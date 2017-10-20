Cisco Acquires Perspica For Application Analysis

The deal will be folded into Cisco's AppDynamics business, as it builds out its offering to enterprises challenged with complex application environments.

Perspica has developed application performance analysis and prediction capabilities for IT operations.

Quick Take

Networking giant Cisco (CSCO) has announced an agreement to acquire Perspica for an undisclosed amount.

Perspica has developed technologies that provide greater visibility into application performance and related data.

Cisco acquired Perspica to continue to build out its AppDynamics acquisition, a $3.7 billion deal for the application performance analysis and prediction market initiative as part of Cisco’s larger transition to a more software-centric business model.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based Perspica was founded in 2014 to help retain high service levels for TechOps and DevOps team analysis operations.

Management is headed by CEO Dan Maloney, who has been with the firm since August 2015 and was previously VP Sales and Marketing at AccelOps.

Perspica’s primary offering functions include:

Topology - Self-learns object relationships

object relationships Behavior - Multivariate performance metric analysis

Anomaly - Algorithmic anomaly detection

Analysis - provides root cause analysis and recommendations

analysis and recommendations Prediction - Early indicator identification before performance degradation

Private investors funded $8.5 million to the company and included March Capital Partners, The Hive and The Fabric.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Cisco didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was very likely for a non-material amount to Cisco.

The acquisition of Perspica is in the context of Cisco’s $3.7 billion AppDynamics acquisition in March 2017.

Cisco acquired AppDynamics as part of its continuing process to transition its focus toward software-based solutions.

Perspica will be folded into the AppDynamics business, and its technology will improve the analysis of application performance in real-time, forensically and predictively.

As Rob Salvagno, Head of Corporate Development for Cisco stated in the deal announcement,

With the addition of Perspica to our AppDynamics capabilities, customers will be able to further take advantage of machine learning capabilities to analyze large amounts of application-related data, in real time and with business context, including when an application is deployed in a company’s public, private and multiple cloud environments. Together, AppDynamics and Perspica can provide enterprises with a way to filter crucial signals from the noise and drive their growth based on the digital streaming insights of their businesses.

With the rise in complexity of multiple layers of applications, businesses with sophisticated IT structures need ways for the systems to constantly monitor, alert and ideally predict when performance problems can occur.

IT teams don’t have the personnel to do this manually, so Cisco and others are attempting to cobble together systems that do much of the work automatically.

Cisco is betting big on its AppDynamics acquisition, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see additional deals as it continues to build out this important capability.

It is also part of Cisco’s strategic imperative to deemphasize its hardware business, which has been coming under continued margin pressures due to commoditization in the data center and other trends.

The deal for Perspica makes sense, and Cisco is practiced in integrating acquisitions, so I see minimal integration risk.

Coincidentally, Perspica was Cisco’s 200th acquisition. The firm outlined its vision in a special blog post on its approach to acquisitions.

