REIT Earnings Season Begins, Homebuilders Climb Despite Weak Housing Starts

Homebuilders rallied more than 2.5% this week and are now higher by 40% YTD. This rally comes as housing starts are higher by just 3% YoY.

REIT earnings began this week and will heat up over the next three weeks. Prologis and Equity Lifestyle reported strong results, providing positive read-throughs for the industrial and residential sectors.

REITs finished the week lower by 1.4% as the yield-sensitive sectors were pressured by an 11 bps rise in the 10-year yield. Tax cuts remain in focus.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 1.4%, breaking a three-week streak of gains. The S&P 500 again climbed to a record weekly closing high. Data centers, single-family rentals, cell towers, and manufactured housing were the lone sectors in positive territory for the week. Office REITs were the weakest performers, dipping early 4%. The 11 bps rise in the 10-year treasury yield put pressure on the yield-sensitive sectors.

Homebuilders (XHB) rose 2.7% despite weak housing starts but after better-than-expected existing home sales data and homebuilder sentiment. Mortgage REITs (REM) rose 0.1%. International real estate (VNQI and RWX) declined 0.4%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 1.3% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

3Q17 Earnings Season: Week 1 Recap

Third quarter earnings season began this week and will continue for the next four weeks. This week, we published our 3Q17 REIT Earnings Preview. Over the past quarter, the REIT average is essentially unchanged, rising 1%. As always, though, the sector average masks the large intra-sector divergences. The tech-focused "e-REIT" sectors (industrials, data centers, and cell towers) continue to outperform, continuing an impressive 3-year run. Expectations are sky-high. The spotlight will be on the retail REIT sectors (malls, net lease, and shopping centers). Retail sales have been strong in 2017 and many of the negative headlines have subsided.

REITs that reported this week included Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Prologis (PLD), Crown Castle (CCI), SL Green (SLG), EastGroup (EGP), and LaSalle Hotels (LHO). The full calendar is listed below including the REIT's relative performance in the subsequent trading session.

The best performing REITs on the week included QTS Realty (QTS), Crown Castle (CCI), CoreSite (COR), Digital Realty (DLR) and Omega Healthcare (OHI).

The worst performers on the week included Vornado (VNO) Ameriacn Assets (AAT), SL Green (SLG), Boston Properties (BXP), and Verreit (VER).

Next week, we will begin our third-quarter updates to our REIT Rankings. To prepare for this quarter's earnings season, be sure to check out our most recent updates: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Data: Without Multifamily, Housing Recovery Grinds To A Halt

Housing data has surprised to the downside in six of the past seven months after a relatively strong start to 2017 and end of 2016. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic. On a rolling 12-month basis, total housing starts are higher by less than 3%, the lowest rate of growth since 2011. Multifamily starts are lower by 9% YoY on a rolling 12-month basis while single family starts are higher by 9%.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector has been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Completions have finally 'caught-up' with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. After peaking at 35% in 2015, multifamily starts are now 30% of total starts, which remains at the upper-end of the 50-year data set. We believe is a reflection of the "housing-as-a-service, not as an asset" attitude, a function of homeownership unaffordability.

We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be as strong, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm or even re-accelerate after this wave of new supply gets absorbed. Home prices are up more than 40% since 2012 while rents are higher by roughly 20%. Meanwhile, median household income is higher by roughly15%.

Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. This period of overbuilding was a central cause of the housing crash. Housing construction has seen a grindingly slow recovery since 2010, which has allowed the oversupply to be gradually absorbed. The pendulum appears to have swung as housing demand is now exceeding housing supply on a rolling 5-year basis. This time, the "low inventory" truly is a reflection of lack of housing rather than simply "house-flipping."

Existing Home Sales & Homebuilder Sentiment

While overall housing starts has been sluggish in 2017, single-family housing starts continue to be solid, and homebuilders remain confident. The NAHB Homebuilder sentiment index ticked up to 68 in October, lower than its peak of 71 in March, but higher than its pre-election reading of 63 in October 2016. As shown below, homebuilder sentiment is highly correlated with changes in single-family housing starts. This level of homebuilder sentiment is generally consistent with a 10% rise in single-family starts. Homebuilder sentiment has some predictive power and can be used as an early-read on the next month's single-family starts.

After a strong start to 2017, existing home sales have surprised to the downside in three of the past four months. Existing home sales in September are down 1.5% from September 2016. The hurricane season appears to have a mild effect on the data, but the trend remains flat to negative. Low inventory levels and lack of affordability continue to be an issue. That said, the Inventory dipped 6.5% YoY to just 4.2 months of supply. Median home prices are 4.2% higher than last September. First-time homebuyers represented 29% of sales, the lowest level since 2015.

While the current state of the US housing markets increasingly gets compared to the conditions during the housing bubble, there are important differences that make the comparisons largely inappropriate. The housing bubble was fundamentally driven by oversupply and fueled by house flipping and loose lending standards. While home price appreciation has been similar to the bubble-period, we have yet to see the bubble-like activity when it comes to new construction, lending standards, or house flipping. That being said, we expect home price appreciation to moderate, new and existing home sales to remain relatively flat, and apartment rents to stay firm as homeownership affordability remains an issue.

Bottom Line

REITs finished the week lower by 1.4% as the yield-sensitive sectors were pressured by an 11 bps rise in the 10-year yield. Momentum behind tax cuts are in focus. REIT earnings began this week and will heat up over the next three weeks. Prologis and Equity Lifestyle reported strong results, providing positive read-throughs for the industrial and residential sectors. Office REITs got off to a rocky start to earnings season, dipping nearly 4%. SL Green and Brandywine reported negatively to quarterly results.

Homebuilders rallied more than 2.5% this week and are now higher by 40% YTD. This rally comes as housing starts are higher by just 3% YoY. Multifamily starts continue to pull back, now down 9% on a TTM-basis. Delays and high construction costs have pushed completions into 2018. Lenders remain wary of potential oversupply.

With international real estate outperforming US real estate so far this year, last week we launched coverage on the international real estate sector in Ranking The Best International REIT ETFs. We discussed the three best options to gain exposure to the high-growth sector with offerings from Vanguard (VNQI), iShares (IFGL), and SPDR (RWX). Compared with US REITs, international REITs are less sensitive to US interest rates while still paying a healthy dividend yield. They can be viewed as classic "Growth REITs". We recap the important differences below.

