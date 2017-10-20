By How Much Will Chevron Raise Its Dividend Next Week?

Chevron (CVX) is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. The oil giant is expected to announce its next dividend hike next week. Therefore, as most shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable dividend, the big question is what hike they should be expecting.

During the ongoing downturn in the oil market, Chevron has experienced markedly negative free cash flows. In fact, even during the last two of the oil boom years, the company experienced deeply negative free cash flows, as it maximized its investments near the peak of the cycle. As a result, the oil major had posted negative free cash flows for 4 consecutive years. Consequently, there was a huge deficit gap between the cash flows of the company and its distributions to its shareholders. Thus the company has only marginally raised its dividend in the last two years and has issued a huge debt load to fund its obligations. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has climbed from $54.3 B in 2012 to $90.5 B this year.

Nevertheless, the worst seems to be behind for Chevron. More specifically, the company has posted positive free cash flows of $3.5 B so far this year, for the first time after 5 years. Still the operating cash flows cannot cover the capital expenses and the dividends but the $2.5 B asset sales have covered the gap in the first half of the year.

Even more importantly, the cash flows of the company are in a strong uptrend. To be sure, Chevron experienced 10% growth in its production volume in the last quarter thanks to the output growth in some major projects, such as Gorgon, Angola LNG and Jack/St. Malo. The key for investors is to realize that it takes many years to investments in oil fields to start bearing fruit. In other words, there is a multi-year lag between capital expenses and the resultant cash flows of the projects. Fortunately for the shareholders of Chevron, the company is now in the positive stage of its investment cycle, as it is reducing its capital expenses while it is reaping the benefits of its past investments.

Even better, the management expects the output to further increase by up to 100,000 barrels/day in the back half of the year. Gorgon is a major contributor to the improvement, as it had an average production of 333,000 barrels/day in Q2 while it boosted its output to 430,000 barrels/day in Q3. While the company had failed to grow its output for several years in a row, it seems that the time has come for it to benefit from its past investments.

It is also important to note that Chevron is accelerating its utilization of its assets in the Permian Basin. After many years of negligible growth in the area, Chevron is boosting its spending by 67% to $2.5 B this year and puts some other multi-billion dollar projects in the back burner. The oil major has achieved 33% output growth in the Permian Basin this year and expects to double its output in the area until 2020.

The free cash flows of the company have improved, not only thanks to the output growth, but also thanks to the drastic reduction in the capital expenses. Due to the prolonged downturn in the oil sector, Chevron now invests only in the most profitable projects, which are profitable even with the oil price at $40. As a result, it expects to spend only $19 B on capital expenses this year, less than half of the amount it spent in 2014. It has also reduced its operating expenses and SG&A costs by about 20% compared to 2014. On the other hand, the company has almost exhausted its asset sales as a source of funds and hence its shareholders should expect less support from asset sales from now on.

Although the free cash flows of Chevron are in a strong rebound, they are not sufficient yet to fully fund the dividend. Moreover, due to the growing shale oil output, the price of oil remains suppressed and no-one knows how long the downturn in the price of oil will persist. Therefore, I expect the company to raise its dividend at a conservative rate. Moreover, just like it is in the positive cycle of cash flows right now, it is likely to return to a more difficult position in the future due to the reduced capital expenses of recent years and the continuous natural decline of its old fields. Therefore, if the company wants to avoid the pain of cutting its dividend in the future, it has to raise it slowly.

As Chevron froze its dividend for 8 quarters during 2014-2015 and raised it by just $0.01 per quarter last year, it is reasonable to expect a similar hike this year. Nevertheless, the current CEO of the company is retiring in February. Therefore, as he has remained in the company for almost 4 decades, he will probably want to be somewhat more generous in the last dividend hike of his career. Therefore, I expect Chevron to raise its quarterly dividend by $0.02, from $1.08 to $1.10.

To sum up, after 4 consecutive years of negative free cash flows, the past investments have started to bear fruit and hence Chevron has positive free cash flows this year. Nevertheless, the company still hardly covers its dividend without a boost from asset sales. Therefore, I expect it to raise its dividend marginally, from $1.08 to $1.10.

