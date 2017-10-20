Assa Abloy's (ASAZY) CEO Johan Molin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Assa Abloy AB ADR (OTCPK:ASAZY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Johan Molin – President, Chief Executive Officer and Head-Global Technologies

Carolina Dybeck Happe – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mattias Olsson – Head-Investor Relations

Analysts

Peder Frolen – Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Lars Brorson – Barclays

Andreas Willi – JP Morgan

Lucie Carrier – Morgan Stanley

Andre Kukhnin – Credit Suisse

Guillermo Peigneux – UBS

James Moore – Redburn

Johan Molin

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Assa Abloy and the Third Quarter Reporting, a quarter that is stable with good development in all divisions. So we saw in the quarter itself good organic growth in all division with especially as Global Tech growing at a 6% pace. Good growth in EMEA and EMEA has been continuously improving, you could say. And Americas a little bit weaker in this quarter. While we saw growth in Entrance Systems and APAC, despite that we continue to have a weak China, also a continued good development for smart door locks and our electromechanical new solutions.

Turning to the numbers. A good evolution here, 3% top-line growth, SEK18.5 billion, on the back of 3% organic, 2% acquired and 2% negative currency in the quarter. And EBIT improved by 2% to SEK3.80 billion, with a negative currency effect of minus SEK70 million. And earnings per share improved by 1%, while margin was almost flat at 16.7% compared to 16.8% last year.

Looking now from the beginning of the year, January to September, an 8% improvement to turnover to SEK56 billion, with 4% organic, 2% acquired and 2% positive in this case, currency. EBIT improved by 8% as well, same as our turnover to SEK8.9 billion or rounded off SEK9 billion with a positive currency effect of SEK167 million and EBIT 16%, down from 16.1% last year. And earnings per share, likewise, improved by 8%. So altogether, 8%, 8%, 8%.

Turning now to the globe. Good situation, continue strong situation in the mature markets. America has grown organically, which is the green here, 5% since the beginning of the year, same in Pacific, while Europe has 4%. So the mature market have continued to have a strong evolution, just as we have seen in the last five, six quarters. In South America, Brazil is still problematic in the sense that it doesn't take off, it's less negative in this quarter, but it's minus 6% since the beginning of the year. And this constitutes about half or a little bit more than half of South America, which means that the rest of the South America is growing at a good pace, in fact, very strong.

The same situation is in APAC, where China is minus 7% since the beginning of the year, while we have 0 there and it’s something like 55% of our business there, and that means that the rest is growing at a plus 8% pace, so a good evolution also here. In Africa, it's more problematic. South Africa does not have a strong situation, which is largest market in Africa, but we have grown 1% and most markets are flattish in this situation. But altogether, a rather positive picture with a few problems in way, that is China, that is Brazil. And in the Middle East, we are also doing some destocking, which also is negative for us in the quarter, just like it was in the quarter – previous quarter.

Market highlights. Exciting things happening, new progress at all the time, difficult to choose as usual. Here, we see then our new baby, I will call it. It's small, it's not really a lock or – it's a lock, but there's not really a key. It's in fact, a sort of sword that you put into the keyhole and then you generate the power you need to open the door. So it's a completely green solution for the market. So there is a dynamo inside, just like you have on your bike or when you're biking, you create your own power and that is enough to solve the transaction that goes between the key and the door and opens the door if you have authenticated yourself as having the right owner of the key.

It is also connected toward our Accentra system, which is a system we have launched now for multihousing and large facilities, which is completely in the cloud. And this also interacts with HID sales systems, it interacts with all smart door locks that we have and CLIQ systems. So that means for a customer that wants to configurate the building, he can do anything for a fire door, entry door, exit door, any apartment door, and we think this is very suitable for an apartment door for a residential application. But in principle, with this now, we can solve this problems for any facility that the customer most like to have digitalized.

And you can connect to it as well, so that means that you can open and close your door in a free way, so depending on what choice you make from our portfolio of various products, so very positive evolution. It is now launched in ABLOY version, and then we will launch it progressively in beginning of next year in all other brands, so a very exciting evolution. On the specification side, we continue to see progress. I'll share with you about Americas and the EMEA and also Pacific where we have BIM.

Now we have it also with Entrance Systems, so they have started in BIM. We see a very good pickup on specifications. In America, we still see a double-digit evolution. It isn't so that with the BIM systems that we launched, the architects can draw, to some extent, themselves the building. And that means that they do part of our work. Of course, we still are licensed to them, but it gives us much more leverage in front of the end users and the architect.

The same is now happening in Entrance Systems, and the beauty there is we get higher success rate when it's drawn our staff into the solutions and also the margin follows in a positive direction. The virtualization, which is a la mode everywhere, is also going into – inside Assa Abloy. We have now had one of the larger soccer events in the world, where we have then had virtual keys based on the sales system with very good results. And this is, of course, very interesting for these euro tickets in those kind of events or pop concerts and others. There is always a lack of, or there was a black market or a copycat type of tickets which people then buy and they are not valid. And in this case, when you do it in an electronic way and a virtualized way, you have full control of the whole value chain. Also very valuable for those arena.

So we've had now a few tests, and it works very well. So we expect continued progress in this field. Another thing that I am very excited about, we have been working on the gov side. And in this case then, we have the first full win, which means that we deliver a to z in full system, in this case, it's for Tanzania in Africa, where we will do everything, including the hardware, but also the software.

And this is the first time we get all the software. And in this case, it is how to produce very smart, state-of-the-art passport. And on top of that, virtualized version which you then – if you lose your passport, which happens frequently, surprisingly enough, but it happens, people lose their passport when they are abroad, and they can't get back. And then you have to go to the embassy or somewhere. If you can authenticate yourself, you will get it virtualized into your mobile phone and you can go back again. We are doing this not only for Tanzania, but we are going to do it for a few other application as well. So we see really how the virtualization is catching on in a very positive way. So very exciting win.

Turning to our user growth, when it comes to growth, I like to underline again, if you take a five year perspective here, we have grown more than 50%, as you can see from the graph. This quarter, we grew 5% real term, 3% organic, 2% acquired. But the power behind what we do have been acquisition on a continuous basis and a growth of about 2% to 4% per annum from an organic point of view, creates a very powerful cocktail over time. And in this case then, more than 50% in the last five years.

And on the margin side, unfortunately then, when you do a lot of acquisitions, they dilute you. So we – in this case, in this quarter, no difference. We had minus 0.2% from acquisitions. And as we have said earlier in the year, we also lost two tenths of a percent due to APAC that is then having a trouble as we have fore spelled in the beginning of the year would happen. So we have dilution from APAC. And altogether, 0.4%. And still, the margin is pretty flat. As you can see, in the last 12 months, we have 16.2%, just the same one as last year. So this means underlying, that we have a good leverage from the business that we are running. And this, I see no reason why we should not be able to continue. And looking then to profitability.

Same graph, but now in absolute money. And you see then that the profit has improved by 66%. And we are now at a run rate of SEK12.2 billion, up from SEK11.4 billion one year back or a 7% improvement. So very powerful continuous add-on quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year.

And one of the secrets there behind to be able to have this leverage is, of course, our manufacturing footprint program. We have not closed any factories in this quarter. But we did convert three units into assembly. And they see – but the program you see there, there are still a lot of activities ongoing, 11 more factories to close and 33 to go. We have acquired 17 companies this year so far.

We still have few more months, so we probably will become a few more, and that means that we have a record number. And so I think you – to anticipate the question I will get, you can expect that we will have to do this once again and once again and once again since we buy so many companies. But altogether, this is a very positive evolution. And you can see we have provisions then to do the remainder of this program, which is manufacturing footprint program, mainly number six that we call it, SEK1.2 billion in the balance sheet to take care of those changes that we are implementing.

On the acquisition side, very active. And I said in the beginning of the year and is still very active, many companies are for sale, unfortunately, and I think you all know that, very expensive. So you need to choose what to do and not to do. We try to keep sort of a focus line where we try to buy primarily so far smaller companies. And the reason for that is because the multiples are not that excited – exaggerated there. We have now 4% acquired growth from acquisition, SEK2.8 billion.

So far this year, 17 done and one sold, which is AdvanIDe, which is our trading business within Global Tech. And you see the names of the ones that we have done this year. They are all various, but I want to share with you the most recent ones. And the one that we announced yesterday is, of course, an exciting one because this is how we intend then to go into the DIY as well in the U.S. side on the smart door lock. August is rather well implemented in that field, while we are more on the sort of business-to-business type of distribution. So this is a very nice complementary thing for us. And they also are quite good in software, just like ASSA ABLOY.

And together, we create a very powerful constellation. So here, people are looking for connected locks. And we and them are the leaders in the connected lock field. So together, we can really create a powerful expansion into this sector. And August is one of the fastest-growing companies in this field in the U.S. in the DIY chains. So a very, very positive acquisition from our point of view. I should perhaps add those, it's not accretive. I mean, I think that's very important to say, because, otherwise, you will complain next quarter.

On the Mercury side, very exciting company here. It is accretive, this one. Has a turnover of almost SEK 5.5 billion. It is the brain of access systems. We do also this kind of panels. They work very much with system integrators, we work also so but they are larger than we are in this field. And together, again, we get very nice complementary add-on together with them. They are focused on OEM, so they pretty much supply to most independent system integrators, these solutions. And we have a number of others as well. So it really reinforces our global leadership on access control systems. So a very positive addition to the group.

And here we have another one. So this time, we have three strategic acquisitions. This is SMI, India. It's a smaller one, but quite important. In India today, we produce in China mainly and is export into and ship into India, Indian locks. The problem we have is there are heavy import duties. By going local now, we can then compete on equal terms with the Indian companies. This will take a year or two before we have converted what we import into localized products, but we think this is a very, very important step forward in order to be very competitive also in the Indian market.

Today, in India, we sell $70 million to $80 million, it's probably going to be $80 million, it's very strong growth in India right now at the end of this year. And this is then putting ourselves in a position that we can continue to compete in a very competitive way on the Indian market. So very exciting. And India is something like 1.4 billion people. So it is a market for the future.

Turning now to the divisions. EMEA grew 4%, as I mentioned. Pretty much positive evolution in all parts. Negative in the Middle East, it says here, as the same last quarter, this is destocking that we do with one of our – or not one, with our largest importer there. We feel rather confident that it will be over after this quarter, we have taken out quite some inventory and we will probably turn that also into a positive territory going forward. But altogether, in EMEA, it's a little bit weaker in the north and is stronger in the south. And this has, of course, to do with that in Sweden and other markets here, we have seen growth now for four, five consecutive year on a very strong basis. And we see – we think it's going to plateau somewhere next year or a year after.

So therefore, we see more and more how it's moving down. And to our joy, also France is starting to come to light where we haven't seen much in many years. It's still only in good growth, but France hasn't been there for many years.

Margin improved by one ten a percent [ph]. We had dilution from acquisitions here and slightly positive currency effect as well. So positive evolution for EMEA. In Americas, we grew a little bit less, as I mentioned initially, 3%. Here, we see two phenomenas. I should say also altogether we had one working day less in the quarter, even though you never know how much that has influenced, but that has an influence for us. But in America, we grew 3%. Here, we see a lot of activity in the marketplace, surprisingly strong. But there also was a lot of delays in many projects. And at least many of our partners say that this is due to that they don't find people to do it, to really execute the jobs. That is – so that has an influence.

And then I don't like to say excuses, but we also have a few hurricanes coming in, disturbing a few states in the U.S. in September. And also an earthquake in Mexico, which didn't help, I could say, even though I don't want to give it too big impact. 3% is still a reasonably good number on the base of 5% we had last year. But we also growing pretty much in all parts of the business.

The only part that is not growing is Brazil. But there, we see a clear situation that Brazil is leveling. And even though we thought it would be start to be flatten this quarter, it didn't happen. Hopefully, it will happen in the fourth quarter. We will see. Margin improved one tenth a percent [ph] to 21.8%, up from 21.7% last year.

Asia Pacific then, 2% organic. Strong growth then in every part except China. And China declined some [indiscernible] in the quarter. And here, we continue then to rationalize and improve our efficiency. And we saw continuous growth in smart door locks. And here, we see clearly in China that the market is converting from mechanical to smart door locks in new construction. So we see a very nice upsurge on that part of our business. However, as you know, our main business in China is not smart door locks, it's steel doors, and those are not yet in growth mode. I should add, however, that we have seen the China, seems to – at least for our business, seems to level in the sense that the order intake has been positive now for three months in a row. So we will see what happens in Q4. I cannot promise that we will start to grow, but it looks at least positive relative to last year.

We lost 1% margin here to 11.3%, down from 12.3% one year back. And it is in fact organic growth that is behind it. And it's mainly the price that is difficult. It's difficult to get paid for steel. Steel has gone up some 40%, zinc 80%, which is quite an important element. And copper has also gone up quite a bit.

We have increased prices net with some to little bit more than 2%, but it's not enough to compensate for those raw material increases. In steel door, steel is the element and the 2% doesn't cover for 38% or 40% price increase on the raw material. So we continue to work on pricing and that is the main element because, cost wise, we are reasonably good in restructuring and keeping up with the downturn.

Turning then to Global Tech. Very positive growth, 6%. Here, pretty much everything is doing well, except the authentication piece, identity and access management. Here, we've launched a lot of new products. We see also here positive traction, but still weak situation. It was negative in this quarter. It's been positive every now and then, but it's not really growing. And – but all the rest is doing quite well. And hospitality, on the back of virtual keys that hotels are very excited about, is doing very well. And we see continued strong growth, and it seems that if the hotels are converting their, especially the large chains, converting their portfolio of locks into more and more virtual locks, where they see big potential for improved relations with their customers.

So this will probably continue for a few years more. The margin declined by 3.2%, and here we had a 0.5% dilution from acquisitions, not much to do. When you buy tech companies, they are not always ideal. First, we take all the cost from acquisition. And then, in the Arjo case, we did not see very much sales in the first month, not unusual, they are only been in for one month. And BlueVision also is a tech company that is very, very small, which also dilutes it to some extent. But altogether, a positive evolution, underlying positive evolution and very strong organic growth.

Entrance System 2%. Here we saw strong growth in many areas as well. Good growth in High Speed Doors and U.S. residential doors, while EU industrial doors and gate automation, gate automation is a small segment, but industrial doors was not positive in this quarter. We think this is very much timing. There are quite some activities, especially on logistic centers, where we are doing quite well. So it jumps up and down. These are rather big projects that comes in, goes out. Last year, we had some really nice projects, so it depends a little bit how the quarter composition is. I wouldn't draw too much conclusion out of that.

Continue very good leverage. The consolidation of what we have bought is going on in a very positive way. We had 0.4% positive leverage here. And of course then, piece of that disappeared through the acquisitions where we have 0.2% dilution from acquisitions. But also here, a good evolution. That concludes my overview.

I'll now hand over to Carolina to guide you through the financials. Thank you.

Carolina Dybeck Happe

Thank you, Johan. Good morning. Third quarter gone already, and happy to say that we had organic growth in all the divisions in the third quarter. And starting with the financial highlights and the organic growth, we saw 3% organic growth in the quarter and the separation of that is that we have 2% in price, and that is really – continues to be on the back of the increased raw materials. So we have compensated for that, and therefore, the price increase this year has been a bit higher than we usually see. 1% on volume in the quarter, and again, that on the back of a quarter which has one working day less. So a total of 3% here. Similar trend to what we see in the beginning of the year, with strong in Global Tech and then good to stable growth in the other divisions.

Acquired growth, I'm going to say net 2%. You're going to get used to that for four quarters because we have a divestment that happened in this quarter. And that will then, of course, affect the numbers for year going forward. So the gross 3% acquired growth in the quarter and the net 2% here. And then currency sometimes it makes you happy, sometimes it makes you less happy. First half of the year, it made us happy because we had a good addition on the growth, but now we start to see the opposite effect because of the weakening of the krona. And it will continue then as it looks for into the fourth quarter next year as well.

So overall, a 3% top line growth. And with that, we also improved EBIT with 2%. Margin almost flat here 16.7% from 16.8%. And we do see good help from the organic growth and from the acquisitions as well, while the FX then translates an effect of that little bit of the profit. A small deviation between operating income and earnings per share. And really, the financial net is basically stable, a couple of millions less. Tax rate also stable on the 26%, but we did have a positive one-off last year in the third quarter with the divestment of Carlocks. So that makes the difference between 2% EBIT and 1% earnings per share.

Last but not least, cash flow. Cash flow in the quarter was like-for-like 6% down compared to third quarter last year. But if you look at it on a year-to-date basis, we still have a good development of plus 4% on cash. And I'll come back to that more later. So from the highlights to more of the details. And this slide, I think, with the bridge continues to be very important considering the many acquisitions we do. And we've really tried to show how the business is doing like-for-like. And this is also how we measure internally to make sure that the business is improving by itself.

And what we can see on the organic growth side is that we did improve because within these numbers, we have APAC that is diluting, 20 basis points. So it basically means that the improvement from the other divisions more than offset that.

And we saw Global Tech, strong growth, strong drop-through with 40 basis points there, although they did have a bit of a tough mix. We saw Entrance, not that big organic growth, but on the other hand, very good results from the consolidation and efficiency programs. EMEA, good growth and good efficiency, also good drop-through. Americas, a little weaker on the drop-through here due to Brazil and also the doors that we have seen here. So a net effect of 10 basis points from organic.

Currency, top line, minus 2%. Mostly translation effect and therefore also sort of the same margin, so no real dilution on the margin from the currency here. And finally, acquisitions. And here down the net of the 2%, so it's a mix then of the acquired companies. And as Johan mentioned, we had a couple of acquisitions in the quarter. So both the performance of the acquisitions and the costs for the transactions are in here. And on the opposite side, we also have a slightly help from the AdvanIDe divestment, which is a positive effect because it had such a low margin. So overall, with the graph we consider that we come to 16.7% in the quarter.

A different way to look at the P&L as components of sales. In here, we have a year-to-date view. But it's pretty similar to where we were after Q2. So now, after Q3, you can see that on the material side, the direct material continues to have a big effect. And we have a full 50 basis point increase here. And of course, we can say, we have seen a very strong growth in raw materials that we have been working on compensating for, which we did pretty well in. But then we had a second spike that we are starting to see now, which will then basically mean that we need to continue with the price increases, especially in the divisions which are heavy on the raw material side.

On the other hand, on the conversion cost, good results there, continue to see good effect from the restructuring programs as well as the other efficiency programs. So basically, offsetting the whole increase from material. So as you can see, the gross margin is stable. And then the SG&A, basically growing little bit less than we grow the top line and, therefore, improving only 10 basis points. And here you can see is a shift where we take out on the support function side and we're investing from then but also in R&D here.

P&L then ends in cash, and this nice growth shows that over time, we actually managed to convert basically the full profit to cash. So very strong development over many years and stability here as well. Of course, the first rule for good cash flow is to have a good profit. So it starts from there. But then we also have the working capital that we continue to measure and really in efficiency terms relating to what happens to our growth.

And here if we look at working capital on the receivable side, we are up to 55 days. So it's actually two days more than last year, so slightly we're as of there. On the other hand, on the payable side, we have increased to 59 days from 54 days. So we have a very healthy gap between the receivables and the payables. And then material throughput time, already the inventory speed, we are also down to 95 days compared to 98 days a year ago. And if you can see on a 12 months rolling, we are basically on 95% cash flow conversion to EBT. So good development here as well.

Good cash, good debt side. So on the debt side, what's really interesting to see is that basically our debt has been stable for the last couple of years, while we have continued to grow as a company. It also shows that basically we have self financed the acquisitions that we have made and the dividends that we have continued to give every year. The slide also shows that the gearing now is down to around 50% – 53%. But also net debt EBITDA is on 1.9. And even if you don't see it here, I can tell you then that the net debt EBITDA ratio has been stable for many years now, which really means that we have a lot of firing power. But we, of course, want to use that for assets that we believe offer the right price.

And then finally, earnings per share. Earnings per share slide shows you also the rolling really nice trend that we have seen. In the quarter, it's 1%, but year-to-date, we are up on a full 8% improvement of EPS. So strong development also this year.

And with that, I'll give back to you, Johan, for conclusions.

Johan Molin

Thank you, Carolina. So I only have one slide as usual. So sales improved real term 5% in the quarter as such, strong growth in Global Tech, good growth in EMEA and Americas, growth in Entrance System and APAC, despite the weak China that we have discussed. And then it's missing here, but August acquisition, I think, was very important in the quarter as such. We had it yesterday so we haven't put it in there yet. And then also Mercury, which adds very much to our access control side. So very exciting acquisitions in the quarter. And earnings per share, 1% better and EBIT 2%.

So with those words, concluding words, I'd like to open up the floor then for Q&A. And Mattias also will start by, I guess, ask the usual question to us.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mattias Olsson

Thank you, Johan and Carolina. I thought you’re preempting my words here. I will first ask the participants to ask one question each only, so allow as many people as possible to ask questions. Then I will do whatever – what you’ve told, ask one question each to you guys. I will start with you, Johan. We have had year-to-date organic growth of 4%. So what do you expect for Q4 and for next year?

Johan Molin

Well, we don’t give forecast, as you know, so that – it was a little bit longer question than we usually get. But if – see what I have really have seen is that October looks pretty much in line with that 4% that you mentioned. And it’s a month of one more day, so taking that into consideration, sort of, it’s a good month.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. Johan, and for next year?

Johan Molin

I don’t know. It’s too early to say, to be honest. And last year – this year, I said 2% to 4%. And we are now 4%. So it’s – that wasn’t out of that bracket. But I can’t say it now. It’s too early.

Mattias Olsson

Thank you, Johan. Now to Carolina. Continue that sort of you’ve seen a new sort of hike spike in the raw material prices. You said earlier that the second half of the year will be easier on raw material price. And what do you expect now for Q4 and for next year when it comes to that, raw material prices and our price increases?

Carolina Dybeck Happe

Yes, it would have been easier if the raw material prices hadn’t increased again. I would say the divisions which has a big raw material impact then with the doors, with Americas Entrance but also APAC are seeing the second spike, so we need to continue to compensate for that, and that will take at least until the end of the year. And then we’ll have to see where the raw materials go after that. And the toughest one to mitigate is, as Johan mentioned earlier, is in China where it’s very hard to get the price increases through on enough.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. Thank you, Johan and Carolina. So we’ll start here in Stockholm with the question. So, please?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] private investor. So Entrance Systems has been a little bit slower for the last couple of quarters, 3%, Q2, I think, and 2% this quarter. Given it’s a younger business, where you have a little bit less dominant positions than some of your other businesses, one would have thought you could outperform the market more there through innovation and investing in the front end. And I appreciate your comments that you said Q3 might not be representative. But what you think is a normal or trend organic growth for Entrance Systems in the quarters and years to come?

Johan Molin

We’ve seen tremendous growth in the U.S. – on the U.S. side for several years. And I think after – I think now it’s probably five years or six years now we’ve seen strong growth. And what we have seen in the last four quarters has been that the U.S. is still growing, but not at the same high percentage. Europe has not grown that much, and that is pretty much what happens then there when you have a one strong and one normal growing or if you call it a normal, then it has leveled now around the 3% – 3%, 4%. So I really don’t have a better answer than that. It’s clearly so that is U.S. that is growing less strong in recent time that estimate that.

If we listen to our customers, they tell us that this – the reason for it is because there is some kind of labor shortage in the marketplace there. How much this is impacting us, I leave open. I – we really don’t know. Or if it is simply so that growing on growth on growth on growth, that is becoming harder and harder at the end of the day.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Johan Molin

Thank you, Erik.

Mattias Olsson

One more here from Stockholm.

Peder Frolen

Peder Frolen, Handelsbanken Capital Markets. On August home and home automation, in total, I would say, could you please, with this acquisition, give us a sense how large – or home automation piece of the pie is today? And secondly, a slower U.S. residential market, is that something that affect that market at all? Or is it just a conversion that is ongoing? And obviously, you not give us any data on this acquisition, except for it’s not being EPS accretive. Is there anything you could say regarding dilution, multiples, PPAs, anything?

Johan Molin

So how big smart door locks are altogether without August and we count to be at SEK 2 billion level this year, that we have already communicated last quarter, and it looks as if we’re going to be there. And it’s growing at a high pace. When it comes to the U.S. residential market, you saw that was declining, I guess, that is the question why. And there is AT&T that it was the last quarter they went out to our numbers. And from now on we should be in a position to start growing again. And there we have Google Nest and we have Vivint, and a few other customers that are adding on, not immediately in Q4, but in partly in Q4 but there are – so we will see positive situation there.

And on the dilution from – we don’t know for August because August has very strong ambition to grow. But of course, it’s caused – it’s fueled by a lot of advertising and other things. So we count to have a dilution effect of some 0.2% after this acquisition, unless it goes better than we expect, and can also go worse. But this is my opinion, a very necessary step for us really to manifest ourselves in this field.

Peder Frolen

Thanks for the answers. On the smart door locks, the SEK 2 billion, is that entirely to the residential? Or is your business that is most likely more into commercial or non-res and res?

Johan Molin

Only res.

Peder Frolen

Okay, thank you.

Johan Molin

Thank you.

Mattias Olsson

Okay, thank you. We will take some questions now from the telephone conference. But first, I ask operator to tell the audience how to post a question.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Lars Brorson from Barclays. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Lars Brorson

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Hi, Johan, Carolina. Couple of questions if I could. Maybe just one quick follow-up on industrial door question earlier. It is not positive this quarter and I appreciate your comment, Johan, partly timing – it's partly perhaps lumpy. But I guess, reality is, we didn't grow in Q2 either. And it goes a little bit against what I've seen in terms of an industrial activity, i.e., sequential improving through the year. Can you give me some sense of what you're seeing – you have slightly better visibility in this part of business. What are you seeing in terms of order trends or backlog on the industrial door side? And what gives you confidence that we could swing back to a better growth in the next quarter?

Johan Molin

Well, it is so that we bought Nassau one year back and we are sort of doing – we're putting them into our organization. So one plus one is rarely two, so we lose something on Nassau. If you take away that effect, which is some – quite heavy on those doors, then in fact, it is growing. But of course, we are always showing the total and not part of it or excluding anything.

So I'm rather confident that this industry is growing, especially logistic centers in Europe are quite – have a very strong trend. It's less strong so for the one-to-one doors in the industrial segment. But altogether, it's not a negative situation. Service is a little bit less growing than we had hoped for. But that is things that we are working on, where we are sorting out – did use to be done on a lot of, I wouldn't call it, rubbish stuff, but things that are not really doors in the past. And we are taking those things, so we're scrapping out some pieces of what we do.

And this is, of course, to find better profitability. As you could see from the leverage, it is not very profitable to do service on things that are not part of your business really. So we are stepping out of that. So the main things that are negative is Nassau, which is then added to – bolted onto what we do, where we knew that by sort of closing their facilities in a way and put them into the ASSA ABLOY body mass and on the service side that we are scrapping a number of service activities have a negative toll. But taking that away, it's a positive evolution, in my opinion. This is part of being a consolidator.

Lars Brorson

Understood, thank you. I guess, that's good color but it sounds like it's growing but not accelerating even if we ex out Nassau.

Mattias Olsson

Okay, thank you, Lars. We will take the next question from telephone conference.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andreas Willi from JP Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Andreas Willi

Yes, good morning. Thanks for your time. I have a question around operating leverage, if you look out the next few quarters and impact of M&A. If you could help us a little bit more, given the many moving pieces on M&A. I mean, you hopefully gave some guidance on August, which once consolidated, it seems to have about a minus 10% operating margin. Is that the correct assumption? How long it will take you? What your plan is to bring that to profit? And then what the general impact from M&A is for Q4 and for next year given also the benefit you should get from the disposal? And if you look at the underlying operating leverage, obviously, appreciate there's China in there, which is still a headwind. If you strip out China, are you kind of happy with where you are? Or should we – is that something we should see improving in terms of a drop-through ratio, maybe, as some of the investments in some of the new technology and so start paying off?

Johan Molin

Yes, that was not one question, but perhaps, Carolina, you can help us here.

Carolina Dybeck Happe

I'll start with the margin questions and then hand it to Johan to say how long it will take until it improves.

Johan Molin

Okay, I'll do my best.

Carolina Dybeck Happe

If we do – on the M&A side then, for the fourth quarter, if we look what we have in the books now, including yesterday night, basically, we have 4% acquired growth – gross and a 3% net, and that will then be slightly dilutive for the fourth quarter. And then it's a mix of the acquired companies that we talked about, but also the divestment, which helps the margin a bit there. For the next year, we will have – it's going to be between 2% and 3% growth and a little bit less than 1% of that taken away from AdvanIDe. And the dilution from that, as it looks now, is probably around 20 basis points for 2018.

And if you – also about the margin and the leverage from China on the organic side, for this year, we are expecting, and we have continued to see, 20 basis point dilution from APAC. And if we take that away and look at the other divisions, basically we will see in this quarter, we had 30 basis points improvement of the margin on a 3% organic growth. So we are pretty happy with that part. For the next year, that depends on what the organic growth would be.

Johan Molin

Well, I think Carolina gave a very comprehensive answer. The only thing I can say is that we should be aware that when you buy tech companies, they normally have seasonality. So they are quite strong in Q4, Q3 and then weaker normally in the beginning of the year. So that means that, that – it will not be evenly distributed the dilution. But apart from that, I can't say much. We will have more negative dilution in the beginning of the year than we will have towards the end, especially in a company like August, there is a Christmas season, and Christmas season is normally very strong in that kind of business.

Andreas Willi

How long until you expect this to turn into profits and then at some point become profitable – properly profitable?

Johan Molin

I think you know us. I don’t think I even need to answer whether we will make money or not. We – our intention is only to make money.

Andreas Willi

Okay. What – maybe – when, on August?

Johan Molin

We are not in the forecasting. August is – we think is the right thing to do for us, and it’s going to give us some dilution. We are quite confident that this is the right move for us, and it gives us a good – improved position in an area where we think there will be strong growth in the next coming years, so it’s very important for us. I don’t – can’t how to say much more.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. Thank you. Is there another question here in the – in Stockholm? Okay.

Peder Frolen

A follow-up here, Peder Frolen. On the raw material, I think it was very clear whether another or a second run, but if you look at the actual increase. If you look at both direct, semifinished and finished, that part of the P&L, is that up 50 bps? Is that correct? On the margins, so to say. So if I take that divided by the actual number, I get the increase in the cost?

Carolina Dybeck Happe

Yes. On a year-to-date basis it was up 60 basis points. There is an element in this that is also mix, which is not directly connected with raw material. But if we take out of that, around a 100% if we then sell, roughly half is then related to raw materials, and then the rest is semifinished and finished. And you do have a difference between the divisions depending on what kind of products they have. And that’s why you see – and, of course, the pricing power, so that’s why you see different effects in Americas and APAC, and Entrance Systems being the three big ones in this.

Peder Frolen

But that needs to be – then the gross number. I mean, then – when – then we talk about these products being up between 5% and 10%, it’s quite a lot. Is the second round in those numbers? Or the price hike that you were given in September will affect more in the fourth quarter and forward on the contracts or would you say that…

Carolina Dybeck Happe

It’s not done yet. They have nice calls from us regularly.

Johan Molin

But I wouldn’t be too worried. We have seen this every time that – Carolina was right when she mentioned this. China will continue to be a problem for us unfortunately, and steel doors in the U.S. has had a lag. And there, we are seeing now that because one of the main problem we had in the U.S. was that people had hedged their steel. There is – I would be surprised now if competition has hedged again because it did go up by some 40%. And then to hedge up there, then you need to be very cool, and think it’s going to go 20 more. It’s not – right now, I think it’s 50 more or something like that.

So I – we feel that we can – there is room for improvement like usual, meaning that prices can go up. And that is what we have done. And in Entrance Systems, we didn’t have any problem; in EMEA, we didn’t have any problem; in the U.S., we have problem with the steel doors; in Brazil and China, there’s depression, and those markets have been difficult to raise price. And those two will remain difficult. But they are rather small as a whole in our profitability, so I wouldn’t be too worried.

Peder Frolen

So combining all of this, I guess, price increases will eventually eat more into, and at the same time, you get higher raw materials. If you were to present a similar organic growth in the fourth quarter, that would be approximately the same organic leverage, I guess?

Johan Molin

The recent hike, we’ll most likely will not see much of in Q4 because that goes through our inventory. It will only start to come into the numbers in beginning of next year. So we have time to raise prices. The question is then, when you do that, will you get the effect out of that immediately or will there be some lag in between? And that is what we’ve had, especially on the steel doors in the U.S. There has been a lag. And the lag has been related to competition, at least to our estimate, have had hedges that protected them from price increases. Now we see some of them are running really behind and are really taking prices up quite strongly. So we think we can do the same.

Peder Frolen

Okay. Thank you.

Mattias Olsson

Thank you, Peder. And we go back to the telephone conference, please?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lucie Carrier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lucie Carrier

Hi, good morning, Johan and good morning Carolina. Thanks for taking my question. Johan, I wanted to come back to the comments you have made on China, where I have to say you sounded a bit more positive than the last few quarters in the way you commented about the orders. Can you give us maybe a bit more color in terms of that better order momentum that you’ve seen, whether this is for your – the entire of your activity in China, including the steel doors? Or whether this is still kind of more focus on one part of the business? A bit more color would be helpful.

Johan Molin

We have seen improved relative to last year, which was a rather weak year, growing order intake in the last three months, both in China, but also in the whole region. Asia is doing quite well outside of China. But also China has an improved situation. And that is valid for all pieces, except the northern part of China, which is still very weak. But there we have lost – already lost what we have lost, so that is not really a huge problem. But altogether, it looks better. And then whether this will continue for long or more than three months or so, it's very hard to tell. China is hard to foretell.

It's sure so that China, at least from what we see, is not really growing in construction in number of houses, so it's not so that there is an underlying strong growth in the Chinese market. But I think we did rather bad. We had quite some turbulence a year back, so I think we did rather bad in those days, and we are doing little bit better now that we have management in place. So hopefully, we will see some positive signs after that. But it's early days. So – but I'd want it to mention yes, that we see order intake has grown in the last quarter.

Lucie Carrier

Just maybe if I can have a small follow-up on that. When you – what is normally the lead time between the conversion of those orders into your business?

Johan Molin

Depends what it is. If it's fire doors for commercial applications, it can be up to six months. If it's residential doors, it's less. But it's a quarter or so. So we should see some insights of it already in Q4.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you very much.

Johan Molin

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Can I just start with follow-up on the size of the destock in Middle East, if you could help us quantifying that? And then more in a broader question, you've got two divisional new managers in place now. Could you talk maybe about what their priorities will be and what they bring to the table?

Johan Molin

The destock, we had some – difficult to say, but it was something like €20 million too much. So that's quite big for a region like Middle East. But – and there's still inventory there, but now it's more current. So we estimate now, from now on we will be out of the destocking phase. When it comes to the two new managers, we have found a new Head for Entrance Systems, which is more [indiscernible]. He has been heading Scandinavia for many years. And he is in the last 1.5 years been Head of Industrial doors within Entrance Systems, so he's very well familiar with Entrance Systems business and he has a done a tremendous good job on the Scandinavia for many years. He was the one behind the consolidation, he's very used to restructuring and change and improvement and focus of businesses, so I feel very good about that.

Then we have Anders Maltesen, which is then the new Head of Asia Pacific. Anders is someone who comes from GE. And I think many of you know that he has very tough ways of operating, and I think Anders will – he's a nice guy, but I think he can also be not so nice if you don't perform. So at least that is my expectation. And I'm sure that Anders will bring a lot more process into what we do in the region in a positive way. He has been there only for a few weeks, so it's still early days, but I feel very confident that we have found a very good person there as well. So a good evolution, I would say, when it comes to the management team.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you.

Johan Molin

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Guillermo Peigneux

Good morning everyone. [Indiscernible] from UBS. Just wanted to ask about pricing. I think, yes, Carolina, your commentary on pricing which basically was up 2% if I heard you well in the quarter. If we take that from the organic growth, it means that your volume, roughly speaking, was around 1%. I understand that you have some day adjustment to do there. But is it really the case that in unit terms, volumes are slowing down? And could you also comment on pricing per region, if I may?

Carolina Dybeck Happe

Yes, you heard me right. The price increase in the quarter is 2%. And we have seen that through the year, really, on the back then of the increased raw material and the increased prices for that. When you talk about pricing power for the different regions, I would say the ones that have increased the most are the ones that have had the biggest raw material exposure. Unfortunately, in APAC, this is not enough but it still have prices significantly. We also see good price increases, as usual, in all divisions. But again, the ones with a bigger raw material exposure have the higher effect on price. And then there was a comment on the volumes and with one working day less in the third quarter, I should also say there's one less in the fourth quarter, in some areas the volumes are down. What's really positive to see is on the electromechanical side, for example, the volumes are clearly up. So it depends a bit on which areas you're looking.

Guillermo Peigneux

And so is it – is your behavior on pricing similar to your competitors and therefore everyone is just stable in markets here? Or can you identify any regions in which you were a bit slower in terms of market share gains or actually – losing some market shares because of prices?

Carolina Dybeck Happe

Yes. Well, I think on the pricing, Johan always says this, so no one forgets it in the group, our role as a leader is always to increase prices. So I would say we are probably more aggressive than many of the competition when it comes to price increases, especially in the back of raw materials. And as mentioned also, sort of, hedging helps you for a while, but it's only a temporary situation and we have not done that, we have continuously increased prices.

Guillermo Peigneux

Okay. Thank you. And then a small one, actually. We got in the fourth quarter EBIT impact coming from the currency. Can you guide to a number or a rough estimate at this point or it would be difficult?

Carolina Dybeck Happe

No, the guidance I can give you on currency is I can take the rates today and then see what effect that will have then on the fourth quarter. And with that, we will have minus six on the top line for the fourth quarter. But it should be slightly flat or slightly positive on the margin. And then for next year, if the rate stays the where they are, probably a negative between 2% and 3%. And for the full year, we have some seasonality usually on currency but for the full year it should not have an effect on the margin.

Guillermo Peigneux

Super, helpful. Thank you.

Mattias Olsson

Thank you, Guillermo. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Moore from Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Moore

Yes, hi, everybody. Thanks for taking my questions. May be I go one, I’ve got two. On Global Technologies, you talk about a 50 basis point dilution to the margin from acquisitions. I would’ve thought that given that AdvanIDe is a no-margin distribution business that we might have had some accretion. And I know there are couple of other smaller acquisitions. Could you break out whether there’s a specific charge in there? And how you’d expect that impact to move going forward?

Johan Molin

Yes, if you take AdvanIDe, it has not been out of the numbers for that long. So it has been out for – what is it one and half month?

Carolina Dybeck Happe

A month and a half.

Johan Molin

And then, as I mentioned that we have some acquisition cost, take companies I cannot – does not come all that cheap because you need to do quite some investigation. And we, as you know, we have 17 acquisitions this year. And we’ve taken them all as cost. And it’s not so something that you do easily. Therefore, we had only 5% EBIT on acquisitions as a whole – margin from acquisitions. But you’re right that AdvanIDe has positive accretion. But Arjo did not invoice much in the first months and you can ask them why that did not happen. Probably they tried to get as much as possible in their own books. I don’t want to accuse anyone, but this is not unusual. So we didn’t invoice much.

And we have BlueVision, that is a company that is a project business, some more months, it has a lot, and some months it doesn’t have. And unfortunately, in the quarter, it didn’t have much. So therefore, it’s also heavily – heavy burden to have, to carry around such a thing. You should also know that the moment we buy these tech companies, we get PPA and depreciation on goodwill, which is also a heavy burden, especially if you don’t sell much. And then it’s very heavy. We will show more on the Capital Markets Day about the PPA because the more acquisitions we do on tech companies, the more we will have to lean towards showing you the EBITDA rather than EBIT because we get more and more depreciation in our numbers.

James Moore

And if I get on my second question, just circle back to the question being asked by Andreas and Peder about the price and raw material impact on the drop-through. Is it possible in any way that you could say for APAC and Americas, what the net effect was of price and raw material to the margin was it five bps, 35 bps or some rough flavor? And when you think that net number gets worse or better we’ll say in next quarter.

Carolina Dybeck Happe

I’m always going to answer no on that question. I think if you take Americas, the overall price increase is higher than the raw material impact. Unfortunately, that is not the case in APAC. So overall for the APAC division and that’s what you see also we are full more than 1% down on APAC margin. And that really comes from, of course, lower volumes but also not being able to compensate for the prices. We have done a lot on the restructuring side, we have savings from that, but it’s not been enough to offset, and that’s mainly from the raw material.

Johan Molin

I think I will invite you one day, James, to come here and read our books. And you will tell me, with all these variables that are changing, which one is price and which one is raw material and which one – it’s very tough to really know exactly. So we are trying our best to give you as good guidance we can, but it’s not easy in the forest of changes that happens in a quarter that really list out – it’s 1.10% here and then 2.10% there. I hope you understand that. But what Carolina says is correct, but it is also, of course, a translation of what we see.

James Moore

I appreciate it’s difficult, I just was trying to understand, given all the moving parts, whether the pressure gets worse or better or broadly similar going forward?

Johan Molin

It will be a temporary worse since the raw material is coming up again, and we are doing the usual, we increase our prices. And then we will tell you then how much – I think, personally, we have much better chance now to get prices through because everybody’s in the same situation this time. Last time, everybody – most people had hedged which we don’t do as a group. We don’t think we should wait, we should always do price increase immediately. And that is what we do right now.

James Moore

I can go with that. Thank you, thank you very much.

Mattias Olsson

Thank you, James. It’s soon 11:00, so we conclude the Q&A session here. We at the Investor Relations are available, if you have further questions. And before I turn to Johan for his final remarks, I would like to remind everyone that we have our Capital Markets Day upcoming on November 15, so if you haven’t registered, please do, so and it will be a good event, so don’t miss it. Please Johan, your closing remarks.

Johan Molin

Yes, I think I open up and I’ll be closing the same way. I feel very confident about the stable, continue the good development within the ASSA ABLOY Group, with good growth in all parts. And China now or Asia is starting also to grow and be part of the contributors to growth. We have a lot of new things coming into the pipeline and we had some very interesting strategic acquisitions as well, which adds more to our ability to continue to grow. So I feel very good about this quarter. So thank you very much for coming.

