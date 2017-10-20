Skechers: Is A 20% Market Surge Enough?

This post is written by Jim (Jiecheng) Huang for Integer Investments.

Introduction

Skechers (SKX) is up by over 20% post-market after releasing its earnings results for the third quarter. Results for the third quarter were extremely strong, prior to the result the stock price was heavily discounted due to overall weakness within the retail industry. Today, we will discuss the earnings results, the outlook for fourth quarter and evaluate the company’s value incorporating the new information. Overall, we think Skechers still offers potential, but the market has corrected Skechers’ value.

Overview of the company

Headquartered in California, Skechers was founded in 1992 by the Greenberg family, not long after its CEO Robert Greenberg was pushed out of L.A. Gear. Skechers is a relatively young but fast-growing shoemaker. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive range of stylish and affordable shoes for men, women and kids. It also commercializes branded apparel, bags and eyewear through licensing agreements. From lifestyle to performance footwear, its products are available in the U.S. and in over 160 countries worldwide via department and specialty stores. The company's products are sold in more than 1,700 Skechers company-owned and third-party retail stores, and on the company's e-commerce websites. The company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, Europe and Latin America.

Third Quarter 2017

Contrary to what the market may have expected, Skechers had a very different quarter to other footwear retailers such Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

Net revenue increased by 16.2% to $1.095 billion from $942.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016, beating guidance in the process.

The composition of this growth is the result of:

25.7% increase in international wholesale busin ess, 1.4% increase in domestic wholesale busin ess, 18.8 % increase in company-owned global retail business

4.4% growth in total comparable store sales growth 9.5% increase in company owned retail business

3.1% growth in total comparable store sales growth

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.59 from $0.42 for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. This also beats guidance by $0.15.

Gross profit increased to $520 million from $430 million, or increased to 47% of net sales from 45.6% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

The outlook

According to the company, Skechers estimates its fourth quarter net revenue to range between $860 million and $885 million. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.14.

These estimates are up from net revenue of $764.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 from the fourth quarter of 2016.

International Market

As discussed earlier, a huge part of the earnings surprise comes from the success in the international market. Following the path of Nike, Skechers has focused heavily on their international market. Over 50% of Skechers’ revenue comes from the international market. In order to become a brand that is recognized world wide, brand value become extremely important.

Skechers has recognised the fact that the value of having a better-known brand name can often generate more revenue simply by brand recognition. Skechers is definitely not as well known as their competitors such as Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). But they are growing in brand value, and they are growing at an incredible rate. According to BrandFinance, Skechers is the fastest-growing brand in 2016, with 93% growth in brand value from 2015 to 2016, the brand value is at $2.6B. With a 12.1% annual rise in marketing expenditure, from $119M in 2011 to $188M in 2015. It shows that Skechers has recognised the importance of marketing investment and this will definitely help Skechers in the international market.

Valuation

We will first use a simple multiple analysis approach to value Skechers against its competitors. By using EV/EBITDA, we are able to strip out the differences in capital structure and difference in D&A. For the PE ratio, we are using the post-market price of $29.70 (up 23.6%). For EV, EBITDA and sales, we have included the third quarter results of 2017.

PE (TTM) EV ($M) EBITDA ($M) EV/EBITDA (TTM) EV/Sales (TTM) Skechers 19.29 2,028 400 10.05 1.01 Nike 21.63 81,225 5,350 15.18 2.36 Adidas 40.41 47,393 2,410 18.39 1.93 Under Armour 34.48 7,793 529 14.73 1.56

In terms of a PE ratio, Skechers proves to be undervalued in comparison to the competitors. But with the sharp increase in price post market, Skechers’ PE ratio is very close to what Nike offers. This can be discouraging for some investors, if the valuation is similar, most investors would prefer Nike. In order to provide a better estimate of whether the market has overreacted to the third quarter results, we have conducted a DCF analysis by using a two-stage model.

EPS: $1.61

Growth rate (Next 5 years): 7.08%

Discount rate: 8%

Terminal growth rate: 3%

Years of terminal growth: 15 Years

Tangible book value: $11.24

Growth Value: $7.85

Terminal Value: $16.17

Fair value: $35.26

By using the above estimates, we arrive at a fair value of $35.26. This includes a tangible book value of $11.24, a growth value of $7.85 and a terminal value of $16.17. Overall, our DCF model suggests Skechers is trading at a discount of roughly 16% after the huge post-market up-climb. Based on our DCF model Skechers requires a growth rate of at least 2% for the next five years and to meet a fair valuation of its current stock price of roughly $29.7. This looks easy to achieve.

Conclusion

With the tremendous surprise for third quarter 2017, Skechers’ stock price has increased significantly to nearly $30. By nearly 20% after market, this is very similar to what we have previously expected. At the end of May, when the stock was trading at $24, we mentioned that the company was trading at a discount of 20%. This discount has now disappeared. Now, our valuation shows a fair value of $35, a 16% margin of safety. However, the stock price for Skechers has been undervalued for a long time and it is quite possible that this 20% increase is the end of the market correction. Hence, we would recommend a hold at the current price of roughly $30.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading.