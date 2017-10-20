Skechers: Why $40 Makes Sense

Skechers (SKX) stock is up nearly 40% in early Friday (10/20) morning trade after the athletic apparel company reported blowout quarterly results. We (and others on Seeking Alpha) have been saying for some time that SKX was a deeply undervalued name in a very good growth space. Consequently, Friday's big move higher, while impressive, isn't quite shocking. We continue to see upside in this name, and believe staying the course is the right thing to do.

SKX data by YCharts

The big thing about the quarter was that profit growth matched revenue growth. Anyone who follows SKX knows the top-line is doing just fine. The company has set quarterly sales records in each of the first three quarters in 2017 after setting an annual sales record in 2016. Sales rose 16.2% this quarter and are expected to grow in the mid-teens range next quarter.

But profit growth has been absent. In the first half of 2017, operating profits were actually down more than 10% year-over-year as the company was fueling its growth through heavy spend. Significant opex deleverage was driven by new store openings, digital investments, and upped advertising spend.

That wasn't the case this quarter. While the company still spent to grow (operating profit margins were squeezed by 210 basis points), robust revenue growth more than offset the opex deleveraging. Actual operating profits rose 13% year-over-year while net earnings rose 42% year-over-year, helped by a lower tax rate.

This strong earnings growth momentum will continue into 2018. The international business is on fire. Same with direct sales. Skechers kids had a big back-to-school season. Gross margins continue to trend up. Operating margins are still expected to rebound strongly over the next several years.

All the while, cash on the balance sheet rose more than 20% YoY to $803 million, or about $5.15 per diluted share. That means about 15% of the current market cap is covered in cash. Its worth noting that this cash balance has done nothing but grow for several years.

SKX Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Even if we don't back out the big cash balance, SKX stock is trading at just 19.4x fiscal 2017 guided earnings of about $1.70 per share. But this is a company with mid-teens earnings growth potential considering revenue growth should remain solidly above 10% while operating margins still have a ton of room to expand (management things margins can get to 13-14% in the next 2-3 years).

SKX Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

There is no reason this mid-teens growth stock should trade at under 20x earnings. Throw a 20x multiple on conservative fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of about $2, and you get to a price target of roughly $40. That is where we believe SKX stock will trend towards over the next several months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.