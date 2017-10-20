TomTom's (TMOAF) CEO Harold Goddijn on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tomtom NV (OTCPK:TMOAF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Bruno Priuli - IR

Harold Goddijn - CEO

Taco Titulaer - CFO

Analysts

Francois Bouvignies - UBS

Andrew Gardiner - Barclays Capital

Martijn den Drijver - NIBC Markets

Marc Hesselink - ABN AMRO

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Francois Meunier - Morgan Stanley

Shyam Kumar - Kuvari Partners

Operator

I will now turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Bruno Priuli. Please go ahead.

Bruno Priuli

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call during which we will discuss our operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter 2017. With me today are Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, TomTom's CFO. You can also listen to the call on our Web site, and a recording of the call will be available shortly afterwards.

As usual, I would like to point out that Safe Harbor applies. We will start today's call with Harold, who will discuss the key operational developments, followed by more detailed look at the financial results from Taco. We will then take your questions.

And with that, Harold, I would like to hand over to you.

Harold Goddijn

That's great. Thank you, Bruno. Welcome ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. I want to start with an update on our Consumer Sports business. We communicated earlier that we would initiate a strategic review for our sports business. That review is ongoing, but in the meantime we have reduced our cost, and are now in maintenance mode. Our customers, both existing and new ones will continue to be served. We've just launched major updates to our mobile app and Web site that have been very well received. But our costs are now aligned, and given a short period of adjustment we will return to black numbers by the end of Q4.

The review for assessing our longer term options is in full swing. And we expect to give an update at our full-year results earlier if possible. The PND business is cash generative, and we will continue to provide a valuable platform for consumer insight and location data. By the end of this year our Consumer business will represent less than half of total revenue, and less than 30% of our gross profit. Our strategy is to build on our leading position in maps, applications, and services where location is important.

Year-to-date, combined revenue of Automotive, Licensing and Telematics grew by 17% year-on-year. As you can see, our business is shifting towards higher gross margins, better predictability, and more upfront cash.

I'll start with a more detailed view on Telematics. So the Telematics business reached 785,000 subscribers by the end of the quarter, and that is a 17% increase year-on-year. In the quarter, Telematics was recognized as Europe's largest provider of fleet management solutions by research firm Burke Insight. This is the third year running that we have led the European market. Telematics launched an open beta version of the new WEBFLEET 2018 application suite, and that offers a fresh modern user interface in our main fleet management solution. In the Connected Car Services segment we announced a contract with LeasePlan. This is an important partnership. We can bring value to large corporate fleet owners with what we think are short times for return on investment.

I will now move on to Automotive. Automotive had a very strong Q3. Revenue growth was over 50% year-on-year. And year-to-date we deferred a net amount of €36 million of automotive revenue. For the whole year, we are expecting a 40% revenue growth year-on-year. 2017 is an important year for Automotive, and it will continue in 2018. We are seeing low RFQs coming in. And in most RFQs we are asked for a global brand and car model agnostic offering. This means that we're seeing more requests for system sales where we can provide a best-in-class product and services offering where we integrate traffic, online map update services and more. We'll give an update on our order intake for 2017 early February, when we publish our full-year results.

This concludes my part of the presentation. I'm now handing over to Taco.

Taco Titulaer

Thank you, Harold. Let me make a couple of brief comments on the financials. In Q3, revenue totaled €218 million, and our Automotive, Licensing, Telematics combined grew by 18% year-on-year. Automotive revenue was up by 51% to €47 million, this increase was driven by a combination of higher take rates and more customers versus last year. Our expectation for full-year have gone up to 40% growth year-over-year for this business unit.

Licensing revenue was flat year-on-year, with €34 million, and Telematics revenue was up with 8% year-on-year, with €39 million. The recurring subscription revenue for the year increased 7% to €32 million. Consumer revenue decreased 29% year-on-year to just south of €100 million. The majority of revenue, roughly 80%, is PND related, Sports represent approximately 10%, and so does Automotive Hardware also 10% of Consumer revenue.

Gross margin was fairly strong in the quarter with 65%; this was an increase of five percent points year-on-year as we see the continued growth of recurring data software and service businesses, and a decrease of dependency on hardware products. We expect gross margin to be north of 62% for the year as a whole. Total operating expenses for the quarter was €147 million, that's €3 million higher compared with a year ago. But if we exclude the one-off restructuring charge of €12 million, the OpEx declined with €9 million year-over-year. We expect this trend of lower marketing expenses to continue during the last quarter of the year. Our OpEx in the fourth quarter is expected to be down, with roughly 10% year-over-year.

EBITDA decreased by 6% year-on-year to €31 million, and EBIT was a loss of €6 million in the quarter. The net results adjusted for acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges and gains on a post-tax basis was €90 million, which translated in an adjusted earnings per share of €0.08 on a fully diluted basis. This compares to €12 million and an adjusted earnings per share of €0.05 in Q3 last year. At the end of the quarter, we reported the net cash position of €102 million.

Then I continue, on slide four, to have a look on the Automotive numbers. As shown in the last couple of quarters, this slide highlights the operational revenue of Automotive. Operational revenue is the reported revenue plus the net change in the deferred revenue position. As well as we sell products to Automotive that include multi-year updates and our subscriptions, some of the revenue is deferred.

Automotive operational revenue in the quarter amounted to €55 million, an increase of 54% compared to last year. The total deferred revenue on our balance sheet is €240 million; the main contributors are Consumer and Automotive. Consumer represents half of it, €120 million, but is declining, and Automotive represents €94 million. And that represents a doubling since last year.

In the year, so year-to-date, Consumer released its deferred position with €30 million, but on the other hand Automotive increased the deferred position year-to-date with over €35 million. Consumer deferred revenue will continue to decrease, while Automotive will continue to grow. And that growth will -- is even expected to be stronger in the quarters to come. The effect will not be visible in the short-term in the P&L, they'll best reflected in the balance sheet and the cash flow statements. The consequence of this change in nature of our business is that we're becoming more and more a software business. In Q3 2017, almost 65% of our revenue was derived from data, software, and services, which results in a more predictable income stream and provide higher growth margins.

Let me conclude my comments on slide five. We're updating the guidance for the full year. So due to the continued headwinds in Consumer Sports, we now expect to deliver full-year revenue of around €900 million, the adjusted earnings per share of around €0.25 remains unchanged. We now expect the levels of investment, CapEx and OpEx combined to show only a marginal increase compared with 2016, and that is excluding acquisitions and restructuring charges.

Operator, we would now like to start with Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We can now take our first question from Francois Bouvignies from UBS. Please go ahead.

Francois Bouvignies

Hi, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one I had it was on the Consumer business and the sports revenue -- Sports division review. Can you narrow a bit the list of option you have after the third quarter? Is the sales still possible, anything more around the work you have done in Q3, where you are now, and what could we expect at the end of Q4 when you update?

The second one is the -- I mean, kind of a housekeeping question, but on the Automotive bookings, can you give a bit of sense of how the market is evolving still higher than last year for the markets, and your market share there, how is it going? And also your HD Map offering, any update on when we should see it in the bookings?

And the final one is on the Telematics. Just maybe, if you look at Q3, you had a bit of one-off, if read correctly your release, positive. So the underlying is still, you know, below what you reported in the last few years. Is it possible to update on the roadmap on this market? And should we expect an acceleration into next year or continuing low single-digit growth going forward. Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Okay, thank you for that. So let's have a look at the Sports business. So we announced a strategic review, what we do -- what we have done in the meantime is bring the cost down, and we're in maintenance mode now. And that means that we are serving our customers and retailers, but we're not investing in new products, and we've cut our marketing expense right down.

In the meantime, we continue to look at the options that are available to us. There's a lot of good assets in that business as well. And we've been approached by a number of parties who've asked us to have a look at that business. But review is in full swing. I hope that I -- that by the full-year results we can give you further insight and further information, and perhaps earlier. But that we're not fully in control of that process.

Your second question was on automotive bookings. So it's potentially a big year in automotive. There's a lot of business coming to the market, as I referred to in my opening remarks. And we will give you an update on how successful we've been when we do our full-year numbers, as we said earlier.

So last question?

Francois Bouvignies

Sorry, just a follow-up on the automotive. On your market share position, do you feel that you are taking share or -- and the HD Maps as well, I was just wondering if you could give us -- if you saw any progress in the quarter of when we should see it coming through in your bookings.

Harold Goddijn

Yes, so I don't want to comment on market share before we give you an overview of the order intake. But we feel good. We feel the good position. That doesn't mean we're going to win everything, but the teams are confident. But those are binary decisions, so it's very difficult to say anything before it's been awarded or not been awarded. So you need to forgive me that I can't elaborate more than what we've said so far.

On HD Maps we see increased activities in terms of RFQs. There are now a number of RFQs coming through the market where we start seeing some meaningful volume. And that is for Level 3 automation. There's five levels of automation, and this is -- we started looking at Level 3. So that is kind of an uptick of where we were. And what we see from those RFQs is that carmakers are planning to start shipping those cars in 2020-2021. And the sourcing procedures, techno specifications, commercial conditions, the discussions we have with potential customers for those products and technologies are intensifying.

Francois Bouvignies

And the pricing on these HD Maps as you see the volume coming through, how should we think versus traditional? I don't expect you to give me the exact price, of course. But can you give us a sense of the increase you have versus your traditional maps with HD Maps at the moment future contracts?

Harold Goddijn

Yes, so again, this is early days. I think the interesting thing that we are seeing is that the quotes are asked for a -- on a yearly basis. So there is a per year per car subscription fee for the HD Map service that is increasingly the way that the market is going, and where we're asked to respond for. In other words, give me a monthly or yearly fee per car for providing me an up-to-date HD Map. And that is different from what we're doing now. Now everything is wrapped up in the total price that we charge when a car is coming from the line, and so it's a one-off fee. And you can understand why it's happening is because of procurement systems, financial systems, and so on and so forth. But for connected cars and HD Maps we see a trend towards a yearly subscription. And the amount that we're looking at now significantly higher than what we are charging for standard definition maps. But the volumes are significantly lower. And that's the way to look at it at the moment. Does that answer your question?

Francois Bouvignies

Yes, that's great. And then Telematics one, just maybe it would be nice to have an update because it's true that the growth has been slowing down a bit in a way the underlying, and was just wondering if we -- is it fundamental basically or should we expect a recovery on some point?

Harold Goddijn

Well, it's bitter [ph] as you're saying. I think underlying growth in volume is still good, 17% is what we have seen so far this year. Top line growth is behind that. There are a number of reasons for that. It's too early to say whether -- so a number of one-offs, let's say, why ARPUs have come down slightly. Whether they will repeat themselves in 2018 and beyond is not clear yet. So we need to wait until we -- when we make predications for 2018. I think the interesting thing is that next to our Telematics business we're starting to see income coming through from the connected car services. And the announcement we made today with LeasePlan is a significant one in that respect. So we see a desire from car service providers like lease companies to have data available from the vehicle so they can earn their business better, and can offer new services and new products to their customers and other potential stakeholders like insurance companies.

That's an interesting development. We've been preparing the ground for that from a product perspective and a technical perspective. We've been preparing the ground from a commercial perspective as well. And this is the first significant announcement we can make in that respect and I expect more to follow. And that will provide a new type of income in the years to come for a different customer and a different application. And a way to look at the financial implication, it's hard to model that now. But you're typically talking about much higher volumes for these type of deals at lower ARPUs.

Francois Bouvignies

And the fact that you see more connected car, do you see a risk of disintermediation where the barriers to entry are a bit lower. So given your high market share you could see some dilution of market share given the easy access to the data?

Harold Goddijn

Well, no. That's not what we're seeing. And the reason for that is that the car service providers like lease companies and insurance companies are by definition multi-brand multi-model. And there is no way you can get a dataset out of vehicles that you can compare and that you can aggregate and dice and slice. So for the moment, and that will -- and when I say for the moment, for the next five years and maybe even beyond that, I think it's very difficult to get. You will still need to do an awful lot of work to get to the actual data out of the vehicle and out of the platform. And we don't see, at this moment, a trend towards disintermediation.

But it is an important question. So you have two sides to this puzzle; how do you get the data, that's one thing. And then the next question is, how do you unify the data, and how do you make products and services, and information out of that data. That second bit of course will never go away. There will always be a requirement for data aggregation, standardization, and turning that into meaningful information. And that is thee core of what Telematics is doing.

Francois Bouvignies

That's great. Thank you very much.

Harold Goddijn

You're welcome.

Operator

Now we can now take our next question from Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gardiner

Hi. Good afternoon Harold, good afternoon Taco. I had a question about some of the incremental detail you've given us in the press release regarding CapEx. Clearly you've been guiding for the full year, but now you've actually -- you've sort of broken down some of the different buckets there to help us understand where you're spending. Can you sort of help us think forward into 2018, perhaps not quantify it specifically. I know you're not giving 2018 guidance today, but just in terms of the moving parts in CapEx, where you see increased need for investment or where we might be able to see sort of greater leverage from the investment levels that you've had over the last couple of years. That would be helpful. Thank you.

Taco Titulaer

Well, if I may, I will take that question. But what you will see is that the, especially in the map making platform that will be the driver of future automation. So the aim for our transactional platform is to reduce the level of manual touch, and to improve the cycle time, and the time to market of changes. And the more you can automate the better that is. So I expect that the map making platform investments will continue to be the highest of this list. And I don't expect that to come down in the short term.

Map content can also be a factor of investment, but that is related to, we see -- the mix of customers is improving, is changing. We get new customers in mix. But it can also be that their footprint is different than the existing footprint that we serve. And that can lead to additional one-off investment in certain areas or certain layers of the maps. And that is reflected in the map content. Over a longer term, I'm not specifically pointing to 2018, but then longer term I expect the bulk of the CapEx to be seen in the map making platform.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay. Thank you, Taco. Just another one, if I could. I was interested in some of the comments you were making, Harold, the RFQs for Level 3 systems. I'm just wondering if you can provide your perspective on how well prepared you think the industry at large is for that sort of shift towards increased autonomy, not necessarily full autonomy of course, but sort of the step up towards level 3. How ready do you think the OEMs or the Tier 1s are for these systems? No question, it's a very hot topic, but I'd be interested in your perspective as to how the, to put it crudely, sort of the nuts and bolts all come together and the readiness of the industry? Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Yes, this is a hard question to answer. And you understand that also if we talk about a timeline, so 2020-2021. And we're trying to solve collective very hard engineering challenges. And experience tells you that you cannot exactly predict by which time you have cracked it. The consensus is that by 2021, and if I look at the roadmaps of different OEs, that by 2021 significant steps are going to be made towards higher levels of automation than what we're seeing today. And it's there that the full spec of our HD Map comes to its full fruition. And there are already derived functionalities that we are licensing today at small scale arguably, but if you see that happening, but the full spec and the full spec and the full product potential will come to life in that timeframe that I just mentioned 2021.

Whether the industry will get there or not is a guess. You will see some delays. You will see maybe some companies who are formed running that date, but the overall ambition of most carmakers is to make that stamp in some of their cars in 2021.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Now we can now take our next question from Martijn den Drijver from NIBC. Please go ahead.

Martijn den Drijver

Yes, good afternoon gentlemen. Just a couple of follow-up questions on the automotive, when we talk about lane-level traffic information, can you provide a bit more granularity on the markup in terms of pricing relative to normal traffic solutions, not talking Euros, but maybe some indication in terms of percentages?

And the second one is relating to the Mercedes contract. Two questions actually; was that order in before the acquisition by BMW, Audi Daimler or not? And the second one is does it include also the more higher-end SUV types vehicles like the GLA, the GLC to CLE? So I'm not really sure about that.

Then the second question relates to the restructuring charge in sports. Is that all cash or is there also some non-cash elements to that? And the third question also relates to sports; hypothetically speaking, if you find no buyer for these activities and you still have to look for a different type of solution. And well, look at it from today, how many months of revenue do you still have in the retail channel? And realistically how long would it take for you to end supplier contracts that are unnecessary specifically for this category? Just to give us a sense on -- of how long this activity could still possibly remain within TomTom. Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Sure. No, we're going to split the -- thank you for the questions, hopefully we wrote it down correctly -- and I'll ask.

Martijn den Drijver

I can repeat them.

Harold Goddijn

Taco, will take some of the other ones. So, late level traffic; was your first question -- you know, don't expect revenue or take from that, it is part of our full offering to say competitor have a game, it's one of the ways how we capitalize on the enormous amount of progress that we have. It will give us a competitive advantage, but don't think about it, you know, think about it in terms of our overall position in cross-connected territories and market share, if you can cover, not in price per unit, I don't think that will be right.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay, got it.

Harold Goddijn

But it will strengthen our overall position. It's bit of a future, it's not something that is really important, but we're working on it, it will happen over the next couple of years especially when we have better positioning of vehicles. And now it's in many cases very hard to decide in what lane the car is in, we don't have the information, but obviously that will change with self-driving cars, that we know exactly where those cars are. There're already used cases, for instance; in America you have high HLV lanes, they drive at a different speed than other lanes, there it makes sense to have that traffic information available and that's where we make it available first. And it is an overall indication that we're progressing the quality to personalize the product further than where we are.

I think the other exciting bit about traffic is the broader geographical footprint that we have now, that is awesome, you know, for OEs want to standardize on traffic provider, the absolute amount of coverage you can offer is often an important factor in a decision whether to grant that contract to us or to someone else.

On Daimler, I don't want to leverage on that. It's a North American deal. It will go to A, C, B and E class vehicles for North America…

Martijn den Drijver

Yes, but that's a big difference between those modules in volumes and those -- not the models that I mentioned, did SUV types are much higher volume than the standard models, so it makes a big difference if you have them or you don't have them?

Harold Goddijn

Yes, as you know for the commercial, the way we talk about the size of the deals is in the aggregated number. I don't want to talk about the specific contracts, but we'll give you that good number for order intake and the aggregate number for -- of course for revenue, and that is an accounting possibly go any deeper than that.

With the significant contract, and it is important as well, because it adds to our footprint in North America. And we've seen over the years consistent improvements of our North American database both in Canada, USA, and Mexico. And we're very happy with that. We come out tops in many independent tests for navigation. A lot have happened in dressing in POIs. It's a very competitive product. We're shipping it now also with all of our leading North American car vendors. So, that's an important development. So we're happy that we could know that.

Taco Titulaer

And if I may take the last questions, so, on the Restructuring and also Consumer Sport specific, as I already mentioned is that the revenue coming from sports in the quarter was roughly 10% of the overall consumer contribution. That's one.

The other thing that we have said is that if you would make sports specific P&L, then you will have something that is not profitable currently, but we aim and we have conviction that we can go back to black numbers before the year-end. Any prediction on how much revenue or how much profits are still in the channel or on our books et cetera, I don't want to go into those details. But I can say about the 50 million restructuring or 15.4 million restructuring, roughly 3.6 is in the cost of sales, and those are inventory provisions. And then, the remaining is in the OpEx line of which -- bit north of 8 million is severance accruals, but we also have some fixed assets right of 1.5 million to mention one more cash element, et cetera.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay. Thanks for the additional color.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay, now we'll take our next question from Marc Hesselink from ABN AMRO. Please go ahead.

Marc Hesselink

Yes, thank you. First, could you talk about the automotive growth path going into the next years? I think your feasibility for next year is already pretty good also for the year after. We've seen the growth number being pushed higher than you initially thought. What are you seeing for the next few years? I mean, is it going to accelerate further?

And second question is on your OpEx going also into the next year. Do you have to feel now that you take your cost measures in sports also looking consequently at the cost in consumer in general that your OpEx in the next few years that will change significantly either on the upside or on the down side?

And then the final one, you mentioned on the lease from contract that you expect more to follow. Would it be in the same categories also lease companies or can it also be -- also talking broader than that?

Taco Titulaer

Harold, if you can take the last question, I'll do the first question.

Harold Goddijn

Yes. So, last one is easy, Marc. So yes, we expect more leasing companies to come in -- to come through. But also there is potential for other type of businesses to come in on that platform. So, we see it as very promising activity that we're doing. It's not the first time that we hear, we start exploring developing I think two years ago, and I think the market, you know, the market data is important and an important tool for driving business, developing products and services. The car industry doesn't want to be left behind. There is a big issue in centralizing the data, getting the data in the first place, do something meaningful with it. Leasing companies are very well-positioned to do that because they can bring real scale into those programs. They can really industrialize it, do that on a large scale, throw sources that in a way that they -- get the return on investment is higher as well, because you do all those investments over a larger install base. So we're pretty excited about the whole thing.

Taco Titulaer

Yes. This is not the time to talk about 2018, but that probably doesn't satisfied your question, but let me give you two trends that we -- how we see 2018 is that, one, is I don't think we can repeat 40% growth rate that we saw in 2017, so yes, growth but not at 40% level. And for the net addition, so the ballpark number that you need to work with for the net additional deferred revenue model is roughly 50 million this year, I expect the net addition to deferred revenue next year to be even bigger than that.

On the OpEx, our business model was changing, and we differ until cash flow become a more important indicator of progress than it was before, also because of the IFRS accounting, where a loss of revenue is not seen yet. The OpEx number for next year is -- there will indeed be some relief coming from consumer. On the other hand is also related to commitments that we have made in the automotive industry either in CapEx or direct commitments, CAPEX in previous year that we now find back in amortization. Overall, OpEx going up; next year not very likely, but with that, I want to defer this question to February.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, thanks. Can I have one follow-up on the deferred revenue point? If I do -- maybe that's too simplified, but if I do a calculation as to 35 million you're adding to that and it's something like 90% gross margin, takes over that, that would add some $0.10 to the EPS if you would be able to put it into P&L to correctly, is that correct or…

Taco Titulaer

That is correct. Yes.

Marc Hesselink

Okay, thanks.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Marc Zwartsenburg from ING. Please go ahead.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, thank you. Couple of questions; to start with the Sports category, can you give us, Harold, an idea of the loss that you roughly are going to make in 2017 just to get a feel for the swing, since you mentioned that you're going to be writing black figures as of Q4, to get a sense for the swing for next year? That's my first question.

Harold Goddijn

No, I don't -- I really can't do that unfortunately. We haven't disclosed that number. We have done -- so, we lost money, yes, we stopped bleeding by the end of the year, it's black numbers, and try to put it to history as soon as we can.

Taco Titulaer

No, that's what we are trying to do, of course we already decided that we're going to face it out or -- and take another decision on it. So going forward, it is important for us to know what's roughly the loss and the bleeding has been, because then we can also properly adjust on what is going forward, I think that's a big positive for stopping the bleeding. That's why we want to get a bit of feeling there is a public poll, so the disclosure should not be a problem.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, I get that. But I would like to wrap it all up, because there is a lot of moving parts, I would like to wrap it all up in February 2018, where we give you the information how to look at 2018 and how the different things are moving together and in combination.

Taco Titulaer

I don't want you to -- I don't want to give a number you added net profit for 2018. I don't think that's right. There is more going on. So I'm not sure we would really help you understanding how that exactly works. So I would prefer -- given that uncertainty, the flux we are going through to give you that number in February 2018, so you have what you need for that moment.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Well, because I see quite conflicting stuff in the market on this. And to be fair, what is difficult then to understand if we say there's a small -- there's a loss when we write black figures, just have dealt on next year, is there anything else that I'm often looking then that should hit in that regard?

Taco Titulaer

Well, I can add to that. There are all the trends as well, right, so consumer in itself is not only sports, we as we have reported the half-year numbers that it is more or less break even with consumer as such. So, if you then work out what the sports is not contributing that you would add the rest to PNDs and automotive hardware, but the latter two categories will decline in 2018 as well, right, so…

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yeah. But that's my second question, but…

Taco Titulaer

Yes. And Harold kind of expected you to have that second question, follow-up question, and then we go into a more -- much more disclosure than we already have done before and we don't want to do that.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay, yes, maybe then on PNDs, can you give us any indication of the declines in PNDs currently in Q3 and how that would pass through the previous quarters?

Taco Titulaer

Well, I can tell you what the market -- so what we've seen in market is the decline is roughly 25%, and that is on the standard PNDs. So it's not specialized products for caravans and motorcycles and larger screens, but the classic PND is declining with 25%. Our market share is fairly stable to up, sometimes it means that and the ASPs are fairly stable as well. So, over a longer period, you can expect our decline also to be 25%; ASP prices are stable and the market here is stable. Third quarter that can change, because sometimes we sell a bit more into channel or sometimes we sell a little bit less in the channel, but there is -- the PND transitions are going according to plan.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And is that trend rather stable in terms of decline or is it accelerating a bit?

Taco Titulaer

No. It is right, it's what I said. So it is 25% in Q3 and also what we've seen year-to-date, so also in Q2 and Q1.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. And for next year on the PND business, do you expect that you can still manage out costs quickly enough to keep up with the re-fu decline, or you did a bit on the margin, can you give us an indication on that?

Taco Titulaer

There is a plan, yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

You manage out the cost in line with the top line, because that would still imply quite a significant cost reduction in the PND business?

Taco Titulaer

Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But that's mandatory.

Taco Titulaer

No, we are planning to do that. We'll make it and there is a little of areas that we could do also from people perspective, we have a little flexibility in allocating people, employees to different parts of the business, and there is little growth in our area. So, by making that easy, we have also more options to keep everything aligned. And we're pretty confident that the consumer business will contribute a significant amount of cash next year.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. And then on the OpEx line, can you give an indication of what we should expect in terms of cost increases in the automotive business, what kind of investments you need on the OpEx line there?

Taco Titulaer

Well, there is not normally huge amount for ongoing contracts. So, for contracts, there is a variable part that we call NREs, Non-Recurring Engineering Charges. That is all manageable. Some customers have asked us to expand coverage in certain areas where our map is underdeveloped. We're doing that. I think the biggest, the biggest investments just in both engineering is probably going to come from the HD Map. The HD Map, there is lot of work going on in optimizing the processes. Our goal is to have a fully automated process for creating HD Maps. We think we can get there. There's quite some manual work at the moment, but if we can do that fully automated then it becomes a much more manageable and industrial process, and -- but we need to spend some money in getting there over the next few years, and it's mostly in software engineering charges. Otherwise, there's no big swings from where we are today, other than that the map fees continue to increasing in quality. We're doing that. So we are kind of in control over that OpEx expenditure, and we can let it -- you know, we don't need to do big things in order to win the next deal or something like that. That's not how we look at the business.

Marc Zwartsenburg

But if you put in, say, a mid single-digit growth for your automotive OpEx, then that would be okay.

Taco Titulaer

I beg your pardon.

Marc Zwartsenburg

If you put in, say, a single-digit increase in your OpEx for automotive that will be already okay.

Taco Titulaer

Oh, we don't want to go there.

Harold Goddijn

I don't know.

Taco Titulaer

It's really -- let's say, all the – let's bundle all the 2018 questions and let's re-ask them in February.

Marc Zwartsenburg

It is now budgeting time that I thought.

Harold Goddijn

Yes, yes, yes, yes. So we're looking at exactly the same spreadsheet as you are.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes, certainly that's why I'm asking.

Harold Goddijn

The other thing is we don't know already yet.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. I will send over mine in later today.

Harold Goddijn

We are very, very compare…

Marc Zwartsenburg

And then a final one, on the RFQs, how -- it sounded a bit like that the bigger volume RFQs are still coming in Q4 and going forward, is that correct? And that so far has been more the small stuff and there is a big amount now coming in, is that how I should take your remarks?

Harold Goddijn

I'm a bit careful because we've seen some delay from the regional planning from the automotive customers. So, you never know how long that is. The plan was to have more clarity by Q3. That is kind of pushed out to Q4. And it's -- whether they won't happen in Q4 or in 2018, we can also not say that with absolute level of certainty. There is a fair amount of flux in the timelines of the customers with the OEs.

Marc Zwartsenburg

So, it's correct to say that in the first half of first three quarters, what's quite small and everything comes together in Q4, or Q1 next year, and that the RFQs in terms of amount I would like you refer to previously is still high and that's why your holdings…

Harold Goddijn

I don't want to -- I just said, let's wait, then we're not creating chaos; we wait until February 2018 to give the number. We give you as much color around that numbers we possibly can.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Okay. It sounded quite thin, maybe there is already some in the back and that's quite promising that how I took your remarks.

Harold Goddijn

Okay, thank you.

Marc Zwartsenburg

All right, well, thank you very much.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Francois Meunier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Francois Meunier

Hello, gentlemen. And you know why that I've not been on your call, so like pretty I will ask interesting questions. Yes, so the PND market of course is not doing so well this year again, so what is the scale of TomTom in the U.S. or North America, today and probably in 2018, is it worth, is it worth keeping investing in the market, or is it better to shut it down, or just retract from that particular market and just concentrate on maybe Europe just to save a bit of money? That's a question.

As an owner of the company, Harold, what do you think would make sense of maybe spinning off completely the candy business just so that maybe it's a bit clearer like in terms of cost, what is allocated to the maps and what is allocated to the hardware? And if someone like comes around and wants to make a bid on the one of the other business that would be quite easy.

And the third question is not about 2018 budget; it's really about the Level 3 maps you were talking about before. So, if I look on the Internet the new Audi A8 is already Level 3 maps you were taking about before. So if I do come on the Internet, the new Audio A8 is already level 3. So I'm a bit confused that you're saying like, there is now a new type of RFQ coming up in 2021, 2022, where there is already a Level 3 call on the market? And also I understand you like to talk about the price of those maps per car, but like to some extent, is it better to look at it as a kind of overall price? So basically like you see prices today, you have units primarily as piece, it maybe I don't know €20 million or something, and then when it moves to HD you have a much higher price per map, but because the units are very low then maybe total €20 million. So, if you could elaborate on that when you when you discuss with OEMs how do you charge, is it really per car or is it more like a software type of deal? Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Yes. So, okay, so Telematics first; so Telematics, we've -- Telematics is mostly European play. Let's be clear. I think it's about 90% of revenues Telematics is generated in Europe. We have a presence in North America. It is not very big, but it's also not -- it's growing quite nicely, it's not costing us anything. It gets us in the game there. I don't see any benefit of closing that. We stay close to the mark and standard developments you never know, and I don't think it's distracting management from what they need to do in that core markets, some quite happy with what's going on there.

I think for your other question, do you want to spin it off or not, you know, it's an interesting question, what we -- sorry, the question was for PND, something not for Telematics.

Francois Meunier

PND is yes, but I just let -- because it's interesting as well I just let you talk.

Harold Goddijn

Yes. But it's a small answer, but it is an interesting answer. Sorry. I didn't get that. I thought you were referring to the Telematics market.

Francois Meunier

No, it's okay.

Harold Goddijn

So, yes okay, so for PNDs, it's slightly different, but PND is a very quite a complex business itself. We would need to accept discounting if you want to sell the thing that's the right thing would be huge distraction. I think it's better to row as we're running it. And I think we had a moment best out of the asset. And it will decline, and we need to review what's going on there, but I'm confident this is the right thing for us to -- all the PND business. I really believe we are the right owner. And there are some intangible benefits as well staying closer with end users understand their preferences.

Next question Level 3 maps; yes, Level 3, Audi is claiming to be a Level 3 car. I don't know whether that's true or not. What we internally define as Level 3 is probably a higher level automation than what Audi is providing today, but I don't know the details of what an Audi car can do and what it cannot do. What I do know is that HD maps are coming into play with those higher degrees of automation, and that is -- and the request for those types of maps for these type applications, we see volume coming through according to the RFQs in '20 and '21.

Francois Meunier

Okay. And what about the pricing, is it like really per car or is it more like a -- kind of a license fee, like, a software?

Harold Goddijn

It will be a service fee per car per year. I think that's the most likely outcome.

Francois Meunier

Okay. And in terms of units time ASP's because it's fewer units, higher price, is that kind of same size of "Contract?"

Harold Goddijn

Well, initially the units will be lower but the take rate will be much higher, right, so, if you have a certain brand and model that will go with Level 3 or Level 4 eventually, then the take rates will be close to 100% for that's model. And, also when the car makers are asking for quotation to give it much broader, wider range of volumes than you would typically see in normal cars, that's also an indication that they don't exactly know how many of those cars will be sold, they're still quite a bit of word going on to narrow it down, lack of experience means also that the projections, have a wider range than what we typically see in more established car markets where they're quite accurate in their planning and projections.

Francois Meunier

Okay. Well, good luck for all of the negotiations.

Harold Goddijn

Thank you.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Francois Bouvignies from UBS. Please go ahead.

Francois Bouvignies

Thank you. Just a last one because we didn't talk about licensing, and I just wanted to have a quick word on this licensing, especially given what you saw in Q2, you talked about Microsoft and Baidu, you seem very excited about this opportunities. Can you give us maybe an idea on when Baidu for example will come through in your P&L in licensing? And Microsoft as well, so maybe the outlook for licensing would be great given the trend that we've seen. Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Yes. So in the quarter, yes, we've seen some negative impacts from the exchange rate. You have seen that. So, my last portion of our licensing income is in dollar denominated. With Microsoft we are going into execution fairly quickly. I expect to be live with APIs that are licensed through user platform. In Q4, there will be hardly any volume in Q4, but at least part of will be available as of then. That's my expectation. From there, we need to grow that business. And that's typically a business where it's quite expensive to acquire customers as once you have them; they tend to use service more for quite a long period of time. So, we will need to see how that develops.

But generally speaking, we're excited about this those products we think, we can reach a reasonably large audiences at low cost with the high quality service, especially if you look at some of our APIs are world-class in the areas of routing, traffic, and -- but also the other APIs from geo coding are really have matured really, really nicely in the last few years. And that partnership with the Microsoft is developing nicely. We are excited about the prospect of bringing good life.

Baidu is different story. That is a technology share. The initial income in the first three years will be very small. It's more a numeration for engineering efforts and will have you, but the potential income is generated when we start licensing maps or Baidu start licensing HD maps with China. It's important for us that we have this deal, because we can -- we'd be able to offer a unified product across multiple continents, and especially for China that's fairly unique. Software developers are working on self-driving cars, who will have access to HD maps of uniform spec and uniform quality and that will help us to both win in North America, Europe, but also in China. We don't expect big revenue coming through in the next two to three years.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Shyam Kumar from Kuvari Partners. Please go ahead.

Shyam Kumar

Hi, I'll just have quick questions, just -- like just to label the point just on Sports, I get the point it's going to be breakeven or back from the black Q4 this year. But I guess industry volumes take a step down next year is there haven't been in the cost kind of make sure that we stay in the black or at least breakeven? That's question one.

Just on Telematics, and if you can finish the thought you were saying in response upon what question on the card to dispose that possibly, and also just in terms of the ARPU for just to understand the dynamic there between low roaming charges that hardware and the mix effects in terms of the connected car?

Harold Goddijn

Yes. So, to answer your first question, will you stay in the black or at least breakeven if you could take sales force versus next year, the answer to that question is yes, we will.

Shyam Kumar

Okay, I got it.

Harold Goddijn

Yes. So, don't expect ongoing losses in the part of business in 2018 going forward.

Yes, Telematics is an interesting one. We're kind of on the crossroads here. And so, we see wider implications for the complete portfolio that we're doing. So Telematics itself was quite a -- and is quite specific service is aimed at fleet managers who own a five to 2,000 cars, something in the range, and you have them operated fleet effectively. I mean, now shifting more towards or a part of the business, an additional part of the business is directed to connect car, and connected cars wider implications we saw some initial traction in that marketplace. And will be great if we can find out a good way to bring a real broader portfolio, where we can address the needs of car makers, car service providers, in a border sense, with the border on which are for the portfolio, see opportunities for synergy in that space coming our way.

Shyam Kumar

Okay. When you say, "Opportunity," do you mean what in terms of developing our product portfolio or merging your business going out with…

Harold Goddijn

No, reaching our own product portfolio for navigation and location-based services with connected car services.

Shyam Kumar

Okay, fine. And then, just point in terms of still ARPU…

Harold Goddijn

Yes, the ARPU for those types of services is low. Lower than what you're used to from us in Telematics services. And significantly lower, but the volumes are significantly higher. It's the way to look at it.

Shyam Kumar

Okay, okay. But I guess just in terms of the lower ARPU rates you guys are seeing at the moment year-on-year, how much of that is due to kind of less hardware and the mix, less roaming charges coming down to mixed connected cars?

Harold Goddijn

Yes. So we've seen two events, one of events; well one, one-off event that is the evolution of roaming charges we've had an effect on our pricing, because part of pricing was country when roaming dependent we can't do it anymore and we didn't want it anymore. And as a result the overall ARPUs come down. I don't know exactly the effect of that, but it's -- I think between $0.25, $.50 per month per car.

Shyam Kumar

Okay.

Harold Goddijn

Along those lines. That is one effect. Two, the second effect is that we see less hardware sales because increasingly hardware is becoming a part of subscription fee. So that has quite significant effect from top line. Bigger effect from top line but not so much of course on the sufficient part and recurring part.

Shyam Kumar

Okay. That's all from me. Thank you.

Harold Goddijn

Thank you very much.

Bruno Priuli

