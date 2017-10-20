Skechers: It Was A Win, But It's Not Over Yet

Introduction

Skechers’ (SKX) Q3 showed the company is maintaining excellent and healthy growth despite the market’s skepticism. Last quarter’s results do confirm my view that the company is on a solid growth path and has successfully managed the transition from product-driven growth to brand-driven growth.

In an article posted for Consumer Alpha subscribers, I gave SKX a strong buy rating and shared my view that the positive brand momentum and the company’s growth prospects were not reflected appropriately in the stock price. I also wrote that while a 13% operating margin was a bit optimistic in the short term, we could expect some leverage and a consequent expansion in multiples.

The better than expected margins are definitely a win but are not the only thing that confirmed my bullish stance on SKX. The management has shared its expectations for the near future quite clearly, confirming that international growth is still in the early innings and that further margin leverage can be expected.

Key Highlights And Comments

Let me share some quick thoughts on this quarter's results. Starting from the top-line, the 16.2% growth rate is just amazing. The 4.4% increase in comps confirms a stable and very positive trend for the brand. Although there was a deceleration on a sequential basis (as Q2’s comps growth rate was 7.1%), this quarter’s number faces the tough comparison with last year’s 3.2% growth. If we consider that it happened in a much more promotional environment (compared to last year) it must be read as a strong confirmation of momentum for the brand, which is overperforming almost all its peers in spite of the market's skepticism.

Skechers reported a significant expansion in gross margin to 47.5% against 45.6% last year. It seems that the company’s expansion is being beneficial to its brand awareness and pricing power. The most important reason why SKX trades at such a big discount to peers according to basically any metric is the historical volatility in its margins and the positioning in a less expensive segment of athletic footwear. Although it’s not possible at this stage to understand precisely what part of the gross margin expansion is a result of increasing pricing power and what a result of retail and international wholesale growth, the market must start to reflect the increasing marginality in a lower valuation gap with peers.

The 10.76% EBIT compares to 10.71% last year. Although the expansion is not big, analysts were expecting a contraction and markets were reflecting. The slight expansion confirms the company is expanding sales without a compression of margins, something that can be seen as a sign of good brand power for Skechers. One of the main concerns was that the company was growing the top line at such good rates as a result of an excessive push. The good EBIT margins somehow confirm the company’s growth is healthy.

International revenue continues to account for more than 50% of sales and expanding fast. The declining dependence on the “mature” North American market is another confirmation of the improving growth prospects for the company and will help sustain revenue growth in positive territory thanks to the positive economic and demographic trends in Asia and other emerging markets.

Future Prospects - Margin Expansion, International Growth, and Valuation

Using the company’s guidance for Q4 2017 of net sales in the range of $860 million to $885 million and net earnings per share of $0.09 to $0.14, the revenue growth rate vs. 2016 would be between 12% and 16%, while expected full-year EPS of $1.69 are basically 7.6% above the level of 2016. Although it’s a solid growth rate, it’s much less than what we can reasonably expect in the next few years. The reason is simple. All the recent investments that are fueling growth in Asian markets and other regions will start to deleverage and operating margin will expand as a consequence.

Everything seems to be consistent with management’s expectations shared a few months ago. Nonetheless, margins are starting to expand much before the management’s expectations. During last quarter’s earnings call, management said:

[…] we would certainly begin to leverage as we come into what I believe is going to be a very strong Q1 next year.

Well, margins are expanding already now in Q3 2017 and are expected to remain on this path for the foreseeable future. In the third quarter's earnings call, when analyst Corinna Van Der Ghinst asked a question about SG&A, management added:

Yeah, now, I actually think it starts to slow down a little bit in Q4, because we will - the biggest impact of that would have been Korea. And that will start to lap it in the fourth quarter, so to that degree. So I would anticipate on a year over year basis would actually slow down the growth a little bit of the expenses. And so they will continue…

And the management’s conviction on the margin side has been further confirmed when the management was asked about operating margin:

John Kernan - Cowen OK. And then just one last question. The kind of dream - the dream operating margin target of 13% to 14%, is it reasonable to expect that can happen within the next two to three years? David Weinberg – COO and CFO Yes.

According to management, operating margin can reach 13%-14% of sales in just two to three years, a very ambitious goal for sure, but not necessary to make the stock attractive at the current level. When the stock was trading at 15-16x TTM EPS and revenue growth already was in the mid-high teens, we just needed a stabilization in margins to make the stock extremely cheap, and that was a pillar of my bullish thesis. Now that margins have stabilized and the stock is trading around 19x full-year EPS, even a modest margin expansion with the current revenue growth would confirm the stock is cheap.

I don’t see strong reasons to question management’s expectations at this point. They proved the market wrong (and us right, btw) with the recent results and I don’t think the market will remain skeptical now that fundamentals have clearly moved in the direction outlined by management. The management explained a path to margins stabilization and expansion that started to work and did so even before their expectations. The SG&A expenses will continue to deleverage and the growing higher-margin segments – i.e. retail and international wholesale – will continue to help the bottom line.

Last but not least, the probability of flat or declining margins is considered low by the management:

Christopher Svezia - Wedbush Just want to go back to a question from earlier, when you talked about SG&A process, you start to think about next year, is there a scenario whereby you don't leverage? In other words, this year you're growing 15% and you're deleveraging roughly 200 hundred basis points or so on SG&A. Is there a revenue growth rate, given sort of the thought process around some investments in some markets, whereby you wouldn't leverage or is it just next year under most scenarios you leverage G&A expenses? David Weinberg – COO and CFO Yeah, I'm not a person that would say, never say never. But I think your last characterization of, for the most part, yeah, most of the scenarios are positive leverage, I think that's correct.

As I explained in a previous article, the bullish case on Skechers depended and still depends on international expansion. The brand is strong and growing in Asia, but also in Europe and in the Middle East. Besides a solid expansion in margins that these regions bring thanks to the higher marginality of the retail and international wholesale segments, I think the brand’s momentum and the positive demographic and economic trends in those markets will support growth for many years.

At 19x EPS, I still don’t see how the positive revenue and margins prospects are priced in. Skechers reports one of the highest revenue growth rates in the industry, second only to Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), while its margins are well-above average and expected to expand further and reach the levels of a market leader like Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Although it can be a challenging goal, I think a slight margin growth and the current sales momentum is enough to affirm that the company should trade at a premium over the industry. That’s not happening. According to my calculations, the peers’ group, which include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)(NYSE:UA), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), is trading at 30x full-year EPS on average, which means still 58% above SKX’s valuation. While it would make sense to affirm that given the above average revenue growth and the prospects of a stronger margin expansion the stock should trade at a premium over peers, the situation is complicated by the different positioning of those brands and the different business models.

In any case, I don’t see why the stock shouldn’t continue to move toward an earnings multiple closer to the 23x-24x level, which is much more appropriate valuation multiple for a company showing these growth rates. Actually, in Q4, the growth rates of units sold is even expected to accelerate. Without making it more complex than it is, we can say that with constant margins, the top-line growth between 15% and 16% can easily translate into an equal growth in earnings. This would put the PEG around 1.25 at best, using the full-year expected EPS. I don’t know of any similar stocks trading at such a low multiple. The PEG range for the peers group is between 1.5 (for Under Armour) and 7 (for Adidas). Even using forward multiples, the lowest PEG in the group is Lululemon’s 1.6.

Therefore, even considering the after-earnings spike, I think the stock has a lot of upside left based on the underlying fundamental trends, if the current momentum is maintained in the next few quarters. The market was proven wrong when it was being skeptical about Skechers’ ability to expand margins and it’s still not discounting the company’s prospects properly. I think a price target of $42 is a good starting point because:

It puts SKX’s PEG rate at least in line with the lowest end of the peers’ range.

It would place the stock at 24x EPS, a much more appropriate multiple for a stock growing at these rates, especially if we consider that the overall market is trading at almost 26x EPS, and the average stock in the S&P 500 surely doesn’t have Skechers’ growth prospects.

Of course, I had to use some simplifications, but the main concept is clear. We may play with numbers and still see that the stock remains significantly undervalued compared to peers. The main risk I see at the moment is that like any other fashion stock, SKX would start to feel pressure if the company's products started to face a declining interest from customers. In any case, I think it's still definitely worth holding this stock at the current level.

