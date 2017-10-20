Is This 'The Calm Before The Storm' On Iran And Oil?

A few weeks ago, I published An Iran War Is Coming - Buy Oil Stocks Now article. Since then, I have talked to prominent futures traders, one who contacted me after reading the piece. In a just published piece titled "Oil's Technical Path To $80 Per Barrel", I show that oil, with or without war, with Iran is likely to get to about $80 per barrel in the next few years.

Since the "Iran War" article, President Trump has ratcheted up rhetoric against Iran, and there have now been actions taken that create more scenarios for greater war involving Iran. Today, I examine some ideas why we may in fact be in the "calm before the storm" as President Trump recently said and that opportunistic investors ought to be overweighting oil investments.

A Search For "Iran War"

A lot of readers of my first "Iran War" article were hyper-critical of what I was suggesting could be coming. Since then, the news has broadly supported the scenario I was suggesting could be getting more likely to occur.

Let me assure you, I am no war monger, I do not want to see more war in the Middle East. I am no idiot either, which I'm sure will be refuted in the comments. And, I do have a background in geopolitical analysis which hopefully was apparent at MarketWatch since 2011 and now here. I am an analyst looking at potential scenarios which could generate asymmetric outcomes, both negative and positive.

In reading articles and analysis this month, it is clear that there is more attention to the possibility of a greater war with or within Iran. Here are some of the articles you get when you search for "Iran war." It is clear that the topic is now finding the attention of the media and lesser analysts. Here are just some of the recent headlines:

Trump just made war with Iran and North Korea more likely than ever

Trump's stance on Iran is 'part of economic war against Tehran & its partners in EU, Asia'

Ending the Iran Deal Is an Invitation to War

Trump and Iran nuclear deal: Smart chess play could motivate the mullahs

Watch: Netanyahu Warns Iran Against Using Syria as Military Base in War with Israel

These Are the Weapons Iran Would Use in a War Against America

How the U.S. Military Would Wage War Against Iran

Iran tests home-grown air defence system: Official

Trump and Israel Want War Against Iran, But It Won't be One-sided

Palestinians react to opening of first US military base in Israel - why did we do this? It's not a difficult question to answer.

Trump's New Policy Will Focus on Iran's Meddlers - Naming the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization opens the door to attacking them throughout the Middle East, in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

'Preventive' War With North Korea or Iran Could Deal a Death Blow to the Law of War - this expands on the George W. Bush doctrine and can be defended legally enough to use.

Those headlines ought to be a wake-up call to how things are ramping up in the Middle East. As I have said before, ignoring the words and deeds of a U.S. President, whether you like or dislike him, is a major mistake. Just as people ought to have bought stocks when President Obama suggested it in early 2009, people ought to be considering the words of President Trump in their investing as well.

Predicting An Iran War Over Two Decades Ago

How did I know to talk about a potential Iran war? The script was written in the early 1990s, and 9/11 set off an inevitable conflict resolution sequence. Once again, never ignore what a U.S. President is saying. When George W. Bush discussed the "long war", he meant the inevitable confrontation with the primary supporters of international terrorism, Iran's mullahs.

Everything, including the removal of the wall between Iran and Saudi Arabia, that being Saddam's Iraq, has been precursor to resolutions in the Middle East. The goal is to westernize the Arabian Peninsula and Iran, however, destroying the regimes that support terrorism is the prerequisite move.

Most people point to the Iraq war as a mistake. I believe it was a step in an inevitable direction. Saddam was put into Iraq as a strong man to keep Iran from breaching the Arabian Peninsula, in my opinion, as part of the promise to Saudi Arabia for security in exchange for the creation of the Petrodollar. With the U.S. producing and even exporting oil now, and the Petrodollar on its last leg as China and Iran push that process, the focus has changed with Iran.

I read scenario papers back in college in the early 1990s that discussed the inevitability of a conflict with Iran. Some of those papers made it to the Pentagon I am sure via think tanks, one I'm sure of because I copyedited it. The general thesis of what I read was that eventually, the U.S. would not be so oil dependent, and Iran would have to be confronted as it got too close to having weapons of mass destruction.

I talked about freedom from OPEC oil years ago in articles on MarketWatch and in a recent letter to clients. You have also seen me discuss the energy future here on Seeking Alpha in various articles.

The coming conflict with Iran might not be military, it might be economic. It might be both. We will see, however, make no naive mistake to think that this administration will let Iran get to the doorstep of being a nuclear power and along the way remain the world's chief supporter of exported terrorism.

I published my Iran war article a week ahead of President Trump's speech to the U.N. for a reason. I knew that his speech would not be in line with the European thinking of hoping that the younger people in Iran would eventually replace the government. President Trump validated my thinking on Iran policy (again, here I note, I'd prefer that there be no war, however, it does appear inevitable, and this is an analysis, not a letter to the editor).

How An Iran War Might Manifest

The Europeans are of the belief that eventually, the demographics of Iran will take over, and there will be a transition to a more secular government. With President Trump's more assertive approach of decertifying the JCPOA - Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - on Iran and labeling the IRGC a terrorist organization, Europe will have to make decisions regarding how it wants to deal with Iran going forward. Marcus Overhaus, a Senior Research Associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, points out that Europe has hard questions on Iran policy:

"Trump's announcements thus raise some crucial questions that Europeans will have to address and that go far beyond the atomic dossier. Which Iran-policy do EU member states, not least France, Great Britain and Germany, wish to pursue and how are they going to deal with a US-policy that is based on confrontation vis-a-vis Tehran?"

Europe, especially France and Germany, have business interests to consider in how they approach Iran. Total (TOT), the French oil major, has already signed a deal to develop a portion of Iran's South Pars, the world's largest gas field. Overall, since the Iran nuclear deal, Iran's trade with Europe has increased by nearly double according to EuroStat.

In particular, Iran is ramping up gas and oil to Europe, and Iran has been pushing taking Euro in exchange. That undermines the petrodollar and could cause the dollar to fall, causing more expensive oil for the U.S. which still imports a quarter of domestically used petroleum.

So, beyond guns and killing, the impact of policy changes with Iran can have a significant impact on the price of oil through its potential impact on currencies. If the dollar is threatened by Iran, that is yet another incentive for a more military solution.

President Trump's militancy towards Iran recently is based upon at least the idea that the JPCOA is a bad deal. We are all aware of him saying it is the "worst deal" in U.S. history.

President Trump does not appear to believe that the Ayatollah can be reasoned with. Therefore, he is choosing to apply pressure. Germany in particular is scared that could trigger war. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the possibility of war has increased.

Max Blumenthal, author and journalist, summed up President Trump's position as it relates to Iran as this:

"What Trump says he wants to do is to renegotiate certain aspects of the deal, which are core aspects of Iran's strategic deterrence policy. In order to weaken Iran regionally, they specifically relate to Iran's production and testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are conventional and which are not forbidden by the deal. Iran's relationship with allies, like Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, like the Shia militias and the Iraqi government, along with its civilian nuclear program - these are all core aspects of Iran's strategic deterrence policy, and the way that it projects itself throughout the region."

He went on to say how things could play out:

"Iran has abided by the deal in every aspect. That has been affirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA.) It's been confirmed by the UN Security Council. Iran will not renegotiate the deal. So if Trump attempts to sanction Iran over any of these three aspects of its strategic deterrence policy that I mentioned, we could see Iran double down on ICBM testing. We could see something flare up in Yemen, or in the Persian Gulf. We've already seen the US military attack Iran's allies on the Syrian-Iraqi border. This could quickly spiral out of control. So Trump promising more positive results seems absurd. What he is setting the stage for is more danger and an extremely negative result that could result in a regional conflagration."

Now, I don't necessarily agree with Blumenthal on his wide ranging opinions in general. However, he is indicative of a line of thought that is out there. This demonstrates to me that the possible outcomes with Iran in the short to intermediate term are highly variable and volatile.

It is important to my analysis to consider other factors as well. One is that if there is to be another Green Movement or Persian Awakening in Iran, that the government has the guns. As we saw in 2009, when the Iranians tried to have an uprising against the government during their elections, the government was brutal to the Iranian Green Movement (also known as the Persian Awakening).

Leaders Of Iran's Green Movement At A Three Ways: Execution, Freedom, Or Indefinite Imprisonment

If the U.S. is to get involved militarily, and I do believe the direction this is heading, per the fears of the German Foreign Minister, the U.S. will have to engage the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). The IRGC is all over the Middle East right now, from Syria to Iraq to Yemen.

A few months ago, the IRGC was added to the list of terrorist organizations. That makes it very easy to attack them throughout the Middle East and even in Iran. If there is an uprising similar to 2009, then the U.S. could act to even the odds on guns by assaulting the IRGC wherever it is.

Here, I think some history is worth considering. Many people believe that getting rid of Saddam Hussein and the Iraq war were mistakes. I am not so sure it wasn't designed to essentially gave Iran its rope in the region.

By eliminating the wall between Iran and the rest of the region, they have been faced with a choice. As Blumenthal covers, they have chosen to project power by moving outside of their borders. Their incursions into Syria, Iraq, and Yemen are not in dispute. The only question becomes then what do others do about it?

If diplomacy fails, and why wouldn't it after decades of failure to control Iran's Islamist leader's ambitions to convert others by encroachment and any other means necessary, including terrorism and attaining nuclear weapons as well, then war again becomes the likely outcome.

Of course, the U.S. and Israel cannot be seen as invading or occupying forces of Iran for obvious reasons. In order for Iran to become more secular, while aid will be given, the revolution must come from inside the Iranian people.

If there is greater war, and my analysis is correct that the Russians stand back temporarily as a conflict develops, keeping their troops in Syrian bases for the most part, then they can come in late as a white knight to keep peace. Remember, Russia wants higher oil prices to so it can supply China and Europe at a better profit which is necessary to support its economy and power structure. Throwing the Ayatollah under the bus is hardly a farfetched thing for Vladimir Putin to do.

Also, don't discount China's motivations in all of this. It wants to secure oil and natural gas for the next 20-30 years while those are still very important resources. It just had to increase imports again and is at risk of having inflation or shortages of oil and gas in coming years as its domestic supplies dwindle.

China could do very well in a regime change that includes further recognition of the Yuan as a trading currency for energy. The Chinese plan to introduce a market for oil trading is a tipoff to its goals.

Obviously, the outcomes with regard to Iran are unknown. However, whether it is war, or the weakening of the dollar with a further degradation of the petrodollar, rising oil prices appear to have a catalyst outside of the fundamentals I summed up in:

The 'Last Great Secular Oil Bull Market' Has Begun

Buying Oil Stocks On Possibility of Disruption

As I covered in the first Iran War piece, up to 3mbd of oil could be temporarily disrupted if a war with or within Iran occurs. That would send the oil markets into deficit quickly, and supplies would take at least six months to a year to catch back up.

During a disruption, the big winners are U.S. shale, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperative nations, and Russia. Saudi Arabia would take up most of the slack after a disruption due to their excess oil capacity, which would, as I've pointed out, also conveniently support the Saudi Aramco IPO next year. Even with Saudi Arabia's approximately 2mbd of spare capacity, there is little OPEC spare capacity, lending to Saudi Arabia's position of power as oil markets tighten and if there is a supply disruption elsewhere.

So, if there is a disruption of up to 3mbd as could occur in an Iran war scenario, then we can see it is a situation that is not easily remedied.

For American investors, there are several plays to consider for rising oil and a potential spike in oil prices. The first two are ETFs that I covered on Seeking Alpha. These two ETFs will give investors broad coverage to oil without company specific risks. I have recommended specific companies in other articles.

XLE And XOP: Comparing 2 Popular SPDR Oil Stock ETFs - in this article, I suggest to buy the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) primarily because it UNDERWEIGHTS the oil majors Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) which I think are asset, balance sheet, and legal problems. XOP is an equal weight ETF that gives more coverage to the more highly levered to oil price smaller and midsize companies.

ETF File: Funds To Buy For Rising Oil And Gas Prices - in this article, I say to buy the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), which gives exposure to the very highly levered to energy prices of oil service companies. I favor this ETF because it too is equal weight and has less exposure to companies like Halliburton (HAL), which will feel the pain of their broken-up merger with Baker Hughes (BHGE) for years and Transocean (RIG), which I feel is going down with the deepwater ship.

Combined in many portfolios, I am about 16% in XES and XOP, a bit more for ETF only portfolios. I am about evenly split as well. When you look at the proportion of the S&P 500 (SPY) to energy, you can see I am very overweight energy again and am willing to go to a shade over 25% in energy right now on intermediate term value and growth, as well as, the potential for supply disruption in the face of still increasing demand.

Another interesting investment could the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX). I am not ready to say buy it yet, however, if I am right about Russia's gamesmanship, there could be an interesting play or plays here, possibly including options. I am working on an analysis now and recommend that you get familiar with the top holdings of the ETF.

