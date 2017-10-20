AT&T Q3 Fear: What You Should Really Focus On

No one has mentioned the California Wildfires, so beyond our financial metrics, please listen to the conference call for any indication about Q4 impacts related to the disaster.

AT&T (T) will report earnings next week. There is a ton of chatter all across the various forums, different sites, and social media. There is pain. Many are feeling the pinch, fear the stock will get slammed further, and are therefore incredibly anticipating Q3. In this column, we will outline what we are expecting and what you as a Seeking Alpha reader should be watching for when the telecommunications giant reports. We maintain that the recent sell-off is a buying opportunity for the long-term, but for this call to hold water, it comes down to performance. Let us discuss the keys to the quarter that you need to watch, and why shares have been trading at yearly lows recently.

The company already pre-announced, sort of

There was a huge negative catalyst which resulted in AT&T seeing its largest one day drop in years last week. The company came out and said that the hurricanes over the past two months and the earthquake in Mexico are really going to have a financial impact on the company. Not only will the governments and insurance companies of the impacted areas experience severe costs undoubtedly telecoms and the towers being leased have suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. AT&T wanted it to be known that it will have associated costs to clean up damage, restore customers services, and to do some repairs. In addition, thanks to the loss of service we learned that AT&T would waive many charges and fees associated with down service time. The ding to revenues from the waived charges will be about $90 million and when factoring in total Q3 expenses related to this mess, the potential pretax impact to earnings will be about $0.02 per share.

Video subscriber loss

While the company acknowledged that it would have some costs associated with the natural disaster damage, there was a net loss to video subscribers that has the Street nervous. While about 300,000 new DirecTV NOW subscribers have been added, a net loss of 90,000 video subscribers was experienced.

Revenue expectations

Revenues have begun to flatten if not dip for the company in recent quarters. However, Q3 revenues have trended higher in the last few years:

Figure 1. AT&T Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years, With 2017 Projections

Source: SEC Filings, and Quad 7 Capital projections based on guidance, and pre-announcement. Chart made in Excel

We are concerned with the topline more so than usual. Our revenue expectations are slightly more conservative relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company are targeting a consensus $40.12 billion. This of course reflects the loss of video subscribers, the losses from hurricanes, but also factors in two additional potential hits to revenue. These include AT&T for the first time allowing subscribers to its NFL packages to ask for a refund if they are unhappy with the current protests that are causing controversy, and weaker than expected sales of the new iPhone, which hurts new customer plans. If revenues take too much of a lump, earnings will suffer.

Earnings expectations

Earnings out of the company have crawled to a halt, and for the most part, we project that trend to continue:

Figure 2. AT&T Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Over The Last Three Years, With Q3 2017 Projections

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page, and Quad 7 Capital projections based on guidance, and pre-announcement. Chart made in Excel

Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.81 from analysts, with consensus recently changing to $0.75, which is in line with our projections. We believe with changes in share count, and well managed expenses, despite the hit to revenues, earnings per share will tick up a penny versus last year. While this is welcomed news and needs to be watched, we need to look deeper into other metrics, specifically as they relate to the dividend, and future expenses.

Cash From Operations

We need to not only care about revenues, but the cash from operations which is key to recognize.

Figure 3. AT&T Third Quarter Reported Year-To-Date Cash From Operations Over The Last Three Years With 2017 Projections:

Source: AT&T SEC Filings, Chart Made in Excel

As with revenue and net income, we expect cash from operations to level off a bit. Thanks to a stronger than expected Q2, we believe year-to-date (through Q3) cash from operations should tick up slightly to about $29.3 billion. Taking into account investing and financing activities, we will also be eying free cash flows.

Free cash flow

AT&T as a company is aiming for $18 billion for the year in free cash flows. When it 'preannounced,' AT&T reiterated this target. We expect free cash flows to stay on pace year-to-date toward this target, but they will likely be lower this year through Q3:

Figure 4. AT&T Third Quarter Reported Year-To-Date Free Cash Flow Over The Last Three Years With 2017 Projections:

Source: AT&T SEC Filings, Chart Made in Excel

We are a bit more conservative than company management. For the year we expect cash flows will be under $18 billion, slightly. As a whole, we will be looking for a bare minimum of $4 billion in free cash flow Q3, a bit less than we expected initially thanks to top line impacts, but this brings the year-to-date project number to $12.1 billion through Q3, well below the pace of last year. While Q4 is generally stronger for cash flows, that would mean free cash flow would need to be around $5.9 billion to hit the $18 billion target. If our Q3 expectations are exceeded, than this is possible for the company to attain. Otherwise, it will be difficult. The reason that we are watching this number closely is because of the massive debt load. We have had some concerns over the dividend, and specifically the payout ratio.

Dividend payout ratio

Perhaps the most important indicator to watch for out of the company is the dividend payout ratio. This is calculated by taking the dividends paid over free cash flow, times 100%. The payout ratios have been volatile in the third quarter, and are rising:

Figure 5. AT&T Third Quarter Dividend Payout Ratio Over The Last Three Years With 2017 Projections:

Source: AT&T SEC Filings, Chart Made in Excel

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio will have risen for the last three years running based on our projections. We believe the payout ratio will approximate 75%, based on $3 billion in dividends paid and a minimum target of $4 billion in free cash flow. Should AT&T manage to hit $4.5 billion in free cash flow this quarter, the payout ratio would be 66%.

Although we expect a more conservative figure (i.e. $4 billion), that would put this quarters' payout ratio above 70%, which is management's overall goal for the year. We still believe for the year it is likely this target will be hit. This is true even with our conservative estimates of less than $18 billion for the year. If free cash flow even came in at $17 billion, the dividend payout ratio would be right at about 70%, based on $12 billion in dividends paid. Beyond these critical financial metrics, there are two additional future considerations to watch.

Timeline for Time Warner merger

We have extensively covered the merger with Time Warner (TWX), on Seeking Alpha and on Quad7Capital.com. With the latest news that Brazil has given the ok for the merger, all that awaits is US approval from the Justice Department. We also would like to hear if the company will sell assets in Brazil. While this was not required by Brazilian authorities to receive approval, you should watch for cues to see if sales will happen to pay down some debt, and whether the end of year timeline for closing the merger is still feasible.

California Wildfires

Not much has been discussed about this issue, but we recently described the devastation in California and how it could be impacting AT&T. We believe that if the hurricanes and Mexican Earthquake were a hit to revenues and customers access, then most certainly the devastation in California will have some impact on the company. While cell towers are down, these are generally leased from other companies. Still, we want to see comment on whether Q4 should expect revenue hits from the devastation, customer refunds, cleanup, facility damage etc.

Takeaway

We remain long the stock. When the company reports, keep an eye on our target numbers and where the company comes in. This is especially true for the free cash flow and payout ratio metrics. So long as our targets are achieved, the stock shouldn't move too much on earnings. If our targets are missed on the low end, further selling pressure is expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.