan growth. But more importantly, BB&T is actively remaking its loan portfolio, looking to increase credit quality and to do so at good prices. Sales finance loans were down more than 6% sequentially and prime auto loans were likewise down more than 6%. On a more positive note, the bank reported that originations were up strongly in its commercial lending pipeline within Community banking (up 15% sequentially), and the “core” sequential loan growth of about 0.8% wasn’t so awful.

All told, this is a painful process that should help the bank long-term. Not only has BB&T historically done more auto lending than peers like PNC, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo (around 8% of its portfolio versus 5% to 6% for those peers and around 4% for the 75 largest banks overall), it has done a LOT more subprime lending. Likewise, BB&T has traditionally done more commercial real estate lending (and riskier types) than its peers. Reshuffling to a higher credit-quality mix makes sense to me, as does efforts to increase home equity and C&I lending – areas where BB&T has historically been under-exposed.

I would also note that funding remains relatively healthy. Deposits were down 2% in the quarter, but non-interest bearing deposits were up 6% and the bank’s cost of funds increased only 9bp from last year. BB&T is seeing deposit betas move up, but the company still compares favorably to its peer group.

The Opportunity

The benefits of what BB&T is doing with its expenses (closing branches, rolling out more digital offerings, etc.) and its loan portfolio reorganization aren’t going to show up in 2017, and likely won’t show up until later in 2018. With that, the next couple of quarters are likely to be lackluster in terms of reported results. That’s not going to help the stock at a time when peers like PNC are seeing the benefits of higher rates, lower costs, and loan growth strategies running into the P&L.

There is also still a question as to what BB&T may do with M&A. The bank can’t do much today because of its AML/BSA consent decree, but that should go away in 2018 and with it, the restriction on bank M&A. BB&T has always been acquisitive, with management once saying they preferred to buy other banks than their own shares (though that was said a while ago), and this bank has been pretty good at finding the right deals and achieving good long-term synergies.

Still, the Street seems nervous about what BB&T may do. The most recent acquisitions weren’t the growth-grabbing moves into Southern states (like Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, or Florida) that many sell-siders wanted to see. And there is the possibility that BB&T could do something big. As I wrote in relation to Comerica, BB&T could be a potential bidder – I don’t know that BB&T would want such a scrambled geographical footprint (Michigan, California, and Texas), but BB&T wants to be bigger in Texas and Comerica would certainly expand BB&T’s commercial lending footprint.

On its own merits, I continue to believe that earnings growth above 5% is a reasonable target for BB&T, with margins and returns inflecting in a few years as the bank really sees the benefits of its past deals, its expense reduction efforts, and its loan portfolio restructuring. I’m still only looking for low-to-mid teen long-term ROEs (around 13%), and I expect ongoing share buybacks such that EPS growth could be in the double-digits. That said, I’d note that BB&T isn’t as over-capitalized as some of its peers, so there’s probably less scope here for capital returns.

The Bottom Line

Although BB&T has lagged many of its peers, it’s not a clear buy at this price. PNC, for instance, isn’t that much more expensive and is growing better right now, while Wells Fargo offers a more complicated risk-reward set-up. I’m still content to own BB&T shares, but given the overall valuations in the sector and the potential risk that moves to lower corporate tax rates and banking regulations could disappoint, I can understand if investors turn elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.