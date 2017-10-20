Metso's (MXTOF) CEO Nico Delvaux on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Juha Rouhiainen

Okay, good morning, or good afternoon, everyone. This is Juha Rouhiainen from Metso’s Investor Relations, and I want to welcome you all to this conference call, where we discuss our Third Quarter 2017 Results, which were published earlier today.

The results will be presented by our President and CEO, Nico Delvaux; and CFO, Eeva Sipilä. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. And as a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation, and that’s why we have the disclaimer in the beginning of the presentation pack.

With these remarks, I’m handing over to Nico. Please go ahead.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you, Juha, and good afternoon also from my side. I will try to go fast over my part of the presentation, as I’m confident that you might have some questions for me after the presentation. Starting with Slide number 3, quarter three in brief, healthy market activity and a strong plus 30% order growth, sales increased to 5% and profitability was, I would say, clearly unsatisfactory with the extraordinary EUR33.3 million charges related to mining projects in the backlog.

And then we have the new operating model with seven dedicated and focused business areas reporting directly to me and this new model in order to support in a better way our profitable growth strategy. If we then go to the group quarterly finals, like I mentioned, orders increased 30% up to EUR817 million; 31% growth in Minerals, 26% in Flow; and good double-digit growth in all subsegments. And I’m especially pleased with the 15% growth for Service. And we should also not forget that our orders were negatively affected by currency for 3%.

Sales grew 5%, 7% for Service. And definitely, the service, 7% is not good enough. We have some challenges there in translating orders into sales mainly on the mineral side for Service. And on one side, we had many orders for more engineered type of parts that have typically a longer lead time and where then sales will come in the coming months and we also had some challenges to ramp up our supply chain.

Adjusted EBITA of only EUR43 million or 6.4%, of course, affected very much by this EUR33.3 million extraordinary charges. And I will come back on this item in the Minerals section, but if we then look at our running business, EUR76.3 million or 11.3%. I would say also somewhat disappointing. A good flow result, but too low on the Mineral side, mainly on the service side in Minerals.

Earnings per share, EUR0.13, and then a free cash flow, EUR68 million, lower than last year because obviously, the profit was lower, higher effect of higher working capital. And last year, we also had the one-time item of the sales of the old headquarters. But Eeva will come back on that later in the cash flow review. If we then go to Minerals for the quarter, strong orders, up 31%, of course, also helped by the large mining order, an order of around EUR100 million that we announced last week. But also, good strong double-digit growth for aggregates and Service is up 15% with a book-to-bill of 1.25. You see also on the graph that it’s now the fourth quarter in a row with a good positive orders growth.

Sales up 9%; good equipment with plus 11% and like I mentioned, the too low Service with only 7% up and then the bottom line, adjusted EBITA, 4.1%, with the EUR33.3 million charges related to mining projects in the backlog. This is around 10 projects, mainly all the projects, projects even going back to 2010 and there is different reasons for these costs. There were costs just to close some of these older projects and finalize them.

There were also some cost overruns in project execution. And we also had to write down some old inventory on some older projects that were there hanging, did not materialize or did not materialize yet. And then of course, if the stock sits there for too long, then you have to write it down. But if we then exclude the EUR33.3 million and look at our running business, an EBITA margin of 10.5%, on the lower side. One reason being the unfavorable mix and I mean with that, that we had higher equipment and higher wear business than service business. And we all know that services business is the most profitable part of our business. And then also, some continued margin pressure on the wear part where we have seen significant increases of basic material prices in our foundries.

And we were not able yet to fully translate that cost increase into price increases in the market for two reasons: one, because quite a big part of that business are annual contracts where we can increase prices only once the contract expires. And of course, those price increases will come as the contracts evolve and as the contracts expire. But we also have seen quite competitive pricing pressure on the day-to-day business, and that was perhaps also because other players in the market did not see the material price increases as early as we saw them.

You know that most of the wear parts we produce in-house in our own foundries, and therefore, of course, also had more visibility on these cost increases. And the good news there is that, at least now, in recent periods, we see the price pressure losing a little bit. And we also see markets accepting more of these price increases. So that definitely will improve going forward, although we should not expect this to be soft immediately.

Then we can go to Slide 6, Flow Control. I must say very pleased with the quarter, strong orders, 26% up, of course, compared to a weak quarter last year. But nevertheless, strong double-digit growth for valves and pumps. And then service is up 13%; book-to-bill, 1.1. Sales declined 4%, nothing to be worried about. Good day-to-day and service business, and the reason for the decline is simply that some of the projects were not due in this quarter, so that will come. There is a little bit of customers also delaying deliveries, but I would say that is a minor issue. And then a solid bottom line with an EBITA margin of 16.3%, back more or less on the level where we want to be. And with that, I give the word to Eeva, who will go a bit more in depth into our financial statement.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, Nico, and good morning, good afternoon to everyone on my behalf as well. And Nico commented already the quarterly numbers in detail, so I'll highlight a few year-to-date numbers from this slide. And year-to-date orders are up 12% and services orders, 13%. And I would also draw your attention to the last column on the right, the last 12 months, where you can see the orders received reaching a very close to EUR3 billion level, and of that, EUR1.9 billion in services. Looking at the other year-to-date numbers, these are obviously impacted by the EUR33 million charge. And that also meant that we – from an earnings per share point of view, we are EUR0.10 below last year's figure and at EUR0.60 for the nine months.

Moving onto the balance sheet. Our intangible and tangible assets continue to trend downwards both in euros, and also relatively speaking, the high book-to-bill is impacting our inventories. Clearly, sort of a clean increase, EUR27 million from the beginning of the year. And also, obviously, some of the challenges in the supply chain do mean that we're – we are a bit sort of heavy on the inventory side. We've done a pretty good job in managing our receivables, I would say. We are sort of slightly down in euros despite the 5% sales growth. And this obviously implies that our DSO number is coming down. Cash continues to be at a strong level, EUR643 million at the end of September.

In terms of cash flow, we released some EUR19 million of cash from net working capital in the quarter. But year-to-date, we are almost EUR80 million up from a year ago. And this really explains the bulk of the lower free cash flow for the nine months compared to a year ago. We are at EUR101 million of free cash flow for the nine months.

You may also remember from my comments in the two previous quarters that the comparison number year-to-date is affected by tax repayments received during early last year, and this has not repeated itself this year where we are clearly paying tax. So this explains another EUR 36 million of difference in the free cash flow comparison. And the final point, which Nico already mentioned was the fact that in last year's CapEx numbers, we also have the cash in Flow of the sale of the previous head office.

And then finally to conclude, financial position. It remains strong. Gearing at the end of September was 3.8%. And our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.2.

And with that, I would hand it back it you, Nico.

Nico Delvaux

Thanks, Eeva. And now, we can go to the market outlook. As you have noticed, we will change the way we report on the outlook. And in fact, we will comment on the expected sequential market development with the rolling six months. In other words, how will the market evolve in the next six months compared to the last three to six months? And we will give that outlook on a segment level, and that's what we do here. We expect the market condition to remain stable for minerals, equipment and for services. You should read that as it is the first time.

Obviously, our Minerals business is on a solid, healthy level, and we expect the market to remain on that same solid healthy level for the next six months. The reason why we say that remains stable, for instance, on the mining side and not improve is that we don't see any greenfield projects materializing yet. And of course, on the aggregate side, we should also not forget that second half of the year is traditionally lower market activity than first half of the year. And the same comment for Flow Control. We remain – we expect market to remain stable for Flow Control equipment and services.

We have seen last year in quarter three a steep decline of the market. We didn't experience the same this year. And we also do not expect a decline for quarter four this year of the market conditions. And also don't forget that in quarter four, we have three working days less than this and also two working days less than last year.

Then perhaps a couple of words on our new operating model. With the seven dedicated business areas organized per customer segment, reporting all seven directly to me. The ambition here is to have a more lean, agile and customer-focused organization. You could say that in a way, we cut a layer, and we put more responsibility in the different business areas. And we also have the ambition to make decisions closer to the customer, empowering more the local organization. We come out of a period, three, four years of, of course, negative market conditions where the focus has been on cost cutting and adapting our structure [ph] to the new lower reality. Now we are entering a new phase. Market conditions are much more favorable today. We definitely have a tailwind. And we have now, clearly, a strategy of accelerating our growth. And we want to focus that in the first place on organic growth.

We believe there is good opportunities in all seven business areas to increase our organic growth. And of course, if possible, we will see to complement this organic growth also by – at – on acquisitions.

The seven leaders of the business areas, the seven presidents, have been announced. I'm very pleased with the team. We have a strong management team, a heterogeneous and diverse team. And those presidents are now also filling the vacancies in their own management teams. And we should be able to fill those vacancies next week, the week after the latest. That's well ahead of our schedule because we have the ambition to start with this new operating model officially as of the 1 of January next year. But clearly, we started working already in this new way of working as of the moment that the new presidents were appointed.

With this, I give the word back to Juha.

Juha Rouhiainen

Okay, thanks, Nico. Thanks, Eeva. That was the presentation, and we are now ready to take questions.

Klas Bergelind

Hi, Nico and Eeva, it's Klas from Citi. A couple of questions, please. Firstly, on the financial targets, Nico, they remain at 15% margin and 30% ROCE. Does that mean that you support the financial target, Nico? Or are they still under review? I'll start there.

Nico Delvaux

Yes, I can confirm that they are still under review. You will understand that, okay, we want to have the different business area teams in place and give them some time to work out their dedicated strategies for their respective business areas. And then we will, yes, consolidate all that input into a group strategy. And at that moment, we will also evaluate the financial targets. Obviously, discuss with the board and then see if it's appropriate to change them or keep them.

Klas Bergelind

Just a follow-up on that and thinking a little bit about the cost inflation and margin development, we obviously – we have the price cost pressure to deal with, we have the mix issues, competitive pressures on the wear parts. But when you look at SG&A and R&D, and particularly, in mining where you sell more direct versus in aggregates and Flow Control, in the world of mining 4.0 and when you're now decentralizing the business more, should we assume a cost ramp against this development? Or do you think you can still keep costs at these levels?

Nico Delvaux

Well, I think cost is a relative concept. Everything depends on what you pay for the features and the benefits you get. On the mining side, I think we should look, in the first place, our offering our solutions for our customers. And in that aspect, you should also see our offering as a combined offering of equipment together with service and together with consumables. The three business areas will work closely together in order to give the best solution for our mining customers.

And there, we definitely see a clear trend that our mining customers are looking for a solution that will improve their productivity that will reduce their total cost of ownership. And that's, of course, good news for suppliers like us, suppliers like us that really want to make the difference through technology and through superior product offering.

Klas Bergelind

Yes, no, I understand. It's, obviously, early days for you to comment on that maybe. The other question I had was on the cleanup of the backlog. I guess, this truly is a one-off and that a delivery should therefore be more stable going forward. Or are you still reviewing the backlog? So could we expect more sort of kitchen-sinking going forward? And what kind of projects were these? Some dated back to 2020, for what type and by commodity, please?

Nico Delvaux

Of course, not back to 2020, that will be forward, but back to 2010.

Klas Bergelind

2010, I’m sorry.

Nico Delvaux

I suppose you intended to say. No, of course, we had an in-depth look at all the projects in our backlog. And this is the best estimate with the information we have today. We believe that with the information we have today, the EUR33.3 million will cover all these costs. That's, of course, the reality today that things might always change because projects are a dynamic thing. As you execute projects, positive or negative surprises come up. But with the information we have today, yes, this will be a onetime of correction.

Klas Bergelind

My final one is on mining and thinking about underlying equipment orders, ex the EUR100 million copper order, the underlying development is flat at EUR65 million. The copper price, I see a strength. We're also hearing of better momentum in iron ore when we do our channel checks. Still equipment underlying is flat quarter-on-quarter, and you guide flat into the fourth quarter.

Of course, one can argue that the recovery in engineered services that we see is part of a CapEx revival as this is more project-based services. But I had hoped for more momentum on the equipment side. Do you see quotation activity improving? Or is the level of quotations on par of what we see in terms of orders?

Nico Delvaux

Yes, perhaps first, to comment on the first part of your question, what you say is indeed true if you take out EUR100 million order. But of course, our mining business is a business of project. And also, last year in the quarter, we had projects of significant value in the quarter. I think we even officially announced last year that we had in the quarter a EUR30 million – EUR35 million – EUR30 million order from a Swedish customer. So I mean, just taking out the EUR100 million in our result this quarter and then compare with last quarter, it's not, I believe, a fair comparison. I think perhaps, better is to compare year-to-date figures because there, big projects last year and this year are rather equal. And if you do that, you see that our equipment business grows this year 12%, which I think is a healthy growth.

Then, of course, we always want to do more, and we are confident that we can do more. We definitely see good activity in, let's call it, the day-to-day business, the smaller projects. The quotation levels and inquiry levels are on a very healthy level. What we don't see yet is new greenfield projects starting. There is some talks about greenfields. There is also some talks about reactivating all the projects that have been on hold for quite some time, but nothing really concrete yet.

Klas Bergelind

But let me ask it in a different way, Nico, sorry for this. But when you guide for flat demand quarter-on-quarter in mining, do you also include the EUR100 million. So are we going from the total level or are we going from the underlying level, i.e. are you anticipating another big order also in the fourth quarter?

Nico Delvaux

When I comment, of course, on the market conditions, and I say that the overall market conditions will remain stable on a high and healthy level in the next six months as they were today and yesterday, last three to six months, that is what I meant with – we stay stable.

Then, of course, we have a relative performance in that healthy market. And big projects, of course, big project orders, of course, distorted a bit the picture. And it's clear that we don't have another EUR100 million order in the pipeline. But we are confident that there is good activity in the market, that we should have a good chance to deliver also good results in quarter four.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you, Nico.

Manu Rimpela

Thank you. My first question would be a bit broader one, now that you've been in your new role for some time, so how do you think about the group's structure? Today, obviously, you put down your mark over the – and the way management should be reporting. And then also, in relation, you have a strong balance sheet, and you mentioned that the, that priority's on organic growth. So can you just shed some light on the kind of picture? How do you see that?

Nico Delvaux

Yes, I think on the organization, I commented already and the change now with the seven business areas reporting directly to me is a little bit an answer on what I've seen. With those seven business areas reporting directly to me, we aim for a more agile, faster and dedicated organization. If we take, for instance, aggregates and mining equipment, it's clear that it's too very different dynamics in all aspects, from an operational point of view, from a market dynamic point of view, from a requirement point of view. And by now creating two separate dedicated business areas, we believe we can give both their best chance in the market. And we make things also much more transparent.

You could say that in a way, we cut a layer. And by cutting that layer, we will also realize more speed, more accountability and more agility. And agility today, of course, means ability to ramp up and accelerate growth. But we all know that, yes, sooner or later – and we, of course, hope later, that markets will turn again. And then agility means also be able to adapt to downward condition in the market. And as market conditions will go up and down not in sequence in the sense – or not synchronous in the sense that mining might go down and aggregates continues to go up. As an example, these separate business areas will be able also to better anticipate these trends.

We will also, like I explained, put more responsibility down in the organization. We believe that the person closest to the question, closest to the problem, is often also the best person to give the solution. So we want to put responsibility and ownership closer to the customer, closer to the market more than into the market areas. And that's another thing that we are realizing with this new organizational setup. When it comes to growth and our balance sheet, it’s true that we have a very healthy balance sheet. Market conditions are as such – now relative position in the market is as such that we believe we are very well-positioned to accelerate organic growth and take our part of that growing market and further strengthen our position in the market.

And it’s clear that if you look, for instance, to flow through bridges, that you should not expect the high flow-throughs that perhaps you are used to. Because for sure, part of the money we will use to invest in our sales organization, as well on sales on the equipment side, as on the service side. And part of the money will definitely also be used to significantly increase our new product development and our R&D spend. We really want to make new product development, R&D for us, a differentiator, a way to strengthen our position, support our organic growth and also defend and improve our margins.

Manu Rimpela

Okay, thank you. And then a following question would be on the operational leverage that we’ve seen, obviously, in the last couple of quarters. So when you think about the growth and the operational leverage that we should see from increasing sales, so I mean obviously, you probably aren’t pleased with the current leverage. But where do you see that on kind of a normalized basis? And what have you seen during the group from achieving that strong operational leverage that should be in there?

Nico Delvaux

Perhaps we should split a little bit equipment and service or equipment and consumables wear parts. It’s definitely true that we have had challenges in ramping up our supply chain on the equipment side. For some families, if you grow 30%, 40% or more, it’s logic that you have some pain after three, four years of decline to ramp up again that supply chain at that speed. I would say that most of the challenges are over there. Today, we are definitely geared on the equipment side for the orders received – growth that we see. And we have also good execution in translating that orders received into sales.

To a certain extent, we have also taken the downturn as an opportunity to fine-tune our operational setup. For sure, there is further room for improvement, there is more work to be done, but that is just running a business – running a company. And that’s what we will continue to do. Where we have a little bit more challenges is on the consumable side on the wear parts, where we have seen important increase in volumes from manganese wear parts in our foundries, where we have some challenges still in ramping up our own internal and also external supply chain to the higher demand. And in that ramping up, of course, we have also some slippage down of inefficiencies. We are working hard there to improve the situation, and we are confident the situation will continue to improve as we are working on it and as we are developing.

Manu Rimpela

And are you willing to comment on what type of an operational leverage do you think the group should be able to deliver once we start seeing the sales turning into orders? Will it turn into sales?

Nico Delvaux

Well, not really, because again, it depends also very much from the type of business we are in, depends between equipment and service and between service and consumables. And again, it depends also a bit on how much we will use there to invest and even growing faster our business. Like I said earlier, we are looking into the financial targets once the business areas have concluded on their individual strategies, and we consolidate that. And at that moment in time, we will discuss that also with our board. And if then something has to be changed, we will, of course, communicate with you.

Manu Rimpela

Okay. Thank you for the questions from me.

Antti Suttelin

Hi. I guess it was me. It’s Antti here from Danske Bank. I would like to ask about the services versus orders. And I can see that in three of your businesses, sale is lagging. This is services sales within Minerals and then Flow Control as a whole. And you touched already on this point, but when should we expect sales to really ramp up and catch up with order intake?

Nico Delvaux

Well, for sure, we will see acceleration already in the next quarter on the flow side. As I explained, it has more to do with when the bigger projects are due. And our visibility tells us that an important part of that should already come now in quarter four. On the service side in Minerals, there is two aspects. On one side, there is the more engineered spare parts where there is clearly a longer delivery time. And quite some of these orders, we took several months ago. So there, we are also confident that most of that will come now in quarter four, and that we will see a good improved already in quarter four of these sales. And then of course, some of it will also go into the next – the beginning of next, next year. Where it's a little bit more difficult is on the consumables, on the wear parts because there, it depends a little bit on how fast we will be in ramping up our supply chain. We are seeing good improvement there over recent weeks. We are confident that, that will continue. And therefore, we are also confident that a good part of that ramp up, you will already see now in quarter four. But for sure, some of it will also slip into beginning of next year.

Antti Suttelin

Okay, thank you. And then still on the portfolio side, I understand that you have many synergistic businesses, but I wonder what's your thinking in terms of recycling, whether that's part of the group. What about pumps? What about the valves? These three business, do you think that these will be part of future Metso?

Nico Delvaux

Yes, I think all seven will be part of future Metso. I think all seven are, for us, interesting businesses, all with different dynamics. But again, all seven with very good, we believe, potential for a strong organic growth and also all seven very interesting from a value creation point of view. And that's definitely also true for pumps, also for recycling where we have seen a nice, I would even call it, turnaround, very nice improvement of the financial performance of the, let's call it, last year.

Antti Suttelin

Okay, and the final from me would be on services. Metso has previously said the group-wide services margin has been 17% to 19% on EBITA. Is this still the case?

Nico Delvaux

Yes, I don't know what has been said before. I also don't want to comment specifically on service margins. Definitely also not now because we will internally measure consumables different from service. The only thing I can say is that, for sure, the best margins we make on service, they are better than on consumables, and consumables is better than our equipment business. And we believe and we are confident that there is good room to improve margins on all three, as well on equipment, as on consumables, as on service.

Antti Suttelin

Okay, thank you.

Peter Murdoch

Yes. Hi, Nico. Hi, Eeva. Just a couple of questions if I can. Can I just – on the target, Nico, I didn't know – I understand you didn't want to give any commitment today. But when would you like to update the market? Do you have a date in mind? Do you want to do it the next quarter? Or are you going to do an event? That's the first question. The second question was on – well, the cash – the balance sheet. I just wanted to know if you had a view on the dividend policy of Metso. What do you think – that needs changing? And is there a change in that direction basically needed in that business? I'll start with those two, please.

Nico Delvaux

First, perhaps on the targets. Like I said, we want to give now some time to the business areas to come up with their strategy and then consolidate that. We will also have some internal strategic sessions to address these issues. If they would change the targets, for sure, we have the ambition to discuss that with our board before the next quarterly result. And we have the ambition then if we would change something to come out with that in the next quarter. Then we will see how it goes because this is, of course, also a dynamic thing. It depends on how fast and how sure we are about our different strategies and how easy we can consolidate those different business area strategies into a consolidated strategy.

When it comes to dividend policy, you know that a decision of the board. It’s true that we have a strong cash position. Like I said, we definitely want to use our strong balance sheet to invest in our organic growth. We want to invest in feet on the street, more salespeople, more people in front of the customer, as well on the equipment side as on the service side. And we definitely also want to ramp up significantly our R&D spend and come faster with more new product development.

And then, of course, we are constantly looking for the right add-on acquisitions. We are filling the pipeline with potential acquisitions. But with acquisitions, it’s like dancing a tango, you have to be with two. And it has to work for both sides, so we will see how that goes. But that’s definitely an important complementary strategy to our organic growth strategy.

Peter Murdoch

Okay. Perfect. Just two follow ups, one on Klas’ question. Just in mining the large orders, I know this always take a long time to negotiate. What does the tender pipeline look for those orders? I know you won’t say, but do you have any indication of how many we should expect next year? And then the final question, just on Flow Control, so did the 16.5% margin in the quarter – and I think you said that’s a more normalized level. I mean, is that how you think of that business, 16% to 17% margins? Do you think that can do – that business can do that next year? Just a comment around that would be great.

Nico Delvaux

Perhaps if I start on the flow side, I think with the volumes we have today, I think the bottom line margin is a good margin. It’s in the ballpark where we want to be. It’s like – let’s say, it’s in the tolerance where we want to be. Then clearly, if we can further boost top line, we should also have the ambition to further boost our bottom line. But we will see how that goes.

When it comes to projects, I don’t know what is your definition of big projects. If your definition of a big project is EUR 100 million project, I can tell you that we don’t have another one in the pipeline, and that it’s definitely not going to happen in the next three to six months. Then like I also explained in the outlook, we believe market conditions are very healthy today. And we believe that they will continue to be very healthy in the next six months, which also means that as our business on mining side is in the first place a project business, that we also have interesting projects in the pipeline.

And then, okay, we will see how much of them we will be able to transfer into orders for us. But when we talk about projects, perhaps, we have another definition than you. For us, a 500,000 or a 1 million potential order is also a project. And especially on the lower ticket items, the lower value projects, we have seen good quotation and activity and good inquiries. Then we will see again how successful we will be in transferring those inquiries into orders.

Peter Murdoch

Okay. That it’s. Thank you, thank you.

Tom Skogman

Yes. Hello. This is Tom Skogman from Carnegie. I have three questions. So the first one I have is on the culture in Metso compared to where you have been earlier, and if you have seen any kind of positive or negative kind of salt factors or product that’s in the different segments of the company.

Nico Delvaux

You want me to comment – okay, I can comment on this one. First, yes, you know that I have 26 years of experience with Atlas Copco, a Swedish, I think, successful multinational. When I joined Metso, of course, I knew a little bit of Metso, but I definitely didn’t have detailed knowledge on Metso. And when you then looked from outside, you saw that Metso cut 20% of the workforce over the last couple of years. You would expect to come into an environment which was perhaps a little bit depressed.

I must say that is not the case at all. I’m very pleased with the people and the culture I inherited in Metso. We have, I believe, a very good mix of young people that come with specific knowledge from school. And then on the other side, yes, more experienced people, people that have been with us 20, 25, 30 years. And that mix shift, I think, makes us a strong company. And I would say to our own internal people, our people is our most important asset. And that it is definitely a very good asset in Metso.

We have people that are really motivated, really are eager to make the difference also personally. If you talk to our customers, that’s also one of the strong points of Metso. That’s always obviously seen as a strong leader in the industry, has a strong brand name. But that is mainly also because of the competence of our people. So very happy to see that, and I would say to a certain extent, also very similar to what I was used to in those 26 years in that other company.

Tom Skogman

Okay, thank you. And then my second question would be on, where do you think Metso stands when it comes to designing equipment and projects for future service sales, and in particular, for boosting sales of proprietary spare parts? I mean, do you see a need to do a significant change in this? Or are you kind of already happy? Because my perspective here is that Metso has an almost 20% margin in service. But where you come from, the service margin was almost double. So you just wonder what can you do to close the gap.

Nico Delvaux

Again, I will not comment on margins, first of all, because officially, I don’t know the margins of Atlas Copco. And two, as I explained earlier, I don’t want to comment on our specific margins for service. But to answer more on the question on projects and captivity of our service business, okay, if you look at how much money we spend on R&D, also year-to-date, you will see that it’s very much on the low level. And if I tell you that we want to be a company that makes a difference through innovation and through R&D, then okay, it’s very clear that the level where we are today is not the right level and definitely not the level where we want to be.

Again, we want to increase significantly our spend for R&D and new product development and accelerate – yes, bringing new products to the market. I don’t think the money is the problem. Again, we have a strong balance sheet. I think also it’s not a problem of having ideas as we did not do that much over the last years. We have very good ideas of projects with a good return on investment. I would say the challenge is more to find the capacity, the people that can ramp up that R&D effort. And then when it comes to captivity, I don’t want to use that word in a direct sense in the way that I believe we should in the first place develop products that add value for our customers.

And we see that our customers are looking for solutions that reduce their total cost of ownership and improve their performance as well from an output point of view, as from an efficiency point of view. And I also see that customers then are willing eventually to pay a little bit more for service or for service spare parts if total cost of ownership goes down. And I think we should see it more in that way, that we design new products that reduce total cost of ownership for the customer. And therefore, design for service is important that you can do service in order that we can do our service in a cost-competitive way. And that not necessarily other people can do our service in the cost competitive way. And that’s, of course, where innovation for service also comes into play. And that’s definitely a key decision criteria when we do a new product development. When we do a new product development, we will also not only look to return on the equipment inside, but obviously, we will look at return in total, meaning return on equipment, service and wear parts consumables together.

Tom Skogman

Okay. Thank you. And then finally, just about looking into next year, when I listen to you, it sounds like you want to invest a lot than increase the cost level. Is it so that we – I mean, should we kind of, between the lines, understand that we should not expect a too strong operating leverage next year because you see still attractive investment targets now that we’ll have good returns in the next five years that you kind of – next year will be a year of investment? Is this kind of correctly understood?

Nico Delvaux

Well, I would not say that next year will be a year of investment. I think we should see new product development and investment in feet on the street as a continuous process. And that’s something we want to continue to do and not only next year. It’s clear that we should not be naive there if we invest in new product development. If we start a project today, that you will see the result of that project only in, let’s say, three years from now, the real effect. But like I mentioned earlier, first of all, there is some projects in the pipeline that should give already results early.

And there is also, as we did not do so many projects over the last couple of years, some projects where return might also become faster than three years, that’s one. And two, I believe we should more look at how can we create shareholder value? And shareholder value creation is not only by improving margin, it’s by improving your bottom line in value and use your capital in an efficient way. And that’s the ambition we have at Metso.

Tom Skogman

Okay. Thank you.

Magnus Kruber

Nico, Eeva, it’s Magnus from UBS. A couple of questions, if I could. First, could you provide some more detail regarding the 10 projects you mentioned in the backlog? How many of them has been finalized now? And how many of them were taken in 2015 or later?

Nico Delvaux

I will, perhaps, ask Eeva to answer, because I mean Eeva is sitting here next to me without doing anything. So we should make a bit efficiency out of Eeva.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, thank you, Magnus, enjoying my coffee. The – on the projects, so we – I mean it’s kind of a, sort of two groups, as Nico already was describing. There are some of these projects have been on hold for quite a long time. And we have been sort of waiting that they would reactivate as the markets recover. Now as we have seen markets recovering and still no impact on these projects, then the time horizon became such that we felt that it is no longer prudent to sort of – to expect them to, in the short term, materialize and also as the inventory, obviously, after a sort of some years in storage, starts to deteriorate in value. So this lot obviously is not closed, but is not necessarily really open as well.

So continue on hold, and let’s see if one day the customers change their mind. Then there are some projects, which we are now actively closing and working on, and that’s the part where we have seen these cost overruns in order to sort of close them and get out the challenge typically in project businesses that are really getting finally out of the site is – can be challenging, especially if the sort of conditions have changed quite much out and in the outside world as obviously has been in the case. So there, we are actively working, working to close on these cost overruns are now – that we have provided for will cover those costs.

Magnus Kruber

Okay, but any of these projects has been taken in 2015 or later?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, it’s not only 201, so there’s a – 2015 wasn’t necessarily a sort of – we have some challenges in those as well, yes.

Magnus Kruber

Okay, perfect. And also on moving on to the R&D, where would you see that as a percent of sales when you have ramped up at steady state?

Nico Delvaux

Yes, perhaps still a bit too early to say. Again, you also know what is the percentages of companies in the industry that are leading from an R&D point of view. And we are, today, significantly lower. Again, I don’t think the investment in money is a challenge. It’s more the challenge on finding the resources to ramp up our development. But too early to say, but significant is clearly more than EUR 2 million, EUR 3 million, but too early to put a figure on it.

Magnus Kruber

Got it, thank you. And is there any way you can provide some additional detail on the supply chain issues, how much did they impact the profit in the quarter? And is it all gone now, nothing more in Q4?

Nico Delvaux

Definitely not all gone now. Like I explained before, on the equipment side, I would say it’s the normal challenges that you always have on supply chain. But the headaches of really ramping up 30%, 40% are well under control there. On the service side, for our normal service business, our normal spare part business, I also would not use it as an argument. The only question mark is still on the wear parts in our own foundries and also on those parts that we buy from external foundries where we still have some difficulties in ramping up, getting the stuff out of the door. And those challenges will also still continue in quarter four. We are working hard to address them, but too early to say when they will be solved.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. Is there any way you can quantify the impacts? In this quarter, I mean not things too much.

Eeva Sipilä

I think the best way to quantify the impact in new ways that it is the sales that have not come through. So you see the sort of discrepancy between the order growth rate and the sales growth rate. And as soon as we’re able to sort those issues, obviously, that will have a positive impact on the sales growth.

Magnus Kruber

Perfect. Thank you so much for the color. Thank you.

Erkki Vesola

Thank you it’s Erkki from Inderes. One combined question only. I want you to talk about unsatisfactory profitability. But if the EUR 3 million was charged on COGS alone and we eliminate this, because the gross margin would actually have exceeded 30% in Q3 the best margin in quite a while. I mean, what am I missing here? Doesn’t sound like unsatisfactory to me.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, not all of the charges work in cost of goods sale sold. That I think is probably where your discrepancy comes. These write-downs would typically be more in the sort of SG&A. I mean there’s a significant portion of cost of goods sold, so I do agree with your argument that the sort of margin, margins, there were also – there was also some improvement in some areas of our businesses within Minerals. But as said, I think that explains that you shouldn’t all added in the COGS.

Erkki Vesola

Would you like to be more specific on how much was charged on COGS?

Eeva Sipilä

Not necessarily.

Erkki Vesola

Okay, thanks. Anyway, if we eliminate for the charge, do you see that the current gross margin level is sustainable going forward?

Nico Delvaux

Well, like we explained, we are quite happy with the margins, in general, except for the margins we have on the wear parts where we had this margin erosion because of increased material prices and not being able to translate that higher material prices into better prices in the market. And that is something we are still addressing and where we believe we can, over time, not necessarily all in quarter four. Some of it will also go into next year, but over time, again, improve the margins there. And like I explained before, margins were also affected negatively by mix, higher equipment and wear parts business, less service business, which obviously also had a negative effect on the margin.

Erkki Vesola

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Andrew Wilson

Hi, just on quick question actually for me, I think most of the good ones have been asked. Can I just ask around – I think you mentioned in Flow Control. You had some orders, which were kind of pushed into next quarter just on the timing. But I think you talked about some areas where customers were delaying some work. Could you just kind of – was that correct? And also, if it was, can you just outline in which markets has been in place?

Nico Delvaux

Well, that was correct. I, indeed, said that some customers were postponing a little bit deliveries. But I also said that I didn’t want to use that as an excuse or as an argument for the lower sales. These are things that typically happen every quarter, and it was not significantly higher this quarter than the quarters before. So the reason for the lower sale was really the fact that some of the projects were not due yet and that they will come later.

Eeva Sipilä

You may remember, Andrew, that in the last two quarters of last year, we had clearly lower order intake, specifically in the project side. So that is still a bit sort of showing through now in the numbers on sales deliveries.

Andrew Wilson

Yeah that makes perfect sense. And maybe I’ll just have one more actually, just on some working capital and – which obviously has moved on a little bit as kind of these orders – sales being a bit disconnected. Can you just give us an idea of kind of how you see that developing based on over the next six to 12 months in terms of – obviously, there’s been lots of good work on working capital recently. But with the expanding, and I guess, the expected growth in sales, can you just sort of comment on how you see that moving as a percentage of sales.

Nico Delvaux

Yes, I think on the – if I start with the receivables, I think Eeva and her team has done a very good job in working on receivables in particular also overdue receivables, where we have seen good improvements with receivables more or less on the same level with highest sales. And that increase really comes from is on the inventory side where we have close to EUR 30 million EUR 27 million increase. The good news, if you can call it good news, because working capital increase is never good news. But is that most of that is in finished products and work in process towards close to finished products.

So sooner than later, that inventory will then be translated in receivables and the moment we sell. And that is, of course, linked to a certain extent to what I explained before on the supply chain issues we had on the service side, on the wear parts side. We also believe and we see there also improvement that we have further room to increase our payables, so that should also have a positive effect on total working capital. We are today, if I remember right 19.8% of sales we definitely believe there is further room for improvement.

Andrew Wilson

Okay, thanks so much.

Nico Delvaux

Okay, thanks everybody, for asking questions and being with us in this conference call, which is now ending. And we hope you have a good weekend, and see you next time. Thank you.

