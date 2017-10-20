China Mobile: How Did Those Earnings Turn Out?

Expectations were for a slowdown in profitability and elsewhere.

A couple of days ago, I felt compelled to write an article on China Mobile (CHL) titled “China Mobile: Misleading News”. I felt this way because a report by the WSJ on the upcoming China Mobile earnings report (out today) seemed incredibly biased.

It seemed biased because:

It treated a normal seasonal slowdown as evidence of an actual business slowdown.

It then put out a revenue growth expectation which was seemingly impossible to achieve.

And finally, it outright misrepresented subscriber growth as if it was also slowing down.

So, now that the earnings report is out, what did it really contain? It contained the following:

Service Revenues, EBITDA and Net Earnings Acceleration

Instead of China Mobile reporting some kind of slowdown, it reported the exact opposite:

Service revenues, where China Mobile makes its money, grew +7.1% during the 9M 2017 period. This represented acceleration from the +6.9% pace during H1 2017. Actual growth during Q3 alone was +7.4%.

EBITDA grew +5.5% year-on-year, from +4.7% in H1 2017. Actual growth during Q3 alone was +6.9%. This showed EBITDA acceleration.

Net profit grew +4.6% year-on-year, from +3.5% in H1 2017. Actual growth during Q3 alone was +7.0%. This showed net profit acceleration.

Overall Revenues Expectations Were Too High

As I had said, the expectation (reported by the WSJ) for +7.9% growth in revenues was too aggressive. Instead, overall revenues grew +4.9%, which was a slight downtick from the H1 2017 5.0% pace.

But if as I said above service revenues accelerated, yet overall revenues decelerated, what happened? The difference comes from product sales, for instance when China Mobile sells handsets to its customers. These sales dropped 11.8% year-on-year during the 9M 2017 period.

Why are these sales dropping? Well, handset sales are migrating online and to electronics stores. This is something which is happening worldwide, too. Not that it matters much, as these sales tend to be very low margin – sometimes even subsidized. What matters are service revenues, which grew even faster than during H1 2017.

Subscriber Growth

Together with the earnings report, China Mobile also updated net subscriber data for September 2017. This data was outright amazing:

Mobile net subscriber additions were +3.98 million in September 2017. This is the highest monthly net addition number since March 2015.

Wireline broadband net additions were +4.49 million in September 2017. This is the largest gain China Mobile ever reported.

As a result of the September wireline broadband net additions, China Mobile’s wireline broadband business now has more than 103 million subscribers. This is already an amazingly large business, and still growing at the extreme, record, pace depicted above.

Investor Reaction

As I write this, China Mobile is up 2%. However, this isn't necessarily the ultimate earnings reaction. This is so because its ADR (NYSE:CHL) is trading just 384k shares and more or less mirroring the Hong Kong close.

However, the underlying stock in Hong Kong trades 3.2 million "ADR equivalents" per day (4 times more than the ADR average). As a result of this, most price discovery happens in Hong Kong, and Hong Kong is closed now (and was already closed when earnings were reported). As such, we might get a better idea of how the stock will react on Monday.

Conclusion

Against expectations that China Mobile would report slowing growth and challenged profitability, the opposite happened. China Mobile reported intensifying growth, and accelerating profitability (be it on an EBITDA level, be it on net profits). Part of the revenue growth is hidden by a reduction in low-margin product sales.

China Mobile also reported what constitutes record net subscriber growth, for both business segments, looking more than 2 years back.

China Mobile isn’t just cheap in absolute and relative terms, it’s also one of the highest quality mobile telecom stocks on the entire world. And it’s also one of those growing the fastest as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.