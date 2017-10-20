Severely Minsky: Xi First, Party Second, Debts Last

(Source: Bloomberg)

The last report suggested that a grand bargain had been achieved between Globalists and President Xi Jinping's team in order for greater collaboration and the avoidance of trade wars. The convergence of the MSCI China Index to the domestic Shanghai Composite neatly illustrates this convergence in worldviews. Whilst domestic Chinese sentiment has been propped up with fiscal and monetary stimulus, global sentiment has improved to accept the domestic economic picture as the global consensus view. It should be noted however that global pessimism has converged on domestic less pessimism. Global optimism is now equivalent to Chinese manipulated pessimism.

Further support for this convergence thesis was recently provided by the latest signals from the PBoC. Sources close to the PBoC alleged that the Chinese central bank would soon embark on a study that will lead to the outcome that will give foreign institutions greater access to the domestic Chinese economy and capital markets. The decision has been made to open up the Chinese capital account and that the PBoC is enabling the process with an assurance that due process has been followed from the Chinese end.

S&P challenged the convergence thesis, with its well-timed credit downgrade of China on the eve of the Communist Party congress. The opinion was equivocal as one would expect from a company that tarnished with the brush of not being objective enough during the great fraud of the Subprime debacle, yet still wishing to keep its nose in the trough for all the juicy bond offerings as the Chinese economy opens further to foreign capital.

S&P's disclaimer covers the company's reputation today for future for future reputational risk accrued over the remainder of the Chinese credit and business cycles.

S&P's disclaimer covers the company's reputation today for future for future reputational risk accrued over the remainder of the Chinese credit and business cycles. Apparently, the credit fueled boom that has driven the Chinese economic recovery so far now risks derailing it. The rating agency wishes to signal that it is not in on the deal by objectively opining on the situation. S&P now sees the potential for China's debts to mushroom 77% by 2021 if nothing is done to address the issue. The rating agency notes that the tightening of credit in the industrial sector has been counterbalanced by an easing of credit for the household sector. The increasing household leverage is now an additional source of risk.

Ray Dalio's firm continues to cheerlead for China's economic policy management. Its latest panegyric was by co-investment head Bob Prince who eulogized that: "When you watch the Olympics, there is this Chinese diver that does the most difficult dive and does it perfectly."

These words should be good for a few more billions under management and commensurate fees. Compared to Bridgewater, S&P now appears to be the doyen of objective integrity.

President Trump's speech could be seen as preparing the ground for his November summit with President Xi Jinping, after the latter was expected to make a clean sweep of his grab for power at the upcoming Communist Party summit. Further ground appears to have been prepared by the recently ostracized Trump guru and Chinese critic Steve Bannon, who is rumored to have met with President Xi's right hand man and enforcer Wang Qishan.

Further ground was then consolidated, when Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met with his Chinese counterparts before the two President's meet. Ross struck a decidedly upbeat tone and talked of the need for constructive dialogue to solve trade tensions. Practically speaking, he addressed the three main areas of better market access, protectionist behavior and intellectual property rights that America sees as critical issues in the trade relationship with China. However the Chinese may perceive President Trump, they will clearly perceive these issues and will find no ambiguities or anything "quizzical" on this trade agenda that they can exploit.

Given this flurry of ground preparing, it is hard to see that the two Presidents will surprise each other with any un-flagged moves when they finally meet. Neither is it likely that the Chinese will find President Trump so "quizzical" after said summit. The basis of a working relationship and the kind of "deal" that President Trump likes to make and Tweet about are at an advanced stage of development.

The stage is now set for President Trump to meet President Xi; or rather for American market access, protectionism and intellectual property issues to meet with Chinese Belt and Road. If North Korea is a pawn in the game, then it may be sacrificed for strategic gain.

The last report noted that Chinese policy makers had taken their foot off the gas a little prematurely as they coasted into the upcoming Communist Party summit. Economic data had thus started to show innate weakness rather than the manipulated strength required to support a smooth transition of power at the summit. Evidently the bean-counters still have a few tricks left up their sleeve, because the latest industrial profit data boomed to its highest level since 2013. A further fiscal stimulus for small and micro-businesses was also announced by Premier Li Keqiang, in order to make sure that this important sector of the economy maintains its growing momentum. The latest knee jerk reaction of the cut in reserve requirements, focused specifically on loans to small businesses, by the PBoC betrayed slightly more concern by the authorities to sustain economic momentum going into the Party summit.

The stage for the Party summit was set, a week before the opening, with the news that the Communist Party's constitution would be amended to incorporate what has been termed as Xi Jinping Thought. In effect, the summit would be all about him.

Outgoing PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan added a slight note of caution on the eve of proceedings with his warning that, although future GDP circa 6.9% is attainable, the economy will require further deleverage and reform of the state controlled sector for sustainable growth to be achieved. Current low levels of interest rates should be used for refinancing rather than increased leverage in his opinion.

When the official party started however, Mr. Zhou soon got into the spirit and predicted that growth will actually accelerate to 7% and beyond in H2:2017. PBoC deputy governor Yi Gang, provided a little more context to Mr. Zhou's headlines. According to Mr. Yi, there are liquidity bubble problems in the economy. The PBoC will however address these issues in property markets through macroprudential regulation rather than through monetary policy. China it would seem intends to press on with the debt and liquidity driven economic push, hoping that its macroprudential rules and regulations support the debt pyramid. In effect, the growing Chinese Exter's pyramid will be allowed to grow, with its foundations reinforced with some macroprudential words and policies.

President Xi Jinping's opening speech confirmed his domestic political ascendancy; which he framed as the stepping stone for Chinese transcendency of the global economic and political system by 2050. China intends to engage with the world on Chinese terms. Such a declaration is a direct challenge to the current global orthodoxy, that was created at the end of the Second World War and has been incrementally refined as globalization discovers new emerging markets. Anticipating the friction and resistance to Chinese declarations of intentions and capabilities, to create globalization on Chinese terms, President Xi predicted that the challenges his nation faces will be "severe".

Noticeably lacking from President Xi's speech, was a commitment to even high single digit economic growth that has been the mantra of his predecessors on such occasions. This could be a final recognition that neither the global economy nor the domestic economy has anywhere near the fundamental strength to sustain such numbers any more. Combining Xi's omission of a growth target and the PBoC's afore-mentioned signal on macroprudential rather than monetary policy governance of the economic regulator, the "severe" economic challenge has clear context. China is running on debt and liquidity in order to stand still in real growth terms.

A useful frame of reference, to understand how President Xi can manipulate the "severe" constraints of his leveraged command economic policy, is provided by the much heralded at the time debt for equity swap plan for Chinese structural economic reform. At inception over a year ago it was promoted as a means to deleverage the risky state owned industrial sector, whilst bringing market reforms and corporate governance at the same time. In practice, it has simply shifted ownership of the problem from bank loans to bank owned asset management companies that then leverage up using shadow banking. Deleverage of the original loan has only been fractionally achieved through the conversion factor to equity. This egregiously low level of equity is then leveraged up again through shadow banking in order for the banks to earn their promised investor return. Leverage has therefore shifted and then multiplied in an unregulated market structure. Companies that have done the swap have also failed to reform their operating behavior, so that they remain un-restructured zombies. Private investors have avoided the swap because they see through the shifting of risk and the unattractive risk-reward pay-off.

President Xi hopes to open up the Chinese capital account and get foreign investors involved in this game of pass the risk parcel. With the likes of S&P scrutinizing this process over-zealously, the lid is likely to come off this can of worms in the global arena. Hardened macro-prudential rules will not fool anybody about the shifting of risk from state to private investor that is being encouraged with leverage.

UBS recently estimated that, of the Rmb1.04tn ($157bn) in debt for equity swaps that have been announced over the past year, banks have so far executed just Rmb142.9bn ($21.6bn). That's about 14 per cent with three quarters of the year gone. Failure of this system to launch and its undershooting of targets illustrates the "severity" of the deleverage and restructuring challenges. It also illustrates the refusal of private capital to be coerced and/or manipulated into executing President Xi's grand plan for global transcendence by 2050.

PBoC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned the delegates at the conference of a "Minsky Moment" when clear perceptions of pro-cyclical fiscal and monetary policy actions, see that all potential economic growth from the future has been pulled into the present that is rapidly becoming the past. One wonders if this "Minsky Moment" tipping point is more of a slow realization than a "severe" epiphany in China's case. Currently, China is trying (and failing) to shift the burden of the "Minsky Moment" to private individuals and credulous foreign investors, as it attempts to insulate the Communist Party (and President Xi) from the economic burden of the fallout. Xi First, Party Second, Nation third …. Investors last! Maybe this is what President Xi means when he says "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics".

