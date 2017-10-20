Evoqua Water Technologies Proposes Terms For $500 Million IPO

Financial performance has been impressive, the industry has significant growth prospects and the IPO valuation appears reasonable, so my opinion is a BUY.

The firm provides a range of water treatment products and services to industrial and municipal customers worldwide.

Evoqua Water has filed amended terms for a $500 million IPO of company shares and those of selling shareholders.

Quick Take

Water treatment company Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) has filed an amended S-1/A registration for its $500 million IPO.

Evoqua provides a range of water treatment solutions, services and products for municipal and industrial customers.

The firm has enviable financial performance, strong industry growth trends and a reasonable IPO valuation, so my opinion is a BUY at the proposed IPO share price of $18.00.

Company Recap

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Evoqua was founded in 2013 to sell water treatment systems and services, although its predecessor entities date back more than 100 years.

Below is a brief overview video of AQUA’s service offerings:

(Source: Evoqua Water Technologies)

Evoqua provides a long list of products and related services to industrial, municipal and commercial customers via three segments:

Industrial - 53.1% of revenue. Solutions for industrial and commercial customers

Municipal - 24.4% of revenue. Solutions, equipment and services to treat wastewater and purify drinking water

and services to treat wastewater and purify drinking water Products - 22.5% of revenue. Products sold to treatment designers, engineering firms, OEMs and integrators

IPO Details and Commentary

AQUA intends to sell 27.77 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share. Of the total shares sold, the company will sell 8.33 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 19.44 million shares.

The selling shareholders are primarily institutional investors, and the major selling shareholder is AEA Funds, a private equity firm that intends to sell at least 12.67 million shares in the offering.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $2 billion, not including customary underwriter share over-allotment exercises and other equity plan effects.

A proposed $2 billion valuation on expected 2017 revenues of $1.23 billion results in a Price/Sales multiple of 1.63x, not unreasonable when compared to publicly-held Calgon Carbon (CCC), which currently indicates a P/S multiple of 1.96x.

As to financial performance and relevant metrics, Evoqua has been growing revenues at a moderate pace - between 8% and 9% in recent periods. Gross margin has been steadily growing and now stands at 31%, which is certainly healthy. The firm is operating cash flow positive and is stable at around $32 million positive CFFO.

The water treatment industry is highly fragmented, and Evoqua’s management is executing on an acquisition and growth strategy to create a firm that can provide a wide variety of services and products for numerous customer segments.

Industry trends favor AQUA’s offerings, especially in water-troubled regions such as China where the opportunity for AQUA’s approach may be large.

I previously wrote about Evoqua’s IPO prospects in my article, EWT Holdings Files For $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the strength of the strategy of diversified revenue streams, but also a potential weakness via a lack of focus.

The fact that institutional shareholders are selling more shares than the firm is selling is unusual, not to mention a negative signal to public investors contemplating an investment.

However, post-IPO, major shareholder AEA will still own 40.6% of the firm, assuming the underwriters purchase their share options in full, so the investors aren’t completely cashing out.

Given the market opportunity, AQUA’s healthy financial performance and balance sheet and the reasonable IPO valuation, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at the proposed IPO share price of $18.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.