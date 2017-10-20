SHU Portfolio Risk Corner: 2 Small Commodity Plays

So these companies are basically moonshots. Nevertheless, both have interesting licenses.

Small resource plays are inherently risky as this is a very capital intensive business, much better suited to well capitalized, bigger companies.

For the speculative corner of the SHU portfolio, we're considering two small resource plays, AVZ Minierals and Madalena Energy.

Every portfolio should have a small corner for little speculative companies which are basically moonshots. One has to realize that most of these will not pay off, and quite a few will falter or even go under.

This is a percentage game, hopefully providing some safety in numbers, based on the fact that you can maximally lose what one has paid for the small companies, but some of them could give you multiple returns.

Without yet triggering, here is a first little batch of some of these we're considering or have already bought into:

Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY), we already have a position, see here for the reasons.

22nd Century Group (XXII), we already have a position, see here for the reasons.

Inseego (INSG) we bought 5000 shares at $1.52 for the SHU portfolio

NXT-ID (NXTD) is also a stock we're considering (see here for the reasons)

AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF), see below.

Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF), see below.

We are following these and might initiate long positions, which we will communicate through StockTalk. We'll discuss these two small resource companies in this article.

Resource exploration and extraction is a capital intensive business, not the natural terrain for smallcaps. However, sometimes a small company lands on a particularly rich patch of a resource or mine, and it has a shot at growth.

In principle, the following two companies discussed below fall in that category, however, they are greatly hampered by their lack of capital so whether they can deliver for shareholders remains very much to be seen, these are very risky plays, in our view.

AVZ Minerals

AVZ Minerals is a play on the growing demand for lithium and it's very speculative because this is a lithium resource play that isn't even an established producer but still in the phase where they are performing geological test to establish what is there.

SA contributor David Krejca has done a short write-up of the company, we'll give you the essence. Their properties are all located in the Democratic Republic of Congo:

The company owns 60% of the Manono mine (tin)

The Manono extension project consists of two exploration licenses covering 242.25 km2.

Seven exploration licenses within the Kibaran Belt.

There are some promising datapoints though, from Krejca:

The company has several exploration licenses in the Kibaran Belt and successfully completed several drillings, which showed superior lithium concentrate quality. With an exploration target of up to 800 million tonnes of 1% to 1.5% lithium oxide with additional tin and tantalum credits and experienced board of directors

On the day results were made public the shares plunged 28%, underscoring its volatility, from Motley Fool:

These assays have confirmed high-grade lithium mineralisation over a strike length of 4km within three pegmatites at the Kitotolo Sector. Which according to management confirms its understanding of the immense size of the Manono Lithium project and support the exploration target of between 400Mt and 800Mt of 1% to 1.5% Li2O at the Kitotolo Sector alone.

There are of course numerous risks, very substantial risks at that so one should consider just a very small part of one's portfolio for this one, unless one is an expert in interpreting geological data.

Resource presence can easily disappoint.

Extraction cost can be prohibitive.

The company might run out of money and being obliged to keep issuing shares.

The Democratic Republic of Congo isn't all that stable (it has been plagued by various insurgencies), and doing business there tends to be rather a challenge.

The lithium market might not take off as many expect.

The latter might seem funny when we hear the likes of General Motors (GM) argue that the future of the car market is electrical. Here is Wired:

General Motors is ending its relationship with gasoline and diesel. This morning, the American automotive giant announced that it is working toward an all-electric, zero-emissions future. That starts with two new, fully electric models next year—then at least 18 more by 2023.

And they are hardly alone, from Bloomberg:

Almost 50 new pure electric-car models will come to market globally between now and 2022, including vehicles from Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG.

This isn't a surprise, given the improving economics and the aggressive regulation by China, the biggest car market of the world, which forces car companies on the path toward electrification if they want to keep selling in that market.

So you would think a demand bonanza for lithium is all but guaranteed and that's true, based on the multiple plans for large battery factories, from SA contributor Laurentian Research in an article ominously titled "The Lithium Big Short":

By 2020, Li-ion battery production capacity is projected to reach 174 GWh, more than 6 times of the 27.9 GWh production capacity as of 2016.

Well, perhaps, but for starters it remains to be seen whether consumers will latch onto all this electrical onslaught.

Then there is the simple notion of supply and demand. While demand is set to rise tremendously, so might supply, which is the beauty of the market mechanism, especially for simple commodities.

There are plenty of reserves, again from Laurentian Research:

As of end 2016, the reserves of lithium can last 410 years at the 2016 production, while the resources can add another 1,127 years. Even if the annual production multiplies 100 times and no more lithium reserves and resources will ever be added, we still have enough of it for over 15 years

So given all the risks, this company is a basically a moonshot, we are unlikely to take this up and would not recommend anyone to do that, unless you have money to burn and/or access to additional information about its licenses and resource and has the expertise to interpret these data.

Madalena Energy

How even the seemingly most promising small resource plays can flounder is illustrated by Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF), a Canadian junior oil and gas exploration company which we have been following for quite some time (see for instance here).

We give you the following elements in what should have been quite a positive picture:

The company had producing resources in Canada, and some in Argentina, providing it with exploration cash flow (although not enough).

It sits on some of the richest and most promising acreage in Argentina's shale prospects, including its massive Vaca Muerta field.

When world market prices for oil and gas plunged, the company was shielded from much of the fallout because there were minimum prices in the Argentina that where, at one time, way above world market prices, and there were also other forms of government support available.

Argentina turned in a more market friendly government which promised to open up the field for outside investment and simplify the regulatory environment.

Alas, even these positive circumstances simply run into the hard reality that exploration is capital intensive and the company didn't produce enough cash flow from its existing producing properties to advance with its drilling program all that much.

The company disposed of their Canadian assets and entered into several financing deals with a privately held company Hispania Petroleum, which has a long history in Latin America and Argentina. This amounts to $23M in new funding. They have two kind of properties:

Producing conventional plays in the North-east basin of Argentina

Unconventional resources with a potentially large upside through de-risking and proving up reserves in Coiron Amargo and Curamhuele

Vaca Muerta

It's most promising resource is part of the Vaca Muerta, one of the best shale resources in the world, some recent developments

In Curamhuele (where they have a 90% working interest) the company drilled the Yp.x-1 well, which encountered ~270 metres of continuous oil and gas shows in the overpressured Lower Agrio shale target zone

Before March 9 2019 a new well has to be drilled in order to obtain an extension of the license, the company proposed a horizontal multi-frac re-entry in the CH.x-1 wellm

After a series of transactions, detailed in the MD&A for Q2 (Sedar), the company exchanged its stake in Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste ('CASO') for a larger stake in Coirón Amargo-Sur Este ('CASE'), of which it sold a 55% stake to Pan American (PAE, which became the operator) for $10M. There is a two well work program consisting of two well re-entries.

PAE also agreed to provide a loan for up to $40M at 7% for CASE capital expenditures. The first well:

The company re-entered the CAS.x-15 well in the Coirón Amargo Sur Este ('CASE') block and drilled horizontally for approximately 1,000 metres in the Vaca Muerta unconventional oil resource play at a vertical depth of approximately 3,200 metres. This is done in a JV with Pan American which will provide up to a $5.4M carry, the well tested an average of 430 barrels of oil per day through 3mm choke during the first 3 weeks of production.

The next well is supposedly spud this quarter.

Q2 results

What looks worrying is the decline in the operating netbacks (the average per boe of the company's oil and gas sales, less royalties and operating costs).

But we understand this is mostly a temporary issue due to additional work at Puesto Morales and a spike in G&A cost due to severance pay. Netbacks should return to historical averages going forward, per Q2CC (which one can listen to on the website).

But in essence, the company is producing less, fetching lower prices (due to the decline in the Argentinean fixed price setting) and has incurred higher cost, leading to a net loss of $8.7M from operations year to date.

The latter are a one-off, going forward G&A cost will be almost halved. As a consequence, the company is cash flow positive at the moment, per the Q2CC and a September investment presentation:

Cash flow positive conventional oil & gas assets in Argentina with Vaca Muerta upside exposure

The company is targeting opex next with the aim to reduce these to $25 per barrel.

Verdict

we have little doubt is the quality of the resource and their licenses but resource exploration and extraction is a capital intensive business that is very difficult for small companies to deal with.

Madalena had numerous things going for it, prime location with really promising acreage, an opening up of the market, prices well above those on the world markets and producing resources providing cash flow, but it wasn't enough to fund a drilling program.

The company had to restructure, cut costs, attract new management, enter in new financing deals and renegotiate licenses. For now that has stabilized the situation, but there is a simple math working, does the cash flow from operations fund the drilling?

If not, which is a distinct risk because of the declining production and slow pace of drilling, the company will inevitably run out of funds again and will have to tap the market and/or engage in some kind of farm-out deal.

We understand that this is what they're going to do with respect to Curamhuele, that is, talk to possible JV partners.

The company now has finance in place that should last for at least a year, possibly more, and it has lowered cost to match the lower income due to falling production and prices.

However, this is a window of opportunity in which it has to develop enough resources to either de-risk them and achieve a higher valuation and deals at better terms, and/or increase production and hence cash-flow to reduce future financing needs and dilution.

They will make progress, but the jury is out whether that progress will be enough. We are not quite convinced this, given the fairly light drilling plan, at least up to now.

Unless we can find out more about their drilling plans (there is talk about a $100M pilot program to be discussed in the first half of next year) in the near future it is actually difficult to assess, so we're holding off, for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG, DSNY, XXII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.