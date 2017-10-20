Schlumberger - The Slump Is Officially Over

In August, I looked at the prospects for Schlumberger (SLB) following the release of the second-quarter results. At that time, I concluded that I would be a buyer if shares traded below the $60 mark. Shares did indeed trade in the low $60s in August and at this point in time following the release of the third-quarter results. The latest results and announcement of a bolt-on deal warrant a revision of my investment thesis.

My thesis is more or less intact as earnings improve, although they remain very low. While earnings will continue to improve in this environment, the pace of improvements is a bit slow for some investors. If shares hit the high $50s, I will be a buyer of this quality name as incremental improvements can reasonably be expected going forward.

Third-Quarter Results

Schlumberger continues to benefit from a stabilization in oil prices, even as they hovered in the $40s for most of the third quarter and now trade at >$50 per barrel.

Schlumberger posted third-quarter revenues of $7.9 billion, a 6% increase compared to the second quarter, and a 13% increase from the same quarter a year before. Pretty much all of this growth comes from North America, where revenues jumped from $1.7 billion in Q3 of last year to $2.6 billion in the last quarter. This is driven by increased land drilling, even as activity in the Gulf has been low and Hurricane Harvey triggered operational disruptions. Most other regions posted flattish revenues on an annual basis. In terms of activity, the recovery is driven by production, as characterization, drilling and the Cameron business posted rather flattish results.

The increase in top-line sales has gone hand in hand with margin expansion. Quarterly operating margins came in at 13.4%, a 180-basis-point improvement from the third quarter last year and a 70-basis-point improvement from the second quarter. After taking $234 million in corporate costs into account, which continue to decline, operating earnings came in at $825 million for the quarter. After interest and taxes, net earnings came in at $545 million, equivalent to $0.39 per share.

The company notes that oil prices have stabilized at levels over $50 as a result of a structurally more balanced oil market, given accelerating global growth, OPEC's supply constraints, and more discipline from North American E&P players.

Continuing to Invest

To expand its position as a dominant supplier to the E&P sector, Schlumberger continues to make acquisitions during this downturn. This includes the $1 billion acquisition of Torxen Energy, a private E&P business located in Canada. This is a bit of an odd deal as the company more or less become a sort of E&P business itself, in exchange for the exclusive right to supply services to the assets. These are quite substantial, covering 800,000 acres with production of 54,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

One positive fact is that Cenovus Energy, which sold the assets, is highly leveraged and has more or less bee forced to cut leverage ratios as oil prices have not spiked much higher yet. Despite this observation, some investors do not like the move as the company itself is becoming a sort of E&P player. Of course, the correlation between profits of oil service suppliers and actual production companies is very high.

This $1 billion deal will weigh a bit further on the balance sheet and reduce cash balances to $4 billion. Total debt stand at $17.2 billion, for a $13.2 billion net debt load. This increases to $14.5 billion if underfunded pension related benefits are included. To put this number into perspective, Schlumberger posted operating earnings of $825 million for the quarter and reported $956 million in depreciation charges. That woks out to quarterly EBITDA of $1.78 billion, which, when annualized, works out to little over $7 billion and a 2x leverage ratio.

Reiterating My Entry Target in the High $50s

In August, I looked at Schlumberger and observed the quality of the business -- but even a quality business cannot escape market cycles. Revenues have plunged from $49 billion in 2014 to $28 billion in 2016. Given that Schlumberger has been buying some assets and companies in the meantime, this indicates that sales have been cut in half -- or perhaps even worse. One particularly large deal was the $15 billion purchase of Cameron, along with many other more modest-sized deals.

Despite the uptick in sales, revenues only trend at an annual rate of $32 billion at the moment as it's very early in the "recovery inning." The recent earnings number of $0.39 per share shows an improvement, but it's still is not enough to cover the $0.50 per share dividend, as cash flow is aided by the fact that capital spending (ex-acquisitions) continues to lag compared to depreciation charges.

In August, I pegged average revenues throughout the cycle at $40 billion, as I have no reason to change that number. Pegging margins at 15% on average, operating earnings could average $6 billion after adding up all the bad and good years together. After taking into account half a billion in interest and a 20% tax rate, this works out to $4.4 billion, or nearly $3.20 per share with a current share count of 1.38 billion shares.

While we are a long way from achieving such earnings at the moment, the trends are encouraging -- especially if oil can hold $50 per barrel or potentially move into the higher $50s for the remainder of the year. Buying a quality name at a market multiple of 18x earnings works out to an entry target of $57-$58. The disappointing reaction to the results brings shares very close to my entry target.

