Enterprise And Magellan: Go With The Flow

Strong pipeline partnerships in the oil patch

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are strong master limited partnerships in the energy sector.

A quick overview of Enterprise Products Partners

I took an initial position in EPD in August 2015 at $27.18. I've made several purchases since then, at prices from $23.31 to $28.16, with the most recent being this week at $25.62. I made one sale in June 2016 at $28.85. At this point, my cost basis is $25.44. At a closing price of $25.33 on October 19, 2017, EPD was 2.07% of my retirement income portfolio. EPD provides 4.05% of the portfolio's income. The next highest income contribution is from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) at 3.50%.

At $25.33, with an annual distribution of $1.69, the yield was 6.67%. EPD has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+, and it has increased the distribution for 20 consecutive years. David Fish includes EPD among his Dividend Contenders (companies with 10+ consecutive years of raises).

Finviz estimates that the annual earnings per share growth rate for EPD for the next 5 years will be 5.80%. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates operating EPS will grow by 11% in 2017, then 15% in 2018 and 7% in 2019. The nature of master limited partnerships makes cash flow a more effective evaluative tool than earnings per share. For example, F.A.S.T. Graphs show 2016 operating earnings at $1.20 and operating cash flow at $1.95. The 2016 distribution was $1.61. It's important to watch the relationship between operating cash flow and the distribution. F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates that EPD has operating cash flow has covered the distribution every year except 1998, 2004 and 2005.

Simply Safe Dividends gives EPD a distribution safety score of 60 (with 50 being average and 100 the highest possible score). SSD gives EPD a distribution growth score of 36 and a distribution yield score of 90.

A quick overview of Magellan Midstream Partners

I took an initial position in MMP in June 2017 at $68.10. I've made no other transactions, so my cost basis remains $68.10. At a closing price of $68.36 on October 19, 2017, MMP was 1.49% of my retirement income portfolio. MMP provides 2.31% of the portfolio's income.

At $68.10, with an annual distribution of $3.62, the yield was 5.32%. MMP has a S&P credit rating of BBB+, and it has increased the distribution for 17 consecutive years which puts MMP on David Fish's list of Dividend Contenders.

Finviz estimates that the annual earnings per share growth rate for MMP for the next 5 years will be 9.90%. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates operating EPS will grow by 6% in 2017, then 5% in 2018 and 7% in 2019. For MLPs, cash flow is a more effective analytic tool than EPS. F.A.S.T. Graphs show 2016 operating earnings at $3.64 and operating cash flow at $4.13 The 2016 distribution was $3.31. F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates that MMP has operating cash flow has covered the distribution every year since 1998 by a wide margin. This historic exemplary cushion of safety may be one reason MMP trades at a significantly lower yield than EPD.

Simply Safe Dividends gives MMP a distribution safety score of 77, a distribution growth score of 78 and a distribution yield score of 86. MMP's growth score is considerably higher than EPD's, most likely because SSD is more confident that MMP's lower payout ratio (of distribution as a percentage of cash flow) will enable MMP to grow the distribution faster than EPD

Management matters

Both EPD and MMP are examples of why management matters. They have successfully navigated the changes in the energy sector and have demonstrated their ability to grow cash flows and distributions over time.

If you're considering an investment in EPD or MMP, I encourage you to listen to their quarterly earnings calls and read the transcripts of those calls. I am always impressed with the clarity and transparency offered by both EPD and MMP in their earnings calls.

Enterprise Products

EPD's size and breadth give them the capability to move assets to whatever part of their business offers the most immediate profitability and the most long-term potential.

EPD reported operating earnings of $1.97 billion for the first 6 months of 2017, up from 1.753 billion for the first 6 months of 2016, an increase of 12.38%. The August 3, 2017 Q2 earnings call included a review of EPD's expanding petrochemical business. Chief Executive Officer Jim Teague said this about the general energy sector environment:

"Demand across our docks and on the pipelines and terminals that support those docks continue to increase, and we believe that the global fundamentals clearly say this is just the beginning of a longer-term trend. Enterprise is well positioned to benefit from the combination of growing U.S. supplies and the domestic and global demand increases that are coming for those hydrocarbons."

Magellan Midstream

For the first 6 months of 2017, MMP reported net income of $210.4 million, up from $187.859 million for the first 6 months of 2016, an increase of 12.00%. In the July 30, 2017 Q2 earnings call, CEO Mike Mears made this statement about projected distributable cash flow:

"...we are increasing our DCF guidance for 2017 by $20 million to $1.02 billion for the year, which represents a record year for Magellan and a healthy distribution coverage of 1.2 times, all while growing distributions by 8% for the year."

Here are the F.A.S.T. Graphs for both partnerships. I'm presenting the graphs for operating earnings and for operating cash flows to demonstrate a comparison between EPS and OCF for both partnerships.

Enterprise Products Partners on F.A.S.T. Graphs

Using operating earnings, EPD trades at a relatively low price/earnings ratio of 20.3. F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 43% debt-to-capitalization ratio. Because MLPs rely on the credit markets to help fund growth, it's important to maintain a relatively conservative financial structure. The black price line clearly shows the energy sector recession in the energy sector from late 2013 to early 2015.

(Earnings Per Share graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

(Operating Cash Flow graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Magellan Midstream Partners on F.A.S.T. Graphs

Using operating earnings, MMP trades at a price/earnings ratio of 18.3, which is lower than EPD's. F.A.S.T. Graphs shows a 66% debt-to-capitalization ratio, which is more aggressive than EPD's. Both MMP and EPD have S&P credit ratings of BBB+, which means they both have favorable access to the credit market. Like EPD, MMP's price history illustrates the 2013-2015 recession in the oil patch.

(Earnings Per Share graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

(Operating Cash Flow graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The risk of de-fossilization

An investor in a petroleum or natural gas a pipeline business needs to have an understanding of the risk of de-fossilization. Electric powered vehicles are entering the marketplace far faster than I would have predicted a few years ago. A recent article Electrek article stated: "Once seen as a fad by industry watchers and auto executives, most would now admit that the rise of electric cars seems inevitable. Countries like Norway, where electric cars recently reached 42% of total new car sales, show that it is the future." The article reported that the U.S. electric vehicle market saw a 32% annual growth rate between 2012-2016 and it is now reaching 40%.

Solar energy and wind energy are becoming mainstream in the utility sector more rapidly than I expected. A recent Forbes article reports that what we've called alternative energy is quickly becoming mainstream:

"Renewable energy has been growing at a breakneck pace in the U.S. for several years. Solar and wind made up the largest share of new capacity additions in 2016 for the third year in a row, with nearly two thirds of all new capacity. As more wind and solar farms are built, their costs continue falling, to the point where in several regions across the U.S., wind and solar are cheaper to build than coal and natural gas. It's clear that, as Bloomberg New Energy Finance's Michael Liebreich declared last month, 'this is not alternative energy. This is just mainstream, power-generating technology.'"

I want my portfolio to embrace sustainable energy, so I've included Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which has major investments in hydroelectric power generation; Avangrid (AGR) and Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), which have exposure to wind assets, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI), which is a REIT with sizable investments in solar assets.

But, fossil fuel energy sources are part of my portfolio because I believe this energy source will continue to provide an important part of our energy needs. Thus, Exxon (XOM) is in the portfolio along with EPD and MMP. The two pipeline partnerships are participating in the growth of North American energy exportation.

How far is your foreseeable future?

The extent to which one embraces a pipeline company or partnership may depend on how far into the horizon one's confidence extends. When it comes to investments, I try to "think young," because I want to hold equities that will grow and thrive long into the future.

It would be easy to think, "fossil fuel will be around at least as long as I live." Even without considering the objective of providing an income stream to my heirs, I think it's important to think as far as possible into the future. I want investments that have good long-term prospects.

So, what is your "foreseeable future?" One of my elderly friends describes his increasingly short-term outlook by saying, "I've quit buying green bananas."

A few years ago there were plentiful articles about "peak oil." The life of our petroleum assets has been extended through technology as we developed the ability to extract fossil-fuel assets that were not accessible in prior years.

I'm grateful for those "peak oil" theories because they provided part of the impetus to develop sustainable energy sources. I'm pleased that the technology of solar battery and energy storage is moving more rapidly than I expected. I am generally conservative when it comes to energy use, and I want the portfolio to reflect a prudent balance of conservation and growth.

For me, the "foreseeable future" includes both sustainable energy and fossil energy.

Conclusion

I'm long EPD and MMP. I have a "full" allocation of EPD, so my target price for adding more units is low. My prior target was $26.00, and after adding some units last week at $25.62, I have lowered my target to $22.53, which would represent a yield of 7.5% at the current distribution.

My target price to consider adding more MMP units is $65.82, which would equate to a yield of 5.5% at the current distribution.

I'll be notified by Custom Stock Alerts if and when EPD or MMP reach their respective price targets.

