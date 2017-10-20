Ericsson: Stock Run Is Speculative Knee-Jerk Reaction

Is the worst behind?

This morning, Swedish network solutions provider Ericsson (ERIC) delivered results that seem to have pleased the Street. The stock was up nearly 10% by mid day, trading now a good bit above the 52-week lows of only two weeks ago. Net sales of SEK 47.8 billion (Swedish krona), equivalent to $5.86 billion (U.S. dollars) at the quarter-end exchange rate, beat consensus expectations of $5.66 billion. The company broke even on an adjusted op profit basis, while net loss expectations of -$0.03 proved to be a couple of pennies too optimistic.

Credit: ericsson.com

In part driving the share price reaction was Ericsson's FX-adjusted dip of only -3% in the quarter, the best YOY performance observed since 1Q16. As a reminder, 2Q17 saw a painful drop of -13% in same-currency sales that led to soft margins and a stock selloff. Slight FX-adjusted growth in Networks, Ericsson's largest and most important segment accounting for about three fourths of revenues, was at the heart of the improvement.

But I would note that behind the apparently welcome deceleration in top-line contraction this quarter were very easy comps. 3Q16 was the first quarter in which Ericsson's revenues had sunk beyond single digits. Why do I remember October 2016 so well? It marked the Swedish company's announcement that "earnings (would) be significantly lower than expectations amid weaker broadband demand," sending the stock down -20% in one day and ultimately causing me to re-think (and dispose of) my ERIC holdings. On the more useful two years ago comparison (i.e. 2017 vs. a bit more stable 2015), 3Q17 revenues were down -8.9% per year on an adjusted basis, about as tough a quarter as they have been lately. See table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Another important technicality to note is that the rates above are adjusted not only for currency impact, but for what Ericsson calls "comparable units"-- in other word, the numbers exclude acquired and divested businesses. While that adjustment has been largely immaterial in the past, it is not far fetched to imagine Ericsson shedding parts of its business in the near future to (1) right-size the company to better adjust to a market dominated by more capable players Huawei and Nokia (NOK), and (2) increase margins. For example, Ericsson has been considering disposition through strategic mergers that would make the company leaner and more profitable - but, in my view, also potentially less significant in the network equipment and services space.

On the subject of margins, an uptick in Networks profitability, both sequentially and YOY, gained headline attention. Less salient was a sizable dip in IT and cloud margins (see table below) that served to keep total company adjusted GM flat sequentially. Looking forward, I believe tailwinds from further managed service contract renegotiation and a mix shift to network software sales will likely be countered by headwinds in low-margin China momentum and loss of scale. Therefore, I seem to be much less excited about what 3Q17 results might mean for Ericsson's future than the Street seems to believe in.

Source: Ericsson's earnings slides

My thoughts on Ericsson stock

While I would not consider Ericsson's 3Q17 results any more disastrous than they have been in past quarters, I cannot find enough reasons to celebrate the company's unimpressive performance. In fact, I see Ericsson the same way I did back in July: a company in the thick of a cyclical transition that still has quite a bit of lifting to do before it sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

What has mostly changed, however, is the stock's valuation, richer after today's earnings report (see graph below). The gap between ERIC's and NOK's forward EV/EBITDA, in fact, has widened by nearly a full turn compared to July, suggesting that ERIC is now a good bit more expensive than its peer.

All factors taken into account, I continue to find an investment in ERIC speculative, as I believe today's stock price run has been. If I still owned shares today, I would likely sell them into strength and re-allocate my money elsewhere.

