Audentes Therapeutics: Buy The Dip

The first patient in the ASPIRO phase 1/2 study of AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy has been dosed.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) have risen by roughly 50% since I stated the stock could deliver significant upside in 2017. In late September I wrote an update piece, but the stock has fallen significantly from the 52 week high of $33.43 established shortly thereafter.

BOLD data by YCharts

In the most recent write-up I touched on two key catalysts that I believed could drive shares higher in the near term, preliminary data from the INCEPTUS phase 1/2 run-in study for AT132 in X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy and preliminary results for the phase 1/2 LUSTRO study of AT342.

I also pointed out other factors that increased my bullishness, including promising preclinical data for AT132, management´s initiative in commencing large-scale cGMP product at their own manufacturing facility and other intriguing candidates (AT982 for Pompe Disease and AT307 for CASQ2-CPVT).

Yesterday I was alerted that an analyst from William Blair will be holding an industry conference call along with Dr. Martin Childers to discuss the World Muscle Society Conference and upcoming proof-of-concept data for AT132 in XLMTM. Also to be included is the recent disclosure of the INCEPTUS clinical assessment and a conversation on expectations for treatment benefits of gene therapy. The call is being held today at 10 in the morning. I also note that they have a $35 price target on the stock.

I believe the above could be ¨telegraphing¨ that initial data will be encouraging, although I caution against reading too much into the tea leaves.

After my update piece was published the company announced that the first patient in the ASPIRO phase 1/2 study of AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy had been dosed. It is an open-label, mult-center ascending dose study scheduled to enroll twelve XLMTM patients who are less than five years old. As opposed to oncology studies with extended timelines, preliminary data from this trial should be coming in the fourth quarter. Keep in mind that half of boys affected by the condition don´t make it to their second birthday and there are no other approved treatments available. Also, the company is running a natural history run-in study (INCEPTUS) that not only serves to identify patients to enroll but also serves to characterize the condition of children with XLMTM. As stated prior, preliminary data from INCEPTUS is expected shortly.

Also in September, the company announced receipt of several designations (Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track). This comes after they had already received Orphan Drug designations from both the FDA and EMA.

I did not believe the stock was going to offer readers an entry point prior to upcoming readouts, but I reiterate that we shouldn´t look a gift horse in the mouth.

For the most recent quarter, cash and equivalents totaled $145.0 million while net loss came in at $22.7 million. I reiterate that several institutional investors I follow all own significant positions (OrbiMed Advisors, Adage Capital, Deerfield Management and Perceptive Advisors).

Audentes Therapeutics is a Buy

The main risk at this point is disappointing data for either or both readouts in the near term. Another risk is the possibility of clinical setbacks for other mid- and early-stage trials, including enrollment delays as rare conditions are being targeted. Any adverse safety events or other such unforeseen developments would be viewed negatively as well. Taking into account current cash burn and its current balance sheet, I assume that dilution will be necessary in the medium term, most likely in mid 2018. However, if the share price runs significantly higher after encouraging data, management wouldn´t be faulted for taking advantage of the situation and extending the cash runway even further.

I am also adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders List.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can initiate a small pilot purchase in the near term. Additionally, if the stock price remains depressed the next week or so could be used to add significantly to the position. I remind readers that the company has quite a few irons in the fire, so a setback with one asset could result in only temporary weakness.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.