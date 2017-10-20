The Quick And Dirty Way To Understand Asia

Models are valuable as they allow you to understand which stocks are soon to grow and which ones are wilting - letting you to invest with precision, purpose and knowledge.

Recently, the Asian Capital Development Model shows how governments implement reforms in order to foster growth in certain industries – knowing when this is happening can be extremely advantageous.

A model must have supporting evidence, be testable (producing consistent results), and help simplify reality. The River Valley Civilization Model, for example, explains the birth of advanced civilizations.

Models are essential financial instruments used to identity investment opportunities. We will show you how to utilize them and, in turn, pick out stocks skillfully, boosting your portfolio.

While many investors are looking to Asia to win big, many lack the tools of analysis (models) needed to fully grasp this dynamic market.

The race of the century is happening right now - investors everywhere are fighting to be the first to “crack” the Asian investment code. In order to win big in the world’s most dynamic market, you need the right tools of analysis. We call these models - they are how we think and how we understand the world. They help help make economics and finance simple.

We use models in our approach because all those systems you are already so used to in the West are basically meaningless when applied to the East.

Let us quickly break down the reason why a model works and how they can be applied in Asia. The drastic economic turnaround for some Asian countries can be explained quite easily, and therefore, once you see the ingredients, preparing the recipe will be a piece of cake … or pork bun.

Pork Buns for Everyone!

Models are like recipes – the truly special ones are remembered and passed down from generation to generation, whilst those less popular are forgotten and lost to time.

Let’s use a family’s ‘famous’ steamed pork bun recipe. It appears as a good ‘model,’ but why? The recipe probably uses a specific ratio of ingredients that are well balanced, creating a ‘perfect’ dish. Furthermore, this particular pork bun recipe may have lots of evidence that it is good enough for the family to remember (four generations have used it). It can also be tested (a neighbor borrowed the recipe and had the same great result). It also simplifies reality (it would be difficult to make steamed buns without knowing the ingredients, ratios and cooking instructions).

On the flip side, a poor model, one that certainly does not work, would say that you can substitute bamboo leaves for ground pork and get the same result. Clearly not, unless you happen to be a panda.

A good model is like a good steamed pork bun recipe; the same input produces the same output every time. (Source: Shutterstock)

World-Explaining Models

The last article showed how important geographical features like mountains and rivers determine the rise of great civilizations. Unsurprisingly, this is an actual model used today. It is referred to as the ‘River Valley Civilization Model.’

The River Valley Civilization Model works because throughout history, civilizations tend to emerge in river valleys. Historians and anthropologists have made this observation time and time again, thus the model was born.

The mightier the river, the larger the population. The bigger the population, the bigger the economy grew. The correlation between size and economy is extremely important, as it is an essential building block for an advanced civilization.

From the rivers, a population got both drinking water and irrigation, and thus fertile productive soil. Crops grew faster and more bountiful, sustaining larger agricultural villages. A surplus of food meant that some members of the community were able to engage in non-agricultural activities, like construction, metal-working, trade and social organization.

The ‘input’ in this model is a large sediment-heavy river and the ‘output’ is an advanced civilization, thus the model has everything – evidence, has been tested and shows, simply, the reality of what traditionally occurs.

Let’s go deeper into the statistical figures we discussed in the previous piece, when Western countries overtook Asia as global leaders. Although China was a dominant force, when the industrial revolution occurred, it brought with it a brand new, world-defining model. Regardless of natural resources or total population, once machines and technology were introduced to society, it removed the need for mass scale of human labor. Indeed, the role of the laborer went on a steady decline.

The breaking point is clearly shown in the following graph. Unprecedented was the fall from grace that China experienced.

Yet when technology started to be shared across the globe, the Earth became more interconnected than ever before and the original model of population size in relation to a country’s economic power began to shift back to Asia. This is where we stand today.

Other than the first model we looked at (population size and economic power), one other model is supremely important in understanding the rebalancing of influence back to the East. Developmentalism (The Asian Development Model) took place when North Eastern Asian countries implemented agricultural, land and banking reforms. As you will see in our next article, the accumulation of these reforms led to a progressive and strong economic recipe.

Why do we believe the ACD model to be effective when understanding Asia? Because like the River Valley Civilization Model, ACD provides evidence, can be tested, and simplifies reality. To clarify this, we would like to give you a basic understanding about the ACD model.

It is one that outlines how the governments of Asian countries, particularly in Northeast region, had controlled and developed their economies after the Second World War. Generally speaking, they focus their investments one-by-one to the economic sectors: agriculture, manufacturing and then services.

Before we go further into details of that process in our "The Secret Asia Blueprint" article, here are the results of how the policies had affected the economies of China, Japan, Malaysia and the Philippines:

As you can see from the graphs above, economies in Asia are moving towards the service sector. Some of the companies included here are Bankard - one of the top credit card issuers in the Philippines, Singapore’s CapitaLand Limited (SGX: C31) (OTCPK:CLLDY) – one of the largest real estate companies in Asia, and China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) – arguably the largest e-commerce company in the world.

Remember, understanding how a model works within a particular context allows you to cease speculating and instead intelligently invest your money with purpose and precision. It is also important to know which model to use – does it translate to the Asian way? If not, you will surely be at a loss. Western ideologies are not a one size fits all.

At One Road Publishing, we are here to highlight things as they are, drown out the surrounding noise and help show Asia’s potential like never before.

Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.