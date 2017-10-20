The Market Is Skeptical About Roche Ahead Of Major Trial Read-Outs

Roche has taken a broad-based approach with its Tecentriq clinical development program, but IMPower 150 results will likely have a disproportionate impact on sentiment and the trial design has risks.

Roche shares have continued to weaken as investors worry about the impact of generic erosion and the possibility that the company's platform oncology drug will underwhelm.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is having a tougher time of it these days, with investors increasingly worried not only about the potential of biosimilar competition for franchise cornerstones Avastin, Rituxan, and Herceptin, but also the shaky recent track record in new oncology drug development (Kadcyla, Gazyva, and Perjeta) and the risk that key drug Tecentriq will be more of an also-ran in the PD-1/PD-L1 space.

Investors won’t have to wait too much longer for more clarity on Tecentriq, as the company will be reporting the results of eight Phase III studies across five tumor types over the next year or so. While IMPower 150 (front line non-small cell lung cancer with Avastin) will likely have disproportionate influence on sentiment, it is just one of five upcoming front-line NSCLC trial read-outs.

The weakness in Roche shares has pushed the price to a point where it may be worth looking at again for value/GARP-type investors. Revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range and FCF growth around 8% can support a fair value about 10% higher than today’s price, but that does assume that Tecentriq is a very competitive drug. If Tecentriq can’t measure up, new drugs like Ocrevus in multiple sclerosis and experimental drug ACE910 in hemophilia won’t be enough to support the shares.

Okay Results For The Third Quarter, But Worries About The Future Persist

Roche’s third quarter results weren’t bad. Revenue rose 6% in local currencies and were slightly better than expected. Pharma revenue improved 6% (a slight miss), while diagnostics also grew 6% (a slight beat).

Roche’s Big Three weren’t impressive – Avastin was down 5% (a 4% miss), Rituxan was flat, and Herceptin was flat (a 2% miss) – and Perjeta (up 17%) and Tecentriq (up over 100%) also missed, with Tecentriq missing by about 19%. Acemtra and Xolair both saw double-digit growth that was a little better than expected, and Lucentis (up 7%) was over 10% ahead of sell-side expectations. Ocrevus is also off to a great start, with revenue 64% better than expected, though it is worth remembering that getting drug revenues right in the early stages of a launch is more like a lucky guess.

While all of that was fine, I suspect the Street didn’t like management’s commentary about the trajectory of the business. Between increased biosimilar erosion next year, launch costs, and ongoing R&D costs, it is sounding as though margin leverage is going to be harder to come by. And therein is one of the ironies of pharma investing – investors talk about peak revenue targets that are a decade away, but they’ll buy and sell in the short term on the basis of a half-point of operating margin.

Big Pipeline Events Await

There wasn’t much in the way of significant news on Roche’s pipeline in the quarterly update. The company moved two new compounds into Phase II (one for Alzheimer’s and one for polycythemia vera) and a new drug for Duchenne’s into Phase III while dropping a flu antibody and a Phase II colorectal cancer drug. Roche also announced a little more than a month ago that its high-risk/high-reward Phase III SPECTRI study of lampalizumab (for dry AMD) failed; there is a remaining Phase III study (CHROMA) to report in November, but given the similarities of the trials, it would be quite a surprise if CHROMA were positive.

The bigger events remain the upcoming Tecentriq read-outs in first-line NSCLC (led by IMPower 150), as well as first-line bladder cancer, renal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and third-line colon cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer is the major prize in terms of addressable market, and IMPower 150 is one of five different front-line studies Roche has underway – Roche has been more comprehensive in segmenting out its front-line trials relative to Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers (BMY), and AstraZeneca (AZN).

IMPower 150 remains controversial. Management actually had to talk on the call about how they’re not trying to talk down the results/expectations for this study, but rather have been trying to remind investors that it is just a piece of a larger front-line NSCLC strategy. Still, the inclusion of Avastin in the study makes it arguably a riskier than average study, and I’m sure sell-side analysts and investors will tie themselves up in knots trying to figure out the impact of Avastin versus Tecentriq in the results.

I have no more insight on whether IMPower 150 will be positive than anybody else. The entire immune-oncology space, and PD-1/PD-L1 in particular, has proven difficult to forecast, as some drugs work “here” but not “there” and drugs that should be similar prove to be not so similar. There are some valid questions as to whether Roche’s PD-L1 approach (versus the PD-1 approach of Merck and Bristol-Myers) is superior, equivalent, or inferior, with the recent trend in sentiment shifting toward “inferior.” Likewise, Roche’s comprehensive combo approach hasn’t thus far had all that much to show for itself, though it is still very early in the game.

A strong, clear, positive signal from IMPower 150 that is due primarily to Tecentriq would be a great outcome for Roche shareholders. A negative outcome would not necessarily be the death-knell for the drug in 1L NSCLC, but it would likely be a big hit to sentiment and may lead to reports questioning Roche’s competitiveness in the immune-oncology space (and, perhaps, whether Roche would need to consider acquisitions again).

The Bottom Line

Not much has changed in my model; I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range and FCF growth in the 8% range. Discounted back, that supports a fair value in the low-to-mid $30s. With the recent declines in the share price, that suggests some opportunity in these shares.

Roche has shown that it can develop attractive new drugs (like Ocrevus), but Roche needs more wins for the shares to outperform, with late-stage trial success for Tecentriq in oncology and ACE910 in hemophilia the key players today. Although I don’t believe the upcoming trial read-outs are completely binary for Roche’s future, there’s building negativity here and I think you need a bit of a contrarian streak to be comfortable buying or owning Roche right now.

