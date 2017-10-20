IBM: It's Still About The Compelling Valuation

IBM (IBM) might be the most hated big cap stock on Wall Street. One could say for good reason, primarily because its stock that has gone nowhere for years.

However, like many other companies that have been in the same predicament over the years (being hated by everyone), when a company turns around, many miss the opportunity because of old biases.

Now irrespective of what you thought of IBM's latest quarter, there are certain indisputable facts: The company's EPS of $3.30 beat expectations by $0.02. Revenue also beat by $550M (not a small number).

Strategic imperatives revenue totaled $34.9B on a trailing 12-month basis, up 10% (in constant currency), and represents 45% of total revenue. Please note that last quarter strategic imperatives growth on a 12-month trailing basis was 7%. In other words growth is accelerating for this segment.

Cloud revenue grew 20% on a 12-month trailing basis to $15.8B, representing 20% of total revenue. "As-a-Service" revenue increased by 24%. Expect this segment to continue rising fast well into 2018 and beyond.

Security solutions grew 50%, as IBM said there is strong demand for pervasive encryption capabilities on its new z14 mainframe. In fact it also said the z14 is an ideal blockchain platform. To that extent, the company reported many new blockchain partnerships with many big well-known companies around the globe.

It seems to me that this might be a pivotable quarter for the company, in the sense that cloud and certain other segments are growing fast enough, so as to make up for revenue-losing segments. If this is confirmed, then after many years IBM is probably on a path to growth once more.

However growth is not expected to be much (yet anyway). And personally, I do not think the big jump in the stock had much to do with whatever growth forecasts analysts are modeling.

IBM is simply too cheap

In my last article on IBM on August 25th (please consider: Buy IBM Ahead Of The Pack) I made a point about several issues that I thought were pivotable ahead of Q3.

In my mind, the continuing repurchase of shares and the reduction in the float will increase EPS for any company (please also consider: No Top Line Growth? No Problem).

As long as IBM makes money and is able to pay a dividend and repurchases shares, even with lower revenue, this should be enough to put a pillow under most stocks. And this has been the case for IBM for many years.

For the quarter outstanding shares ended at 926M, when last quarter the corresponding number was 932M. IBM repurchased $900M in shares in Q3

Another reason why I thought IBM should do well was that it was starting from a very low valuation.

When a stock in this market trades at a forward P/E of around 10, this means the market has this stock for dead. And that has been the case for many years, since IBM has had declining revenue for a very long time.

However, if the market figures growth will come into the picture again, then all bearish bets are off and the market reevaluates the situation. This is what I think is happening at the moment.

Finally, while I'm not a dividend investor, if I had $30B under management, I would most certainly take into consideration a stock's dividend.

Adding it all up

Sure IBM had a great quarter that beat expectations. I also will add to this that its cloud business is finally growing fast enough, to offset other declining segments. I also will say it seems the company might be on a path to growth in future quarters.

However, the big jump in the stock had more to do with the fact that IBM is starting from a very low valuation point:

Because when your stock trades at a multiple a little above 10, and the average P/E of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is around 25, it does not take a lot of good news to move any stock.

So while analyzing individual segments and trying to figure if IBM will grow in the future is fine, the mere possibility that growth might reappear was the reason for the stock's pop, due to IBM's low valuation.

Bottom line

As I said on my last article, IBM was at a revenue turning point. And while Q3's revenue was lower on a Y/Y basis, it seems IBM's cloud business will be the reason the company will see revenue growth in the future.

However the mere possibility of revenue growth, was the reason for the stock's pop, because of its low valuation.

As for the future prospects of IBM, we will have to wait and see. For the time being I'm convinced the stock has room to rise because of a compelling valuation, stock repurchases and good dividend. The possibility of future revenue growth will simply add to that.